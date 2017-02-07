Top 20 Best Double Baby Strollers of 2018

A good stroller is one of the main things that all new parents need to have, alongside other necessities like cribs and car seats. Strollers can be a bit of an investment, especially if you want one with all of the latest safety features as well as convenience features like one-touch folding. If you are a parent of twins, or you have one young child and another baby on the way, a double stroller is a must have. Double strollers allow you to keep both babies contained at once, so one parent can travel or run errands with the kids worry-free. There are a few different configurations that double strollers come in, and depending on your needs you may want to get a few strollers to have for different situations. Many of the double strollers in this list can be used with your infant car seat, either directly or with the use of an adapter.

Side by Side Strollers are the most common double stroller configuration. These strollers have two seats next to one another and an extra wide handle for you to push. The benefit of this arrangement is that it is very comfortable for the kids, since they can both lean back in their seats, stretch their legs, and interact with each other while riding around. The down side is that they are very wide and some models may not be able to fit through narrow doorways.

Tandem Strollers are the same width as regular single strollers. Instead of having the kids sit next to each other, these strollers have one in front and one behind. This can be great for families with one young child and a new baby, because you can put the infant car seat in the rear spot. However, as your kids get older the rear seat may become uncomfortable because there is less room to stretch their growing legs. Stand and Ride Strollers are configured much like tandem strollers, but instead of a seat in the rear there is a platform for older kids to stand on while you push the stroller. This is super fun for toddlers, and makes it easy on parents as well. Some tandem strollers come with the option of being reconfigured into stand and ride strollers as your kids grow.

Whether you are expecting twins or baby number two, a double stroller is essential for travel and everyday use. For friends and family members, strollers also make great baby shower gifts or even first birthday gifts, because after all, those early birthdays are really still about the parents, right?

This list is organized to make finding the right double stroller for your family super easy. Items 1-10 are side by side strollers, items 11-15 are tandem and sit and stand strollers, and items 16-20 are fully customizable stroller systems for handling one, two or even three kids at a time. If you do not see the perfect stroller below, you can click here to browse all available models on Amazon.com.

Side By Side Double Strollers

Side by side strollers are the most popular pick for families with two babies or young children. They offer the greatest comfort for kids, with many options including individual reclining seats, umbrella shades and foot rests. Side by side strollers are usually designed to fit through standard doorways, but you may have issues with narrower doorways such as what you would find in older buildings. Below we have included our favorites on the market in 2017, from inexpensive umbrella strollers to top of the line jogging strollers and everything in between.

1. Smoothest Riding Durable Stroller: Britax B-Agile Double Stroller

It is no secret that Britax is an industry leader in the stroller and car seat world. Britax products are well designed and functional, and are built to last for many years (and many kids!). The B-Agile double stroller has a number of safety, comfort and convenience features that make it stand out from the pack. The B-Agile is compatible with any Britax infant car seat, but because it is designed to be narrow enough to fit through standard doorways, the width is only enough to accommodate one car seat at a time. This makes it a good choice for parents of one toddler and one infant, or twins that are old enough to hold their heads up on their own, about three months.

For parents, the B-Agile features an extra smooth and agile ride with all-wheel suspension, simple step lock, height adjustable handle, lightweight frame for easy transport, large and easily accessible under-seat storage basket, and easy one handed folding. For kids, there are super comfy padded and reclining seats with 50lb capacity each, full shade canopies with peek-a-boo windows, and extra safe five-point harness that is easy to adjust one handed.

If you want a luxury double stroller for a mid-range price, this is the stroller for you!

Price: $249.99 with free shipping



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

All-wheel suspension means an extra smooth ride

Height-adjustable handle for parents’ comfort

Super easy and smooth one handed folding mechanism

Luxury padded, reclining seats are extra comfy for kids

Cons:

You can only attach one car seat at a time, not designed for infant twins

Does not have a hand brake

Wheel layout is not designed for fast walking or jogging

Only compatible with Britax infant car seats

2. Top Of The Line Jogger: BOB Revolution FLEX Duallie Stroller

BOB strollers are the highest quality jogging strollers around. The Revolution FLEX Duallie has a sporty design that is perfect for both on and off road use and has all of the comfort, safety and convenience features that you would expect from a top of the line brand. As a jogging stroller, the Revolution FLEX is designed to maintain stability and a smooth ride at high speeds and on any terrain. It has a swiveling/locking front wheel to maneuver tight turns or maintain stability at high speeds. The state of the at adjustable suspension system offers three inches of travel and two stages of weight support to guarantee a smooth ride for your babies at any age. For parents’ convenience, there is an adjustable handlebar with nine positions and an easy to use two-step fold. This stroller is meant for heavy duty use, so some reviewers found it to be rather heavy and bulky when used for travel or running errands when you have to get it in and out of the car.

The Revolution FLEX Duallie stroller is super comfortable for your kids, with easy to recline seats and independently adjustable shade canopies. This stroller easily turns into a travel system when combined with the Infant Car Seat Adapter (sold separately), which can be used with the matching BOB B-Safe 35 Infant Car Seat by Britax or most other infant car seats. Like other side by side strollers, the FLEX Duallie is only able to fit one car seat at a time, so this stroller is ideal for families with either one infant and one toddler, or two babies at least three months old.

BOB strollers are the perfect choice for active parents. The Revolution FLEX Duallie makes staying fit with two under two a breeze!

Price: $639.99 with free shipping



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Super durable and designed to last for years of hard use

State of the art, ultra smooth, adjustable suspension

Swiveling and locking wheel for easy maneuvering or steady jogging

Adjustable height handlebar

Fits most infant car seats with Infant Car Seat Adapter

Cons:

Some reviewers found it large and cumbersome to put in and out of the car

Heavy weight compared with other strollers

Somewhat wider than other side by side strollers

Does not have one touch folding

3. Convenient & Budget Friendly: Combi Fold N Go Double Stroller

If you are looking for a less expensive double stroller that does not skimp on comfort, convenience or safety features, the Combi Fold N Go is an excellent choice. This aluminium framed stroller is lightweight and compact at 24.5 lbs and has a super easy one handed folding system that is so convenient for travel and running errands. This stroller also stands on its own when folded, which makes storage very easy.

Your kids will be comfortable and safe in this stroller with its padded seats, five point harness system with plush harness pads, extra large shade canopies with peek-a-boo windows and removable cup holders and snack holder. The Fold N Go also has dual front wheel suspension for a smooth ride, and lockable swivel wheels for adjustable maneuverability in any situation. Both rear wheels can be locked at once with a single step, although there is not a hand brake. This stroller is not compatible with car seats, making it suitable for kids six months and older up to 50 lbs.

The Combi Fold N Go has all of the features that you need without breaking the bank. For families with toddlers or older babies, this is a great choice.

Price: $277.60 with free shipping



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Aluminium frame is very light weight at 24.5 lbs

Includes removable child snack tray and cup holders

One step, self standing fold capability

Locking and swiveling wheels for maximum maneuverability

Cons:

Not steady off road or at higher speeds

Not many color options

Not suitable for infants or young babies (under six months)

4. Quick Fold, Lightweight Jogger: Baby Jogger Summit X3 Double Jogging Stroller

Here is another option for a jogging stroller that is a bit less expensive than other models. The Baby Jogger Summit X3 is an excellent quality stroller, which is exactly what you would expect from the Baby Jogger brand. Baby Jogger strollers are designed with your convenience and your baby’s safety and comfort in mind, and it really shows in the unique features of this stroller. The Summit X3 features a patented one-touch folding system that allows you to fold and stow the stroller in seconds. The tires are air filled, with large rear tires for a smooth ride, which does mean you will have to keep an eye on the tires and make sure they are always filled up. Unlike most other jogging strollers, the Summit X3 has a front wheel hand brake in addition to the standard rear wheel foot brake. This is a really nice feature for hills and if you plan on going for faster runs with the stroller. It also features extra large shade canopies with a plastic peek-a-boo window and two side vents.

The Summit X3 is also very comfortable and roomy for your babies. The padded seats recline almost to a flat position, and can be controlled easily from the parent’s spot in back of the stroller. The seats are also noticeably deeper than other joggers, which makes it much more comfortable for older or long-legged kids. Infants can either lay in the fully reclined seat, in a Baby Jogger brand pram bassinet, or you can attach your infant car seat using an adapter. If you have an older child, you can also attach a Baby Jogger glider board to this stroller for them to ride on.

This is a great stroller for anyone who wants quick and easy folding/storage as well as superior comfort and safety while jogging at higher speeds.

Price: $459.68 with free shipping



Watch a features and how-to video here.

Pros:

Easy one touch folding

Less expensive than other jogging strollers

Reclining seats can go down into an almost flat position

Many different seat options for infants and older children

Has a hand brake for the front wheel for hills and high speeds

Cons:

Still expensive when compared with non-jogging strollers

Handle bar is not adjustable

Air filled tires may go flat or puncture

5. Best Flexible Urban Stroller: Baby Jogger City Mini Double Stroller

Cant decide between a jogging stroller or a standard four-wheel stroller? The City Mini from Baby Jogger offers the best of both worlds. Although not technically a jogging stroller, the City Mini is engineered for a smooth ride for both parents and kids, even at slightly higher speeds. The City Mini has an award winning design that includes eight inch wheels with front wheel suspension and dual swivel front wheels for greater maneuverability. The front wheels can also be locked into place for long distances.

The City Mini also features one of the easiest one-touch folding mechanisms you will find in any double stroller. The stroller stands on its own when folded, and you can lock it in place to stay compact. The seats are padded for your kids’ comfort, and both the reclining backs and sun canopies are individually adjustable. Infants have multiple options in this stroller, including a Baby Jogger brand pram bassinet, laying in the fully reclined seat, or an infant car seat attached with an adapter. For older kids, you can attach the Baby Jogger glider board to this stroller as well.

Urban parents will love the convenience, quality and smooth ride of the Baby Jogger City Mini Double Stroller.

Price: $399.99 with free shipping



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

One-Touch fold, stands in place on its own and optional lock when folded

Multiple options and ways to ride for infants, toddlers and older kids

Swiveling and locking front wheels, plus front wheel suspension for a smooth ride anywhere

Cons:

Not as good for high speeds and off road as jogging strollers

Car seat adapter and organization accessories are sold separately

Not compatible with all infant car seat brands

6. Cute, Safe & Inexpensive: Joovy Scooter X2 Double Stroller

It is hard not to smile when you see the Joovy Scooter X2. This brightly colored, funky stroller is a great value and definitely packs more features than you would expect at such a low price. The Joovy Scooter is a classic side by side stroller that is narrow enough to fit through any standard doorway. It is lightweight and less bulky than other side by side strollers and it folds up into a comparably small compact shape, making this a great stroller for travel or everyday use. This double stroller has extra large under-carriage storage to hold all of the stuff you need while out and about with your little ones. The wheels are extra large and feature sealed bearings for an ultra smooth ride for both parents and kids.

This is a great stroller for your kids’ comfort and safety as well. The seats on the Joovy Scooter are able to recline almost to flat position and they can be adjusted independent of one another. The extra large canopy provides shade for both kids without blocking their view. This stroller also comes with a safety bar that kids love because it makes them feel like they are riding in a roller coaster.

The Joovy Scooter X is an all around fantastic stroller – It is safe, comfortable, lightweight, easy to use and inexpensive to boot!

Price: $209.99 with free shipping



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Narrow enough to fit though any doorway

Extra large storage basket

Extra large wheels for a smooth ride

Independently adjustable reclining seats

Cons:

Handlebar height is not adjustable

The canopy is not independently adjustable for each kid

Seats must be reclined before folding, making it a three or four step process

7. Super Lightweight And Affordable: ZOE XL2 Lightweight Twin Stroller

One of the main drawbacks of double strollers is that they are heavy, bulky and hard to travel with. If you are going to be transporting your stroller from home to car, on public transportation, or in an airplane, standard double strollers can be a huge hassle. The ZOE XL2 stroller is the perfect solution for parents on the go. At only 16 lbs, this is by far the most lightweight double stroller on the market in 2017. Although it is so light, it is still high quality and durable. ZOE even offers a lifetime guarantee on the wheels – If they ever break, they will fix or replace them for free.

Some of the extra features of this stroller include cup holders and snack trays for your kids, padded belly bar, parent cup holder, extra large sun shade canopy with peek-a-boo windows, and under carriage storage baskets. The seats recline up to 135 degrees, with five pint harnesses for safety. The downside to this stroller is that it does not compatible with infant car seats,so it is best for toddlers and older babies with full neck and head control.

If you want the most lightweight double stroller on the market, the ZOE XL2 is the one for you!

Price: $149.99 with free shipping



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Super lightweight at 16 lbs

Wheels are guaranteed for life

Extra large shade canopy for each child

Adjustable reclining seats

Cons:

Not as heavy duty as other double strollers

The under seat basket cannot hold as much weight as more heavy duty strollers

Not a good choice for infants, cannot attach an infant car seat to the stroller

Narrower seats may not be as comfortable for long rides

8. Inexpensive Jogger: Baby Trend Expedition Double Jogger Stroller

So far in this list, the double jogging strollers have all been very expensive. The Expedition from Baby Trend is a budget friendly option for parents who want a durable and sporty jogging stroller. Jogging strollers are great for exercise of course, but with their greater maneuverability and flexibility to go off road on grass, gravel and dirt paths, they make awesome everyday strollers as well. This stroller from Baby Trend has some nice convenience features that make it perfect for everyday use. It comes with a parent tray with two cup holders and a covered compartment for keys and phone, pneumatic bicycle wheels for a smooth ride, locking/swiveling front wheel, one-touch folding with an easy to access trigger right on the handlebar, easy snap on and off rear wheels for quick and compact stowing and a foot activated rear brake.

For your kids’ comfort, this stroller can accommodate babies as little as six lbs (With a padded insert) up to toddlers 50 lbs and under. The seats recline individually, and the extra large sun canopy can be pulled down all the way to their laps to provide the best protection against sun, wind and rain. Each seat has a five point safety harness to keep your kids safe and secure. this stroller is not compatible with infant car seats, but with the reclining seats and a padded insert there is no need for them in rode to take you infants on the road with you.

If you want a jogging stroller that is less expensive but still save and comfortable, this is the stroller for you!

Price: $229.99 with free shipping



Watch a manufacturer’s video here.

Pros:

Easy to use one handed folding mechanism with trigger on the handlebar

Snap on and off ear wheels for fast and compact stowing

Much less expensive than other jogging strollers

Pneumatic tires for a smooth ride on any terrain

Cons:

Seats may sag into each other in the middle

Sun canopy is not individually adjustable for each child

Straps and seat are not padded

9. Bargain Umbrella Stroller: Delta Children City Street Side by Side Stroller

If you need a quick and easy stroller for occasional use or travel, you do not need to spend a ton of money to get a stroller that is good quality and will do the job you need it to do. This umbrella stroller by Delta Children is less than half of the cost of even the cheapest full blown double stroller, and it weighs way less as well. This stroller fits through any standard doorway, and when folded it is compact enough to fit in an airline’s overhead bin or in between the front and back seats in a car. This stroller also includes removable storage bags, parent cup holder, footrest or kids and three point safety harnesses. Reviewers love this stroller for Disney vacations. Because it is not compatible with car seats and the seats do not recline, this stroller is not recommended for infants or any baby without full neck and head control. This stroller is also less heavy duty than more expensive models, so the weight limit is much less at 22 lbs.

This stroller is a good choice if you want a budget friendly option for travel or quick trips around town.

Price: $49.39 with free shipping

Pros:

Very inexpensive compared with other strollers

Includes cup holder and removable storage bags

Compact fold fits in overhead bin on an airplane

Super convenient for travel or day to day use when you have to get it in and out of the car repeatedly

Cons:

Does not hook up with infant car seats for a travel system

Footrest and sear are somewhat flimsy compared with heavy duty strollers

Sun shade is very small and does not provide much protection

Seats do not recline

10. Best Sporty Jogger: Thule Urban Glide 2 Sport Stroller

Thule is a leading manufacturer of outdoor adventure equipment and gear, and they have used their expertise on outdoor sports to create the ultimate jogging stroller that is comfortable and convenient for both adults and kids. This is a rugged and super durable stroller that is made to last through many years of hard use, whether you are jogging, trail walking, or just running errands. The uniquely designed ergonomic handlebar is fully adjustable for parents of different heights, and for parents’ convenience there are a number of storage options for stowing your things. The air filled tires provide a super smooth ride, and the stroller features a hand controlled front brake as well. The front wheel can either swivel for tight turns or lock in place for long distances. This stroller has mesh bags on the back of each seat for easy access, plus a covered and zippered main under carriage basket with a zippered front pocket. The Urban Glide 2 is not too heavy to take in and out of the car by yourself, and it has a very easy one handed folding and unfolding system. The stroller also locks into place when folded, and has pop off rear wheels for compact storage.

This Thule stroller is also designed to keep your kids safe and comfortable. The five point harnesses include padded straps and a complex lock that toddlers will not be able to figure out on their own. Each seat has individually controlled reclining backs, and there are two peek-a-boo windows on each seat as well. The top window is a shaded plastic screen that lets you keep an eye on your kiddos without disturbing them, and there is also a mesh screen on the seat backs for air circulation. Each seat has its own mesh pocket for storing snacks or toys. The canopies are also individually adjustable, and have a pop down visor as well. They can be pulled completely down to lap level for total protection from wind and rain. When you purchase this stroller, you have the option of including a car seat adapter as well, so you can take even the youngest babies on the tail.

The Thule Urban Glide 2 double stroller was designed with active parents in mind. It has all of the features you need to take your kids anywhere, at any speed!

Price: $519.96 with free shipping



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Very rugged and durable design for parents who love to be outdoors with their kids

Easy to control reclining seats and individual canopies

Five point harness is toddler-proof

Includes a font wheel hand brake for hills and high speeds

Cons:

All accessories like parent console are sold separately

On the more expensive side

More expensive than many other options

Tandem And Sit And Stand Strollers

Tandem strollers are super convenient for everyday use, especially if you are going to be taking them in and out of your car. Tandems are less heavy and bulky than side by side strollers and they take up less storage space. They are not the most comfortable option for the child who ends up in the rear seat though, since there is not much leg room. Sit and stand strollers are a good choice if you have an older child who does not need to be belted in, because they give them the option of sitting on a seat, standing on a platform, or easily hopping off to walk beside you.

11. Flexible Seating, Great For Twin Infants: Chicco Cortina Together Double Stroller

If you want a flexible, easy to use double stroller that will last your babies from infancy to toddlerhood, the Chicco Cortina Together is a perfect choice. Parents of twins will love this stroller because it is compatible with any Chicco car seat, and the rear seat can also be fully reclined to use as a bassinet. This means that whether you have on baby and one toddler, two babies, or two toddlers, this stroller will work for your family. As a tandem stroller, it is as narrow as a single stroller and so it is much more maneuverable than side by side models and it can fit through even narrow doorways. The ability to turn this stroller into a travel system with Chicco Key Fit car seats makes it really convenient to transport your babies even if they are asleep – Just pop their car seats in and go! Switching between configurations is really quick as well, with easy one handed folding seat backs to convert the front and back spaces from seats to click-in car seat frames.

The Chicco Cortina together is an extremely convenient stroller for parents, and if you have two under two you will definitely appreciate its features. The aluminium fame keeps this stroller light weight at only 34 lbs, which is 15% lighter than most comparable strollers. It has an easy one-handed fold and stands on its own when folded. There is also an extra large storage basket underneath with a zipping closure to make sure none of your stuff falls out while you are on the go.

This is a great stroller for twins or two under two, with different configurations to keep every child happy and comfortable as they grow.

Price: $299.99 with free shipping



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

One handed folding and self standing when folded

Multiple seat configurations for babies and toddlers

Sun shades are fully adjustable and removable

Cons:

Weight limit is less than other strollers at 40 lbs

Only works with Chicco brand car seats

Some parents found this stroller to be bulky and hard to fit into small trunks

12. Inexpensive, Flexible & Easy To Use: Graco Roomfor2 Click Connect Stand and Ride Stroller

The Graco Roomfor2 stroller is a budget friendly option that has a ton of flexibility for parents and kids. With 12 seating configurations, it can handle two children from infancy up to early childhood comfortably and safely. As a stand and ride stroller, the back seat can either be an infant car seat, reclining seat, bench seat, or standing platform. This makes the ride fun and enjoyable for older kids, who can feel cramped in a regular tandem stroller back seat. The front seat is fully reclining as well, or it can hold an infant car seat. When you have two car seats in this stroller, they are both facing you, which provides ease of mind for both babies and parents since you can have eye contact with your little ones.

Unlike some other tandem strollers, the Roomfor2 has easy the maneuverability that you would get with a side by side stroller. The front wheels swivel or lock depending on whether you will be navigating tight turns, like in a grocery store, or going on long walks. There is an extra large storage basket underneath as well, so you can carry everything you need for two kids. The front seat comes with a child tray, which pivots for easy entry into the stroller. It also features a one handed folding mechanism and storage latch.

This stroller is inexpensive but does not skimp on features – It is a great choice for a stroller to grow with two babies from infancy to toddlerhood and beyond.

Price: $101.65 with free shipping



Watch a manufacturer’s product features video here.

Pros:

One touch folding and storage lock

Front wheels swivel or lock for greater maneuverability

12 seating positions for infants, toddlers and older kids

Cons:

Only fits Graco brand infant car seats

Rear seat does not recline, two kids can’t sleep in this at once

On the smaller side as far as legroom goes

13. Best Inexpensive Sit N Stand: Joovy Caboose Ultralight Graphite Stroller

Here is another inexpensive and well designed stroller from Joovy. The Caboose Ultralight was designed for families with one baby and one older child, whether toddler or older. The front seat can either hold a car seat (most infant car seat brands fit) or it is a font facing seat for older babies. The rear seat is both a bench seat and a standing platform, giving freedom and flexibility to you older child. The stroller was designed to be extremely stable, with no chance of tipping over when you child gets on and off. The step up is low enough that they can get in and out on their own as well, so you do not need to lift them.

This travel system is much more compact than most other double strollers, so it is convenient for everyday use as well as travel. The Caboose only weights around 20 lbs, which is less than even some single strollers. For your kids’ comfort, this stroller has an extra large canopy with a rear canopy attachment to cover the rear seat as well. There is also a parent organizer and under carriage storage bag for your convenience. The wheels are sealed bearing, which reduces friction and means a super smooth ride.

If you have an older child and one more on the way, you cannot beat the ease, convenience and especially the price of this sit and stand stroller!

Price: $199.99 with free shipping



Watch a manufacturer’s video here.

Pros:

Super lightweight at only 20 lbs

Compatible with over 28 infant car seats with the included adapter

Very inexpensive compared with other strollers

Cons:

Only holds one car seat, not good for twin babies

Rear seat does not have a reclining back rest for tired kids

Some reviewers found the storage basket to be hard to accessl

14. Convenient & Small Space Friendly: Summer Infant 3Dtwo Double Convenience Stroller

The Summer Infant 3DTwo stroller has a unique design that makes it great for anyone with small spaces to navigate, whether it is a small car trunk, narrow doorways or store aisles, or not much storage space to stow the stroller away when not in use. This stroller has stadium style seating, with the rear seat positioned higher than the front seat. This allows the kid in the rear seat to have more room, while at the same time moving the seats closer together so that the stroller is not bulky and cumbersome to maneuver. This stroller can handle up to 75 lbs combined weight, so it is great for twin toddlers or one babbrity and a toddler.

To keep your kids safe and comfy, the 3DTwo stroller has padded five point harnesses, padded bumper bar, rear seat footrest and front seat adjustable calf rest. There are two large canopies to block the sun and wind, and they are independently adjustable with rear peek-a-boo windows. For the parents’ convenience there is an included cup holder as well as rear storage pocket, and the under seat storage is super easy to access. At 22 lbs, this is one of the lightest double strollers on the market, and with an easy one handed folding mechanism it folds up into one of the most compact packages as well. There is an automatic storage lock when you fold the stroller, and it also has a convenient carry strap.

If you need a very convenient, compact and lightweight double stroller, the 3Dtwo is a great choice.

Price: $142.39 with free shipping

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Stadium style seating saves space and weight

Easy to maneuver and store in small spaces

Very lightweight compared with other double strollers

Cons:

Some reviewers had he stroller break after a few months of use

Handlebar is not adjustable for shorter parents

Some reviewers found it to be wobbly compared with ore expensive strollers

15. Inexpensive Infant Stroller: Baby Trend Universal Double Snap-N-Go Stroller Frame

For parents of twin babies, the easiest possible stroller to use is a simple frame for your infant car seats. Taking your babies in and out of the car is so easy when all you have to do is snap the car seat out, strap it in to the stroller and go. This is especially great when you have sleeping babies, because you do not have to risk waking them up to get the into the stroller. Any parent who has to run errands with infants in tow knows how important this is! This Snap N Go stroller frame from Baby Trend has all of the ease and simplicity you need, with none of the extra features that end up costing you in cash as well as weight and size. This stroller won’t last forever, but it is a huge convenience to have while your twins are infants. It is easy to get in and out of the car, and works great for travel as well.

You cannot beat the price of this double infant car seat stroller frame! For parents of twins, a simple and easy stroller frame like this is a must have.

Price: $75.55 with free shipping



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Fits a large number of infant car seats

Very simple, light weight, inexpensive and easy to use

Extra large under carriage basket and parent cup holder with covered

Cons:

Does not grow with your kids

Is not super sturdy compared with other strollers

Does not fit all car seat brands, check to make sure your brand fits before purchasing

Customizable Double Stroller Systems

When you have two growing babies, sometimes one stroller just is not enough for every situation you will encounter. You may want more flexibility than standard double strollers offer, such as the option to carry only one baby at a time or even add a space for a third child. The strollers in this section offer unique features that give you more options for how to configure your stroller to meet your changing needs from day to day.

16. Best Custom Travel System: Britax B-Ready 2017 Stroller System

Britax has a new customizable stroller system for 2017 that really takes the convenience and flexibility of a double stroller system to the next level. This system consists of multiple different items, each of which can be purchased separately depending on your needs. This means that you do not have to invest in any part of the system that you do not need, and you can switch out pieces as your kids grow. The stroller system has 12 total seating configurations available, with a single stroller, bassinet and infant car seat adapter.

The B-Ready stroller is the major part of this system. This single stroller features a quick fold design that closes the stroller in seconds, even with a second seat attached. The foam-filled tires and suspension system offer a smooth ride without the worry of punctures or flats. It is easy to attach any Britax car seat or bassinet with the Britax Click and Go System. If you have another brand of car seat, you can use a car seat adapter to attach it to this stroller as well.

The piece that makes this system truly unique is the attachable second seat. This seat is suitable for babies from birth up to 35 lbs, and fits right under the main seat. It is easy to attach and detach, so you can use the same stroller whether you are bringing both kids or just one with you. The seat has a four position recline to keep baby comfortable whether they are awake or asleep.

With 12 seating configurations and a totally customizable system, the 2017 Britax B-Ready is the top o the line system available. Whether you have twin babies or two kids of different ages, this system will meet your needs!

Price: Stroller $499.99, Bassinet $169.99, Second Seat $169.99



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

12 possible configurations with a single stroller, add on seat, bassinet and car seat adapter

Foam filled tires and frame suspension for a smooth ride

Super durable and high quality construction to last through many years and kids

Cons:

Second seat does not allow for face to face with your baby

The system can get expensive after buying multiple pieces

Non-Britax car seat adapter must be purchased separately

17. Flexible & Fun For Older Kids: Baby Jogger City Select Stroller System



If you have three young children, finding a stroller that works for the whole family can be quite a challenge. This stroller system from Baby Jogger is an excellent solution that provides a comfy ride for babies, toddlers and older kids all at the same time. Like the Britax system listed above, the Baby Jogger City Select consists of a main single stroller and an add-on seat that can hold an additional baby or toddler. The add on seat goes on the front of the stroller, and can either face forward or face out. The rear seat can also face both ways, so you can have your kids facing you, facing each other, or facing forward. The add on seat is fully adjustable, with expandable headrest height, expandable foot well and multiple recline positions. It also has a pocket in the back of the seat. The front position of the add on seat gives more foot room to both kids in the stroller without making it bulky or losing any maneuverability.

The thing that makes this stroller system really unique is the glider board. Baby Jogger’s glider board is a simple, two wheeled platform that attaches to the back of your stroller for older kids to ride on. This is so much fun for older kids, as it lets them hitch a ride when they want and jump off and walk next to you when they are finished. They do not have to try and cram their growing legs into a tiny stroller seat! The glider board is easy to install and remove as needed, and this entire stroller system for three kids does not take up much more room in your trunk or in storage as a double than it does as a single, making it great for small spaces and everyday use.

This is the ultimate customizable system for families with two or three babies, toddlers or a combination. It allows every kid to have a comfortable seat without being bulky and cumbersome for the parents.

Price: Stroller $500 and up depending on color, Second Seat $169.95, Glider Board $69.95, all items with free shipping.



Watch a how to and product features video here.

Pros:

Fully adjustable for one, two or thee kids depending on your needs day to day

High quality and durable construction from Baby Jogger

Kids can face each other, face you, or face forward while riding

Cons:

Purchasing all needed items gets expensive quickly

Weight capacity for second seat is less than other strollers at 45 lbs

Glider board does not let older kids sit down if they want to

18. Flexible All-In-One Stroller: Baby Trend Sit N Stand Double

If you are undecided between a sit n stand or a standard double stroller, the Sit N Stand Double from Baby Trend has the best of both worlds. This customizable stroller system is much less expensive than other custom systems, and can be used with any combination of one to two infants or toddlers. If you have an older child and a new baby, the rear seat grows with your child as a regular seat, platform seat or standing platform. This stroller has all of the convenience features you can expect from a high quality double stroller, including one handed folding, removable individual canopies, and a removable child tray with cup holder.

For a flexible travel system that is not too expensive, the Sit N Stand Double stroller is an excellent choice.

Price: $117.88 to $159.99 depending on color, with free shipping



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Easy one handed fold, stands on its own while folded

Connects with many different car seat brands

Many different configurations, from infant car seat all the way up to standing platform for older kids

Cons:

Relatively heavy at 34 lbs

Does not have an extra large sun canopy

Does not accept all infant car seats

19. Cheap DIY Double Stroller: Stroller Connectors With Umbrella Strollers

If you need a quick, easy and cheap double stroller, it is possible to DIY a solution with Stroller Connectors. This innovative product allows you to connect two umbrella style strollers together, pushing and steering them as one unit. There are three connectors per set – One goes on the inside handles of each stroller, one on the front bottom leg, and one on the back inside leg. These three points of attachment provide a safe and secure connection that allows you to easily steer the strollers as one unit. While this may not be the most ergonomically friendly position for strolling, if you are in a pinch and need something for travel, quick errands, or short walks, they work very well. This system also allows you to save a ton of storage space, and you do not have go lug heavy strollers in and out of your car every time you take the kids out.

Stroller connectors are quick, easy and cheap solution for parents who need a budget friendly, lightweight double stroller.

Price: $14.13 for the Stroller Connectors, $19.99 each for the strollers

Pros:

Extremely inexpensive

Three points of attachment for a secure connection

Easy to install and transport

Cons:

Some reviewers found them to be cheap and weak

Does not work with infants, only umbrella strollers for older babies

Not comfortale for parents for long walks

20. Best Stroller For Shopping: Contours Options Elite Tandem Stroller

The best thing about custom travel systems is the flexibility they offer. If you are a parent of twins, or if you have two different aged babies, you need a stroller that can be flexible and grow with your kids as they get bigger. The Contours Options Elite offers all of the flexibility of a tandem stroller, with a lightweight aluminium frame for easy transport. This stroller accepts two infant car seats, with brand-specific click-in adapters fo just about any car seat brand. The seats are both reversible with lift-assist mounts for easy switching between different configurations. This is very convenient when you want to make eye contact with young babies, give siblings a chance to interact with each other, have both kids facing forwards, or anything in between. This stroller also has a dynamic font and rear wheel suspension system for a smooth ride over any surface, paved or otherwise.

The feature that makes this system stand out from the rest is the shopping basket. Sometimes, you want to take one kid out at a time. This stroller allows you to do just that, and by removing the rear seat you have immediate access to the extra large storage basket underneath. You can also attach a shopping basket directly to the spot where the rear seat goes. This way, you can use your stroller as a shopping cart!

This stroller is perfect for parents who need to take their kid on errands with them, and also have the flexibility of a double tandem stroller when they need it.

Price: $344.55 with free shipping, Shopping Basket $18.88



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Has a one handed control brake and a one handed folding mechanism

Liner is reversible and made of easy to clean waterproof fabric

There are three different options to use this stroller for newborns

Cons:

Weight limit is less than other strollers at 40 lbs per seat

Does not have many color options

Does not include a good parent tray or organizer

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.