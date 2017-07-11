Top 10 Best Prime Day Deals on Baby Products

Prime Day is here! 2017 is Amazon.com’s third year doing Prime Day, and the deals are better than ever. There are sales all over the site on everything from home essentials to music and video. Baby items are of course on sale as well, and this is the best time of year to stock up on the items you always need like diapers, wipes and baby food, as well as big ticket items like baby monitors or furniture for your nursery. If you have pregnant friends or family members, this is the perfect time to buy gifts for their baby shower! Amazon has been preparing for Prime Day for months, ensuring adequate stock levels for all of the super deals they are offering. This means that deals will go on for longer than in years past, but you still want to make sure to get your shopping done early just in case!

To take advantage of the sales on Prime Day, you have to be an Amazon Prime member. You can easily sign up for a 30-day free trial here in order to access these awesome prices. For Prime Day baby items, it is great to be a member of Amazon Family as well. You can get special prices like up to 20% off of diaper subscriptions just by adding a Baby Registry or child profiles for your family members. College students are eligible for a 6-month trial though Prime Student, and when your trial is up you get 50% off of the cost to join Prime. As you can see, there are tons of ways for anyone and everyone to take advantage of the deals on Prime Day!

With so many deals to sort through, it can be overwhelming to pick the best ones. That is why we have put together this list of the Top 10 Baby Deals for this year’s Prime Day extravaganza. Below you will find the most steeply discounted items and the very best sales that Amazon has to offer on all baby items. Things move quickly on Prime Day, so we will keep this list updated with the most up-to-date deals all day long. Make sure to check back throughout the day to see new items!

1. Save $45 Off Fire HD 8” Kids Edition Essential Bundle

Here is a great opportunity to get a brand new Kindle Fire HD for 30% off! This bundle saves you $60 total off of buying the items separately. It includes the latest Fire HD Kids Edition tablet in blue, with a kids zipper sleeve in navy blue and of course a Nupro screen protector to keep it nice and new for as long as possible. You also get one free year of Amazon freeTime Unlimited and a Kid Proof Case. The best part is that this tablet comes with a guaranteed 2 year warranty – if your kid breaks it, you can return it for a free replacement, no questions asked and no hassle. You can use this tablet to give your child selected access to netflix, youtube and your personal apps as well.

Price: $102.97, on sale from $162.97

2. Save $44 off Kindle for Kids Bundle

This Kindle for Kids bundle is 44% off for Prime Day. This bundle includes the latest Kindle, no sponsored screensaves, a cover and a two year worry-free guarantee so it is truly kid-proof! You can use Kindle FreeTime to set reading goals and track progress. Kindle is designed just for reading so there are no distractions while your kid is using it. This bundle also has tools like Word Wise and Vocabulary Builder. This kindle also does not have a backlight, so bedtime starts once the lights go out, just like a real book. The best part is that Prime members get unlimited access to over 1,000 titles for kids.

Price: $69.99, on sale from $124.98

3. Save 25 Percent Off Character Beds

These Delta Children beds are on sale for Prime Members for one day only. These beds feature your kids favorite characters, like Mickey Mouse or Disney Frozen characters. They will absolutely love going to sleep in such a fun bed. Take advantage of this deal today to save lots of money on this toddler essential!

Price: $76.99, on sale from $99.99

4. Save 20 Percent Off Nursery Essentials

Here is a super set of deals that no parent will want to miss out on. Everything you need for a fully stocked nursery can be found for 20% off today. The bassinet above is available for $28 off. This bassinet is a high quality, well constructed and beautiful design from Summer Infant. It has a speaker to play soothing melodies and calming sounds to help you get baby to sleep, as well as wheels to help you move it from room to room easily. It also comes with a padded mattress, fitted sheet and XL storage basket for things like diapers, wipes, and extra sheets.

Changing pads, crib sheets, play yards, stuffed toys, swaddlers, stuffed toys, bassinets, storage caddies and more are also on sale. There are over 50 items for 20% off right now, so head on over to check them out and stock up on everything you need for your baby while this deal lasts!

Price: $111.999 on sale from $139.99

5. Save 20 Percent Off Summer Infant Travel Gear

Right now is the absolute best time to get baby travel essentials from Summer Infant. I personally love this brand and use a lot of their gear with my son. I have never had a problem with any Summer Infant product being flimsy, unsafe, or not durable. They are consistently well made and easy to use, and their customer service is great if you ever have an issue. The best selling Pop N Sit portable high chair is on sale for 48% off right now, with a savings of $24. I have one of their pop N Sit seats myself, and I use it jut about every day. they are designed for travel but they are so easy to set up, easy to clean and comfy for babies and toddlers that they make great everyday use high chairs as well. This high chair folds up in seconds, sets up in seconds, and does not take much storage space when it is not in use. It also has a three point safety harness to keep your little one secure. Also on sale are strollers, stroller accessories, car seat accessories and more. Don’t miss out on this deal!

Price: $26.05, on sale from $49.99

6. Save 20 Percent Off Select Nursery Furniture and Strollers

Delta Children and J is for Jeep products are both on a steep discount right now for Prime Day. Strollers and nursery furniture are both typically pretty expensive, so use this opportunity to get the things you need for baby for a lot less cash than they would normally cost. Pictured above is the J is for Jeep Brand Atlas Stroller, which is on sale right now for 13% off. This stroller is lightweight and great for travel. It has an extendable, European style canopy with a sun visor and peek-a-boo window for parents. The five point safety harness will keep your kid nice and secure, and the shoulder pads and multi-position reclining seat will keep him extra comfortable. There is also reflective material on the piping and safety harness for greater visibility at night. The rear canopy bag and side mesh bags give you plenty of space to pack in all of the essentials while you are on the go. Toddler beds, cribs, convertible cribs, strollers, and changing tables are also on sale for the best prices of the year. These are both excellent brands that have timeless style and will work for many years, and many babies!

Price: $86.92, on sale from $99.99

8. Save 30 Percent Off Crayola Frozen Inspiration Art Case

This art case from Crayola has everything that little minds need to put their inspiration down on paper. The Crayola-Inspiration case contains 140 pieces of colorful crayons, markers, colored pencils and paper, and it all fits in one travel-friendly 11″x15″ case. This set is Frozen inspired, so it comes with Frozen themed coloring pages for your Disney loving kid to enjoy. It would be a great birthday or “anytime” gift, or you can get it as an early Christmas or Hannukah present. This art set is on sale for $10 off today only, so get it fast!

Price: $19.90, on sale from $29.90

7. Save 23 Percent Off Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Bottles, 9 Ounce, 4 Coun

Most moms use a bottle at some point in their baby’s life, whether for formula or breastmilk, and over the years bottle and nipple design has changed to become more natural. The shape of these tomee tippee bottles and nipples closely mimics that of a human breast, providing an easy latch for baby and an easier transition between bottle and breast. These bottles also have an optimum venting valve and slow flow nipple for less air intake, which means a happier and less fussy baby. The easy hold design and accurate feeding measurements make them easy for mom and dad or other caregivers to use as well. They are also BPA and phthalate free.

Price: $14.35

9. Save 30 Percent Off Amazon Exclusive Toys & Games

The Play Doh set pictured above is an Amazon Exclusive, meaning you can only get it through Amazon! It is the #1 best seller in creative toys for toddlers, and it contains 36 3-oz cans of Play doh in all different colors. This play set does not have any bells and whistles or plastic pieces to get lost and add to the clutter in your kids play room. it is just good old fashioned, straight up Play Doh like when you were a kid! You can also order a Dash button to restock when you run out!

There are a whole bunch more fun toys and games on sale right now for 30% off. These Amazon Exclusives include favorites like Furby, baby dolls, toy trucks, board games, and more. You will find toys for kids of all ages, and with deals like this you do not want to pass up such a golden opportunity – This is even a great time to do some early Christmas shopping!

Price: $20.21, on sale from $25.27

10. Save Up to 60 Percent Off Select Toys & Games

Here is another great roundup of toys and games for kids of all ages that are at a steep discount for Prime Day. Pictured above is the Green Toys dump truck, which comes with a scooper truck as well as a rake and shovel. This is an awesome toy to play in the dirt, mud, or sand with and the durable construction keeps it from getting hard to use when dirty, like some other toy trucks. green Toys are made int he USA and constructed of 100% recycled plastic. They are safe and durable, designed with kids in mind, and are even dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. In addition to Green Toys, Nerf guns, dolls, Teletubbies, Brightlings, sand toys, Disney Moana toys and more are on sale for 30% off or up to 60% off. There is even a classic steel Tonka truck for little ones to dig in the dirt with! Take a look at the huge selection of toys large and small, and you are sure to find something your little one will love.

Price: $31.01, on sale from $38.77

