Top 10 Best Gifts for Parents Who Have Everything

It’s always hard to shop for that person who seems to have everything. It’s even more challenging when shopping for parents, since there’s twice the chance they already have the item you were thinking about gifting them. Whether you’re shopping for a birthday present, baby shower gift, or something “just because”, our guide is here to help you find a cool, unique gift for the parents in your life who seem to have everything they could ever want. We’ve got some cool gift ideas for those hard-to-shop-for parents. We’ve also included a few low-priced gifts, since we believe that the best gifts aren’t always the most expensive. Our gift guide is packed with gift ideas for new parents, as well as parents with older kids or grown children. Read on to see our top picks, and make sure to browse our related posts on the best gifts for women and the best gifts for men.

1. Kendal UV Disinfection Sanitizing Scanner Wand

Parents want their kids to be healthy. That means keeping a clean house. But sometimes, the things you want to clean aren’t exactly easy to sanitize. This UV sanitizing wand uses germ-killing UV rays to kill bacteria and viruses on all kinds of surfaces. It can be used on everything from furniture to toothbrushes to bathroom surfaces. Simply hold the wand a couple of inches above the surface you wish to clean for at least 20 seconds.

This tool is rated to kill to 99.9 percent of viruses and bacteria within 20 seconds of use, without leaving any chemical residues. This technology also helps to eliminate odors from your home. The lamp is rated for up to 8,000 hours of use, so depending on usage, you should get a few years out of this product before the lamp burns out.

One thing to note is the dual power modes. You can power the device through the included AC adapter, or go cord-free by installing four AA batteries inside the unit. The batteries aren’t included, however, so make sure to pick up a pack of AA batteries (we recommend Rayovac Fusion or Energizer Ultimate Lithium batteries, both of which are long-lasting).

This would be a great gift idea for new parents, parents to be, parents with lots of kids, or parents who have children who require a germ-reduced environment for health reasons. If you have one of these devices in your home, the next cold and flu season won’t be quite so scary.

Price: $21.99

2. Medela Sonata Smart Breast Pump

There are lots of expenses associated with having a baby, and inevitably, there are products you decide to buy on the cheap. Don’t let breast pumps be one of those things. A top of the line breast pump is more comfortable for mom, especially if she’s nursing twins or triplets. If you know a mom who needs a breast pump, or needs to upgrade her older model, the Medela Sonata is an excellent choice.

This double electric pump is designed for moms who pump several times a day. It’s perfect for tech-savvy moms, since you can use MyMedela to track pump history. This model is designed for hospital level performance, so you get a consistent pump with every use, making it easy to prepare for the day ahead. It’s also a very quiet model, making it ideal for pumping in the office or on the go in situations where there isn’t a dedicated lactation room.

Not sure if this is the right breast pump to give as a gift? Browse more recommendations in our guide to the best breast pumps.

Price: $359.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

3. Robolink Codrone Programmable & Educational Drone Kit for Beginner/Arduino Learners

Looking for a gift that parents and kids can use together? This educational drone kit is tons of fun for children, and for the young at heart. Designed to teach kids how to code, this drone might actually help them get high-paying programming job when they grow up. Video tutorials help prepare kids for coding their first drone program. If you want a toy that encourages bonding time between the generations, you can’t beat this educational drone. But if you want to weigh some other options before making a final decision, you may want to browse our guide to the best drones for beginners.

Price: $179.99

4. South Shore Vietti Bar Cabinet With Bottle & Glass Storage

Once you become a parent, so many of the gifts you receive are somehow related to the kids. Give the parents in your life something that’s just for them. This cocktail cabinet is perfect for mixing up a highball after the kids go to bed. We also like that you can hide away most of the bottles and barware behind a cabinet door, away from the prying eyes of kids (and you could add on a child-proof lock or cabinet padlock if you were so inclined). The bar cabinet has room for eight glasses, and up to 12 tall liquor bottles, along with various other bar items. While some assembly is required, this cabinet is backed by a five-year satisfaction guarantee, so you can be confident that this gift will be a part of their home for years to come.

Price: $205.99 (7 percent off MSRP)

5. Vitamix Ascent A2300 Blender

This is no mere blender. It’s a lifestyle. And chances are there’s someone in your life who is lusting after one of these powerful machines. The Vitamix is great for making blended cocktails and smoothies, but it can also be used to prepare soups, baby food, ice cream, or pie dough. What sets Vitamix apart from lesser blenders is the option to cool or heat your ingredients, so you can make a creamy, blended soup without a stove, or add frozen ingredients to the machine to whip up sorbet or frozen desserts in a minute flat. This particular Vitamix model stands out because of its easy-to-read controls and a built-in digital timer, but you could browse other Vitamix models on sale to see different options at different price points.

Price: $449.95

6. KMN Home DrawerDecor Customizable Organizer

Sometimes when you have everything you want, you run out of storage space. Lots of stuff means lots of clutter, which is why we recommend an organization/storage solution as a gift for those with an abundance of personal items. This is a great gift for any busy parent who frequently struggles with finding what they need in a crowded kitchen drawer. If the natural color pictured above isn’t right for their personal style, the same organizer kit comes in additional fun colors: lime green, red, and sky blue. Small, practical gifts may not seem impressive at first, but this is a gift that will make their lives easier every day, and that’s a gift that keeps on giving. If the couple you’re shopping for already has immaculately organized drawers, a similar gift idea that you might consider is this handy pot lid holder/spoon rest from Amazon.

Price: $29.99

7. Exerpeutic WORKFIT 1000 Desk Station

For the parents who have everything, except for time to go to the gym, we recommend this practical gift for staying fit. This is a great gift for stay-at-home parents or parents who work from a home office. Unlike other bike desks we’ve seen, this model offers a comfortable, semi-recumbent position, which is more comfortable for long rides/work sessions. With multiple angle adjustments and height adjustments to offer, this desk can work for riders of various heights, ages, and fitness levels. This desk holds riders up to 300 pounds, and can comfortably accommodate people between the heights of 5′ 2″ and 6′ 3″. We believe gifts should be given ready to use, so if you don’t have time to assemble this yourself, we recommend paying a little extra to have the bike professionally assembled.

Price: $219

8. Wusthof Classic 7-Piece Slim Knife Block Set

Good knives are a must for anyone who cooks. These high-end knives are perfect for the parents who want the very best for their kitchen. This knife block set includes a 3.5-inch paring knife, five inch serrated utility knife, six-inch prep knife, an eight-inch bread knife, and a pair of kitchen shears that come apart for easy cleaning. The knives are made from high-carbon stainless steel, secured with triple-riveted handles made of highly durable Polyoxymethylene. Made in Germany, these blades are backed by a lifetime warranty. Not quite the gift you had in mind? Browse our guide to the best kitchen gifts to get more ideas for the epicure in your life.

Price: $349.95

9. Womb Music Heartbeat Baby Monitor by Wusic

This cute gift is ideal for parents who are expecting a new baby. This baby monitor lets parents listen the baby’s heartbeat, as well as recording it for posterity. The device can also pick up other womb sounds, such as hiccups or kicks. Batteries are included. To see other creative gift ideas for new parents, check out our guide to the best baby shower gifts.

Price: $56.67 (5 percent off MSRP)

10. Elvie Kegel Exerciser & Pelvic Floor Muscle Exercise Tracker

This wellness device is a great gift for new moms. Designed to help strengthen the muscles of the pelvic floor, the Elvie can help women recover strength and confidence. The workouts you do with this device were designed with the help of physiotherapists and experts from Imperial College and University of Oxford. Made with medical grade silicone, this waterproof device is safe and discreet. Want even more gift ideas for the parents in your life who already seem to have everything? You should also check out our guides to the best gifts for parents and the best wedding gifts for parents.

Price: $199

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.