Top 6 Best Amazon Black Friday Baby Deals

Shopping for a new baby can be a harrowing experience, with expensive items like cribs and car seats racking up your expenses, and still having to have money leftover for things like diapers, clothing and burp cloths. Baby registries and baby showers help of course, but there is still a lot to purchase! Taking advantage of sales and special prices is the best way to save money while you prepare for your little bundle of joy. Black Friday is the best day of the year for hot deals, and it is no wonder why it is the most popular shopping day of the year. This Black Friday, save tons of money on big ticket items like strollers and crib mattresses, as well as smaller items like blankies and pacifiers, by shopping online at Amazon. Amazon has every essential item you need, and in this list I have chosen the best deals that are available for Black Friday.

Baby items make awesome Christmas gifts for new parents and anyone who is expecting, as well, so if you have a new mommy or daddy on your Christmas list, you can find an awesome present for them below. Click here if you want to see more of our Black Friday deals guides on everything from laptops to outdoor gear and home goods.

1. 36% Off Graco Pack ‘n Play Playard with Change ‘n Carry Portable Changing Pad, Cleo

This portable play yard has a changing pad and nest bassinet for infants. This is a great item for home use or for travel. The changign pad is portable, and folds up into a convenient pouch. This pack n play also comes with a mobile and easy access pouch on the outside for wipes and other essentials. Get it today for $62 off!

Price: $76.79 (36 percent off MSRP)

2. 36% Off Graco Simple Sway Baby Swing, Kyte

Baby swings are essential for new infants, whether it is your first baby or you have older kids at home. This unisex swing has a small frame so it fits anywhere in your home. This is great for keeping baby close, no matter where you are. This swing has the option to use either a plug or batteries, and it has a two speed vibration to keep baby calm and content. It is on sale today for $54 off, you don’t want to miss out on this deal!

Price: $63.99 (36 percent off MSRP)

3. 36% Off Graco SnugRide Click Connect 35 Infant Car Seat, Nyssa

Here is an awesome car seat from Graco that will fit in the stroller above, or any other ClickConnect stroller. This is a rear facing seat to protect infants from four to 35 lbs. I used this seat myself when my son was an infant, and loved it. Save $61 today on this car seat.

Price: $95.99 (36 percent off MSRP)

4. 56% Off Graco Affix Youth Booster Seat with Latch System, Grapeade

As your child gets older they will graduate from car seats to booster seats. This booster seat is an AFFIX Highback Booster Car Seat with Latch System/ It keeps the booster steady for easy self buckling as your kid gets old enough to work the buckles himself. It also has a front adjustment so that you can quickly and easily tighten the booster seat to the car seat. This booster is on sale today for $45 off.

Price: $35.35 (56 percent off MSRP)

5. 36% Off Graco Pack ‘n Play Playard Snuggle Suite LX, Pierce

Here is another play yard and bassinet for infants. This one is super high quality, with advanced features and high quality extras. There is a large extended-use changing station included that can handle babies up to 30 lbs. The portable infant seat also doubles as a bouncer, which you can bring around the house with you. It also has a built in durable organizer for the essentials like diapers, wipes and pacifiers. This pack n play is great for at home or travel, and you can get it today for $121 off of the regular price!

Price: $140.79 (36 percent off MSRP)

6. 36% Off Graco Roomfor2 Click Connect Stand and Ride Stroller, Glacier

Here is another great double stroller from Graco, on sale today for $78 off. The Roomfor2 stroller can fit two children up to 5 lbs each so it is great for families with an older child and a new baby. This stroller can connect with any Classic Connect or Click Connect Graco car seat. The back seat is a padded bench seat that your child can sit, kneel or stand on. The front seat has multiple reclining positions and can lay back totally flat for when baby is sleeping. It also has a one handed folding feature and latch for easy storage.

Price: $95.99 (36 percent off MSRP)

