Top 10 Best Baby Valentine’s Day Outfits 2018

Most moms and dads agree that dressing up your sweet bundle of joy is a definite parenting perk. I mean come on, babies look adorable in pretty much everything and there are some seriously cute clothes these days that make putting together baby outfits that much more fun. Holidays and special occasions are also a fun opportunity to dress up your little one, especially if you are going somewhere, or if you just want a super cute photo that you can cherish forever.

Now, I know there are some people out there who think, why would I buy a baby outfit for just one day? Here are multiple reasons for you:

They only have a “first Valentine’s Day” once

A special outfit is a perfect picture opportunity

It’s fun!

There’s no saying that can’t re-wear the outfit, even if it’s just for pajamas

You can always save the outfit for future babies to wear

Take a look at the outfits below, and I’m sure you’ll find something adorable that your baby will totally rock. Baby girl Valentine’s Day outfits are listed first, and baby boy Valentine’s Day outfits are listed towards the end. Happy V-Day!

Best Baby Girl Valentine’s Day Outfits

1. AISHIONY Baby Girls’ Tutu Onesie Outfit (5 Piece)

AISHIONY

This adorable baby girl Valentine’s Day outfit comes with everything – a long sleeve onesie, tutu skirt, leg warmers, shoes, and a head band. The onesie is white and has a red heart on it that could easily be paired with other outfits, and the bow, leg warmers, and shoes are all red with white polka dots. The outfit is made of cotton and satin material, so it’s soft for a baby’s skin. The best thing about this five-piece set is that it could be worn again as it doesn’t actually say “Valentine’s Day” on it, so you will totally get your money’s worth. Sizes available: 3-6 months, 6-9 months, 9-12 months, and 12-18 months.

Price: $19.99-$22.39, depending on size

2. Just One You by Carter’s Baby Girl First Valentine’s Day Set

Just One You by Carter\’s

If you really want to commemorate your baby’s first Valentine’s day, this outfit is a prime choice. The long sleeve body suit says “My first Valentine’s day,” which is perfect for taking pictures in as you’ll always remember the occasion. The pants are red with white hearts, and there is an attached tutu which adds the perfect amount of frill. The outfit is available in three, six, nine, and 12 months, however you may want to size up as the Carter’s brand tends to run a little small.

Price: $17.95-$25.88, depending on size

3. So Sydney Baby Valentine’s Day Ruffle Bodysuit

So Sydney

If your baby gets 1,000 kisses a day, this cute ruffle romper is the perfect choice for Valentine’s Day. The bodysuit says “Kisses 25 cents” and has little hearts around it, so it’s a great Valentine’s Day outfit but could also be worn after the holiday as well. The white shirt is attached to a hot pink ruffle tutu, and the entire outfit could be worn on its own or paired with tights, leg warmers, or pants. The onesie is made with a soft and stretchy cotton blend, and there is a snap crotch for easy diaper changes. Sizes available: 3-6 months and 12-18 months.

Price: $12.97-$15.97, depending on size

4. Skuttlebum Baby Heart Patch Dress

Skuttlebum

This baby girl Valentine’s Day outfit has a modern vibe, as it has black and white stripes with a large red heart in the center. While it totally fits for Valentine’s Day, you could easily transition this dress into spring as well. The dress is available in sizes three months to 24 months, but because it comes from Amazon’s Handmade section, custom sizes are also available (just send a note to Skuttlebum with your purchase). The dress is made with a medium weight stretchy knit material, and all of the Skuttlebum products are made by moms right here in the USA. Note that it takes about six to 10 days for them to make each dress, so get your order in early.

Price: $37

5. Catmama Baby Girl Valentine’s Day Outfit

Catmama

If you’re someone who likes options, this Valentine’s Day outfit is a great choice for your little one as it comes with both a hat and a bow. Whether it’s cold in the morning and warms up during the day, or if you just want to make a subtle outfit change, you can with the different headpiece options. Also included is a long sleeve onesie and long pants. The onesie is red and says “Mommy & Daddy’s little miracle,” and the pants have a red band on the belly and around the ankles, with a cute heart pattern on the legs. Sizes available: 0-3 months, 3-6 months, and 12-18 months.

Price: $17.69-$19.99 (depending on size)

Best Baby Boy Valentine’s Day Outfits

6. Ant-Kinds Baby Boy Valentine’s Day Outfit

If you’re looking to dress up your little man on Valentine’s Day, this outfit is a total win. The long sleeve onesie says “Mommy’s Valentine” on the front, and the long pants have “heartbreaker” written multiple times on the bottom. There is also a hat that matches the pants, so you have everything you need in one set. The sizes range from 0-18 months, and while the outfit is advertised as being for baby boys, it’s pretty gender neutral and could be used for baby girls as well.

Price: $14.99-$15.99 (depending on size)

7. Noah’s Boytique Baby Boy Valentine’s Day Suspender Outfit

Noah\’s Boytique

This baby Valentine’s Day outfit is all boy, as it’s a onesie with red suspenders and a tie that says “heartbreaker.” Both the suspenders and the tie are snap on, which makes it easy for washing, eating, and sleeping. While the outfit doesn’t come with pants, the colors are neutral enough that you could pair it with virtually any pair of pants that you already own. Available in newborn sizes up to 24 months, this outfit is made in the USA by moms.

Price: $22

8. Carter’s Baby Clothing Boy’s Valentine’s Day Romper With Bib

Carter\’s Baby Clothing

If you have a new baby, you know that comfort is key. This Valentine’s Day outfit is soft and snuggly, so it’s perfect for tiny bodies. Dark heather grey and trimmed in red, the romper says “single and ready to mingle” on the front. The set also comes with a matching bib, which is ideal for catching drool and food spills. Made with 100% cotton, the outfit is soft to the touch and machine washable. Plus, Carter’s is known for providing high quality baby clothes, so you know this outfit will last awhile. Sizes available: newborn, three months, six months, and nine months.

Price: $29.99

9. Sweet Bella Stationery Boy Valentine’s Day Outfit

Sweet Bella Stationery

Calling all stud muffins – this baby boy Valentine’s Day outfit is for cool kids only. The baseball style tee says “too cool for kisses,” and it has a pair of sunglasses and some lipstick kisses printed on the front. It’s definitely more of a boy’s shirt, so it’s a good option if you are looking for a V-Day outfit that’s not too frou-frou. And even though it’s just the shirt, you could easily match it with jeans, cotton pants, or even some sweet baby jeggings. The shirt typically takes three to four days to create, so keep that in mind when ordering.

Price: $20

10. Carter’s Baby Clothing Valentine’s Day Four Piece Set

Carter’s Baby Clothing

This set is ideal for those who like to get a lot of bang for their buck, as there are four pieces that can be mixed and matched. The two shirts include one sweatshirt that says “heartbreaker,” and the other is a long sleeve onesie that says “eligible bachelor.” The pants are both made of cotton, and one is plain navy blue and the other is navy with cupid’s arrows in white. Not only does the set give you a couple of outfit options for Valentine’s Day, the outfits are neutral enough that you could continue to dress your baby in them after Valentine’s Day. The clothes are made with 100% cotton, and they are available in sizes newborn-12 months.

Price: $42.99

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.