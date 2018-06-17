10 Best Strollers for Twins: Which is Right for You?

There is no one size fits all when it comes to the best twin stroller. When it comes to finding the one that’s right for you, you’ll want to consider a few factors to make the most of your money. Take into account your living situation.
Do you live in an apartment or condo with stairs? If so, you’ll want a stroller that’s lightweight so you’re not stuck schlepping a heavy stroller up and down. If you have a house with a garage, a heftier stroller might be easier to manage.
Will you be using this stroller for walks around the neighborhood, or mainly for shopping? Depending on the answer to this question you’ll want to consider different factors in the design, the wheels, and the under carriage storage to best suit your activities.
Lastly, figure out if you’ll be using this stroller when your babies are newborn, and if you’ll need it to be compatible with their car seats. Car seats and strollers should be purchased with the other in mind, making sure that you also own any necessary adapters.
Shop our roundup of the best strollers for twins below, broken down into the following categories:
Best Twin Frame Strollers
Best Twin Tandem Strollers
Best Twin Side by Side Strollers
Best Twin Running Strollers
Best Twin Umbrella Strollers
Best Twin Frame Stroller
1. Baby Trend Universal Double Snap-N-Go Stroller Frame
When you first come home from the hospital and are still getting used to toting around two babies, a double frame stroller like this option from Baby Trend is the way to go. Not only is it less than half the weight of a typical double stroller (which you’ll appreciate during those first few trips to the grocery store or doctor’s office), but you can stick your car seats right on here without waking or disrupting the babies. The universal design means you don’t need to spend money on extra adapters or attachments, and any car seat will work. The inexpensive price point is great, so you can splurge on a heavy duty stroller down the road.
Price: $66.49 (34 percent off MSRP)
Buy this stroller for twins here.
Pros:
- Extremely lightweight
- Fit two car seats
- Easy to fold
- Large storage basket
- Fits in most cars with ease
- Can be used with almost all infant car seats
Cons:
- Not meant for use outside of car seats
- Does not maneuver well on rough terrain
- Car seats do not actually “snap” in
Find more information and reviews here.
2. Joovy Twin Roo+ Car Seat Stroller
This stroller is similar to the Snap-N-Go pictured above, but offers a few alternative features. The Joovy Roo design allows you to choose the direction of the car seats, while they can only face one direction in the Snap-N-Go. You also need to purchase car seat adapters to accommodate the car seat of your choosing, and not all car seats will work. Lastly, this frame is slightly bigger, both when open and when folded, so you might want to measure your trunk to make sure it fits before purchasing.
Price: $124.99
Buy this stroller for twins here.
Pros:
- Large storage basket
- Can fit two seats facing either direction
- Easy to fold
- Very lightweight
- Car seats actually “lock” into place
Cons:
- Car seat adapters must be purchased
- Does not work with all car seats
- Takes up a good amount of space, even when folded
Find more information and reviews here.
Best Twin Tandem Stroller
1. 2018 Baby Jogger City Select Double Stroller
Tandem strollers are great for city living (you don’t want to be that mom taking up the entire sidewalk), or if you know you’ll be in and out of a lot of doorways where a side by side just won’t work. This one is one of the best on the market, especially for twins. With tons of configurations, your babies can sit in every which way, and although it’s expensive, this stroller will take you from the newborn stage, all the way until your twins no longer need a stroller. Keep in mind that if you’re looking for a stroller with a bassinet option for the babies, you will need to look into the side by side strollers instead.
Price: $699
Buy this stroller for twins here.
Pros:
- Over 16 various configurations
- Babies can face either direction
- Can be used as a double or single stroller
- Maneuvers with ease
Cons:
- Only works with certain car seats
- Weighs almost 30 lbs.
- Without a car seat, standard seat cannot be used until six months of age
- More access to front baby
- Under stroller storage space is limited
Find more information and reviews here.
2. Contours Options Elite Tandem Double Stroller
This stroller is almost half the price of the Baby Jogger tandem twin stroller pictured above, but houses many of the same features. The Contours can’t be configured in quite as many ways and it’s a bit trickier to use it as a single stroller, but aside from this, they are almost identical. Make sure you look at the list of compatible car seats before registering for or purchasing one.
Price: $339.99
Buy this stroller for twins here.
Pros:
- Seven seating options with babies facing both directions
- Front and rear wheel suspension for a smooth ride
- Need adapters to use with select car seats
- Lower price range for twin compatible strollers
Cons:
- Weight 34 lbs.
- Hard to access under stroller storage
- Easy access to front baby only
Find more information and reviews here.
Best Side by Side Twin Stroller
5. Bumbleride Indie Twin Double Stroller
If you prefer a side by side stroller, the Bumbleride Indie Twin is one of the best options available. Since the seats recline fully, you can use it without the bassinets or car seat adapters, although those are options too. Another great feature of this stroller is it can be used for light jogging, potentially helping to avoid the purchase of a dedicated jogging stroller down the road. It is a bit heavy and bulky, but you won’t mind the added weight when you’re driving this around with ease.
Price: $769.99
Buy this stroller for twins here.
Pros:
- Infant ready with lie-flat seats & adjustable canopies
- Dual or single car seat compatible
- Dual or single bassinet compatible
- One step compact fold
- Can be used as a jogging stroller
- Made with eco-friendly fabric
Cons:
- Only works with certain car seats
- Weighs 33 lbs.
- Takes up a large amount of space even when folded
- Air filled tires require a pump to refill
Find information and reviews here.
6. Baby Jogger 2016 City Mini Double Stroller
Another top seller when it comes to side by side twin strollers is this option from Baby Jogger. It drives like a dream, and while the seats don’t recline fully, you can still use this stroller from the newborn stage with car seat adapters. It’s a bit less expensive than the Bumbleride Indie Twin, but is still a well-constructed, durable stroller then you’ll love using with your twins for years to come.
Price: $430.96
Buy this stroller for twins here.
Pros:
- Can be used with two car seats
- Easily folds down
- Large canopies with peak-a-boo pockets on both sides
- Easily maneuvers and can be driven with one hand
Cons:
- Seats do not recline fully, so cannot be used with newborns not in car seats
- Not intended for jogging
- Price is on the higher end for double strollers
Find more information and reviews here.
Best Twin/Double Jogging Stroller
7. BOB Revolution Flex Duallie Jogging Stroller
If you’re shopping for a running stroller and you’ve done any research, then you know that this is THE running stroller. The air filled tires and amazing suspension system make for an awesome ride, and even if you’re not a runner, but want a stroller that can handle uneven terrains with ease, this is a great option. It comes in black as well as a few other sporty and fun colors.
Price: $639.99
Buy this stroller for twins here.
Pros:
- Great for running or walking on all terrains
- Very easy to maneuver
- Large and easily accessible storage
Cons:
- Two step fold
- Only compatible with two car seats
- Cost is high, especially if this is being used as a second stroller
- Might need to remove one wheel to fit in car depending on make/model
Find more information and reviews here.
8. Baby Trend Expedition Double Jogger
If you’re not interested in price tag of the BOB stroller, but still want a quality running stroller, than you might be interested in this more reasonably priced running stroller, which has a very similar design. It’s a bit more compact than the BOB, which might be a nice feature if you’re worried about driving something too large. It also means less storage and a little less room in each seat. Again, this stroller can be used outside of running with no problem.
Price: $199.99
Buy this stroller for twins here.
Pros:
- Inexpensive running stroller option
- More lightweight than most running strollers
- Large storage space
- Easy to drive
Cons:
- Cannot be used with newborns or car seats
- Wide frame does not fit through some doorways
- Some users have experienced with the tightness of the front wheel
Find more information and reviews here.
Best Twin Umbrellas Strollers
9. ZOE XL2 Lightweight Double Travel & Umbrella Stroller
With tons of colors to choose from and some great stroller features, this lightweight stroller is ideal for quick trips, travel, and everyday use. You can skip the bulkiness of some of the more powerful double strollers for this type of stroller, especially if you’ve opted to use a frame stroller for the first few months. You can’t use this stroller with car seats, but it’s one of the better options for gate checking, if you’d like to wheel your kids all the way up the gate at airports.
Price: $249.99
Buy this stroller for twins here.
Pros:
- Extremely lightweight and perfect for travel
- Tons of storage built into stroller and under seats
- Easily fits in cars when folded
- Can get check this stroller
Cons:
- Cost is high for umbrella stroller
- Maneuverability can be less than ideal due to lightweight frame
Find more information and reviews here.
10. JOOVY Twin Groove Ultralight Umbrella Stroller
This stroller isn’t quite as light as the ZOE but it’s still great for everyday use without being super bulky. It has huge sun canopies for protection, and all of the wheels help with suspension. The folded stroller has a shoulder strap, a unique feature, for easy transport.
Price: $172.17 (43 percent off MSRP)
Buy this stroller for twins here.
Pros:
- Full coverage UV protection canopies
- Tons of storage throughout stroller
- No assembly needed
Cons:
- At 26 lbs., cannot be gate checked
- Wide frame makes it tricky to fit through some doorways
Find more information and reviews here.
