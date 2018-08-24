5 Best Double Bassinet for Twins: Compare & Save (2018)

You’re almost ready to deliver and bring your babies home from the hospital. Overwhelmed is probably an understatement. Getting your house (and your mental state) prepped and ready for not one, but two new babies is a lot, especially when there are so many products on the market that don’t necessarily work for twins. Finding the right double bassinet for twins is crucial to finding sanity in those early weeks.

Developing healthy sleep habits from the start is one of the most important aspects when it comes to bringing home your babies. What works for one family might not necessarily work for another. You’ll want to make sure that your sleeping arrangement is convenient and easy for you – reducing some of that middle of the night stress when you’re trying to feed two babies and get them to go back to sleep.

Bassinets are an awesome temporary sleep solution as you transition your babies to their home. They’re smaller and typically more mobile than a full crib, which allows for a few important things to happen. Firstly, you can have your babies sleep in your room in close proximity for easy access during the night. Secondly, the small quarters tend to be more comforting for babies who are still adjusting to life outside the womb.

To avoid having to purchase two bassinets, we’ve rounded up the best double bassinets made especially for twins. Compare them below and see what works best for your family.

What are the best double bassinets for twins?

1. Halo Bassinet Twin Sleeper Double Bassinet – $449.99

Pros: Cons: Allows twins to sleep next to each other, but in separate spaces

360-degree rotation allows either twin to be closer to you with ease

Side walls easily lower/lift and adjustable height for easy access to babies

Includes two waterproof mattress pads, waterproof fitted sheets, and cotton fitted sheets saving you money on these extra purchases Price is relatively expensive given the temporary use

Can only be used until five months of age

Very heavy when assembled (50+ lbs.), makes it difficult to move

The Halo twin bassinet is the most recommended twin bassinet due to the ease of access to both babies, something parents with a singleton don’t necessarily need to consider. The bassinet is built to swivel with ease, designed with sides that lower and lift for easy access to babies. The height is adjustable so you can set it to the height of your bed. The bassinet also has some awesome built in features like a night light, soothing tunes, and a vibration that will all help lull your babies to sleep in those first few weeks. Parents who want their babies close by and close to each other especially love this option.

2. Baby Trend Twin Nursery Center – $249.99

Pros: Cons: Multifunction use grows with your babies for more longevity

Easy to clean fabrics

Built in electronic center with night lights, music, and vibration

Built in organizer and changing table Babies cannot see one another

Can only use the changing table or bassinets, cannot be used in tandem

Difficult to move once assembled

This all-in-one product will grow as your babies do. Use it in the first few weeks as a double bassinet for twins. As they grow, the bassinets can be removed, allowing you to use the base as a changing table, and eventually as a play yard for your babies when they become more mobile. If you’re looking to invest in a product for twins that you can use past the lifespan of a simple bassinet, this is a great option.

3. Graco Pack ‘n Play Playard with Twins Bassinet – $186.49

Pros: Cons: Two bassinets are easily removable, converting to a play yard for when babies are older

Less expensive than other similar products

Convenient to fold and carry for travel Bassinets share the same bottom mattress

No separate changing table feature

Difficult to find a fitted sheet that fits the mattress

This twin bassinet / pack and play combo is considerably less than the Baby Trend option directly above, but with the savings you will miss out on a few important features. For one, the bassinets are not true twin bassinets, as they do share a bottom mattress. This might not be ideal for clean up if one of the babies makes a mess in the middle of the night. Additionally, there’s no changing table/storage feature. You do still get the benefit of a bottom pack and play, making this a great convertible product for an approachable price.

4. JOOVY Room2 Twin Nursery Center – $82.49

Pros: Cons: Bassinet can hold twins up to 15 lbs. each (30 lbs. total)

Can be used in tandem with JOOVY Playard

Water resistant and easy to clean

More spacious than most bassinets JOOVY Playard sold separately for $119.99

Mattress shape may be compromised as twins get older and heavier

This is one of the more spacious bassinet options and similar to some of the other products on this list, works in tandem with a playard. The only difference with this product, is the playard component needs to be purchased separately, adding another $120 to your cost. The JOOVY Playard is one of the most highly rated options on the market though, so you won’t be sorry with this sleeping/playtime solution as your twins grow.

5. DockATot Deluxe+ – $185

Pros: Cons: Easily portable for use in a larger crib or adult bed for co-sleeping

Great for travel and on the go

Comfortable and soothing compact environment great for getting babies to fall and stay asleep

Can be used for lounging and tummy time as well Need to purchase two units for twins

Moderately expensive for product with limited lifespan

If you’re interested in co-sleeping with your twins, a product like the DockATot is ideal. Many moms are also using the DockATot in their cribs to create a more compact and comfortable environment for their babies in the earlier days, so even if you’re not planning on co-sleeping, this might be an ideal product for you. The cost is high, but worth it as many moms attribute longer periods of sleep early on to this amazing product.

