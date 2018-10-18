19 Best Baby Toys: The Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

Dinosaur toys are great, and toymakers are always finding new ways to introduce dinos to kids. The Go Baby Go Poppity Pop Musical Dino is as silly-looking and non-threatening as they come, painted a sky blue with yellow feet. It comes with six brightly colored balls that are fed into the back of the dinosaur, after which, they’ll pop out of its mouth. Babies are enticed to chase after the balls and repeat the process. The dino also plays eight different tunes and fun sound effects.