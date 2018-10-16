13 Best Cloth Diapers: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

If you have a new baby on the way, you are probably making a lot of choices right now about which baby products to use. There are so many options out there for everything from strollers to car seats, baby monitors and diapers! Every product you buy comes with different choices to fit your budget, your style, and your family’s needs.

When it comes to diapers, cloth or reusable diapers are a great choice for parents who want to save money over the long term, as well as contribute less waste to landfills. As cloth diapering has become more popular, a whole variety of different diaper styles and manufacturers have popped up to fill the niche. The sheer number of choices can be overwhelming to parents who are new to cloth diapering. Here are a few of your options:

Flats: These are the standard, old-fashioned diapers that you can fold in a number of ways and secure with diaper pins or a Snappi.

Prefolds: Slightly smaller than flats and already "folded" to have multiple layers of cloth down the middle of absorption.

Diaper covers: These are waterproof covers that snap, Velcro, or pull up on top of your flats or pre-folds. They come in waterproof synthetic or wool. You do not have to change the cover every time you change your baby's diaper if it does not get soiled or wet.

Pocket diapers: Pocket diapers are essentially a prefold/diaper cover combo. They have a pocket inside where you insert 1-2 absorbent pads, and the entire diaper is changed every time it is soiled. These may cost more up front but they are super convenient and you can add more pads for night time protection. Pocket diapers can also be multi-use diaper covers if you put the pad or cloth diaper on the outside of the pocket.

All-in-ones: These are the same concept as pocket diapers, but the absorbent pad is not removable. Again they are pricey but convenient and long-lasting.

Hybrids: For anyone undecided between cloth and disposable diapers, hybrids take the best of both worlds and combine them into one customizable diaper system. They have a waterproof cloth diaper outer shell and can be used with a disposable insert or with a cloth insert interchangeably.

This list of the best cloth diapers for any baby includes multiple different styles and makers of diapers. Most parents choose a combination of many styles for different stages of growth or situations. Cloth diapers also make great baby shower gifts for new parents – they can never have too many! Every baby and every diaper brand is unique, so it benefits parents to have a variety of diapers so that they can experience how different brands fit their baby’s unique shape.

The list below is organized roughly by type of diaper, and I have added the kind of diaper in each heading to let you know at a glance what kind of diaper system you are looking at. Some diapers are sold individually, while others come in packs of six for a bulk price discount.