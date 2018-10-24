7 Best Infant Strollers: Compare, Buy & Save (Updated!)

When a new baby comes along, parents have a lot of decisions to make about what baby items they want. Infant strollers are one of the most expensive items to purchase, and with so many products on the market it can be a challenge to sort out which stroller is right for your family.

For newborns, you have two options for strollers: Either purchase a stroller that fits your infant car seat or, use a regular stroller with an infant insert. Convertible strollers are designed to fit babies from infancy through toddlerhood. Both options are available as double strollers as well if you have twins, two under two, or even an older kid and a new baby.

Whether you are shopping for yourself or for a gift for a friend or family member, it pays to do your research before purchasing a stroller or travel system.

Choosing An Infant Stroller: How do you know what stroller is right for your family’s needs? Some things to consider are the amount of time you plan to spend strolling, the terrain you will be on, the activities you will be doing with your baby, and of course, your budget.

Infant-Only strollers are simple, lightweight frames that hold your car seat. These allow you to easily transfer your baby from the car to the stroller without disturbing them, which is so helpful especially when they are sleeping.

This kind of stroller is convenient to keep in the car and takes up much less space than a standard stroller, but the downside is that they can only be used as long as your baby is in an infant car seat. Luckily, infant-only strollers are usually pretty inexpensive.

Convertible strollers come in a few different configurations. Most of the time, they have a normal stroller seat for older babies as well as the option to attach an infant car seat. Sometimes the conversion kit is included, or it may be sold separately.

Some strollers use padded infant inserts or removable bassinets, so that you can put your baby directly in the main seat of the stroller as a newborn. This kind of stroller is typically more expensive, but it will last you through your baby’s entire infancy and toddlerhood and on through multiple children as well.

Jogging strollers are usually the convertible style, so you can take your baby on long walks or jogs with you right from birth.

Choosing a newborn stroller is a major decision, but it does not have to be a difficult one. I have done the research for you to put together this list of the best strollers of 2018. It includes options in all of the configurations listed above, at prices that will fit any budget.

Keep in mind that different colors of the same stroller often vary in price, so you can save a lot of money by choosing the less expensive color combinations. If you are the friend or family member of a new parent-to-be, you may want to consider a newborn stroller for a baby shower gift as well.