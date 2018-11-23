15 Best Black Friday Baby Deals on Amazon (2018)

Our Review

This is hands down my favorite baby carrier. We have twins at home, and it's also the carrier my husband prefers. It offers a great amount of support, it's easy to get your baby in and out of it, and it grows with them for longevity. If you like the idea of hands-free baby wearing for around the house or on the go, this product is awesome. With $70 off the original price, it's the perfect time to buy.