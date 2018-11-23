15 Best Black Friday Baby Deals on Amazon (2018)

If you’re up at the crack of dawn caring for your children, you might as well be shopping some awesome Black Friday deals for them. Whether you’re a new mom, a veteran or you’re shopping for someone with some kiddos at home, there’s something on here for you. Baby gear is not inexpensive, which is why Black Friday is the perfect time to splurge on big-ticket items or stock up on day-to-day essentials.
Save over $100 on Baby Jogger 2016 City Select Double Stroller
If you have a 2nd child on the way, nows the time to purchase a double stroller. You'll need it for toting your two kiddos around, and this is a favorite amongst moms. The front and back seats are great for walking down narrow city streets or the aisles of your favorite stores. You can also use car seat attachments in either of the seats so you can use this with two infants, one infant and one toddler, or two toddlers.
Save 50 Percent on Graco Milestone All-in-1 Convertible Car Seat
This highly rated Graco car seat is a customer favorite. It has all the bells and whistles of a great car seat, while also keeping your child extremely safe on every car trip. Rather than having to buy multiple car seats throughout the first few years of life, this one transforms from a rear-facing infant car seat from 5 - 40 pounds, to a forward-facing car seat from 20 - 65 pounds, to a belt-positioning booster 30 - 100 pounds.
Save 33 Percent on Graco Table2Table Premier Fold 7-in-1 Convertible High Chair
Save big on this awesome high chair, great for infants and toddlers alike. You can use it as an infant booster, a portable toddler booster, toddler youth chair, toddler table and chair, and even seat two children simultaneously. It folds to store and can be adjusted to fit to the correct height of your table.
Save $50 on Nanit Smart Baby Monitor & Wall Mount
Keeping baby safe at home has no price tag, but it doesn't hurt to save a little cash while doing it. This top-of-the-line baby monitor goes beyond your basic model with really cool features that you'll love. Not only does it allow you to see and hear baby like a typical monitor, but also shows environmental changes like humidity, temperature, etc. to make sure baby is as comfortable as possible.
Save 45 Percent on Safety 1st Heavenly Dreams White Crib & Toddler Bed Mattress
Crib mattresses are a pricey addition to any nursery. Most cribs do not include the addition of a mattress, which means if you're bringing home baby, this is something you'll have to purchase separately. This hypoallergenic crib mattress has a vinyl cover, keeping it clean through accidents and spit up. It's also won the 2017 Women's Choice Award as Amerca's Most Recommended Brand for Crib & Toddler Mattress.
44 Percent Off Graco DreamGlider Gliding Swing & Sleeper
Any baby product that does two things at once is a win in my book and this swing/sleeper is no exception. It functions as a flat laying bassinet type of sleeper, but can also be used for entertainment as a swing. The swing soothes with the same gentle motion of your nursery glider, offers vibration with two-speed settings and comes with a toy bar mobile with soft toys for visual stimulation. The pull of a level allows you to adjust the incline, depending on whether baby is sleeping or playing.
Save 33 Percent on Bright Starts Activity Gym, Enchanted Elephants
You'll spend a lot of time on the floor with a new baby. Between tummy time and play time on their back, you'll also need some activities on the floor to keep them occupied and entertained. This soft plush play mat offers a great amount of stimulus for your baby with both lights and songs in addition to plush hanging toys.
25 Percent Off The Honest Company City Backpack
Toting around a diaper bag can also be fashionable. We love diaper bag back packs to keep your hands free, and this leather option is super high fashion. It's made from 100 percent vegan leather and would make an awesome gift for any mom. It features a large insulated pocket for snacks or bottles in addition to five interior pockets and a travel bag to keep you organized. It also comes with an essential changing pad features with a zippered pocket for wipes.
32 Percent Off Philips Avent Natural Baby Bottle Essentials Gift Set
Save on bottles with this awesome starter gift set. Either buy it for yourself or gift it to a new mom. The set includes everything a new parent needs for bottle feeding including cleaning and sterilizing supplies. This bottle is particularly great for combining with breastfeeding, due to the nipple shape and ultra soft feel.
Save Over $70 on BABYBJORN Baby Carrier
This is hands down my favorite baby carrier. We have twins at home, and it's also the carrier my husband prefers. It offers a great amount of support, it's easy to get your baby in and out of it, and it grows with them for longevity. If you like the idea of hands-free baby wearing for around the house or on the go, this product is awesome. With $70 off the original price, it's the perfect time to buy.
Save 25 Percent on Bright Starts 3 Ways to Play Walker
Most baby walkers are only usable for a short amount of time. Once your baby learns how to walk, the walker is typically useless, but not with this awesome walker. It grows with your baby for 36 months instead of the standard 6-12 month window. The push behind mode is easy to switch to and perfect for more advanced walkers.
30 Percent Off Serta Mid Century Modern 3 Drawer Dresser With Changing Top
Furnishing a nursery is not an inexpensive task. Between the crib, mattress, changing table, dresser and decor, it can easily be a $1,000 undertaking and that's on the cheap end. Check some nursery upgrades off of your list this Black Friday. Serta has some awesome deals on Amazon, including this two-in-one changing table and dresser. It's clean and sleek, perfect for either a boy or girl.
30 Percent Off BOB Revolution Flex Jogging Stroller
Runners know that the BOB brand is best when it comes to jogging strollers. Like with most top of the line products, you get what you pay for and BOB strollers come with a hefty price tag. Black Friday is the time to buy, with a savings of $135. You'll love the adjustable handlebars and extremely smooth ride.
Up to 25 Percent Off Simple Joys by Carter’s Baby 5-Pack Long-Sleeve Bodysuit
Repeat after me. You can never have too many onesies. With blowouts and spit up, 3-4 outfits a day is often the norm with babies and toddlers. You'll want to take this Black Friday opportunity to stock up on Carter's onesies, with deals ranging from 20 to 30 percent off.
25 Percent Off Itzy Ritzy Mom Boss 4-in-1 Multi-Use Nursing Car Seat Cover
This is one of our go-to gifts for new moms and something she will use every day. The car seat cover is made with 100 percent soft cotton, and in addition to covering the car seat in public, can be used as a breastfeeding cover, scarf and shopping cart cover. Check out the options for colors and designs before selecting a favorite.