50 Best Baby Shower Gifts for 2019 (Updated!)

Baby showers are fun celebrations of new life as well as an important milestone for moms to be. Showers are a chance for experienced moms to share advice and reflect on the time when they were new parents. This is the time to make memories that will last a lifetime, with games, stories, food and of course gifts.

Showers are a chance to spoil new moms with all of the essentials she will need for her new baby, everything from diapers and clothes to more expensive necessities like cribs and baby monitors.

This list has the best baby shower gifts for any new mom, from fun to sentimental to practical and everything in between.