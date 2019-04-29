15 Best Nursery Rockers: Your Ultimate Buying Guide

It doesn’t matter if you have a big nursery or a small space for your baby, you’ll want a proper nursery rocker chair for so many reasons. You’ll spend a lot of time in the baby’s nursery, and you need a proper place to sit that isn’t the floor (although you’ll spend a lot of time there, too).
The rocking motion is so soothing for newborns, perfect for feeding and sleeping. As your child gets older, the rocking chair is ideal for reading a book before bed. Look for a chair that’s wide enough and tall enough to accommodate you comfortably.
You can also find chairs with extra features like built-in chairs, reclining technology and more. Shop the best nursery rockers below.
1. Babyletto Tuba Extra Wide Swivel GliderPros:
Cons:
- Extra-wide seat, great for multiple children
- Beautiful fabric - made well and nice color
- Smooth glide and comfortable
- Price point
- Only one color option
- Matching ottoman is sold seperately
This extra-wide chair is a must-have for moms with multiples. It is super roomy, great for nursing, sitting in for long periods, and even reading to older children. It will grow with your children, making it a solid investment. We love the beautiful fabric and the soft grey color.
2. Nursery Works Sleepytime Rocker With Light LegsPros:
Cons:
- Stylish design and beautiful appearance
- Beautiful colors available that will look great in any nursery
- Very comfortable for rocking, feeding, reading, etc.
- Higher price point
- Rockers can be tricky to assemble
- Fabric is a bit stiff at first
Some rockers can be pretty big eyesores – taking up a lot of space and not really delivering on an aesthetic that you’d like in your home. This rocker is perfect for the design-conscious couples who want a rocker without sacrificing style. The beautiful upholstered chair comes in several color options with complimentary wood rockers.
-
3. Naomi Home Odelia Swivel Rocker ReclinerPrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to assemble
- Rocks, reclines, and swivels for all range of motion.
- Roomy comfortable design
- Takes some effort to change the back positions
- Arms are not comfortable for breasfeeding or leaning on for long periods
- Colors may vary slightly from photos provided
This chair does it all. It’s super comfy, with the ability to rock, recline (almost to a full lay down position), and swivel. It’s easy to assemble and is made with really good quality fabric that’s easy to clean. It comes in some great unique color selections in addition to the more traditional cream and grey.
-
4. Baxton Studio Mid Century Rocking ChairPrice: $265.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to build
- Can be moved to another room eventually due to the simple design.
- High back is great for taller people
- Lighter fabric can be difficult to clean
- Rocking motion is small
- Directions are not very specific
If you love the look of mid-century modern furniture, this is the perfect clean and classic look with beautiful fabric, simple lines, and a wood base. It has a small footprint, which is perfect for smaller spaces and if you don’t have a ton of room in the baby’s nursery.
-
5. Baby Relax Double RockerPrice: $259.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tons of space for multiple children or taller parents
- Minimal assembly required
- Beautiful style for both contemporary and traditional homes
- Takes up quite a bit of space
- Small rocking range of motion
- Back of the chair could be slightly higher
Twin moms or taller parents will love the extra room that this double-wide rocker provides. The rocker definitely takes up a bit of space because it measures one and a half times as wide as a regular rocker. It comes mostly assembled which is a nice bonus. The design is clean and simple, perfect for both traditional and modern nurseries.
-
6. Storkcraft Custom Hoop Glider & OttomanPrice: $161.70Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to assemble
- Many color options for every taste and style
- Convenient features like a built in pocket to store your belongings
- Might be too small for larger men, especially those over 6 ft.
- Fabric can be difficult to spot clean
- Cushions are not very thick
This moderately priced rocker has a lot going for it. The chevron pattern is adorable, but if it’s not for you, there are quite a few color options available. The comfortable glider provides a smooth and gentle rocking motion, with convenient features like padded arm cushions and a pocket to store your belongings.
-
7. Graco Parker Semi-Upholstered Glider & Nursing OttomanPrice: $206.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to clean
- Rocker and ottoman glide in tandem for a comfortable experience
- Price point is on the lower end when it comes to nursery rockers
- Back is low, so tall people won't be able to rest their heads
- Chair is on the narrow side
- Needs to be assembled
This semi upholstered rocking chair is a great option if you’re worried about keeping your rocker clean through the inevitable spit-up and accidents. A unique feature about this ottoman is that just like the rocker, it glides for a tandem rocking experience. The fabric is easy to wipe clean whenever it becomes stained.
-
8. Best Choice Products Tufted Upholstered Wingback Rocking Accent ChairPrice: $244.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fun unique colors
- Durable and comfortable
- Modern and contemporary design
- Doesn't recline
- No neutral colors
- Doesn't rock well on carpet
A pop of color is a great way to transform an otherwise bland nursery. This awesome rocking chair comes in three great colors that would work for both boys and girls. It has a modern and contemporary design and is made with comfortable fabric.
-
9. DaVinci Olive Upholstered Swivel Glider With Bonus OttomanPrice: $302.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with bonus ottoman which is great for resting your feet on.
- Spins 360 and rocks for the best of both worlds when it comes to movement.
- Made with durable soft fabric that will last for years.
- Not the best option for taller people, as the back rest is on the lower side.
- Doesn't recline very far.
- Cushions are difficult to clean.
This beautiful rocker is a best seller for many reasons. It comes with a bonus ottoman which is a must – I personally had a rocker without an ottoman and wished so many times I had something to pile my feet on. It’s made with soft and durable fabric that will last for years. It spins 360 degrees and also rocks back and forth smoothly. The beautiful neutral color will look great in any nursery.
-
10. Babyletto Toco Upholstered Swivel Glider & Stationary OttomanPros:
Cons:
- Moderate footprint that doesn't take up too much space.
- Great fabric for stains - hides stains and is easy to clean
- Beautiful design that doesn't scream nursery
- Ottoman doesn't rock
- Expensive price point
- Not many color options
If you’re worried about stains, consider skipping the ivory and white options for a darker grey tweed like this option. The chair is very comfortable, with both rocking and swivel functions. While the ottoman doesn’t move, it’s a nice area to put your feet up for comfort during feedings or to relax.
-
11. Baby Relax Harlow Wingback Nursery Room RockerPrice: $289.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very big and comfortable seat
- Rocks and reclines - great range of motion
- Easy to assemble
- No matching ottoman available
- Doesn't swivel
- Only available in two colors
The nailhead design gives this somewhat traditional rocker a bit of a modern update. Not only can it work elsewhere in the home once it’s no longer needed in the nursery, but it will certainly be a statement piece in any nursery until then. It comes in two neutral colors – ivory and grey, and is a roomy seat great for sitting in for long periods.
-
12. Naomi Home Brisbane Glider & Ottoman Set White/CreamPrice: $139.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great for smaller and shorter parents
- Inexpensive price point
- Many colors available
- Lower quality build than some more expensive options
- Tricky to assemble
- Very basic design
If you don’t want to spend a ton on a rocker, check out this reasonably priced option. It has all the functions of a more expensive chair, at a fraction of the cost. It even comes with a matching ottoman which is an added bonus.
-
13. Babyletto Madison Swivel GliderPrice: $249.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Small footprint, which is great for small spaces
- Unique design that's a bit different than most rockers
- High quality fabric
- Doesn't come in many colors
- Might be too small for some people
- Not comfortable for prolonged periods due to smaller seat
If you’re looking for a unique option, this design is a bit different than your typical rocker. The shape is so cozy and comfortable with a small footprint that won’t take up much space in a small room.
-
14. Nursery Works Compass RockerPrice: $899.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Beautiful design that will be the focal point in any nursery
- Well built piece of furniture that's comfortable
- Comes in many colors depending on your color scheme
- Price point
- Lumbar pillow might be too small for some
- Back might be too low for taller people
While this rocker is definitely expensive, it’s worth the price point for a well-built piece of furniture that’s not only functional but also a beautiful piece of decor in any nursery or home. The rocker has a rose gold metal base and a removable lumbar pillow included. It comes in several other stylish colors if you’re not a fan of this oatmeal hue.
-
15. Babyletto Kiwi Electronic Power Recliner & Swivel GliderPrice: $599.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rocks, reclines, and swivles
- Built in control panel and USB charger
- Durable fabric
- Rocking range is small
- Reclining lock mechanism is jarring
- Price point
This chair is well worth the higher price point as it seriously does it all. It rocks, reclines and swivels, so no matter what motion your baby and you prefer, you know you’ll be comfortable in this chair. The chair has some additional features like a hidden push-button control panel and a USB charging port in the side for the most convenience whenever you’re in the nursery.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.