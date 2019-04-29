15 Best Nursery Rockers: Your Ultimate Buying Guide

It doesn’t matter if you have a big nursery or a small space for your baby, you’ll want a proper nursery rocker chair for so many reasons. You’ll spend a lot of time in the baby’s nursery, and you need a proper place to sit that isn’t the floor (although you’ll spend a lot of time there, too).

The rocking motion is so soothing for newborns, perfect for feeding and sleeping. As your child gets older, the rocking chair is ideal for reading a book before bed. Look for a chair that’s wide enough and tall enough to accommodate you comfortably.

You can also find chairs with extra features like built-in chairs, reclining technology and more. Shop the best nursery rockers below.