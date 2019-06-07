Best Twin Baby Gear: 11 Essentials for Raising Twins

Finding out that you’re having multiples is extremely overwhelming. One of the hardest things is finding the right twin baby gear to make your life easier (and survivable) during those first months. We’re talking about things that give you freedom, making getting out of the house a breeze, and help your babies transition and develop. As a twin mom myself, I have tons of experience with what works, and what doesn’t when it comes to twin gear.
Shop the below roundup for the twin baby gear that has saved me and helped me raise my twins.
You’ll also want to shop this post on the best twin strollers. There are so many great options depending on specifically what you’re looking for.
Another great resource for twin parents is Twiniversity – check it out.
If you’ve heard a baby crying from hunger than you know that this sound makes seconds feel like hours while you try to get their food ready for them. The three minutes it takes to warm a bottle will feel like much longer, which is why a bottle warmer is a must-have for twin parents who are pulling double feeding duty. This bottle warmer can warm two bottles (or food) in just minutes. It also heats it to the perfect temperature so you don’t have to worry about burning your baby with milk that’s been made too hot.
Only a few companies have made a bassinet that’s fit for two babies and this is by far the most widely used and liked by twin moms. They bassinet can conveniently be placed beside, with a swiveling function so you can see whichever baby is needing your attention easily. It allows the babies to safely sleep in close proximity while still having their own space. The bassinet also lowers or raises, so you can set it to a comfortable height for your mattress.
This product is a mom of multiples must-have. The Twin-Z pillow can be used for lounging, bottle feeding, breastfeeding, and back support, and will be used daily in the first several months of twin motherhood. It comes with several different covers to choose from, so if you’re not a fan of this color you can choose a preferred design. As a twin mom, I used this product more than anything else to get through solo feedings.
You’ll learn quickly as a twin parent that the number of feedings is one of the most tiring things about multiples. Feeding one baby 8-10 times a day is a lot, but multiply that by two, and your head is probably spinning. You might be able to get away with propping a bottle every now and again, but they wind up falling over and you wind up with a hungry, crying baby. If you’d like to be able to bond with one baby while the other feeds themselves, this is also a great solution. The bottle can be used while the baby is in an infant carrier, baby swing, car seat or while being pushed in a stroller, so baby can eat hands-free.
Like all babies, having twins is all about the milestones and memories. While you might have seen a ton of these milestone blankets for single babies, there are not many with two spaces for twins. If you’re not a fan of this milestone baby blanket design, shop some alternative options here.
Shopping with two babies can be overwhelming at first but once you have a system in place, it actually works well. This product makes it safely possible to have both babies in your cart, once they’re at an age where they can sit unassisted. The product comes in tons of designs and colors and attaches to any size shopping card for your convenience.
If we told you that you could be hands-free while carrying two babies, you’d probably think we were lying. This awesome carrier makes it possible, but also allows you and a partner to split the load and each carry one baby at a time if you so choose. It can get really warm carrying two babies which is another reason we prefer this twin carrying model. The carrier is designed with a ventilated breathable seat during warmer weather with a cotton panel that can be added as an additional layer in cooler weather.
While this isn’t a product made solely for twins, the inexpensive price point means you can buy two of them. Our twins lived in these chairs during the phase where they couldn’t quite sit unassisted but hated to be laying. It kept their heads off the ground, allowing them to take in the surroundings and entertain themselves for long periods of time, which was awesome. The product comes in several designs, all of which can be removed from the base and thrown in the wash.
Sometimes when you’re running errands, it can be a huge pain to take your baby in and out of their car seat, especially if they’re napping. Not to mention, most double strollers weigh 30 lbs. or more, which can be quite hard to haul in and out of a trunk, especially when you’re recovering from delivery. The Joovy Roo is a twin parent lifesaver, making errands and travel so very easy. Simply put the car seats straight from the car into the stroller without disrupting your babies. It also has a huge carrying space underneath, perfect for diaper bags, bottles, snacks, etc.
This is one of those products twin parents swear by, claiming that they would never have made it through the infant stage without it. Before babies are able to independently sit, it can be really hard trying to position them for feedings. This chair makes it easy for you to sit in front of them and feed them simultaneously for a stress-free experience.
Pack and plays are a must have for any new mom or dad, but most don’t have two bassinets, which is why we love this option for twins. The bassinets can be removed from the pack and play to serve as stand-alone rockers for even more of a versatile function. Once the babies are a little bit older, the pack and play will be essential for safe independent playtime, while you get some things done.