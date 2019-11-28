16 Best Black Friday Kids Deals on Amazon

It’s that time of year again! Get your coffee brewed and your pen and paper ready. Because our list of the Best Black Friday Kids Deals on Amazon will have you crossing off children’s names furiously like you’re Saint Nick himself. And you’ll feel great by saving a ton of cash thanks to these awesome deals while doing so.
We also suggest you check out some of these more wider branching brand deals too:
- Save as Much as to 71% on Preschool Toys
- Save Up to 35% on Infant, Toddler and Kids Clothing from Simple Joys by Carter’s
- Save Up to 30% on Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive Clothing Line
NQD is offering a crazy 79% discount on its NQD RC Monster Truck 1:12 Scale Off-Road Vehicle. That saves you over $40 thanks to its Black Friday sale. Available in red or green, the truck has the power to roll through sand, grass, and even mud. It can make its way up slopes of 45 degrees too.
It comes with a 6 volt 800mAH rechargeable battery and USB cord to charge. And NQD states that you can reach out to them for a free backup battery too which keeps your wheels rolling twice as long.
The 2.4 GHz controller ensures plenty of distance and won’t get confused if you have numerous monster trucks on the road. The truck has shock absorbers for bumps and drops. Non-slip tires for tricky terrain. And an overall fantastic looking design that will surely make any kid smile when they open it on Christmas.
With Amazon’s Black Friday deals on its own line of devices, you can pick up an Echo Dot Kids Edition at a whopping 43% off. The device comes with a 2-year worry-free guarantee. It can be used as an audio monitor, an interactive game of sorts, story reader, song player, soundscape soother, and much, much more.
If you’ve been thinking of picking up an Echo Dot for your children’s room, this combo including the Echo Glo is a fantastic choice. You’ll not only be getting all the interactive benefits that the Dot provides for your kid’s rooms, but the Glo also provides fun and interactive smart lighting for their dwellings. And because these devices are on sale thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday deals, you’ll save an impressive $40 when you purchase these two smart devices together.
The KidKraft Waterfall Junction Train Set and Table Toy is one of the best gift ideas on our Black Friday Kids Deals list. The set is robust in size at 49.125 inches long by 34.25 inches wide by 35 inches high. Its construction is sturdy and built to last. And the table itself, while loaded with parts, helps to keep your child’s play area neat and tidy by keeping them off of the floor.
The train track is compatible with all KidKraft, Thomas & Friends, and Brio wooden train sets that have come before it. It’s beautifully designed and comes with 112 detailed pieces. There are even 4 removable storage bins that fit perfectly beneath the table to ensure clean up is a breeze after a long day on the train.
Bammax’s Folding Play Mat is currently 32% off for Black Friday which will save you over $20 upon purchase. Comprised of high-density foam material for safety and comfort, the mat is BPA free and non-toxic. So you won’t have to worry about chemicals or plasticy odors.
The mat comes in different designs and is reversible with an educational side that features a heigh chart too. It’s waterproof and thus super easy to clean. And it folds up nicely when you’re ready to put it away for the day.
If your daughter is in need of a nice new winter jacket, this Tommy Hilfiger Girls’ Adaptive Puffer Jacket with Magnetic Buttons is a fantastic choice. And at 30% off, you can save close to $40 by picking it up on Black Friday.
The 100% polyester jacket comes in evening blue or pink popsicle. It sports a strong magnetic closure feature so your child won’t have to fuss with a zipper. But that also makes it super easy to use for kids with disabilities. The puffer jacket also comes with a chill-proof faux fur hood too to prevent those heads, ears and faces from getting cold.
You can add this sweet Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive Varsity Jacket with Magnetic Buttons to your child’s wardrobe and save over $25 while doing so on Black Friday. The jacket has a classic feel to it and looks sharp with coloring of navy, red, and white.
It’s comprised of 88% polyester, 10% rayon, and 2% spandex. It’s machine washable for convenience. And because the jacket is of Hilfiger’s Adaptive line, it features strong magnetic buttons down the front. This ensures that even children with disabilities should have no problem dressing themselves and looking good.
The Kid Trax Disney Princess Vespa Scooter is currently running at 29% off for Black Friday which will save you close to $50 bucks. The Vespa Scooter features a ton of the fan-favorite Disney princesses. You’ll find artwork for Ariel, Belle, Moana, and Jasmine. As well as floral patterns and other accenting decor scattered throughout.
The rechargeable 6-volt battery will have your princess cruising at 2 mph. The scooter has rubber traction strip tires to keep her ride steady. There are horn and engine sound effects, a working FM radio, and an MP3 player too so she can ride to her favorite Disney soundtracks in style. .
If you’re shopping for something that’s both fun and education for your kids, check out the UBTECH Marvel Avengers: Endgame Iron Man Mark 50 Robot. It’s currently 23% off for Black Friday which saves you over $50. With it, kids can play with their favorite superhero both physically and digitally as they learn the basics of coding too.
The toy works in conjunction with your smart device to create an AR battlefield in your living room. It sports an LCD screen that you can customize with your face. And you can control the robot’s movements and actions to your liking by coding original actions sequences and motions.
This Iron Man robot is more than just a mere toy. It’s a superhero teaching device that will expand the way your children think and participate during playtime.
If your toddler needs a safe new bike for Christmas, consider this Schwinn Easy Steer Tricycle. At 21% off, you’ll save yourself $19 purchasing it on Black Friday. It boasts a heavy-duty frame and steering system. And there’s a removable push and steer handle for adults if they aren’t ready to give full control off to their little ones.
The wide EVA tires handle nicely. There’s a gravity lock dump bin in the rear to bring toys along for the ride. There’s even a front bucket upfront for supplies too. If you’re looking for something else in the bicycle field, Schwinn has a ton of other options you can check out today for big-time savings.
The HAN-MM Wooden Baby Gym looks so good you could easily place it in any room of your home. And you can save 15% on the toy by picking it up while on sale. It’s made of unfinished beech which has been sanded down to be smooth. There is a trio of animal-themed hanging wooden rings that can be played with and chewed on. And because of the toy’s ability to be broken down, you can easily add additional toys or pack it away.
Those with wooden floors in their homes know that a play mat is a must-have for kids. So take advantage of this Baby Care Play Mat sale and save yourself nearly $20 on a top-notch product. The play mat comes in a variety of styles, so you’re sure to find something you like. The mats are large, roughly the size of a queen mattress. And it’s all one piece so it’s super easy to roll and unroll to put down and put away.
Baby Care Play Mats feature superb cushioning that prevents an egg break from 10 feet. Materials are entirely safe and nontoxic. And they’re also waterproof and reversible with a second educational design. Baby Care even offers a 2-year free warranty on their mats so that you can purchase with complete confidence.
With winter bearing down, a nice jacket for your kids is a must. So save a bit of cash and pick up this Valentina Boys Thicken Fleece Hooded Jacket at 15% off while you can. The material is lightweight and breathable, yet warm. There are both buttons and zipper closures that will keep the coat closed up to cover both neck and chin. And there’s a hood up top to protect your child’s head from the elements.
The interior is fleece to keep them both comfortable and warm. There are several zippered pockets scattered throughout. And the jacket is available in a variety of sizes and styles so that everyone is happy when they get their new coat.
If you want your child looking fresh for the holidays, consider picking them up a pair of APTESOL Kids LED Light Up Sneakers at 15% off. The hightops come in a variety of styles, each of which is highlighted with a set of LED lights that loops around the sole.
The shoes sport 11 different LED color modes. You can choose from 7 static colors, or, opt to head out with one of the 4 built-in dynamic modes instead. And they’re easy to recharge via a mini USB on the interior.
With winter approaching, it’s important that your kids have a good set of boots int the closet. If you’re in need, Hawkwell is running a 15% off sale across their various styles of kid’s boots.
Each boot style features a textile comfort lining. They have rubber soles with a heal measuring in around 1-inch, and a platform that adds another half inch. The boot raises to above the ankle too, ensuring an extra layer of safety for when your little one is out trudging through the slick mud and snow.
Kids typically don’t get excited to open up clothing items for Christmas. But when they see that it’s a pair of Aikuass LED Light Up Roller Shoes, they’ll be tearing the box open to get them on their feet. And you’ll feel super smart for picking them up for cheap while they’re 15% off.
The shoes feature a 3/4 inch sole with LED lights built within. The lights can emit 7 different colors and have settings modes of fast flash, slow flash, and long bright. They can be set up as regular shoes, double wheeled shoes, or a single-wheeled shoe – whichever your child prefers. And because they sport a breathable upper portion and a soft sole, they’re as comfortable to wear as they are cool looking.