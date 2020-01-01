7 Best Baby Night Lights: Your Buyer’s Guide

Choosing a baby night light is one of the earliest decisions you will make as a parent. Thankfully, there are some great options available right now. Whether you want a basic night light with no unique features or one that also moves or plays music, we will help you find the best baby night light for you and your child.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $15.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $10.88 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $30.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $49.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Hatch Baby Rest | The Best for MostPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Night light and sound machine
- Super customizable
- Smartphone control
- Timer options
- Pricier than alternatives
- Volume is a little loud even on low settings
- Bluetooth range between device and phone is weak, requiring you to be close
- Wired power only
The Hatch Baby Rest is a hugely popular night light and sound machine that can be controlled using your smartphone. It also includes a unique “time-to-rise” function, which can be super handy for helping kids to develop a regular sleep/wake schedule. Add in the extensive customization options for brightness, volume, color, and timers, and the Hatch Baby Night Light is well worth its higher-than-average price.
One of the best features of this light compared to most others is that it is controlled using the Hatch Baby Rest smartphone app. All of the customization options listed above can be adjusted remotely using your smartphone. This is in contrast to most other night lights, which can only be controlled via built-in controls. Have you ever wished you could turn off a night light or sound machine without waking your child? The app lets you do just that!
Another great thing about the Hatch Baby Rest is its extraordinary customization options. I particularly love how easy it is to control how long you want the light and sounds to remain on. Many other night lights have limited auto-turnoff features, automatically turning the night light off after a set amount of time with no way to adjust the time or keep it on all night. The Hatch Baby Rest app makes this super easy, which is helpful for customizing the light to meet your baby’s needs.
Find more Hatch Baby Night Light and Sound Machine information and reviews here.
-
2. VAVA Night Light | Best ValuePrice: $15.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great value
- Portable
- Lightweight and durable
- Intuitive touch controls
- Cannot change colors
- Fairly bright even on lowest setting
- Similarly priced to color-changing model
- No sounds
The VAVA Night Light is another classic night light that is probably the best value of any light on this list. Built with easy-to-use touch controls, the VAVA Night Light gives you plenty of flexibility to set your desired light color (from bright white to warm yellow) and brightness—no app or fiddly buttons to mess with. Better yet, the VAVA can also be used completely wirelessly, making it a good choice if you want a light that you can carry with you around the house if needed.
The VAVA Night Light has dimensions of 3.2x5x3.2 inches and contains a rechargeable battery. The minimum life of the battery on highest brightness settings is 5 hours and it lasts up to 80 hours on the lowest setting. This light gives you a lot of flexibility because you don’t need to leave it plugged into the wall at all times. Older kids can use it as a flashlight for late-night bathroom visits, and parents of young ones can easily move it for late-night feedings in another room.
-
3. VAVA Night Light With Color Changing Mode | Affordable ColorsPros:
Cons:
- Great value
- Pleasing light color options
- Portable with solid battery
- Possibly better for older children
- No remote control options
- More expensive than basic VAVA light
- Setting the light color is a little tedious
- No sounds
The VAVA Night Light With Color Changing Mode is very similar to the VAVA Night Light listed above except it has a slightly different shape and also lets you change the color of the light to several different options, including green, orange, blue, pink, purple, and red—as well as a color-changing mode that calmly drifts between them. This is a good choice for older children who might enjoy setting the light to their favorite color.
This VAVA Night Light also has a slightly increased battery life over the one listed above, with a maximum duration of 100 hours on the lowest brightness setting. Its small size makes it a great portable option for vacations or even camping trips. It also lets you set a one-hour timer, which can be great for helping your child get to sleep without wasting battery all night long.
Find more VAVA Night Light With Color Changing Mode information and reviews here.
-
4. VAVA Bedside Lamp | Best Portable Baby Night LightPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Included charging pad
- Cute face stickers
- Stellar battery life
- More expensive than base model
- Can't change colors
- Cannot be controlled remotely
- No sounds
One final option from VAVA, the VAVA Bedside Lamp is another affordable baby night light with the unique selling point of having a convenient charging pad that prevents the light from toppling over. As with the two VAVA lights listed above, this light can also be removed from the charging pad and used portably. This light has an even longer battery life than the two listed above, with a maximum life of 200 hours on the lowest brightness setting.
This light also comes with 20 cute “expression stickers” showing cute animated faces that you can attach to your night light. It’s a silly and fun addition that kids really love.
The downsides of this lamp compared to the other VAVA options are that it cannot change colors and is more expensive than the most basic VAVA lamp. That said, the included charging pad is handy for ensuring that your light is never knocked over. It also means you don’t need to fiddle around with a charging cable each time you want to plug the lamp in: Simply put it on the pad and you’re good to go.
-
5. Summer Slumber Buddies Projection Night Light | Best Projector Night LightPrice: $10.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Adorable plush design
- Light, sound machine, and star projector
- Soft and durable
- Three auto-shutoff options
- Volume is a little loud
- No white light color
- No remote control options
- Fewer sounds than competitors
The Summer Slumber Buddies Projection Night Light is an adorable night light that emits light, plays sounds, and even projects stars across the walls and ceiling. Not only that, it’s also made of a soft plush material that young children love. It essentially doubles as a stuffed animal and could easily become one of your child’s favorite bedtime toys. Best of all, it was made with this kind of use in mind and is durable enough to handle it.
My favorite feature of this night light is the night-sky projection, which includes dozens of stars in red, blue, or green light. There are also a couple of unique images like Saturn and the moon. What’s particularly cool is that you can set the projections to transition between the various light colors and even synchronize the lights with the built-in sounds.
Speaking of sounds, the Summer Slumber Buddies Projection Night Light comes with five built-in sounds: three lullabies and two sounds (waterfall and heartbeat). The volume of the sounds is adjustable between three settings, though, some people find that the volume is too loud even on the lowest setting. That said, you can easily move the light slightly further away from your child if you find that it disrupts their sleep.
Find more Summer Slumber Buddies Projection Night Light information and reviews here.
-
6. Bubzi Co Owl Night Light and Sound Machine | Snuggliest Night LightPrice: $30.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Adorable and snuggly
- 10 lullabies
- Attractive colored lights
- Washable
- Several styles available
- Pricier than some alternatives
- Angling the projector can be tricky
- Limited auto-turnoff settings
- Provides less light than some other options
If you want something with a little more personality, then the Bubzi Co Owl Night Light and Sound Machine could be the perfect night light for you. This adorable owl is even snugglier than the Summer Slumber Buddies Projection Night Light listed above and comes with eight additional lullabies (for a total of 10).
The best thing about this night light, aside from its attractive design, is how soft and snuggly it is. While the Summer Slumber Buddies Elephant is something you will likely keep on a nightstand beside the crib, rather than directly inside, the Bubzi Co Owl Night Light is begging to be cuddled right inside the crib. That said, if you want to ensure that the projector shines properly on a wall or on the ceiling—and not in your baby’s eyes—outside the crib may still be best.
Another advantage of this night light over the Summer Slumber Buddies Night Light is that it is washable. The projector and sound unit is removable, which makes it easy to keep the stuffed animal component fresh and clean.
One downside of this product is that it has limited auto-turnoff features. By default, the lights and sounds automatically turn off after 30 minutes and there is no way to change this, either by keeping the lights on all night or by adjusting the time. This is much less flexible than some other night lights. But most kids don’t seem to mind!
Find more Bubzi Co Owl Night Light and Sound Machine information and reviews here.
-
7. Fisher-Price Precious Planet 2-in-1 Projection MobilePrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Projector, music box, mobile
- Great songs and sounds
- Grows with your child
- Eats through batteries
- Limited settings
- 20-minute auto-turnoff
One of my favorite products on this list, the Fisher-Price Precious Planet 2-in-1 Projection Mobile serves as a night light, a mobile, and a sound machine in one. It has an enchanting animal theme, including four rotating stuffed animals and projections of adorable nighttime animal scenes.
The night light component of this mobile is the animal projections. The projector and soundbox easily attach to the side of a crib and display vibrant images on the ceiling or on the canopy of the mobile. This ingenious design allows the product to grow as your child does. The close-up images are great for infant eyes that have a harder time focusing on faraway objects, while the ceiling projections are big and bold for toddlers. The sound machine and projector will also work equally well on a bedside table when your young one is ready for a big-kid bed.
The biggest downside of this product is that it goes through batteries extraordinarily quickly. If you use it every night, you should expect to replace the batteries at least once a month.
Another downside is that it has frustratingly limited settings. The device has just three settings: 1. Just music, 2. Music and mobile, 3. Projection, music, and mobile. All of the settings automatically turn off after 20 minutes. If you are buying this primarily as a night light, you might wish that there was a setting to just have the light on without the sound or mobile.
Find more Tiny Love Starry Night Mobile information and reviews here.
What is the Best Baby Night Light for my Child?
Choosing a baby night light from those listed above is a three-step process.
Night Light or Night Light Soother
First, you should decide whether you want a basic night light that does just one thing and does it well or if you want a more feature-rich night light that also plays sounds or moves.
Many of the above night lights also come with built-in sound machines that can play lullabies or other soothing sounds. If you don't already have a baby sound machine, it might be wise to pick up a night light that includes one such as the Hatch Baby Night Light or the Bubzi Co Owl Night Light.
Price
Second, you'll want to consider price. Most of the above night lights are reasonably priced, but some of the more premium products do cost more. You can't go wrong with any of them, but you will still get more for paying more.
Flexibility
Lastly, you'll want to consider how flexible the night light's settings are. Does it have an auto-turnoff feature? Can you adjust the timing of this feature or turn it off altogether? Can you change the light's color and brightness to fit your needs?
This kind of flexibility is one of the main reasons why the Hatch Baby Rest is so highly recommended. The light, the sound, and the timing are all easily adjusted through the Hatch Baby Rest app, which gives you much more control than you get with other products.
See Also
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.