7 Best Baby Night Lights: Your Buyer’s Guide

The Hatch Baby Rest is a hugely popular night light and sound machine that can be controlled using your smartphone. It also includes a unique “time-to-rise” function, which can be super handy for helping kids to develop a regular sleep/wake schedule. Add in the extensive customization options for brightness, volume, color, and timers, and the Hatch Baby Night Light is well worth its higher-than-average price.

One of the best features of this light compared to most others is that it is controlled using the Hatch Baby Rest smartphone app. All of the customization options listed above can be adjusted remotely using your smartphone. This is in contrast to most other night lights, which can only be controlled via built-in controls. Have you ever wished you could turn off a night light or sound machine without waking your child? The app lets you do just that!

Another great thing about the Hatch Baby Rest is its extraordinary customization options. I particularly love how easy it is to control how long you want the light and sounds to remain on. Many other night lights have limited auto-turnoff features, automatically turning the night light off after a set amount of time with no way to adjust the time or keep it on all night. The Hatch Baby Rest app makes this super easy, which is helpful for customizing the light to meet your baby’s needs.