11 Best Baby Cribs: Which Is Right For Your Family?

With every new baby, there are a certain number of items that parents must have on hand before the little one arrives. A safe place for baby to sleep is definitely at the top of the list. You may choose to have baby sleep in the same room as you, or in a separate nursery. Cribs are by far the most popular solution for parents, no matter which room baby is in. Modern cribs have safety features that prevent any accidents from happening, and they come in a whole variety of styles and finishes to match your nursery décor. Many cribs have additional features such as converting into toddler beds or including changing table or dresser on the side.
Whether you are a new parent buying a crib for the first time, an experienced parent shopping for a new baby, or even a friend or family member looking for the perfect baby shower gift, this list has the best cribs for all tastes and budgets. We have included descriptions of all the special features for each of our favorite cribs to make it as easy a decision as possible.
1. Dream On Me Violet Convertible CribPros:
Cons:
- Unique and stylish silhouette
- Has seven conversion options – crib, toddler bed, daybed, twin (two options) or full (two options) sized bed
- Made with good quality, strong materials
- Crib with mattress included is not available in all colors
- Some reviewers received incomplete packages (crib rail missing)
- Does not come with twin/full bed conversion kits
The Violet crib from Dream on Me adds a bit of whimsy to your nursery, while still maintaining a timeless look. The top rails on the crib are shaped like alternating waves, giving it a totally unique look that you won’t find anywhere else. This is a seven in one convertible crib, with options for a toddler bed, daybed, twin bed (two setup options) or full bed (two setup options). This means that the crib can last your child all the way up through their teen years. To ensure that it lasts many years, the crib is constructed of strong New Zealand pine wood. It comes in six colors – Black, Cherry, Espresso, Natural, Royal Blue, or White – So it can match any style nursery.
-
2. Da Vinci Kalini Convertible CribPrice: $229.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- One year warranty included
- Converts into a toddler bed, daybed and full sized bed
- Constructed of 100% real wood and free of harmful chemicals
- Full-sized bed conversion kit is not included
- Pine wood is soft and may scratch and dent easily
- Some reviewers had issues with assembly taking very long time
The Da Vinci Kalini is a classically styled crib that would fit in any nursery. It is constructed of 100% sustainable New Zealand Pinewood, with a non-toxic, lead safe and phthalate safe finish. The crib is Greenguard Gold Certified, meaning it has been screened for 360 VOCs and over 10,000 chemicals and found to be free of all of them. This is so important for parents who want to minimize exposure to harmful chemicals, which can be found in particleboard and other cheap construction materials. The Kalini also meets ASTM and U.S. CPSC safety standards and is JPMA certified, so you know it is sturdy and will not pose a hazard to your baby.
This is a convertible crib, meaning it is able to grow along with your baby. It converts into a toddler bed, daybed and a full-sized bed so it can be used for an entire childhood. The toddler bed conversion kit is included, while the full-sized bed conversion kit is sold separately. It comes in seven color finishes – Espresso, Cherry, Chestnut, Ebony, Grey, Honey Oak or White. You can also choose to purchase the crib by itself, or the crib with mattress included. Da Vinci also sells a matching Kalini diaper changing station and dresser to match this crib.
-
3. Union Convertible CribPrice: $348.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Non-toxic finish is lead and phthalate free
- Converts to toddler bed, daybed and full bed
- Has a clean and sleek silhouette for stylish nurseries
- Does not include conversion kit for full sized bed
- Does not include a warranty
- Some reviewers noted that the color does not exactly match the photos
The Union two in one crib has a vintage look to it that would fit in the most well-decorated nurseries, but unlike vintage cribs, it also includes modern safety features. For parents who prefer a sleek and clean look and perhaps prefer mid-century modern design as opposed to more cutesy or fancy styled cribs, the Union crib is perfect. It is JPMA certified and meets ASTM international and U.S. CPSC safety standards to ensure the highest level of security for your baby. In addition, the finish is no-toxic, lead safe, and phthalate safe so you do not have to worry about any off-gassing. This crib is constructed of New Zealand pine wood and also converts into a daybed and full-sized bed so it can grow with your baby. It comes in three colors – Lagoon (blue), Espresso, or Sunshine (yellow).
Find more Union Convertible Crib information and reviews here.
-
4. Delta Children Canton Convertible CribPrice: $249.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Constructed of solid hardwood
- Comes in three gorgeous finishes including a unique Espresso Cherry
- Converts to toddler bed, daybed and full sized bed
- More expensive than other cribs on the list
- Reviewers noted that the counter sunk screws used for assembly do not come with matching wood plugs
- Full sized bed conversion kit is sold separately
Here is another timeless convertible crib that will last from infancy to teenage years. This four in one rib from Delta Children has a sleigh style headboard, curved legs and all of the safety features that you expect in a crib. It is JPMA certified and meets all safety standards of the CPSC and ASTM. It also has a non-toxic finish that has been tested for lead and other toxic elements to meet all government safety standards. As mentioned, this is a four in one convertible crib so you can use it as a toddler bed, daybed as well as a full-sized bed. While in use as a toddler bed or crib, there are three adjustable mattress heights to choose from. This makes it easier to prevent little climbers from escaping in the middle of the night, as well.
The Delta Children Canton crib comes in three colors – Espresso Cherry, Black, or Dark Chocolate.
Find more Delta Children Canton information and reviews here.
-
5. Stork Craft Portofino Convertible CribPrice: $524.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with a one year warranty
- Includes an attached changing station, great for small spaces
- Converts to daybed, toddler bed and full sized bed with changing table as night stand
- Full sized bed conversion is sold separately
- Does not come with crib mattress
- Some reviewers received the crib with scratches in the finish
The Portofino crib from Stork Craft is truly unique, because it combines three pieces of furniture in one – a crib, a changing station and a dresser. This crib would be perfect for a small-sized nursery, or for anyone who likes to have all of the necessities within an arm’s reach. This is one crib that I have personally seen and used and it is very well constructed and makes things incredibly easy and convenient. The attached changing table can even be detached and used as a nightstand when you convert the crib as your child grows up. The crib can convert into a toddler bed, a daybed and a full-sized bed. It comes in three colors – Espresso, Cherry and White.
Find more Stork Craft Portofino information and reviews here.
-
6. Da Vinci Jenny Lind Convertible CribPrice: $211.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very stylish with a vintage look that still fits in with modern decor
- Converts into toddler and day bed
- Non-toxic finish free of lead and phthalates
- Toddler conversion kit sold separately
- Does not have as many conversion options as other cribs
- Pine wood may chip and dent easily
If you love the look of antique cribs, the Jenny Lind from Da Vinci is for you. It has the same classic look that you would find in any home in years past and still fits in with modern style. This is a very romantic looking crib but at the same time, the clean lines of its silhouette allow it to fit in with modern home furnishings and décor. This crib comes in seven colors, including White, cherry, Ebony, Emerald, Sunshine (yellow), Lagoon (blue), and Fog Grey. Jenny Lind meets all of the required safety standards for modern cribs, including JPMA certification as well as ASTM an CPSC standards. It is constructed of New Zealand pine wood and finished using a non-toxic, multiple-step painting process that is free of lead, phthalates, and harmful chemicals.
There are four adjustable positions to place the mattress using this crib, so as your baby gets older you can make sure they are not able to climb out. There are also wheels included, making this crib easy to move from room to room. As a convertible crib, it also turns into a toddler bed and a daybed. The toddler bed conversion kit is sold separately.
-
7. Stork Craft Hillcrest Fixed Convertible CribPros:
Cons:
- No bells and whistles, just pure clean style
- Fixed sides for greater safety
- Finish is non toxic and free of lead and phthalates
- Toddler bed and full sized bed conversion kits are sold separately.
- Some reviewers noted the connecting joints are not perfectly flush
- Reviewers noted that the three mattress heights are not very different from one another and do not make a big difference
The Hillcrest crib from Stork Craft is a wonderful crib for parents who like clean lines and modern furniture. Many cribs you see today are over-the-top with their designs and feature curved legs and other fancy details. The Hillcrest is all about a clean, modern silhouette that would fit in any nursery. It is extremely safe, meeting all US safety standards and JPMA certification standards.
There are three adjustable mattress heights to accommodate your baby’s growth, and the crib also converts into a toddler bed, daybed and a full-sized bed. The toddler and full-sized bed conversion kits are sold separately. This crib is made of solid wood and comes in White, Black or Cherry finishes
-
8. Babyletto Lolly 3-in-1 Convertible CribPrice: $399.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Non toxic materials
- Changes to a toddler bed and daybed
- Sleek, simple design for those who like a modern look
- Doesn't come with any included accessories
- Requires some assembly
- Too wide to fit through a standard door when assembled
The Babyletto Lolly 3-in-1 Convertible Crib with Toddler Bed Conversion Kit is a must-have for any couple who likes a sleek and simple style. It’s made with chemical-free materials that are safe for your infant and still durable and strong. The crib transitions from a crib to a toddler bed to a daybed with the conversion kit that’s included. The eco-friendly design is made with solid New Zealand pine wood. It also has four adjustable mattress positions included so you can lower the mattress height as babe learns to sit and stand to keep them safe.
-
9. Babyletto Hudson 3-in-1 Convertible CribPrice: $379.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to assemble
- Comes in many color options
- Transitions to toddler and daybed easily
- Hard to use with a crib skirt
- Doesn't transition into a full bed
- No changing table or dresser included
One of the best cribs you can buy for a new baby is the Babyletto Hudson 3-in-1 Convertible Crib. It comes in a bunch of colorways including grey, natural, white, and espresso. It’s a chemical-free crib that’s been tested for over 10,000 chemicals that can be harmful to babies, making it an eco-friendly choice that you can feel good about. Like many cribs, it transitions to a toddler and daybed easily. It has four adjustable mattress positions so you can lower the mattress as your baby begins to stand and walk. Although some assembly is required it’s easy to do.
-
10. Delta Children Abby Convertible Crib & ChangerPrice: $289.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to assemble
- Converts to toddler bed, daybed, and full bed
- Made from high quality materials
- Included changing pad is a little bit thin
- Only available in three color options
- Mattress not included
The Delta Children Abby Convertible Crib and Changer will save you the trouble of trying to find a matching changing table to go with your new crib. It converts to a toddler bed, day bed, and full bed so it’s meant to grow with your child as they grow into a child and even through their teen years. The attachable changer has two drawers and shelves for lots of convenient storage. The mattress can lower to three different positions for the safest sleeping experience as your baby learns to sit and stand.
-
11. Dream On Me, Synergy 5-in-1 Convertible CribPrice: $123.24Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Converts into toddler bed, day bed, and full bed
- 13 different color options that will meet any design scheme
- Toxin free
- No toddler rail guard included
- Could be made of more durable materials
- Hardware is exposed upon assembly completion
Whether you’re thinking about a jungle themed nursery or something simple and modern, the 13 different finishes of this crib allow you to find the color that brings your nursery vision to life. The Dream On Me Synergy Crib is free of all toxic elements and meet the highest safety standards. This bed is a lifetime investment, turning into a toddler bed, daybed, full bed, and four different mattress settings. It will grow with your child throughout their entire childhood. The crib fits a standard crib mattress and is easy to assemble.
