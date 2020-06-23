11 Best Baby Cribs: Which Is Right For Your Family?

With every new baby, there are a certain number of items that parents must have on hand before the little one arrives. A safe place for baby to sleep is definitely at the top of the list. You may choose to have baby sleep in the same room as you, or in a separate nursery. Cribs are by far the most popular solution for parents, no matter which room baby is in. Modern cribs have safety features that prevent any accidents from happening, and they come in a whole variety of styles and finishes to match your nursery décor. Many cribs have additional features such as converting into toddler beds or including changing table or dresser on the side.

Whether you are a new parent buying a crib for the first time, an experienced parent shopping for a new baby, or even a friend or family member looking for the perfect baby shower gift, this list has the best cribs for all tastes and budgets. We have included descriptions of all the special features for each of our favorite cribs to make it as easy a decision as possible.