7 Best Infant Car Seats: Your Easy Buying Guide

The Britax B-Safe 35 Infant Car Seat stands out because of its versatility. It’s the result of a collaboration between BOB and Britax (two of the most popular baby gear brands), so this ultra-safe rear-facing car seat will work with strollers from either brand.

Many people prefer BOB strollers, particularly if they’re looking for an all-terrain or jogging stroller. But they also want the reputation for safety that comes with a Britax car seat. (Britax is consistently rated one of the best car seat brands for safety.)

The B-Safe Car Seat works with all Britax single stroller models, as well as all Bob single and dual strollers. (If you want to use it with a Bob stroller, you just have to purchase the adapter separately.)

This Britax car seat includes a layer of side impact protection, which helps to keep your baby protected if you’re in the worst kind of accident.

The cover is easy to remove for washing, and the harness is super easy to adjust as your baby grows. This means you do not have to rethread it to make it fit your growing baby (which would be a huge hassle). It also has over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

When you purchase a Britax car seat, it comes with an all-steel frame and an impact-absorbing base. The base is super easy to install with pull straps and quick push-button latch connectors.