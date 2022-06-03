11 Best Jogging Strollers: Compare & Save

Jogging strollers are a great way to get some much-needed fresh air and exercise while bonding with your kids. Whether you’re a first-time parent with a newborn or you have two young kids, you’ll find strollers for infants and young children on this list. Dealing with twins? A double stroller can be a great investment. Go for a walk around your neighborhood or train for your next running event with these best jogging strollers for active parents.
If your kid is slightly older, they can follow along on a balance bike so you can exercise as a family.
1. EDITOR’S CHOICE: Thule Urban Glide 2Price: $649.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for jogging and strolls through town
- Twist hand brake for full control on downhills
- Peakaboo window to discreetly check on sleeping babies
- Bulky design makes it hard to store
- Doesn't come with a cup holder
- Canopy fabric is prone to fading
Whether you’re sprinting to the finish of a 5K or strolling through town, the Thule Urban Glide 2 delivers a smooth and plush ride for any occasion. It’s a great choice for active parents who are eager to spend as much time outdoors as possible. Safety is a priority, including an innovative five-point harness system that’s found on many children’s bike seats. That’s why this Thule stroller is our top pick for active parents.
There are two 16″ large wheels in the back to ensure you’re in full control over every bump, twist and turn. For unexpected bumps and jolts, the premium suspension system dampens vibrations and jolts as much as possible.
Some manufacturers make you purchase accessories separately, but not Thule. This stroller has all the bells and whistles, including a large cargo basket and plenty of mesh pockets for toys and snacks. We already mentioned the multi-point harness system, but the seat is also ventilated to keep your kiddo comfy on hot days.
If your kid falls asleep on the ride you can use the integrated peekaboo window to check on them without waking them up. With a weight 75-pound weight capacity you can use this stroller from birth onward. Optional accessories such as the Thule Bassinet and infant car seat adapter can make the ride even more comfortable.
2. RUNNER UP: BOB Gear Revolution Flex 3.0Price: $549.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fits kids up to 75 pounds
- Adjustable 9-position handlebar for all heights
- Plenty of pockets and cargo storage
- Could have more storage given the price
- Slightly shorter seat might not work for taller children
- Accessories sold separately
A mid-range option from a renowned jogging stroller manufacturer, the BOB Gear Revolution Flex 3.0 hits the sweet spot in many ways. It’s ready for any adventure, with a comfortable ride for you and your little one. As its name suggests, this stroller is highly adaptable and works equally well for trips to the zoo and your next 10K, which is why it’s our top choice for your money.
With suspension that mimics a mountain bike, your little one will be comfortable traveling over roots, rocks and pebbles. There are also air-filled tires, which are a must for off-road terrain. A 75-lb. weight capacity ensures your kids can comfortably grow into this stroller, which can help justify the higher upfront cost.
Like all BOB jogging strollers, this one converts into a travel system, too. You can pair it with infant car seats from many mainstream brands for added convenience.
This highly durable jogging stroller should last you for years to come — and keep your little one safe and happy on all your outdoor adventures.
3. Most Affordable: Jeep Classic Jogging StrollerPrice: $124.19Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes storage trays for kids and adults
- UPF 50 canopy shields babies from the elements
- Shock-absorbing frame promises a smooth ride
- Not compatible with all car seat brands
- Narrow cup holders
- Lacks a peekaboo screen
If you can’t justify the higher price tags of some of the jogging strollers on our list, consider the more affordable Jeep Classic. It’s no-frills but is far from basic, as it’s nicely equipped for the price. Active parents appreciate the overall versatility, as you can easily convert it into a travel system and conquer rougher terrain with a shock-absorbing frame.
Don’t be fooled by the entry-level price tag, as this stroller is comparable to some of its premium competitors. For example, it has large 16″ rear wheels and a more compact 12″ front wheel. Besides giving you extra stability and control over bumps, roots and rocks, this modern three-wheel design looks sporty and sleek.
You get a lot of bang for your buck with this stroller, including a storage tray for snacks and toys. The tray even swings away to easily load and unload your kid. Two parent cupholders are included for coffee, water and other favorite beverages. While the storage basket underneath isn’t huge, it’s spacious enough to store accessories and smaller essentials.
Seemingly small details help set this stroller apart from the rest. One example is a safety tether that keeps the stroller close when you’re jogging. There’s also a five-point safety harness to keep your little one safe on the go. When you’re done exploring, the stroller folds easily to slide into your car or carry up the stairs. The quick-release wheels make transport and storage a breeze.
4. Best Double Jogging Stroller: Joovy Caboose TooPrice: $229.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with a universal car seat adapter that fits most major brands
- Maximum combined weight capacity is 90 pounds
- Older kids can use the rear bench seat and standing platform
- Storage basket is hard to access
- Handle is awkward
- Doesn't stand when folded
Need a stroller that can fit two kids at once? Active parents gravitate towards the Joovy Caboose Too, which is highly customizable for growing children. As your little ones grow you can adjust the front and rear seats to accommodate them.
The front seat of this stroller accommodates kids from 3 months to 45 pounds. There’s also a removable rear seat that fits kiddos from 6 months to 45 pounds. Each seat reclines in multiple ways so your passengers can relax or take a nap. As they grow your older child can sit on the built-in bench seat, stand on the platform or ride in the back seat.
Whether you’re jogging or walking, it’s easy to push and control the stroller. It weighs 31.7 pounds, compared to 27.5 pounds for the single stroller. Sealed wheel bearings keep the stroller rolling smoothly even if you’re only using one hand. The steel frame supports up to 90 pounds total and won’t tip or feel unstable thanks to a sturdy four-wheel suspension system.
A snack tray is included for the front seat, so your passengers can munch on their favorite food on walks around town. And the cup holders are deep enough for a mug so you can bring your coffee along. Heading out of town? A car seat adapter is included that fits most major brands. This stroller also meets Disneyland and Disney World size requirements for an enjoyable family getaway.
5. Joovy Zoom 360 Ultralight Jogging StrollerPrice: $339.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes in timeless chic colors
- Weighs less than most other strollers at 25.7 lbs
- Suspension system guarantees a smooth ride
- More expensive than many other joggers
- Handle bar is not adjustable
- Air filled tires may go flat or puncture
Joovy offers a high-end stroller that is not quite as expensive as some other models. The Zoom 360 is a stylish model that comes in timeless chic colors. One feature your little adventurer will appreciate is the extra-wide seat. It gives your child great visibility and reclines so they can lay back.
As a busy parent, you’ll appreciate the built-in organizer. It’s made with durable neoprene material and holds two cups so you can carry water, coffee and other drinks. There’s also a zippered pocket to store snacks, smartphones and other essentials.
The rear tires are 16″ and 12.5″ in the front for optimal balance and control. The front wheel also swivels for safe handling at low speeds while large air-filled tires provide a cushioned ride that can help lull your baby to sleep.
One thing that makes this stroller unique is a straight-through axle that runs straighter than cheaper strollers, and a suspension system to guarantee a smooth ride even at high speeds. You can also purchase a car seat adapter to turn this into an infant stroller and travel system.
The frame is made of lightweight aluminum and folds easily for storage or travel. It weighs just over 25 pounds to effortlessly slide into the back of your vehicle or carry up the stairs.
6. BOB Gear Alterrain Pro Jogging StrollerPrice: $679.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Handbrake for full control going downhill
- Waterproof all-weather canopy for rain or shine
- Easy to maneuver with 360-degree steering
- Higher price point
- Accessories such as cup holders are sold separately
- Could use more shoulder strap padding
Do you want a stroller that can seamlessly transition from pavement to uneven terrain? Consider the Alterrain Pro, which has all the premium components you’d expect in a BOB stroller, and some improvements for a more enjoyable ride. Air-filled tires cushion bumps and shocks so your baby can comfortably relax or nap on uneven surfaces. There’s even an ergonomic handbrake to keep you in control going downhill.
Even if the weather doesn’t cooperate, your precious cargo won’t get soaked. The all-weather canopy is waterproof so a little bit of rain doesn’t have to end your adventure early. It also protects against potential sun-related skin damage with a UPF 50+ rating.
There’s also plenty of on-board storage to free up your hands. You’ll find five storage pockets, including a cellphone pocket near the handlebar to keep your device within easy reach. From snacks to keys to bottles, the zip-top cargo keeps small essentials secure and organized.
When the ride is over you can quickly fold up the stroller for storage. It folds to about half its size with a simple twist of the hand so you can easily slide it into the back of your vehicle or carry it inside.
A similar, and slightly cheaper, choice is the BOB Gear Revolution Flex 3.0. Active parents love the integrated travel system, which works with most major car seat brands.
7. Baby Jogger Summit X3Price: $499.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hand-operated rear brake for quick stops
- Adjustable sun canopy with UV 50+ protection
- All-wheel suspension system absorbs bumps
- Air filled tires can be punctured or go flat
- Does't include organization accessories
- Storage basket underneath is relatively small
Baby Joggers are known for their smooth rides and solid construction. The Summit X3 is a versatile model, featuring air-filled tires and all-wheel suspension for an extra smooth ride. It’s recommended for kids ages 36 months and younger, so you can bring your little one along when you’re running or walking.
The extra-large wheels measure 12″ in front and 16″ in back so you can take them on any terrain. They’re also quick-release for easy storage. This stroller has a swivel front wheel with lock control on the handlebar so you can easily switch between high and low speeds. Active parents also appreciate the hand-operated drum brake for full control on rough terrain to quickly stop the stroller on any surface.
Additional features include one-handed folding, so you can put the stroller into your car or shove it into a closet in seconds. There’s also a comfortable reclining seat for napping and relaxing. And on those bright and sunny days, UV 50+ sun canopy offers plenty of shade and skin protection.
The Summit X3 is also compatible with infant car seats using a car seat adapter (sold separately), so you can use this stroller from the day you bring baby home! You can also purchase accessories such as a child’s tray, or a parent’s console. A slightly less expensive alternative is the Baby Jogger City Mini all-terrain stroller.
Find the Baby Jogger Summit X3 information and reviews here.
8. Baby Trend Expedition Jogger StrollerPrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large air-filled tires provide a smooth ride
- Easily converts into a travel system
- Effortless one-fingered folding
- Heavier than many other models
- Must be fully reclined to fold up
- Seating area for child is relatively small
Here’s a budget-friendly jogging stroller from Baby Trend. It has all of the features you’d expect in a more expensive jogging stroller, including large air-filled tires for a smooth and comfortable ride to a parent tray with cup holders for your morning coffee. The tires roll effortlessly over any terrain, from paved roads and parking lots to city parks and dirt paths.
A front lockable swivel wheel lets you easily turn and maneuver around corners. Your little one will appreciate the padded seat, which reclines for a peaceful snooze. In the event of an abrupt stop, the five-point harness protects young passengers. Other features include a child tray for snacks and storage and a large shade canopy for relief from the sun.
Heading out for the day? This stroller converts into a travel system by locking your infant car seat into the child tray for a safe and secure ride for your little one. With an effortless one-finger triggered fold, it’s also super easy to pack up and store away. You can walk, run and explore knowing that the light and durable stainless steel will protect your child in any situation.
Find more Baby Trend Expedition Jogger Stroller and reviews here.
9. Chicco Activ3 Jogging StrollerPrice: $329.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Seat reclines in multiple positions
- Includes a tray and cup holders
- Brake controls for quick stops
- Only fits Chicco brand infant car seats
- Not as rugged as some other jogging strollers
- Some say the console is flimsy
The Chicco Activ3 stroller is ideal for parents who want a jogging stroller that’s made for everyday use such as running errands and walks around the neighborhood. It’s a more affordable alternative to some of the premium strollers on our list.
Unlike most options on our list, this stroller doesn’t have air-filled tires. Instead, they’re filled with foam. The advantage is that the tires won’t go flat yet offer the same smooth ride as air-filled tires. You can also quickly adjust the suspension with the tap of your foot when transitioning between rough and smooth roads.
If you’re heading to the local park or out of town, it’s easy to create a travel system as this stroller fits easily with any Chicco Key Fit, Key Fit 30 or Fit2 infant car seats. The fabrics on the Activ3 stroller are very stylish and made of a waterproof material that is durable and easy to clean. The stroller is constructed of lightweight aluminum and has an easy one-touch fold for quick and hassle-free transport.
10. Mountain Buggy Terrain Jogging StrollerPrice: $588.29Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Folds quickly and with one hand
- Reversible liner is easy to clean
- Three different ways to use this stroller for newborns
- Car seat adapter is sold separately
- Only comes in one color
- Not available as a double stroller
Turn heads on your next adventure around town with this premium jogging stroller from Mountain Buggy. The Terrain stroller has a sporty and lightweight design that’s classic yet timeless for years to come. It’s also easy to steer and control with a three-position swivel lock front wheel for full control on any terrain and at any speed.
Need to stop fast? The one-handed squeeze brake helps control your speed on downhills or stop quickly as needed. You can even head off-road as the shock-absorbing suspension provides a smooth ride for both mom and baby.
This stroller is also newborn-ready, with a reclining seat that will help lull them to sleep. You can also adapt the stroller to fit most infant car seats, making it a practical choice for your next vacation. Active parents also appreciate the water-resistant fabric, which protects your baby and is very easy to clean for lasting maintenance.
All organization accessories are included with this stroller, unlike some others in this price range. Besides a reversible liner, you’ll find two bottle holders, a bumper bar and an extra 12″ rear wheel set. The Terrain stroller has a simple one-handed folding mechanism and it conveniently stands on its own when folded.
11. Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 All-Terrain Double StrollerPrice: $699.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds two kids up to 50 pounds each
- Air-filled tires won't go flat
- Hand-operated parking brake
- Storage bin can be hard to reach
- Seat doesn't have a full upright setting
- Not recommended for running
Enjoy a smooth ride over any terrain with the Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 Stroller. It has the same air-filled tires found on many premium strollers, ensuring your little one is comfortable over bumps and rougher pavements. Plus, the tires won’t go flat, so you won’t have to worry about getting stranded away from home. All-wheel suspension makes rides on and off the pavement more enjoyable for young passengers.
With a weight capacity of 50 pounds per seat, this stroller is great for twins and kids who are close in size or age. The seats also recline nearly flat so your little ones can snooze as you walk or jog. Even with two kiddos in tow, the stroller is a relatively lightweight 36.5 pounds and can be easily maneuvered on trails and sidewalks. It even fits through any standard doorway and folds in one simple step.
There are plenty of perks for the price, including an adjustable handlebar for parents of different heights. A hand-operated parking brake makes it easy to park the stroller outside of a coffee shop or grocery store. Underneath the seat is an extra-large storage basket that’s ideal for snacks and anything else you and your child might need.
You can venture out rain or shine thanks to a UV 50 canopy that shields against the sun and various elements. A built-in peekaboo window lets you check on your sleeping kid without disturbing them.
When it’s time to get in the car, simply create a travel system using the Baby Jogger car seat or the City Mini 2 Double Pram. Another option is the Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 All-Terrain Travel System with an infant car seat.
Buy the Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 All-Terrain Double Stroller here.
What Is the Top Rated Jogging Stroller?
Are you looking for the best jogging stroller for your money? It should come as no surprise that you can expect to pay a bit more upfront, but if you value premium materials and the latest bells and whistles, the investment is well worth it.
Sure, many of our top picks are also some of the most expensive. Take this Thule stroller, for example. It prioritizes safety with a five-point harness and a one-handed brake to stop quickly.
We also suggest the BOB Revolution Flex 3.0, which offers a well-cushioned seat to keep baby comfortable plus cushy air-filled tires for a pleasant ride.
Not eager to splurge? If you can't stretch your budget as much you can still keep your little one safe and happy. We're big fans of the Jeep Classic Jogging Stroller, which has many of the same features at much lower prices.
Can You Run With a Jogging Stroller?
Whether you're training for your first 5K or completing your 10th marathon, you can definitely run with a jogging stroller. They're uniquely designed to maneuver with a light touch while giving you full control.
As an active parent, you'll want one of these best jogging strollers to help you train through the early days of parenthood. Besides keeping your mind and body healthy, you'll make tons of great memories and bond with your baby along the way.
Do You Really Need a Jogging Stroller?
If you want to get some fresh air and bond with your baby by getting some exercise and exploring your neighborhood, a jogging stroller is the best choice.
These types of strollers are specifically made for active parents and often have essential safety features. According to the experts at healthychildren.org, look for features such as brakes that are easy to operate and a wide, stable base that won't tip as you stride.
If you have a slightly older kid, another fun choice is a 3-wheeled bike. It will teach them to balance and become more independent while getting some exercise as a family.
What Age Can You Use a Jogging Stroller?
This Mayo Clinic article suggests waiting until your kid is at least 6 months old before strapping them into the seat. That's because they're often unable to sit or hold up their heads until this point.
However, you can take a newborn out for a ride as long as you have the right setup. For example, strollers with reclining seats are OK. You can also use a bassinet attachment or a car seat for infants.
Does Running With a Jogging Stroller Slow You Down?
Running with a large stroller will most certainly slow you down. Besides the extra weight of your baby and the stroller itself, you'll have to steer and maneuver.
Many of the jogging strollers on our list are designed for off-road use and have large air-filled tires for a smoother ride. However, turning can be tricky and will likely slow you down.
Other factors such as whether you're using one or two hands, your technique and the size and weight of your stroller can impact your time.
Feeling discouraged? Think of training with a jogging stroller as a fun new challenge. You might not break the existing record for the fastest marathon time by a runner pushing a stroller (2:31:22 - that's under 6 minutes per mile!), but by working on your stamina, form and technique the task might feel easier.
Having the proper running shoes, such as the best women's running shoes and men's running shoes, can minimize foot and leg pain to keep your running stronger.