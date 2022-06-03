11 Best Jogging Strollers: Compare & Save

If your kid is slightly older, they can follow along on a balance bike so you can exercise as a family.

Jogging strollers are a great way to get some much-needed fresh air and exercise while bonding with your kids. Whether you’re a first-time parent with a newborn or you have two young kids, you’ll find strollers for infants and young children on this list. Dealing with twins? A double stroller can be a great investment. Go for a walk around your neighborhood or train for your next running event with these best jogging strollers for active parents.

What Is the Top Rated Jogging Stroller?

Are you looking for the best jogging stroller for your money? It should come as no surprise that you can expect to pay a bit more upfront, but if you value premium materials and the latest bells and whistles, the investment is well worth it.

Sure, many of our top picks are also some of the most expensive. Take this Thule stroller, for example. It prioritizes safety with a five-point harness and a one-handed brake to stop quickly.

We also suggest the BOB Revolution Flex 3.0, which offers a well-cushioned seat to keep baby comfortable plus cushy air-filled tires for a pleasant ride.

Not eager to splurge? If you can't stretch your budget as much you can still keep your little one safe and happy. We're big fans of the Jeep Classic Jogging Stroller, which has many of the same features at much lower prices.

Can You Run With a Jogging Stroller?

Whether you're training for your first 5K or completing your 10th marathon, you can definitely run with a jogging stroller. They're uniquely designed to maneuver with a light touch while giving you full control.

As an active parent, you'll want one of these best jogging strollers to help you train through the early days of parenthood. Besides keeping your mind and body healthy, you'll make tons of great memories and bond with your baby along the way.



Do You Really Need a Jogging Stroller?

If you want to get some fresh air and bond with your baby by getting some exercise and exploring your neighborhood, a jogging stroller is the best choice.

These types of strollers are specifically made for active parents and often have essential safety features. According to the experts at healthychildren.org, look for features such as brakes that are easy to operate and a wide, stable base that won't tip as you stride.

If you have a slightly older kid, another fun choice is a 3-wheeled bike. It will teach them to balance and become more independent while getting some exercise as a family.



What Age Can You Use a Jogging Stroller?

This Mayo Clinic article suggests waiting until your kid is at least 6 months old before strapping them into the seat. That's because they're often unable to sit or hold up their heads until this point.

However, you can take a newborn out for a ride as long as you have the right setup. For example, strollers with reclining seats are OK. You can also use a bassinet attachment or a car seat for infants.



Does Running With a Jogging Stroller Slow You Down?

Running with a large stroller will most certainly slow you down. Besides the extra weight of your baby and the stroller itself, you'll have to steer and maneuver.

Many of the jogging strollers on our list are designed for off-road use and have large air-filled tires for a smoother ride. However, turning can be tricky and will likely slow you down.

Other factors such as whether you're using one or two hands, your technique and the size and weight of your stroller can impact your time.

Feeling discouraged? Think of training with a jogging stroller as a fun new challenge. You might not break the existing record for the fastest marathon time by a runner pushing a stroller (2:31:22 - that's under 6 minutes per mile!), but by working on your stamina, form and technique the task might feel easier.

Having the proper running shoes, such as the best women's running shoes and men's running shoes, can minimize foot and leg pain to keep your running stronger.