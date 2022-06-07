11 Best Professional Curling Irons

This professional curling iron from PARWIN PRO BEAUTY gives you seven different styling wands for ultimate styling flexibility. From big, swoopy smooth curls, to tightly wound ringlets and spirals, each delivers a different level of curling capacity. Tourmaline ceramic barrels mean you’ll get shinier, more bouncy curls without the frizz.

The handle easily accommodates each barrel, which locks in place. Because it has one of the widest heat ranges, from 170 – 450 degrees Fahrenheit, you can customize your heat setting as well as your curls. The digital readout gives you easy access to a variety of settings.

The 60-minute automatic shutoff feature and 360-degree long swivel cord make this professional iron suitable for home use as well as salon settings. It comes with a convenient travel kit to store the different barrels and handle, along with a heat-protecting thermal glove to spare your pinkies, as well as clips to separate and part out your hair.

If you still want a professional curling iron, but you really don’t want or need that many barrel options, you can save a few bucks with the PARWIN PRO BEAUTY 5-in-1 Curling Iron, which also comes with clips and a heat protection glove.