13 Best Eyeshadow Palettes
13 Best Eyeshadow Palettes

  • Updated
Eyeshadow is a fun and easy way to truly express your personality. Maybe more so than with other types of cosmetics or eye makeup, you’ll find a huge range of colors and finishes to achieve just about any look under the sun. And that’s where a full palette of shades can come in super handy. Check out our picks of the best eyeshadow palettes to help you strut your stuff and show the world your true self.
  1. Charlotte Tilbury Easy Eye Palette Charlotte Darling

    Price: $49.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Pros:
    • Matte shadows are very smooth and blendable
    • Glimmer shades have a gorgeous, iridescent sheen
    • Shadows last all day
    Cons:
    • Not pigmented enough for some users
    • Pricey
    • Close to other shades from brand

    The gorgeous shades of the Easy Eye Palette from Charlotte Tilbury are super versatile for an easy, neutral daytime look or a more dramatic nighttime look. They’re also super blendable, which helped me with their application, and they won’t crease, even after hours of wear which is a massive win for me.

    This formula uses a unique powder coating technology that coats pigments with a silicone and emollient oil mix that makes matte shades velvety-smooth and soft. You can even add a bit of water for a more cream-like consistency and smooth finish. As for the metallic shades, they’re silky smooth, too, and go from powder to cream on contact. The diamond powder makes them glitter like jewels and gives you a luminous, beautiful glow. For even more glam and glitz in a nice, neutral shade, try this lightweight, smooth cream shadow.

    Find more x information and reviews here.

  2. Urban Decay Naked Wild West Eyeshadow Palette

    Price: $36.75
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Pros:
    • Stunning, highly-pigmented shades, versatile for day or night
    • Long-lasting and non-creasing
    • Colors blend well, only one coat needed
    Cons:
    • Shades may be too dramatic for an everyday look
    • Metallic shades are heavy on the glitter
    • Some found texture a bit powdery

    These 12 “Naked Wild West” California desert, Joshua tree, and endless sky-inspired neutral, green, and blue shades from Urban Decay will transform your look. The clean, vegan formula is highly-pigmented and free of parabens, sulfate, and phthalates.

    The brand’s proprietary ingredient blend delivers deep, rich color, velvety texture, and easy blendability. You’ll love the unique pale peach, warm bronze, metallic silver, deep copper, blue-green matte, soft turquoise shimmer, and other gorgeous hues in this set that also comes with a double-ended brush and mirror.

    From left to right, use the first six shades as base colors and transitions. For dimension and depth, use the six darker shades on the right. Finally, highlight with the shimmer and metallic shades.

    Find more Urban Decay Naked Wild West Eyeshadow Palette information and reviews here.


  3. ILIA The Necessary Eyeshadow Palette

    Price: $38.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Pros:
    • Long-wearing, highly pigmented
    • Won't crease or smudge
    • Beautiful colors
    Cons:
    • Light case makes product and fingerprints show easily
    • Some felt the formula fades quickly & isn't pigmented enough
    • May show more neutral than warm or cool-toned on some

    This eyeshadow palette from ILIA is made without talc, fragrance, or synthetic dyes and it’s cruelty-free with clean, vegan ingredients. The formula is buttery smooth, making it super easy to apply. You’ll love the six highly-pigmented, radiant, easily blendable shades that give you versatile looks for day or night.

    From matte to metallic to satin, you can get a dramatic or low-key effect that matches your mood, outfit, or event to a T. And, the slimline compact with its large mirror is super convenient for on-the-go touch-ups – not that you’ll need many, since these shadows last for hours.

    Find more ILIA The Necessary Eyeshadow Palette information and reviews here.

  4. Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Stupid Love Eyeshadow Palette

    Price: $48.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Pros:
    • Pretty, highly-pigmented, versatile colors
    • Great quality without fallout
    • Smooth, rich formula
    Cons:
    • Some had issues with applying/blending
    • Shimmers are duller than other brands
    • Metallic shades were hard to build for some

    Check out this fun limited edition 18-shade palette from Lady Gaga’s cruelty-free, vegan brand, Haus Laboratories, featuring finely milled, highly-pigmented, full-intensity shadows for a dramatic look in four finishes: matte, metallic, sparkle, and multi-reflective. Colors come from unique pearls and are super silky smooth and blendable, making it easy to combine finish and color to the max.

    To use, apply shadows directly to the eye area with your finger or a brush. Add more layers for desired intensity or blend for a more natural, sheer look.

    Find more Haus Laboratories Stupid Love Eyeshadow Palette information and reviews here.

  5. Vapour Beauty Eyeshadow Quad

    Price: $31.55
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Pros:
    • Great variety of versatile colors
    • Lasts all day without creasing
    • Easy to apply
    Cons:
    • May crumble or break during travel
    • Low pigmentation
    • Colors aren't buildable/dramatic

    These chic, light-reflecting eyeshadows are great for every day and come in four silky shades and matte, satin, and pearl finishes. They’re made with all-natural, rich mineral pigments and organic amino acids designed to nourish skin and soothe sensitive eyes.

    You can apply these shadows either dry or wet, by generously sweeping lighter shades across your lids, blending medium shades into eye creases, and smudging darker shades along your lash lines with a brush. For a neat effect that catches the light, add a medium shade to the center of your lid.

    Find more Vapour Beauty Eyeshadow Quad information and reviews here.

  6. Charlotte Tilbury Bigger Brighter Exxager Eyes

    Price: $35.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Pros:
    • Universally flattering, everyday shades
    • Polished look without being overdone
    • Doesn't crease or smudge
    Cons:
    • Glitter is quite sparkly
    • No applicator included
    • Colors in photos may look different once applied

    This gorgeous rose-gold eyeshadow palette quad makes your eyes wider and brighter-looking. Inspired by social media eye filters, it features ivory-cream, rose-gold, red-brown, and transparent sparkle shades that highlight your natural eye color.

    I tried this palette out and loved that the colors last all day without creasing (a major win in my book) and that the shades are neutral enough to be universally flattering. You can really control the intensity, too, since colors go on smoothly and not too heavily. You really don’t need much to get that show-stopping effect, especially when you round out the look with an eye blender brush.

    Find more x information and reviews here.


  7. Honest Beauty Get It Together Eyeshadow Palette

    Price: $22.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Pros:
    • Fabulous for darker skin
    • Highly pigmented
    • Great value
    Cons:
    • Could smudge (primer helps)
    • Powder can make coverage uneven
    • May not suit sensitive eyes

    Honest Beauty’s Get It Together Eyeshadow Palette comes with 10 awesome pigment-rich, dermatologist-tested shades. They’re made cruelty-free, without parabens, paraffin, talc, mineral oil, silicones, or petrolatum.

    Versatile and velvety, these eye shadows will suit you any day of the week, no matter what you’re doing, as they range in different satins, shimmers, and mattes. It’s so easy to make color gradients and smoky effects with these smooth, blendable shades. Some people even love to use the matte shadows as eyeliner to get more mileage from the product. Just follow the step-by-step guide included with your palette for four simple day-to-night looks. Each shade can be applied and blended on its own or layered easily with your fingers or an eyeshadow brush.

    Find more Honest Beauty's Get It Together Eyeshadow Palette information and reviews here.

  8. Unleashia Glitterpedia Eye Shadow Palette

    Price: $31.48
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Pros:
    • Highly-pigmented, fun colors and finishes
    • Long-lasting and smudge-free
    • Convenient size
    Cons:
    • Some found texture a bit sticky
    • Colors may look slightly different on than in palette
    • Different glitter size makes product a bit coarse

    This Glitterpedia Eye Shadow Palette from Uleashia contains nine highly-pigmented creamy shadows in a variety of finishes, including glitter, classic matte, and pearl shimmer. The formula is vegan and cruelty-free, made without phthalates or sulfates.

    Each shade contains different sizes and amounts of glitter, so you can achieve different looks, yet it’s all subtle enough and not over the top. The shadows are long-lasting, smudge and crease-free, and ideal to use either as a primer with big, bold colors over top or on their own, for a more subtle, neutral look.

    Find more Unleashia Glitterpedia Eye Shadow Palette information and reviews here.

  9. 100% PURE Pretty Naked Palette

    Price: $55.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Pros:
    • Blends well
    • Complements & softens facial features
    • Excellent for sensitive skin
    Cons:
    • Color may be subtle on some skin tones
    • Product dry for some skin
    • Doesn't build up well

    Do you love going au naturel? The 100% PURE Pretty Naked Palette contains fruit-pigmented makeup in nice, soft neutral tones with a slight shimmer. The cruelty-free, vegan palette is made with zero synthetic ingredients and consists of a naked-hue blush, 3 eyeshadows in flaxseed, toffee, and chestnut, and a pink champagne luminescent highlighter pigmented with antioxidant-rich fruits.

    Made with rosehip oil, soft rice starch, and avocado butter, these products are very moisturizing and leave your skin soft and nourished. They’re also packed with vitamins and antioxidants like acai and resveratrol, which help minimize signs of aging.

    Find more 100% PURE Pretty Naked Palette information and reviews here.

  10. PYT Beauty Highly Pigmented Eyeshadow Palette

    Price: $33.02
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Pros:
    • Soft, blendable & long-lasting
    • Great value
    • No fallout/loose powder
    Cons:
    • Some colors are similar to each other
    • Skews a bit pink
    • Powdery texture

    These highly-pigmented rose and nude eyeshadows from PYT Beauty come in a palette of 12 gorgeous shades – 9 matte and 3 shimmer – for any look you please, day or night. The nourishing, clean, vegan, hypoallergenic formula is made with sunflower seed oil and vitamin E to prevent creasing, and without talc, silicone, harsh chemicals like phthalates, or cruelty.

    The shadows are super blendable for long-wearing beauty on any skin tone and come in sustainable, recycled packaging. Even better, when you’re done, just pop out the pan through the hold in the back, wash and recycle the empty pan, compact, and box.

    Find more PYT Beauty Highly Pigmented Eyeshadow Palette information and reviews here.

  11. Too Faced Sweet Peach Eye Shadow Collection Palette

    Price: $30.87
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Pros:
    • Beautiful, versatile colors for many looks
    • Subtle, gentle scent
    • Colors go on easily and smoothly
    Cons:
    • Some found colors blend together too much
    • Colors aren't too unique from other brands
    • Brush not included

    These fresh, fun peachy pink, bronze, coral, and purple eye shadow shades are made without parabens, sulfates, or phthalates, ideal for all skin tones, and infused with a sweet, juicy peach essence. The palette comes with a Glamour Guide to get you going with three great year-round summer looks.

    Specifically, the palette comes with 18 0.03 oz shades in matte vanilla cream, pearl peach champagne, shimmering peachy pink, golden moss, bronzed black, matte medium cool brown, pearly peachy cream, peachy pinked bronze, matte coral with violet shimmer, gilded peach, satin perfect raisin, matte smoky amethyst, matte milky peach, matte peachy pink, dark gilded bronze, metallic dark bronze, matte gingerbread, and shimmering black violet.

    Find more Too Faced Sweet Peach Eye Shadow Collection Palette information and reviews here.

  12. Sigma Beauty New Mod Eyeshadow Palette

    Price: $40.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Pros:
    • Gorgeous colors for many looks
    • Blends and wears well
    • Highly pigmented and long-lasting formula
    Cons:
    • May get a bit of fallout
    • Shades are a bit similar to one another
    • Some found the shadows creased a bit after time

    Sigma Beauty’s New Mod Eyeshadow Palette contains 14 stunning, smooth, and soft eye shadow shades in metallic, matte, and shimmer finishes – perfect for whatever mood strikes. They’re highly pigmented, long-lasting, buildable, and blendable, making it easy to achieve any look you want.

    And, if clean, minimalist beauty is important to you, good news – the formula is cruelty-free, vegan, and free of countless harsh chemicals typically used by other brands. Bonus: the palette comes with a convenient mirror for on-the-go touch-ups and a dual-ended brush for easy application.

    Find more Sigma Beauty New Mod Eyeshadow Palette information and reviews here.


  13. Laura Geller New York The Casual Collection Beige & Brown Eyeshadow Palette

    Price: $22.98
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Pros:
    • Great mix of shades and finishes
    • Perfect tones for casual, neutral looks
    • Blends well and lasts a while
    Cons:
    • Too neutral and light for some
    • Some fallout
    • Lighter shades aren't as pigmented as others

    This stunning palette from Laura Geller New York is a daily, must-have staple. It contains 14 matte, natural, and shimmer brown and beige tones that are versatile to go with anything, yet anything but boring. You’ll find they’re super smooth, multi-dimensional, and easily and evenly blendable with loads of pigment that lasts for hours. These shades will warm up your complexion, whether you’re looking for a casual, simple look or a dramatic smoky eye, and are ideal for any skin tone and eye color.

    Find more Laura Geller New York Beige & Brown Eyeshadow Palette information and reviews here.

What Should I Look For In An Eyeshadow Palette?

Look for palettes with colors and finishes you actually like and can see yourself wearing, but also those with a range of tones and shades in light, medium, and dark so you get the versatility and flexibility of different looks.

What Are The Best Eyeshadow Palettes?

There are many quality eyeshadow palettes out there. If you're looking for some fun, vibrant colors, check out Urban Decay and Haus Laboratories. For something more neutral, Charlotte Tilbury and ILIA make some great options.

How To Choose The Best Eyeshadow Palette?

When choosing an eyeshadow palette, you'll want shadows known to hold up through the elements like tears, rain, and sweat, won't crease or smear throughout the day, and are long-lasting yet easy to remove. A wide range of shades, high pigmentation, easy application, and good overall value is important.

