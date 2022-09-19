13 Best Eyeshadow Palettes

The gorgeous shades of the Easy Eye Palette from Charlotte Tilbury are super versatile for an easy, neutral daytime look or a more dramatic nighttime look. They’re also super blendable, which helped me with their application, and they won’t crease, even after hours of wear which is a massive win for me.

This formula uses a unique powder coating technology that coats pigments with a silicone and emollient oil mix that makes matte shades velvety-smooth and soft. You can even add a bit of water for a more cream-like consistency and smooth finish. As for the metallic shades, they’re silky smooth, too, and go from powder to cream on contact. The diamond powder makes them glitter like jewels and gives you a luminous, beautiful glow. For even more glam and glitz in a nice, neutral shade, try this lightweight, smooth cream shadow.