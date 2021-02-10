5 Best 2 Inch Curling Irons (Updated!)

We’ve all struggled with bad hair days – those mornings (or evenings) when we’ve tried, unsuccessfully, to tame an unruly mane into perfectly smooth, supermodel waves. First, a good shampoo and conditioner can get your style off to the right start. Second, a great blow dryer will ensure that your hair is completely free of moisture so that step three goes smoothly. Finally, having the right hot tool is key.

One great solution to those hair woes, especially if you have thick or long hair, is a 2 inch curling iron. Seems huge, doesn’t it? In this case, bigger is definitely better. The larger barrel is incredibly effective at smoothing frizzies and straightening wavy or even super curly hair. And if you have straight or somewhat wimpy hair, you’ll achieve lots more body, along with big silky curls.

Many curling irons offer different heat settings, attachments, and barrel finishes, from ceramic to 24K gold. Worth noting – the best of them will heat up quickly to extremely high temperatures, so be sure to choose the make and model best suited for your hair type.

Another consideration is what those high temperatures do in terms of damage to your hair. I highly recommend a heat protectant spray that can also help your hair to hold its style.

For your best hair days yet, check out our list of the best 2 inch curling irons that deliver professional results and shiny soft curls.