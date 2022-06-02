20 Best At-Home Chemical Face Peels

Alpha hydroxy acid. Beta hydroxy acid. Ferulic acid. Lactic acid. Salicyclic acid. You may be unsure about putting these on your face, but they’re actually the essential, miracle-working ingredients in the best chemical face peels.
An at-home face peel is great if you’re seeking younger-looking, firmer, brighter, better skin at a fair price. Here are our choices for the best picks. Conveniently use at night, and you’ll wake up to a more beautiful you.
-
1. DERMAdoctor Kakadu C Intensive Vitamin C Peel PadPros:
Cons:
- Highly rated for its skin brightening properties
- Easy to use, pre-measured treatment pads
- Leaves skin smooth and dewy
- Helps reduce acne
- Pricey
- Can be drying with too frequent use
- Can irritate eyes and lips
It’s hard to believe that an innocent little plum could pack such a powerful beauty punch, but that’s just what this intensive vitamin C peel uses. The Kakadu plum is naturally one of the richest sources of vitamin C, known to deliver brighter, smoother, firmer, and more even skin.
This intensive formulation features seven sources of AHA and BHA, plus ferulic acid. It also contains antioxidant boosters, like Australian lime caviar, to help protect against free radical damage. It’s balanced with a calming complex that leaves your skin feeling hydrated and luminous.
These easy-to-use peeling pads are dermatologist tested and approved. They’re hypoallergenic, non-irritating, non-comedogenic, and free of soap, oil, fragrance, dye, parabens, gluten, phthalates, triclosan, hormones, GMOs, sulfate, petrochemicals, silicone, and cruelty. All things good with none of the bad. Sadly, the peel isn’t free.
Find more DERMAdoctor Kakadu C Intensive Vitamin C Peel Pad information and reviews here.
-
2. Perfect Image Salicylic Acid 20% Gel PeelPrice: $24.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gentle, with skin calming botanicals
- Leaves skin smooth and feeling firm
- Effective for exfoliation
- Can sting and burn on application
- Not a peel for beginners
- Ingredients may cause sun sensitivity
I’m sure many of us think that a great exfoliation treatment or best facial peel takes too much time to mess with, but not with this easy-to-use 20 percent salicylic acid gel peel. This super-affordable at-home face peel features soothing tea tree oil and green tea extracts to help calm irritated skin.
This peel helps shed dead skin cells, clear up breakouts, reduce the size of pores, and diminish dark spots due to aging, sun damage, and acne. Part of its restorative magic is that it encourages increased collagen production – the fountain of youth for skin.
Salicylic acid is less irritating to your skin than AHA, so this peel, while super effective, won’t be as harsh as some. And the natural botanicals in this formula are super antioxidants, meaning your skin will look healthier with regular use.
The bottle contains enough peeling product for 15-20 uses. If you have super oily, or more damaged skin, you can also try the Perfect Image Salicylic Acid 30% Gel Peel, or the even more robust 50% Lactic Acid Peel.
Find more Perfect Image Salicylic Acid 20% Gel Peel information and reviews here.
-
3. Erno Laszlo White Marble Dual Phase Vitamin C PeelPrice: $120.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Exfoliates well to leave skin soft and smooth
- Skin brightening vitamin C has visible effects
- Can be used on your face and other body parts
- Great for dry, chapped skin
- Pricey, but contains inexpensive ingredients for the price
- Might take time to see effects, but it's gentler than other peels
- Can be harsh on your skin’s moisture barrier
This skin clarifying two-phase peeling system relies on the skin brightening power of vitamin C to deliver clearer, brighter, and smoother skin. An even bigger bonus is its ability to diminish age spots and other skin discolorations from sun damage and acne.
Vitamin C brightens and helps to boost collagen production – a key to younger-looking skin. A powerful antioxidant, carrot seed oil helps to hydrate and balance dry or chapped skin, while also diminishing dark spots. Lactic acid exfoliates and preps your face to let the other botanicals do their work.
Step one is the exfoliating treatment which leaves your skin super smooth and bright, while step two hydrates, heals, and repairs. This one-two-punch means you’re left with skin that’s visibly brighter and more luminous with a single treatment. While it’s made for your face, you can also use this peel to tackle stubborn dry skin on your elbows and knees.
Find more Erno Laszlo White Marble Dual Phase Vitamin C Peel information and reviews here.
-
4. CANE + AUSTIN Face + Body Glycolic Acid Scrub TreatmentPros:
Cons:
- Popular for men and women
- Effectively helps diminish fine lines
- Fights blemishes and ingrown hairs
- Helps fade dark spots
- May cause sun sensitivity
- Among the more expensive options
- Slightly irritating upon application
Facial peeling has become an equal opportunity beauty regimen. If you’re a guy, or you happen to love one, and you want to see their skin look its best, this retexturizing scrub is a great find. The one-step 10 percent glycolic treatment gently exfoliates and retextures skin.
This scrub also helps to rebuild collagen, which is what keeps skin looking firm and plump, and reduces the appearance of wrinkles and hyper-pigmentation. It firms skin and improves its tone and texture, not just on the face but all over the body. The scrub will also help reduce pore size, wrinkles, and acne scarring.
Glycolic acid is clinically proven to correct hyperpigmentation and skin discoloration, and reverse sun and free-radical damage. If you’re successful at getting your guy to use this scrub (and sharing it with you,) I’m saying you can also convince him to moisturize afterward.
Find more CANE + AUSTIN Glycolic Acid Scrub Treatment information and reviews here.
-
5. Bliss That’s Incredi-peel Glycolic Resurfacing PadsPrice: $22.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gives you brighter, clearer skin
- Pre-moistened pads are easy to use
- May help reduce acne scarring with consistent use
- Mildly irritating when first applied
- A bit pricey
- Smell may be off-putting to some
Imagine a simple nightly routine that helps you say goodbye to wrinkles and dark spots. In a single step, these little treatment pads are engineered to release powerful levels of exfoliating glycolic acid for serious skin renewal, without the harsh irritation.
These pads retexturize and soothe skin in just one step, targeting fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, and a myriad of other skin imperfections like those annoying marks left by blemishes. They gradually release exfoliating glycolic acid throughout the night when your skin is most capable of healing.
In return, you get beautiful, smooth, and clearer skin. Plus, these awesome power pads are packed with soothing witch hazel and licorice extract, and hydrating glycerin for extra-gentle results.
Find more Bliss That’s Incredi-peel Glycolic Resurfacing Pads information and reviews here.
-
6. HydroPeptide Triple Acid Peptide PeelPrice: $89.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Diminishes aging signs and evens out complexion
- Evens, softens, brightens, tightens and polishes skin well
- Gentle, lightweight, absorbs well
- Thick consistency
- Unpleasant scent to some, but quickly goes away
- May leave skin sticky the next day, but cleansing easily fixes this
If your skin looks tired and dull, this resurfacing facial treatment from HydroPeptide may just be the boost it needs. The triple acid peptide overnight, leave-on peel detoxifies and gently rejuvenates with a hydroxy acid blend and peptides that smooth, brighten, and protect the skin from environmental impurities.
The peel’s formula helps makeup absorb well encourages cell renewal, soft skin, and reversed aging signs like wrinkles, fine lines, hyperpigmentation, and dark spots. Algae extract contains skin-renewing peptides that enhance your skin’s natural glow. To use, simply cleanse your face and apply 2-3 nights per week. Follow with your favorite serum and moisturizer. Rinse off in the morning.
Find more HydroPeptide Triple Acid Peptide Peel information and reviews here.
-
7. Alpyn Beauty Natural Wild Huckleberry 8-Acid Polishing PeelPrice: $56.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Skin is visibly tighter, brigher, and fresher
- Skin is instantly dewy and soft
- Smells wonderful
- May irritate sensitive or fair skin
- A bit on the runny side for an exfoliator
- Some didn't find better results than with other peels
Alpyn Beauty’s Natural Wild Huckleberry 8-Acid Polishing Peel is an exfoliating 3-in-1 mask, peel, and polish. It’s jam-packed with vitamin c and eight natural acids that dissolve dead skin cells to reveal brighter, smoother skin. Ideal for all skin types, the cushiony bamboo powder and antioxidant berry seed paste naturally refine and polish to bring out more radiant, supple skin in just a few minutes.
The vegan formula is free of parabens, colors, synthetic dyes, fragrance, and phthalates, and is gentle enough to be used every day. Simply apply a thin layer to clean, dry skin and leave on for 5 minutes. For more polish, dampen hands and massage in a circular motion before rinsing off.
Find more Alpyn Beauty Wild Huckleberry 8-Acid Polishing Peel information and reviews here.
-
8. Avani Classics Skin Renewal Facial PeelPrice: $24.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very effective at removing dead skin and dark spots
- Softer skin, which also makes makeup apply easier
- Gentle & non-irritating
- Quite thick, but adding a few drops of water helps
- Pricey
- Didn't reduce fine lines for some
Avani Classics Skin Renewal Facial Peel is a revitalizing, brightening, and anti-aging non-abrasive exfoliating cream that gently helps to remove dirt, excess oil, dead skin cells, and other impurities with its gentle formula. Vitamins C and E help to even out skin tone and lighten dark spots, while Dead Sea minerals boost the skin’s overall health and help protect it against free radicals. Antioxidants help repair damaged skin and reduce the look of wrinkles and fine lines. When you use this facial peel on the regular, you’ll notice skin’s tone and texture improve and become visibly brighter.
Find more Avani Classics Skin Renewal Facial Peel information and reviews here.
-
9. Dermlogic Anti-Aging Resurfacing Peel PadsPrice: $25.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Smoothes skin and evens out color & dark spots
- Tightens pores and allows makeup to glide on
- Clears up acne and scarring
- Minor sting but shouldn't last long
- Some users didn't see much change
- Irritated some users' skin
These specially-formulated, exfoliating peel pads are enhanced with salicylic, glycolic, and lactic to make your complexion enhanced and brighter. It gently and mildly exfoliates, treats sun spots, ages spots, marks, and scars, smoothes dull, rough skin, and firms and tightens to reveal younger-looking skin.
The formula contains hyaluronic, witch hazel, green tea, and aloe vera to balance out skin’s moisture and hydration levels, encourage healthy cellular turnover, and nourish and hydrate the skin with a soothing botanical complex.
Clinically proven to shrink the look of enlarged clogged pores, this formula also promotes elasticity and collagen renewal. It’s safe for all skin types, including sensitive, and can be used on all parts of the body including the chest, arms, back, neck, and décolleté.
Find more Dermlogic Anti-Aging Resurfacing Peel Pads information and reviews here.
-
10. DERMAdoctor Physical Chemistry Facial Microdermabrasion Plus Chemical PeelPrice: $75.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Scars and dark spots disappear
- Makeup glides on easily
- Gentle, ideal for sensitive skin
- Beads are a bit tough to wash off
- Pricey
- A few users didn't see dramatic results
This medical-quality peel was developed by Dr. Audrey Konini when she recognized that proper dermatologic surface skin exfoliation needs the simultaneous action of 1) dissolving the “glue” that holds epidermal cells together, and 2) breaking bonds that act as virtual anchors between the cells. The product brings chemical & physical exfoliation wrapped up in calming hydration that reveals softer, smoother, brighter-looking skin. Not only is it easy to use, but it’s developed and tested by dermatologists, gentle, non-comedogenic, and free of dyes and fragrances.
Use 1-2 times a week by simply applying a bit to dry skin and massaging gently with fingertips. Rinse and pat dry. Follow with any desired moisturizer or cosmetics.
Find more DERMAdoctor Facial Microdermabrasion + Chemical Peel information and reviews here.
-
11. Murad Daily Clarifying PeelPros:
Cons:
- Works at smoothing and evening skin tone from beginning of use
- Non-irritating and non-drying, ideal for sensitive skin
- Skin feels refreshed and hydrated
- Added fragrance not for everyone
- Seperates quickly (so shake well and use right away)
- Some users found consistency greasy
Murad’s daily exfoliating clarifying peel softens and smoothes skin and improves the look of pores by ridding debris, resulting in a clearer, more radiant complexion. It’s dermatologist-approved and ideal for any skin type. The solution contains salicylic acid to exfoliate and minimize pores, glycolic acid to remove dull surface cells to clarify and smooth skin, and resurfacing retinoid to improve surface cell turnover for refined and smoothed texture.
The cruelty-free, vegan peel contains no parabens, formaldehyde, phthalates, mineral oil, oxybenzone, or sulfates SLS & SLES. Use after cleansing by applying with a cotton pad over the face, neck, and chest.
Find more Murad Daily Clarifying Peel information and reviews here.
-
12. ELEMIS Peptide4 Overnight Radiance PeelPros:
Cons:
- Works well for clearer, brighter, revitalized skin
- Nice, gentle, non-greasy texure and feels nice on skin
- Easy to use & smells amazing
- Small quantity, but a little goes a long way
- Some users found it harsh to use every day (but still effective when used less often)
- Pricey
If you suffer from dull, tired, uneven-textured skin, this overnight lactic acid peel from Elemis might be your savior. It contains lactic acid with AHAs from hibiscus flowers that encourage skin’s natural cell renewal, target dullness, and support a more radiant and even complexion. The solution also exfoliates to remove dead skin, helps reduce the size of pores, and brightens your complexion.
You can use the milky peel daily as it’s gentle and non-irritating. Simply cleanse your face and apply, followed by your favorite night cream. Leave on overnight and rinse in the morning for moisturized, refined, brightened, and replenished skin.
Find more ELEMIS Peptide4 Overnight Radiance Peel information and reviews here.
-
13. Divine Derriere Chemical Peel NeutralizerPrice: $11.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Removes the burning sensation from chemical peels
- Visible, younger-looking results quickly
- Convenient & easy to use
- May cause peel to smear when sprayed directly (so apply with a cotton pad)
- Too gentle for some users (others saw better results)
- Some users experienced mild stinging
While not a peel itself, this professional-grade neutralizer from Divine Derriere calms the skin after an intense or tingling chemical skin peel experience. Ideal for any skin type, it helps to neutralize and balance your skin’s pH back to normal. It’s formulated to use with alpha and beta hydroxy acid (including glycolic acid, lactic acid, mandelic acid, trichloroacetic acid, and Jessner and salicylic acid peels). The cooling spray also stimulates skin tissue repair and contains green and chamomile tea extracts which soothe and control irritation and inflammation of the skin. Once applied to the skin, let the product sit for about a minute, then rinse with cool water.
Find more Chemical Peel Neutralizer information and reviews here.
-
14. Vine Vera Resveratrol Merlot Peeling GelPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Effectively removes dead skin without damaging delicate skin
- Smoothes and reveals healthy-looking skin
- Gentle & non-irritating, even on sensitive skin
- Pricey (but lasts a while)
- Beads can be hard to rinse off baby hairs
- Some had trouble using the applicator
This luxurious, gentle exfoliating resveratrol face scrub gently peels away skin to reveal bright, beautiful radiance and glow. It cleanses, reverses free-radical damage, and supports collagen production which reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Since it’s made with natural ingredients, it’s milder and gentler than other peels and won’t irritate – making this ideal for any skin type including sensitive.
The best part? A little truly goes a long way with this product. You just need a small amount to remove dirt and buildup, without stripping the skin’s natural moisture and oils, and get to radiant, clean skin.
Find more Vine Vera Resveratrol Merlot Peeling Gel information and reviews here.
-
15. QRxLabs Glycolic/Lactic Acid 30/20 Gel PeelPrice: $19.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very effective at clearing acne and scarring
- Won't irritate or dry skin
- Easy to apply without running
- Not as effective for dry skin as more oily/acne-prone
- Unclear/limited instructions
- Not strong enough for some users
This professional-grade glycolic and lactic acid face peel is a combination of two top alpha-hydroxy acids in a light gel consistency, which prevents it from dripping down your face. The peel lessens the appearance of fine lines, scars, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation to speed up cell regeneration. What happens is old cells get replaced with new ones, which reveals fresh skin and makes you appear a younger version of your fab self.
The calendula, green tea, and chamomile extract antioxidants are gentle, anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammatory, promoting clear, healthy, younger-looking skin of any type.
Find more QRxLabs Glycolic/Lactic Acid 30/20 Gel Peel information and reviews here.
-
16. Eminence Firm Skin Acai Exfoliating PeelPrice: $54.62Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Softens and smoothes skin very well
- Works amazing at reducing aging signs
- Lovely scent
- Goes fast
- On the pricey side
- Pump can get stuck
This exfoliating peel from Eminence hydrates, firms, and exfoliates the skin. It contains collagen, which plumps skin and reduces aging signs. It contains plenty of antioxidants from grapefruit, acai berry, and goji, along with glycolic and lactic acid for firmness. The peel boosts elasticity, smoothes skin, and is conveniently applied using round cotton pads and is ideal for normal, dry, or mature skin.
Use up to three times weekly by simply adding 1-2 pumps to the included round cotton pads. Apply in a circular motion to the face and neck and leave on.
Find more Eminence Firm Skin Acai Exfoliating Peel information and reviews here.
-
17. Divine Derriere Glycolic Acid 20% Resurfacing PadsPrice: $21.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightens scars & improves skin's texture
- Dramatically reduces breakouts
- Smoothes and softens skin effectively
- Textured pads feel rough on the skin
- Might sting sensitive skin (but still comfortable & safe to use)
- Some users felt a bit of residue, but nothing untolerable
These anti-aging resurfacing peel pads work to exfoliate dead skin cells, bumps, age spots, wrinkles, and fine lines on the face and body. They leave your skin smooth, soft, more even, hydrated, and repaired thanks to antioxidants like vitamins B5, C, and E. Reduced dark spots and clogged pores along with cell turnover help to create a radiant, beautiful, healthy glow.
The formula is ideal for any skin type and helps prep the skin for smooth makeup application, while the pads are super convenient and easy to use for safe toning and exfoliating.
Find more Divine Derriere Glycolic Acid 20% Resurfacing Pads information and reviews here.
-
18. Aloette Restorative Enzyme PeelPrice: $30.37Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very effective at removing dead skin
- Visibly smaller pores and younger-looking skin
- Easy to use
- Small quantity (but you don't need much per use)
- Not as gentle as other peels
- Direction to rub in circular motion may not work as well as just rinsing
This restorative, detoxifying peel from Aloette exfoliates, cleanses, and hydrates to remove dead skin cells and bring out a beautiful, bright, softened, glowing radiance in your skin. Ideal for all skin types, the cruelty-free peel includes fruit enzyme extracts like grapefruit, pineapple, and papaya and uses microdermabrasion to remove impurities. The peel is also enriched with aloe vera to heal, penetrate, and promote younger-looking skin.
The non-invasive peel takes just 60 seconds to work its magic and should be used once a week. Simply apply a thin layer to clean, dry skin and gently rub in a circular motion until you see small beads. When the beading stops, rinse with warm water.
Find more Aloette Restorative Enzyme Peel information and reviews here.
-
19. JOAH Daily Glow Peel PadsPrice: $10.80Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gentle, great for sensitive skin
- Leave skin glowing and feeling smooth
- Great exfoliation from the pads
- Some found pads to be too small
- Can be a bit drying once liquid settles
- Some users' skin felt too tight after use
These exfoliating daily treatment pads help to nourish and smooth skin and remove dull patches, for a beautiful glow and texture. Ideal for any skin type, they’re infused with 5% AHA and PHA blend, glycolic acid, and papaya extract and free of parabens, gluten, phthalates, SLS, and formaldehyde.
To use, wipe face and neck gently after cleansing at night. The embossed side is for exfoliation, which you’ll start with, and then use with the smooth side to soften the skin. Excess liquid can be tapped onto the skin. Follow with your usual skincare routine. Pads are 100% cotton and biodegradable.
Find more JOAH Daily Glow Peel Pads information and reviews here.
-
20. M-61 PowerGlow® PeelPrice: $32.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Works well at reducing pore size and hyperpigmentation
- Gives a beautiful, radiant glow (little to no makeup needed)
- Gentle, ideal for sensitive skin
- Pads are large (but can be cut in half to maximize product)
- Pricey for what you get
- Some didn't see as effective results as others
These exfoliating 1-step peel treatment pads take just one minute to use. They’re made with glycolic and salicylic acid to help reduce pore size, the look of fine lines, and skin imperfections. As well, vitamin K helps to reduce the appearance of spider veins and alleviates dry, rosacea-like skin patches. On top of this, the antioxidant bilberry extract helps to even out skin tone, while lavender and chamomile help to calm and soothe irritated skin. What you get is a beautiful, radiant, and renewed glow, along with clarified, smoothed, and firmed skin in a single step. The peel is ideal for treating dull, acne-prone skin.
Use before bed, by wiping the pre-soaked cloth over clean, dry skin of the face and neck. Don’t rinse, and follow with a moisturizer. Start by using 3 times weekly and slowly work up to daily use.
Find more M-61 PowerGlow® Peel- 10 Treatments information and reviews here.
What Does A Chemical Peel Do?
Chemical peels contain a chemical solution to improve the skin's appearance. They're often used to treat scars, wrinkles, and discolored or uneven skin, typically on the face.
What Are The Benefits Of Using Chemical Peels?
Chemical peels bring out brighter, smoother, and more refined skin in a single treatment. They can also improve skin tone, texture, and clarity, encourage healthy skin cell growth for more radiance, and help clear up breakouts and scars, among other things.
What Are The Best Chemical Peels?
Every chemical peel will affect each individual differently. A great way to find the best chemical peel for you is to try different ones. Some good brands include QRxLabs, DERMAdoctor, Eminence, and Erno Laszlo.
Are Chemical Peels Safe For Sensitive Skin?
As long as you're using a milder chemical peel, it should be gentle enough for sensitive skin. Start by using it once in a while and, if it agrees with your skin, work up to more frequent use.