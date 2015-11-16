10 Best Moisturizers for Oily Skin: Which is Right for You?

Whether you’re blessed or cursed with oily skin, somewhere on that beautiful face of yours, you need moisture. Plus, your complexion needs 15 SPF at minimum, all day, every day. The good thing about many moisturizers now is that they include between 10SPF and 30SPF, so you can kill two birds with one hydrating stone.

So how do you find an oily skin moisturizer that isn’t goopy, greasy, yucky and pimple causing? I know from experience, because I have been trying to solve the exact same issue. Dry spots, oily spots, and in-between spots. They all need a little help. The good news is that there are so many great options to choose from.

With warmer weather, or the excessive dry heat when you’re stuck indoors, you might find that your skin is a little oilier than normal. Heat, sun exposure and humidity might make you want to skip moisturizing altogether, but don’t. It’s more important to keep your skin consistently hydrated, especially now.

Believe it or not, skipping your moisturizer will actually cause your skin to produce even more oil. None of us needs that. Find the lightest moisturizing formula that works for you and keep using it. You can always switch back to a thicker cream or lotion as the weather gets colder.

Since the sun is the most damaging thing you can expose your skin to, you might also want to consider moisturizer with a higher SPF than you’d normally use, to keep your complexion safe from UV rays and wrinkles. You might also want to consider the possibility of tinted moisturizers, because they allow you to simplify your beauty routine, and skip foundation altogether. Your oily skin will appreciate that.

Let’s dive into the world of creams, gels, serums – basically every type of moisturizer for oily skin. Find the right one, and it will leave you with a beautiful, natural glow. The best moisturizer for oily skin will protect your face from the sun, and it will have enough anti-aging ingredients to keep those unwelcome wrinkles at bay. Since you’ve got oily skin to begin with, the really good moisturizer choices will be non-allergenic, on-comedogenic, and won’t make your skin break out.

Salicylic and alphahydroxy acids, along with other ingredients to help slough off dead cells, can also be a big plus. Just remember, those same skin savers can also lead to over-drying and further breakout problems. Applying moisturizer properly is a real key. And always, always start with a freshly cleansed face. Here’s how to do it right:

Now that you’ve got both a strategy and a technique, here are our recommendations for the Best Moisturizer for Oily Skin. Try them, and when you find the perfect one for you, use it faithfully, every single day. Your face is going to love you for it.

1. Amazon #1 Best Seller: Aveeno Positively Radiant Skin Daily Moisturizer SPF 15

Aveeno, long known for its natural oat-based formulas for skin, has come up with a winner in their Positively Radiant moisturizer. This luscious cream never feels greasy, because it’s oil free. It leaves your skin looking lustrous and smooth, highlighting your naturally radiant complexion.

Great under makeup, it lets your foundation flow smoothly and flawlessly over your face, allowing you to use less. If you want to skip the foundation altogether, try Aveeno’s CC Cream tinted moisturizer with SPF 30. Using the naturally active benefits of soy, it helps to reduce the look of brown spots with continued use. Non-comedogenic, it won’t block pores and cause break-outs.

Aveeno also offers a Clear Complexion formula with salicylic acid, which is terrific for those with very oily skin.

Price: $13.06 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Amazon #1 Best Seller

SPF 15 helps protect skin from sun damage

Non-comedogenic to keep from blocking pores

Large bottle at an affordable price

Cons:

Would be better if it was SPF 30

A lot of product to use up, if you don’t love it

Doesn’t contain cell sloughing ingredients

2. Paula’s Choice Skin Balancing Invisible Finish Moisturizer

For a different style moisturizer made especially for oilier complexions, Paula’s Choice has created a moisturizing gel that helps smooth skin, stimulate collagen production and minimize pores. The gel formula is infused with antioxidants, cell-communicating ingredient niacinamide, and anti-irritants.

It absorbs quickly without feeling heavy, leaving skin feeling silky smooth and soft. It’s specially formulated for those with normal to oily combination skin and those with acne prone skin. Paula’s Choice also offers a three-step system to keep sensitive, acne-prone skin clear and radiant.

If you’re really in a breakout trouble zone, try Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant for Blackheads and Enlarged Pores. This Paula’s Choice product is also Amazon’s Choice.

Price: $27.55

Pros:

Clear gel formula is not greasy

Smooths wrinkles on face and around eyes

Skin sloughing formula leaves skin radiant

Stimulates collagen production which is key for young looking skin

Cons:

Sensitive skin can react to strong formula

Does not contain SPF

Pretty spendy for a small amount

3. L’Oreal Paris Hydra Genius Face Moisturizer

This oily skin moisturizer was formulated with the most lightweight ingredients, to leave skin hydrated and glowing, but never greasy. Using a combination of hyaluronic acid and aloe water, it gently plumps and moisturizes, without blocking pores.

The aloe water provides dozens of nutritional elements, including 12 minerals, 27 skin boosting amino acids, and six vitamins, including skin brightening vitamin C and healing vitamin E. It has proven power to hydrate and soothe irritable and acne prone skin.

Add to that, one of our fave beauty treatments, hyaluronic acid, which literally binds that moisture to your skin, and you’ve got a winner to keep your skin looking young, without breakouts.

Price: $11.85

Pros:

Very affordable compared to many

Lightweight ingredients don’t make you look greasy

Aloe water soothes irritable, breakout prone skin

Shine reducing formula

Cons:

Too moisturizing for some

Heavy scent can be overpowering

Can cause skin irritation for some users

Moisturizer doesn’t contain SPF

4. Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel

The Dramatically Different moisturizing gel from Clinique is a real breakthrough for people with oily and combination skin, and a great addition to their first yellow lotion moisturizer that’s simply too emollient for us. This yellow gel goes on smooth, and sinks in fast, leaving your skin with a fresh feel that’s not at all greasy.

Dermatologist developed, this oil-free moisturizer for oily skin is filled with non-acnegenic, skin strengthening ingredients that give you better skin over time. With powerful botanical extracts and hyaluronic acid, your face will feel smooth, plump and toned, without sheen.

Price: $14.50

Pros:

Moisturizes well without leaving skin shiny

Great for men and women

Non-acnegenic gel formula

Absorbs super fast

Cons:

Expensive for a small tube

Hydration doesn’t last as long as some

Isn’t a natural or organic formula

5. Neutrogena Oil-Free Moisture for Sensitive Skin

Neutrogena is the number one dermatologist recommended skin care company in America. They’ve been making pure, clean skin formulas since the ’30s. Neutrogena’s Oil-Free Moisture for sensitive skin is clinically proven to provide long-lasting hydration for softer, smoother, younger-looking skin. This light and silky formula absorbs quickly, without clogging pores, and without leaving it shiny.

This water-based formula is super lightweight, and non irritating. That’s important, because oily and acne prone skin is often easily annoyed by face products. This moisturizer for oily skin is hypo-allergenic, alcohol free, fragrance free and non-comedogenic. As a bonus, it also contains a broad spectrum SPF 15.

For stubborn, acne-prone skin, try Neutrogena’s Rapid Clear Cleanser both morning and night. Need a gentler cleansing formula? Try Neutrogena’s original transparent facial bar.

Price: $9.02

Pros:

Dermatologist recommended

Light and silky texture

Doesn’t leave skin shiny

Broad spectrum SPF 15

Cons:

Broad spectrum SPF can cause skin sensitivity

Sunscreen has a peculiar aroma

May cause breakouts for some users

6. Top Rated: skyn Iceland The Antidote Cooling Daily Lotion

If your oily skin is prone to redness, or you tend to suffer from stress induced acne, The ANTIDOTE Cooling Daily Lotion is a lightweight moisturizer for oily skin as well as chronically stressed skin. It goes on with a cooling burst to decongest, detoxify and stabilize skin, returning it to its natural fresh and healthy state.

It helps to fortify your skin with Omega 3, 6 and 9 fatty acids, which preserve your skin’s natural moisture. Aloe Vera, jojoba and shea butter help soothe and heal. A mint derivative is the ingredient behind that refreshing and cooling sensation, which helps to improve chronic redness.

White willow bark, often used in toner for oily skin, contains a natural form of salicylic acid, which helps slough off dead skin cells and helps prevent breakouts and fight inflammation.

Price: $45

Pros:

Natural ingredients fight redness and inflammation

Anti-aging formula

Works well for stressed and acne prone skin

Highly rated by users

Cons:

Super spendy compared to many

Glass bottle breaks easily if dropped

Not as moisturizing as some

Can irritate sensitive skin

7. Mario Badescu Oil Free Moisturizer

If you’re looking for a lightweight moisturizer for oily skin, this oil free formula from Mario Badescu gets rave reviews for leaving skin hydrated all day long, when many others done. This non-pore-clogging lotion goes on smooth and absorbs fast, leaving your skin feeling and looking refreshed.

Infused with skin brightening lemongrass extract and allantoin, a healing and soothing anti-irritant, this moisturizer is perfect for acne prone skin that can often be red and extra irritable. Plus it has a nice refreshing scent that’s not overpowering.

Price: $20

Pros:

Delivers long lasting moisture without oiliness

Lemongrass extract brightens skin

Doesn’t clog pores

Very good for people with sensitive skin

Cons:

A lot of money for a tiny bottle

Squeeze top gets easily clogged

Takes a few mintues to soak in and dry completely

8. Mediderm Rejuvenation Cream Lotion with Antioxidants

Mediderm’s smoothing serum and moisturizer is perfect for all skin types, but especially if your skin is acne prone and oily. The unique cream lotion formula helps to increase oxygen levels in your skin’s cells, leaving your complexion feeling firm, fresh, hydrated and rejuvenated.

Packed with cell super-charged ingredients, as well as powerful antioxidants including Cola Acuminata (Kola) Seed Extract, special glycoproteins, Vitamin B5, Chondrus Crispus, Saccharomyces Lysate, Marine Collagen, Marine Elastin, this moisturizer will leave your skin flawless and glowing.

Combine it with Mediderm’s Skin Firming Night Cream that fights aging and wrinkles on your face and your neck.

Price: $18.97

Pros:

Good for sensitive skin

Small amount goes a long way

Great antioxidant formula

Improves dull skin

Cons:

A lot of money for a tiny bottle

Can feel somewhat oily

Formula can seem sticky

9. NxN Balance Beam Oil Control Moisturizer

It’s hard to find a balance between hydrated skin and oil control, but this multi-tasking moisturizer for oily skin does both, to leave your skin feeling soft and moist, with a perfect matte finish. It also delivers those desired anti-aging benefits with naturally derived retinol.

This face cream features a proprietary multi-fruit moisture complex. Almost like fruit salad in a cream, watermelon, apple, tamarind and lentil extracts work to lock in the nutrients that soften, refine and smooth your skin. When it comes to oil control, rosehip extract naturally minimizes oil and helps to minimize pore size and even your skin tone, for a more flawless complexion over time.

Price: $24.99

Pros:

Nice natural ingredients

Luxurious feel

Good for sensitive skin

Naturally derived retinol fights dark spots and wrinkles

Cons:

Fairly expensive for a small jar

Doesn’t absorb as quickly as some

May cause breakouts

10. Boots No7 Beautiful Skin Day Cream

This Boots No7 lightweight moisturizer doesn’t block pores, hydrating your skin, while balancing oil production and preventing breakouts. Its 24-hour moisturizing formula balances your complexion, leaving it matte and shine free. Proprietary micro-sponges in the cream help protect your tender face from sun damage with SPF 15 and broad spectrum UV protection.

Hypo-allergenic, and good for both combination and oily skin, this moisturizer could be a great addition to your daily skin-care routine. Add Boots Beautiful Skin Balancing Toner and Beautiful Skin Age Defense Cleanser for a three-pronged approach to a more clear and beautiful complexion.

Price: $20.98

Pros:

Light, non-greasy texture

Minimizes oil production

Good for sensitive skin

Cons:

Fragrance can off-putting

Moderately pricey for product size

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.