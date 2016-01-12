Best Tinted Moisturizer: 15 Ways to Kiss Your Makeup Goodbye

Let’s face the facts… we all want to look beautiful, protect our skin and appear as though we’ve got just a hint of the sun’s color all year long. We want to look dewy, but not sweaty. We’d like to have skin that looks airbrushed and perfect. Oh, and if we can minimize pores and diminish the look of fine lines and wrinkles, even better. Whew…that’s one heck of a list of wants and needs. And it could add up to a whole bunch of creams, lotions, potions and makeups that clog pores and crowd our bathroom cupboards and drawers. There are a whole range of ideas about how to tackle this problem and not end up with a sticky mess or layers upon layers of gunk on your face. Should you just use a sunblock and consider it your moisturizer? What kinds of chemicals are safe or not?

Depending on how patient you are, or if you’re daring enough to try to accomplish more with less, we’ve researched and tried out the best tinted moisturizers, also known as BB creams, and CC creams, with all sorts of formulas that promise to make you radiant, youthful and glowing. With regular use, they all have advantages, particularly when it comes to encouraging daily use of SPF. Since none of us are getting any younger, that’s one sure thing we all should do to protect our delicate skin from the sun’s most harmful UVA and UVB rays. That’s particularly important as the sunny season is upon us and we’d probably like to wear less makeup rather than more.

We’ve looked at organic, and non-organic products, luxury lines and inexpensive options. There are so many great choices that can replace your foundation altogether, if you’re hoping for a lighter, fresher look. So why not simplify your daily beauty routine and try out some tinted moisturizers? We’ve tested the best, compared our reviews to other consumer reviews, and sorted through dozens and dozens of options to find the best tinted moisturizer for mature skin, as well as those for oily and regular skin types too. Want to see what we found? Check out our front runners for Best Tinted Moisturizer. You, too, could kick your makeup to the curb this year.

1. theBalm, BalmShelter Tinted Moisturizer

This terrific tinted moisturizer offers sun protection for everyday exposure while helping to improve the look of your skin’s tone and texture. With regular use, you’ll sport a beautiful, polished complexion. theBalm feels weightless and silky-smooth and even though it features SPF 18, it doesn’t feel sticky like sun blocks or sun tan lotion. This tinted moisturizer can be applied using a sponge, fingers, or a brush.

It will smooth out fine lines and wrinkles. It can even do double duty as a light-look replacement for foundation, making your daytime, evening and nighttime routines simpler and faster. It allows your complexion some breathing room to glow and prosper. To complete your new, lightened up look, buy theBalm Sexy Anti-Shine Translucent Powder along with theBalm Mary Lou Manizer, to give you luminous looking skin.

Price: $23.98 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Softens skin while minimizing the look of wrinkles

Appealing fragrance

Evens out skin tones with moderate coverage

Good for sensitive skin

Cons:

Can darken throughout the day, or when touched up

Can feel heavier than some

Too moisturizing for oily complexions

Non-organic

2. stila Stay All Day 10-in-1 HD Illuminating Beauty Balm SPF 30

Stila’s moisturizing beauty balm is better than just makeup. This moisturizer gives your skin a radiant and natural-looking glow. It contains innovative micro spheres, which have been shown to hide skin imperfections and reduce wrinkle depth by up to 84%. It hydrates and nourishes your skin, helps to reduce pore size and provides oil and blemish control all in one. And with SPF 30, you won’t have to double up on another sunscreen, that can clog pores and feels so sticky. It melts right into the skin and dries nicely to create a gorgeous glow without being tacky or greasy.

Get double duty with the stila Convertible Color Dual Lip and Cheek Cream to give you a perfectly rosy glow. Still need a little help on your face? Try stila’s One Step Correct correcting fluid and serum, that minimizes the look of redness and tackles other skin imperfections with the utmost aplomb.

Price: $38

Pros:

A little goes a long way

Light diffusing pigments make skin look luminous

SPF 30 eliminates the need for other sunscreens

Doesn’t clog pores

Cons:

Super spendy

More coverage than some might want

Somewhat thicker than most tinted moisturizers

Applies best with a sponge, versus fingers

3. Juice Beauty SPF 30 Tinted Mineral Moisturizer

Juice Beauty’s four-in-one multi-tasking moisturizer blends zinc broad spectrum SPF 30, mineral coverage, and powerful antioxidant-rich grape, along with aloe and pomegranate juices for a radiant, protected, even toned complexion. The tinted mineral formula provides light, glowing coverage with mineral pigment highlights. It hydrates with organic plant oils including coconut, sunflower and jojoba, and it replenishes moisture with vegetable hyaluronic acid. To make it an even better choice, it literally feeds your skin with antioxidant-rich pomegranate. Great for all skin types, this could become a regular in your beauty line up.

To give your skin a quick pick-me-up during the day, try the Juice Beauty Hydrating Mist. If breakouts are a problem, try the Juice Beauty Blemish Clearing Cleanser.

Price: $32

Pros:

Healthy, non-toxic ingredients

No need for foundation

Doesn’t streak

Pleasing scent

Cons:

Too few color selections

Can be too thick and heavy for some

May not be suitable for very oily skin

Leaves skin too shiny

4. Best Tinted Moisturizer: Jane Iredale Dream Tint Moisturizer

If you’ve got oily skin and want to avoid pore clogging foundations and powders, this Dream Tint Moisturizer from Jane Iredale might be your perfect makeup substitute. Oil-free and formulated with lightweight minerals, this tinted moisturizer not only hydrates and provides sheer to medium coverage, but helps prevent trans-epidermal water loss. If your skin breaks out, it calms inflammation and improves skin elasticity. And it’s great for the active outdoors because it’s water resistant for up to 40 minutes. It also offers broad spectrum sun protection with SPF 15 UVB/UVA.

Once smoothed on, it gives your skin a soft-focus effect that helps minimize the appearance of fine lines and enlarged pores. Key ingredients in this great product include: Titanium Dioxide, which calms and soothes skin and gives excellent mineral UV protection, Algae extract to hydrate and help prevent moisture loss and Boron Nitride that adheres, glides and diffuses light.

If you think this line of beauty products might be right for you, the convenient Jane Iredale Starter Kit has a perfect selection of smaller size products to try out. If you’re looking for that glowing blush that’s as light as your tinted moisturizer, Jane Iredale’s Just Kissed Lip and Cheek Stain might be exactly right.

Price: $39

Pros:

Good for oily skin

High quality natural ingredients

Sheer coverage with lots of color options

Diminishes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

Cons:

Colors tend to run lighter than expected

Not as effective for drier skin types

Can tend to feel powdery when dry

Fragrance is not appealing to some

5. La Roche-Posay Anthelios Tinted Sunscreen Face Primer With SPF 50

La Roche Posay Anthelios tinted mineral sunscreen, face primer and moisturizer is a unique combination of 100% mineral sunscreen with cell ox shield antioxidant technology to provide advanced UVA and UVB protection. Developed by dermatologists, it has universal tint technology to match most skin tones and provide an instant, natural glow. The cell ox shield is a synergistic combination of patented high efficacy sun filters and powerful antioxidants to protect your skin, even at the cellular level.

This miraculous moisturizer is designed for sensitive skin and formulated with an exclusive combination of physical sun filters at different particle sizes for improved protection and skin texture. Under normal wear, the powerful SPF 50 lasts for hours, and it offers light coverage to wear alone, or it’s suitable for use under makeup as well. This powerful primer will keep protecting your skin for up to 40 minutes of swimming or sweating. If you’re one who loves a serum underneath or on top of your tinted moisturizer, the La Roche-Posay Anthelios AOX Daily Antioxidant Serum with Sunscreen offers SPF 50, but no tint. If you have an acne prone complexion, La Roche Posay offers this great three-step skin clearing regimen.

Price: $33.50

Pros:

Outstanding sun protection with SPF 50

Lighter tint gives skin a natural glow

Not greasy or tacky once dried

Nearly odorless

Cons:

Very thick formula is hard to apply lightly

Can irritate skin

Looks a bit pasty when dry

Yellow undertone

6. Cargo Tinted Moisturizer

Cargo’s unique, oil-free formula offers a natural SPF of 20, without any harsh chemical UV filters. Loaded with an energizing mineral and botanical complex, it protects your skin from the sun’s harmful rays while nourishing and restoring it. Light diffusing pigments help camouflage imperfections and even out your skin tone, all without heavy coverage. The lightweight botanical infused formula provides ultra-sheer coverage and a natural, luminous and dewy finish for the perfect glow. Cargo offers a great concealer and foundation in one, as well as lip gloss, pressed powder and amazing Swimmables Water Resistant Blush.

Price: $34

Pros:

Good for oily skin

Great texture, goes on smoothly

Good coverage of imperfections

Water/sweat resistant

Cons:

Color choice can be difficult

Tints seem to run dark

Has some orange undertones

7. Jouer Luminizing Moisture Tint

This lightweight tinted moisturizer features SPF 20, which protects from both UVA and UVB rays. Ginseng and Gingko Biloba Leaf extract deliver antioxidants to your skin, promoting a clear and healthy complexion. Jouer’s Moisture Tint evens out imperfections and fades the appearance of fine lines with a light-diffusing, multi-mineral formula. This award winning moisturizer promotes complexion perfection with its rich botanical ingredients and smooth, even coverage. This is a great choice if you’re looking for a moisturizer that is oil free, hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic and fragrance free, but in reality, it’s terrific for all skin types.

For an added moisture boost, try a drop or two of Jouer Anti-Aging Moisture Primer, prior to putting on your Moisture Tint, for a skin smoothing experience, aided by Argan oil and shea butter.

Price: $36

Pros:

Great for all skin types

Light diffusers give skin a natural, glowing appearance

Great for older women

Great consistency, spreads evenly

Cons:

Colors seem inconsistent with descriptions

Can look increasingly sparkly as the day wears on

Luminizers can accentuate scars, fine lines and wrinkles

8. VINCENT LONGO Ultra Light Canvas Tinted Moisturizer with Crème Concealer

Get lightweight moisture and SPF20 in this tinted moisturizer with Crème Concealer for a hydrated and even complexion. This versatile cream perfectly blends skincare and makeup while achieving a dewy, sheer-to-medium coverage to give skin a soft, radiant and smooth look. It is enhanced with Mimosa extract to help plump the skin, along with Jojoba and Sunflower to help replenish and protect dry skin. As an added bonus, it includes a multi-active firming complex. The moisturizer contains anti-oxidants and has a broad spectrum UVA/UVB sunscreen of SPF20 for daily wear.

If you live an active lifestyle, you’ll like the easy dispensing squeeze tube. The long wearing, color coordinated and crease resistant, Crème Concealer is conveniently stored inside the flip cap to cover any skin imperfections. Give yourself a truly gorgeous glow with Vincent Longo Lip and Cheek Gel Stain. To finish your look, barely brush on Vincent Longo’s Creme to Powder foundation.

Price: $52

Pros:

Two separate products (tinted moisturizer and concealer) in one tube

Good for dry skin

Creates a dewy finish

Provides good coverage

Cons:

Thick texture

More like foundation than moisturizer

Color can run dark

More expensive than many

9. Borghese Summer Glow Tinted Moisturizer

If you want to have that sweet sun-kissed look all year long, this tinted moisturizer from Borghese is a beaut. You’ll love the lightweight, oil-free formula. With a mineral base that delivers SPF 20, it helps to prevent UV damage, and premature aging. With sheer coverage that’s just enough to skip foundation on most days, this supremely spreadable, blendable tinted moisturizer gives you a fresh, truly natural look. You’ll feel radiant, without looking shiny, because it gives you a pretty glow, but doesn’t have those glittery looking illuminizers that many others do.

Price: $30.01

Pros:

Applies and blends easily

SPF 20

Light formula gives enough color coverage to wear alone

Illuminizes and brightens without the sparkly stuff

Cons:

No color options

Pretty expensive

Oil-free formula may not be moisturizing enough

Less robust SPF than many

10. MDSolarSciences Mineral Tinted Crème

Okay, outdoor girls. This might become your new favorite tinted moisturizers because of its long lasting, water-resistant formula. It’ll protect you in pools or freak rainstorms for up to 80 minutes, yet it won’t clog your pores. The natural, light-tint, broad spectrum sunscreen blends well with most skin tones and leaves a soft matte finish. Hypoallergenic and noncomedogenic, this naturally derived and safer mineral UVA-UVB protection helps reduce the risk of photo-aging and skin cancer.

This light formula can be worn alone, or makes a perfect makeup primer. It provides antioxidant protection that includes green tea, cranberry fruit and pomegranate extracts along with vitamin C. To brighten up your beautiful eyes along with your face, try the MDSolarSciences Daily Eye Repair Emulsion. Their Evening Facial Repair Serum is a good selection at night after you’ve carefully cleansed your face.

Price: $30.40

Pros:

Dries to a soft matte finish

Blurs skin imperfections

Ultra-light tint for those who prefer minimal coverage

Super long-lasting protection in wet conditions

Cons:

Not offered in a variety of color choices

Zinc Oxide can tend to look shiny

May not be best for oily complexions

11. Supergoop! Daily Correct CC Cream SPF 40

Supergoop! seamlessly blends skincare and suncare into one easy to use CC cream that’s moisturizing, colorizing and delivers a hefty SPF 40 to protect your skin from aging due to sun damage. Infused with vitamins and antioxidants, and free from some of the bad stuff you don’t want in your tinted moisturizer, this formula non-greasy. It has light diffusing mica particles to give you an illuminated effect that leaves your skin brighter than before. Omega-3, Omega-6, and apple extract help to correct hyperpigmentation, providing a clearer, more even skin tone. Thumbs up to that. A bit heavier than a traditional tinted moisturizer, this CC cream gives enough coverage that you won’t miss your foundation a bit.

Price: $32

Pros:

Natural looking coverage

Helps to correct hyperpigmentation

Protects against sun damage with SPF 40

Leaves skin with a pretty glow

Cons:

Color is too light for some

A little tube for a lot of cash

May irritate sensitive skin around the eyes

12. Aveeno Positively Radiant CC Cream SPF 30

Aveeno has been dermatologist-recommended for more than 80 years, and the Positively Radiant CC cream is a great example of why that’s the case. Light reflecting minerals leave your skin bright, but not shiny. This formula leaves you looking quite flawless, and covers just enough, for those of us with breakout-prone skin. The broad spectrum SPF 30 formula helps prevent sunburn and premature aging and damage caused by the sun. It evens and conceals, and with moderate coverage, it’s easy to skip your foundation altogether.

Oil-free, this great daily moisturizer is also hypoallergenic and noncomedogenic. For the record, I have used this tinted moisturizer almost everyday for years. For the price, it does a great job and leaves you looking dewy, but not greasy. If you’re looking for a lighter shade, Aveeno also makes this CC cream in a fair/light color.

Price: $13.12

Pros:

More reasonably priced than many

Goes on smoothly and blends easily

Good coverage of small flaws and blemishes

Great for sensitive skin

Cons:

May over-moisturize very oily complexions

Can cause breakouts

Pump head can clog, delivering a pellet of dry, unusable cream at first pump

Hard to get 100 percent of the product out of the pump bottle

13. Physicians Formula Organic Wear 100% Natural Tinted Moisturizer

Physicians Formula Organic wear 100% natural tinted moisturizer is a light formula that hydrates your skin and evens out skin tone with sheer and natural coverage. Infused with organic fruit water, it helps to nourish and restore your skin’s natural moisture balance. With SPF 15, this silky cream protects skin from sun and environmental damage for a younger-looking, fresh complexion. Formulated with 80% certified organic ingredients, and 100 percent free of harsh chemicals, it features jojoba seed oil, sunflower seed oil, avocado oil, and shea butter to moisturize your skin.

With four different shades to choose from, it’s easy to find the right color match for your skin tone, and the affordable price tag means you can buy the perfect color for each season should you choose to imbibe in a bit of sunshine. If you need or want more coverage, Physicians Formula also makes a tinted CC Cream in a variety of shades. To minimize your makeup routine even more, try Physician’s Formula Eye Liner and Lash Boosting Serum in one.

Price: $7.97

Pros:

Extremely affordable

Organic and natural ingredients

Lightweight, yet offers good coverage

Lavender scent

Cons:

Not enough color variety

Can tingle when first applied

Contains alcohol that can dry skin

Can seem runny

14. Olay Total Effects CC Cream With SPF 15

Color and correct, moisturize, apply SPF, and reduce the appearance of your pores all in one simple step. Olay Total Effects CC Cream is a multi-tasking wonder, instantly reducing the look of pores in 80 percent of women, as assessed by expert graders. Formulated with seven benefits in one single product, younger-looking skin with a beautiful, flawless finish is at hand. It targets age spots, uneven tone and texture, and dryness and dullness all at one time. This tinted moisturizer won’t clog your pores, and with continued use, you should see smoother, younger-looking skin.

Lightweight and easy to blend, this Olay CC cream masks pores and provides an airbrushed finish. Find more of Olay’s wide range of tinted moisturizer options here. Olay’s Total Effects system includes a wide range of products for different skin care needs from a Night Firming Treatment to a Revitalizing Foaming Cleanser.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Multi-tasking formula features SPF 15

Excellent at minimizing pores, fine lines and wrinkles

Lightweight and sheer

Leaves skin with a glowy finish

Cons:

Light coverage doesn’t cover most flaws

Smells a bit like sunscreen

Few color selections

Lower SPF than many

15. DRMTLGY Anti Aging Tinted Face Moisturizer SPF 45

We all know that using sun protection on a daily basis will keep our skin healthy and youthful, but who wants to add one more layer of stuff to our face? DRMTLGY tinted moisturizer is easy to add to your daily beauty regimen, while skipping the foundation routine. This light formula provides broad spectrum SP 45, keeping your skin safe from the sun’s harmful UVA/UVB rays. We have to keep harping on that point, because so many folks just don’t realize how the sun ages them fast.

Sheer color coverage minimizes fine lines and wrinkles, while leaving you with that perfect no makeup look. Never greasy, it easily absorbs, without making you look shiny or greasy. This cruelty free formula is great for both men and women.

Price: $22.77 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Amazon’s Choice

Cruelty-free formula

Smooth, easily spreadable consistency

Nice, light coverage lets you skip foundation

Cons:

Kind of pricey

No color choices

Tint can be too dark for fair complexions

Can irritate sensitive skin

See Also:

• Best Toners for Oily Skin

• Best Natural & Organic Moisturizers

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.