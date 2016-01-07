Top 10 Best Organic Lipstick Brands of 2018

Luscious lips. Who doesn’t want them? We all covet beautiful, shiny, plump and kissable lips – but frankly, lots of today’s cosmetics come with high price tags. Plus they’re full of ingredients we can’t pronounce and that don’t sound particularly healthy. From parabens, petro-chemicals, phthalates, and sulfates to synthetic fragrances and dyes, regular makeup is filled with them. We don’t know the impact these ingredients have, but as a rule, it always feels better to seek out and find natural makeup brands made with organic ingredients, vitamins and fruit and flower extracts. You know, the kinds of things that should be close to your mouth.

As a committed lipstick junkie with at least 200 tubes in my vanity, I decided it was time to start shopping for something better, healthier and equally beautiful (and sexy) to slather on my lips. What I discovered didn’t change my mind about cosmetics as a whole, but it increased my commitment to look for, buy and try more organically based products to use on my face, hair and body. That means more than just buying new organic lipstick. It will require me to shake up my daily routine a bit, and perhaps, to rethink some of my previously favorite products. The good news is that cosmetic manufacturers, across the board, are discovering that women want luxurious makeup and beauty products that are also safe and natural. In fact, it was fascinating to see just how many gorgeous options already exist, plus they come in a full range of prices from low, to frankly, pretty spendy. To give you a better sense of how to choose and use these natural makeup brands, here’s a video that will help.

I’ve discovered lip glosses and primers, traditional lipsticks and even some products that play double duty as both lip and cheek colors. They come in the plummiest of plums, double punch pinks and vampy classic reds. It will be super simple to shop and discover your new favorite natural, healthy look with any one of these Top 10 Best Organic Lipstick Brands of 2018.

1. Axiology Organic, Vegan, & Cruelty-free Lipstick

One of the first things I noticed when I opened my box of sample lipsticks from Axiology is how cool the packaging is. These vegan lipsticks come in the coolest triangular boxes, which BTW, are made from recycled paper. That Earth friendly commitment had me excited from the start. Their tubes are even more unique, because rather than a snap on or screw off cap, these pop out with the push of your finger. I was definitely intrigued. Because I’d been searching for some natural and organic lipstick, but so often they can seem dry, and sometimes smell or taste funny, I was delighted with the creamy smooth texture of these luscious lip colors. Rich pigments create a bright tint on your lips, but they also leave delightful shine to go along with that burst of color. All that creamy smoothness comes from organic avocado oil and butter, along with organic candelilla wax and organic coconut oil, but the list doesn’t stop there. This organic lipstick formula is packed with nourishing oils that leave your lips in perfect pecking order. Whether you’re looking for the palest pink (my absolute fave) or the most brilliant red, these lipsticks make you feel and look great, because you know they’re cruelty free, and completely natural. Could it get any better?

Price: $30

Pros:

Creamy and hydrating

Super long lasting

Wide array of color choices

Vegan, organic and cruelty-free

Cons:

Pretty spendy

Color can be too sheer for some

It’s a bit shimmery

2. Ecco Bella FlowerColor Lipstick

Ecco Bella’s plant-based lipsticks are formulated to glide on creamy, not dry or greasy. Based on castor oil, vegetable wax and vitamin E, these lipsticks will smooth and protect your lips all day long. With colors that are made from iron oxides and carmine, leaving out the FD and C dyes, this is lipstick that thinks it’s a lip balm. Dye-free, petroleum-free, preservative-free, and fragrance-free, Ecco Bella’s FlowerColor lipsticks are all vegan except Pink Rose, Mauve Rose, Claret Rose, Tuscany Rose and Napa Grape which are colored with carmine. These are clean, safe and pretty lipsticks that are great for the lipstick lover you are. Their simple, healthy formula resists feathering, flaking and chapping your lips.

Check out all 16 colors of these natural cosmetics here.

Price: $16.14 (26 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Mild fragrance

Feels rich and creamy

Made in the USA

Vibrant, long-wearing colors

Cons:

Smells unpleasant to some

Can feel thick and heavy

Dries out more quickly than some

Doesn’t blot well

3. Honeybee Gardens Truly Natural Lipstick

You need the protection only a lip balm can provide. But you also want the vibrant color of a lipstick. There’s no need to compromise because Honeybee Gardens lipstick combines lip-quenching botanicals with natural ingredients to give you all the benefits of both. Paraben-free, without mineral oil, or FD and C colors, this all-natural lipstick is filled with beneficial ingredients: coconut oil which penetrates and moisturizes lips, shea butter which protects your lips, sesame seed oil to heal and soften your kisser, vitamin E as an anti-oxidant, and pure botanical extracts which act as a 100% natural preservative. Honeybee Gardens was created in 1995 by author and herbalist Melissa J. Buckley. Years of herbal study prompted Ms. Buckley to create natural personal care products for her and her family. What began as kitchen cosmetics soon turned into a profitable natural makeup enterprise. If you appreciate beauty products that support causes you care about, you’ll appreciate the fact that each month Honeybee Gardens makes a donation to support their local animal shelter. Honeybee Gardens has a great line of organic cosmetics to choose from here.

Price: $11.13 (14 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Large colors selection

Very moisturizing

Chemical free

Brand with a cause

Cons:

Soft texture melts in warmer climates

Tendency to break off in the tube

Colors can be different that described

Wipes off easily

4. EVXO Organic, Gluten-Free, Vegan Lipstick

While the packaging is a bit on the plain Jane side, it’s the organic lipstick inside that counts. This natural lipstick is a smooth and creamy delight that delivers color as well as shine. It’s infused with natural oils to hydrate and heal, but they also help protect your lips from the sun’s damaging rays. Your lips will feel all the love from organic mango, cocoa and capuacu butters, along with a blend of other organic oils that are filled with lip protetecting fatty acids. This vegan lipstick will keep your pouter pretty and kiss worthy. It comes in six luscious colors, from Coral Kisses and Purely Plum, to Sweet Pea. And lots of pigment means great color coverage for your lips.

Price: $17.99

Pros:

Nourishing natural ingredients

Pretty color options

Very pigmented for full coverage

Gluten-free

Cons:

Kind of pricey

Could be more creamy

Not long lasting enough

Somewhat odd smell

5. Vapour Organic Beauty Siren Lipstick

Vapour Organic Beauty Siren Lipstick is a naturally long-wearing, moisturizing lipstick in flattering, fashion-forward shades. It’s designed to flatter all skin tones and nourish parched lips in style. Pure plant ingredients are vacuum processed, without chemicals, to produce a moisturizing shine that rivals the performance of many of its mainstream counterparts. This lipstick is made with 70% Certified Organic ingredients and 30% natural mineral pigments and vitamins. It is specially designed to protect lips from moisture loss and environmental assault. This great organic lipstick features a botanical infusion that contains hydrating Myrrh, rose buds, healing lemon balm, antioxidant pomegranate, soothing Jojoba oil and essential fatty-acid rich Camilina oil. It’s long wearing, with a superior texture that is never dry or sticky. Vapour’s proprietary formula moisturizes while allowing your skin to breathe. Vapour offers and incredible collection of organic skin care products and makeup worth testing and trying.

Price: $22.80 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Nice, not too shiny sheen

Creamy texture applies easily

Beautiful color choices

Chemical free

Cons:

Performs best if you purchase companion lip conditioner

can cause drying

Tendency to feather

Expensive compared to some

6. RMS Beauty – Lip2Cheek

For a fun change-up on traditional lipstick, consider the RMS Beauty Lip2Cheek. Its unique formula combines hydration and protection with abundant mineral color for a beautiful, natural finish on both lips and cheeks. The six unique Lip2Cheek colors are the result of over 20 years experience applying makeup to some of the world’s most beautiful faces. Created with nourishing organic ingredients, each unique shade varies from youthful and sheer to more densely colored stains. RMS Beauty gets rave reviews for its products, from luminizers to mascara and eye shadow.

Price: $36

Pros:

Unique two-in one beauty product

Vibrant color lasts all day

Easy to create natural and dramatic looks

A little goes a long way

Cons:

Can cause breakouts

Expensive compared to some

Product can be dry

Color can be over-intense

7. Gabriel Cosmetics Vegan Lipstick

Forget about those beeswax and lanolin filled lipstick formulas, because you can nourish and protect your lips with Gabriel Cosmetics vegan lipstick. This pretty pout paint is filled with jojoba seed oil, candelilla wax, sesame oil and other vegan, natural and mineral ingredients that make your lips look great and feel even better. This full coverage natural lipstick resists feathering, despite the natural emollients to keep your lips moist. This cruelty-free formula is super long lasting and it comes in seven beautiful colors, to match perfectly with every skin tone.

Price: $18.55

Pros:

Very long lasting

Creamy vegan formula

Pretty color options

Beeswax and lanolin free

Cons:

On the expensive side

Not as many color options as some

Seems a bit too shiny

Colors may tend to run

8. Au Naturale Lipstick

Au Naturale’s lipsticks are rich in pigment and boast a nourishing formula infused with organic oil, and free of lead, bismuth oxychloride, carmine, gluten, and nano-particles. These lipsticks nourish with organic avocado oil, moisturize with organic coca butter, and repair skin health with organic macadamia nut oil. Au Naturale lipsticks noticeably improve delicate lip skin health, while providing long lasting, naturally beautiful color. Au Naturale lipsticks can be applied straight from the container directly to the lips, or with a lip brush. They come in an abundant rage of colors from the dark pink punch of African Affair to sultry and shimmering Ruby. Au Natural also makes great organic lip gloss to give you a bit of shimmer on top of that dense rich lipstick color.

Price: $22

Pros:

Excellent color range

Long lasting

Excellent ingredients

Cruelty free

Cons:

More expensive than some

Can feel dry on the lips

Too sparkly for some

9. Nudus – Organic/GMO-Free Lipstick

Nudus’ great line of organic and GMO free lipsticks nourish and moisturize lips with super high-quality ingredients. These include: shea butter to provide intense moisture and elasticity; kiwi seed oil to heal dry, cracked lips; pomegranate oil, a powerful antioxidant to nourish the outer epidermal layer of the lips; avocado oil, which offers natural SPF and heals sun damage and scars as well as softens the skin; Argan oil, for superior hydration and protection from environmental toxins; raspberry oil, rich in vitamins A and C, it also has soothing and calming tannins; and vitamins E and A to protect skin from UV rays and stimulate skin repair and elasticity.

Price: $38

Pros:

Outstanding organic ingredients

Long lasting color

Applies smoothly

Cons:

Quite spendy

Drier in texture

Requires two coats for full color

10. W3LL PEOPLE – Nudist ColorBalm Stick

The W3LL People Nudist ColorBalm Stick is quite likely the love child of lip stick and lip balm, giving your lips a subtle boost of color and shine while delivering nourishing hydration. Rich in organic Omega oils and aloe, this lipstick will leave your stressed out lips feeling luxuriously smooth, supple and protected. The 100 percent natural ingredient list also includes EFA*-rich organic rosehip oil, organich chamomile and green tea. Its delicious Vanilla-Mint fragrance smells as good as this lipstick feels. Made without artificial preservatives, parabens, harsh chemicals, dyes, fragrance, silicone, dimethicone, pthalates, sulphates, petroleum, talc, bismuth oxychloride, nanoparticles and bad mojo. W3LL People’s entire cosmetic line is made in the USA and is guaranteed cruelty free. Find more of W3LL People’s foundations, concealers and mascaras here.

Price: $23

Pros:

Awesome ingredients

Light, pretty colors

Shiny, but not sticky

Very moisturizing

Cons:

Color can seem too sheer

Product can seem drier than expected

