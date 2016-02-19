Best Under Eye Cream: Kiss Your Wrinkles Goodbye

The time has finally come to admit it. After a lifetime of dealing with oily skin, I have to think about using under eye cream for those naughty little fine lines, crow’s feet and the occasional puffy bags that come with a bad night’s sleep or one too many glasses of red wine. I remember, when I was younger, coveting those squinty kinds of laugh lines at the corners of my eyes. In my world, I viewed them as evidence of a life well lived. Now I realize the signs of my all too well lived life are showing up on my face, most particularly around my eyes.

The search to find the best under eye cream made me realize that there are lots of choices, and even more promises being made by cosmetic companies worldwide. Which ones do the best job? Are organic eye creams the way to go? I’m certainly a fan of organic lipsticks, but can kelp and flower extracts actually shrink those bags, and diminish dark circles? Many of the most popular and effective eye creams are made with ingredients like retinol and hyaluronic acid. Sounds a little scary, doesn’t it? Considering you’re about to rub this stuff around your precious peepers, it’s worth reading reviews and ingredient lists to find out which ones might be right for you.

I’ve also discovered that it’s an expensive game, trying to ward off the ravages of time. That said, when you use eye cream sparingly, even the most expensive stuff can last quite a long time. Once you get over the sticker shock, many get rave reviews for their ability to brighten weary eyes and minimize wrinkles.

And guess what? There’s some even better news about ways to fight wrinkles. Another tool you may want to add to your beauty arsenal could be one of the new anti-aging devices that either exfoliate, or treat wrinkles with lights, lasers and RF waves. Can you ever have too many tricks up your sleeve in the war against time? I think not.

Back to the topic at hand – there’s definitely some technique involved when it comes to properly applying your under eye cream, as you don’t want to stress or pull on that especially delicate eye skin. You also need to be really careful not to get any cosmetic products directly in your eyes, because they can often sting and burn, and worse yet, make your eyes red. Here’s a little tutorial on the best way to apply eye cream to achieve the maximum results:

If you’re ready to look radiant and more youthful than your years, and this goes for men and women alike, (my husband is a convert and uses my favorite face and under eye cream daily) let’s explore some great options to beautify the most distinctive feature of your face – your gorgeous eyes.

1. Jan Marini Transformation Eye Cream

Transformation Eye Cream utilizes a patented combination of growth factors and peptides to visibly improve texture and restore hydration around eyes. Jan Marini’s products have been sold by leading dermatologists across the country for their proven effectiveness. This under eye cream promises dramatic transformation in the appearance of skin around the eyes.

It is formulated with peptides and antioxidants, as well as growth factors, to visibly improve hydration and texture under your eyes to help reduce the visible signs of aging. Just apply sparingly morning and evening to lower eyelids and across brow bone and watch for the results.

Price: $60

Pros:

Dermatologist recommended

Feels comforting and healing

Minimizes fine lines and wrinkles

Cons:

Can be irritating if you get it in your eyes

More expensive than some

Small quantity for the price

2. Redermic R Eyes Anti-Aging Eye Cream

La Roche-Posay’s number one award-winning retinol concentrate is now available for the sensitive eye area. Redermic R Eyes Anti-Aging Eye Cream visibly reduces the appearance of crow’s feet and wrinkles while minimizing dark circles. With pure retinol, it tackles the toughest eye wrinkles, while caffeine fights dark circles and creates a refreshing texture, that has a instant visible lifting effect.

This cream can be used daily on wrinkles and dark circles, and is suitable for the most sensitive areas around the eye. La Roche-Posay developed their best under eye cream using a strict formulation and stringent clinical testing with ophthalmologists, for efficacy and safety, even on the most sensitive skin.

Price: $46.95

Pros:

Dermatologist recommended

Effective on dark circles

Good for sensitive skin

Diminishes puffiness

Cons:

Fairly expensive

Not as moisturizing as some

It can take time to see results

Not effective for everyone

3. StriVectin-AR Advanced Retinol Night Treatment

Best selling, and award winning, StriVectin-AR advanced Retinol night is an under eye cream made specifically to fight the major signs of aging in the eye area, including fine dehydration lines and crow’s feet. It also targets uneven texture and firmness.

StriVectin is well known for its patented, scientifically proven NIA-114 molecule, which supports healthy tissues with proteins, micronutrients, water and lipids. This under eye cream also harnesses the potency of retinol, the gold standard when it comes to anti-aging ingredients, but you’ll be happy to know that it comes without the retinol side effects that can include skin irritation, peeling, redness and sensitivity.

Price: $63.75

Pros:

Effective for reducing fine lines and wrinkles

Smooth, creamy texture

Leaves skin looking smooth

Improves skin’s texture

Cons:

Quite expensive for a small amount

Product feels heavy to some

Can cause breakouts

May irritate sensitive skin

4. Perricone MD Hypoallergenic Firming Eye Cream

Perricone MD’s multi-tasking eye treatment, and under eye cream in one, is formulated with olive polyphenols, and four proprietary neuropeptides to address fine lines, and under eye wrinkles. It also helps to turn around time, tackling loss of firmness, visible crow’s feet, dryness and dark circles.

This best under eye cream is ideal, especially if your skin is dry or sensitive. The testament to that is that it’s also gentle enough to be used right after you may have had cosmetic procedures. Wow. The hypoallergenic formula both calms, and soothes, your delicate eye skin. It is also ideal for layering on top of any Perricone MD eye treatment, for additional hydration.

Price: $33.99 (53 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Effectively reduces puffiness

Brightens the eye area

Creamy texture means a little goes a long way

Great for sensitive skin

Cons:

Quite expensive compared to some

Can sting if it gets in your eyes

Seems very heavy for daytime use

5. AHAVA Time to Revitalize Extreme Firming Eye Cream

AHAVA’s Time to Revitalize Extreme Firming Eye Cream is an innovative formula that includes cutting edge, active ingredients to provide intense hydration and deliver significant wrinkle reduction. It uses a potent blend of Dead Sea minerals to recharge, rehydrate and illuminate your eye area.

Additionally, this under eye cream provides an active shield for superior protection against damaging environmental elements, as it basically imparts a “second skin” feeling, giving the eyes a youthful glow. Ninety-two percent of users say they saw an improvement in their skin’s radiance. This under eye cream is quite popular because it doesn’t leave any sticky or oily residue, which makes it great for both day and night use, with or without makeup.

Price: $43.40 (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Reduces puffiness

Effective on dark circles

Good under makeup

Gentle and moisturizing

Cons:

Can irritate eyes

Scent is unpleasant to some

More expensive than some

6. Eau Thermale Avène Soothing Eye Contour Cream

If you have super sensitive eyes, this under eye cream from Eau Thermale Avène could be exactly the product you’ve been looking for. Infused with natural Avène thermal spring water, this lightweight formula helps to soothe and relieve under eye puffiness. Using a patented photo-stable form of vitamin E, it fights free radicals, a key to anti-aging.

Hyaluronic acid provides deep hydration around the sensitive eye area, as that, in particular, is prone to dryness. Chamomile also helps soothe under eye puffiness, and the spring water acts to soothe and soften your eye contour. It absorbs easily, without residue, so your eye makeup doesn’t smudge. And it promises never to sting your eyes.

Price: $27

Pros:

Effective at diminishing puffiness around the eyes

Smooth to apply, with no greasy residue

Especially good for sensitive eyes and skin

Dermatologist recommended

Cons:

Tiny tube at a steep price

Takes time and consistent use to see results

Can irritate eyes

Doesn’t have a significant impact on wrinkles and dark circles

7. Vichy LiftActiv Eyes Anti-Wrinkle and Firming Eye Cream

Vichy’s LiftActiv anti-aging eye care was developed for use on all the delicate areas around the eye, including the eyelid. This cream visibly lifts sagging skin, and reduces the appearance of of fine lines and wrinkles. It de-puffs the look of under eye bags, and minimizes dark circles too.

Featuring Rhamnose, a naturally-derived plant sugar, this under eye cream is clinically-proven to create skin rejuvenation, as well as to fight the signs of aging. With caffeine and Escine, the appearance of dark circles and puffiness are visibly reduced. The thick, creamy texture melts immediately into the eye contour area. It leaves skin feeling lifted, hydrated and smoothed. Non-sticky, non-greasy, its anti-migration technology makes it safe for delicate eye areas, as it won’t seep into and sting your eyes after a long day of wear.

Price: $33.50

Pros:

Very well priced

Absorbs well

Not greasy or sticky

Tightens under eye skin

Cons:

Can irritate eyes

Not very moisturizing

Tightening effects are temporary

Not effective for every user

8. Amazon’s Choice: Clinique All About Eyes Rich

Moisture rich, the best under eye cream from Clinique is a mainstay in my daily routine for a reason. It works. This rich pink formula soaks in to hydrate and refresh tired eye skin, helping to minimize the look of fine lines and wrinkles. This under eye cream is super hydrating, thanks to the addition of hyaluronic acid, but it never leaves a trace, and so your mascara and other eye makeup doesn’t smudge.

Using calming botanicals like sage leaf extract, birch extract and gentian root, it de-puffs and strengthens your skin’s natural moisture barrier against irritants. Your eyes instantly look younger, and over time, as fine lines and wrinkles diminish. Because a little goes a very long way, this cream really isn’t as expensive as it might appear.

For some users, this super thick under eye cream is almost too hydrating. The regular All About Eyes formula is suited for users who need less moisture, but still want a hydration and wrinkle fighting boost. And if you’ve ever awakened to unexpectedly puffy eyes, either due to allergies or a late night, All About Eyes Serum is a handy caffeine fortified formula in a roller ball, that glides under your eyes to knock out bags. The entire All About Eyes line from Clinique gets the nod as Amazon’s Choice.

Price: $63.24

Pros:

Helps to de-puff and reduce bags

Calming botanicals soothe eye area

Hyaluronic acid adds moisture and protects your natural moisture barrier

A little goes a very long way

Cons:

Pretty spendy up front

Too thick a formula for some

Not as effective on dark circles as some

Doesn’t absorb as well as the regular formula

9. Natura Bisse Diamond Extreme Eye

This energizing under eye cream lifts, renews and hydrates the delicate skin around your eyes. It helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, improving moisture levels, while natural botanicals like calendula, horse chestnut and licorice root help to diminish under eye shadows and dark circles. This formula actually triggers your skin’s own defense mechanisms, to heal and repair damaged tissue. It also helps to reduces hyper-pigmentation, restoring brightness.

This under eye cream is formulated with an Epidermal Self Modulator that protects the skin, creating a natural barrier against environmental aggressors. It helps skin to regenerate, fighting wrinkles and the signs of aging, while improving elasticity, overall firmness and hydration.

Price: $215

Pros:

Helps to diminish crepiness around the eyelid

Very hydrating formula

Absorbs well to improve skin’s elasticity

Natural botanicals help diminish puffiness and dark circles

Cons:

A serious bite to your budget

May cause eye irritation

Not effective for everyone

10. skyn ICELAND Icelandic Relief Eye Cream

Deep lines, dark circles and under-eye puffiness due to stress-related oxygen and nutrient depletion… sound familiar? Icelandic Relief Eye Cream promises to give relief to delicate under-eye skin. Puffiness, wrinkles and dark circles are minimized and your tender eye skin is revived with a blend of soothing nutrients.

Vitamin K increases circulation to help diminish dark under-eye circles. Anti-aging rice peptides help firm skin by destroying the enzymes that break down collagen and elastin. Orange peel helps reduce puffiness. Cotton powder fills fine lines and acts as an optical diffuser to downplay wrinkles and dark circles. Icelandic kelp helps revitalize skin and fight inflammation.

Price: $45

Pros:

More reasonably priced than many

Reduces puffiness and dark circles

Has a refreshing/cooling feel

Good for sensitive skin

Cons:

Can irritate eyes

Not as hydrating as some

Can pill up under makeup and concealer

11. iS CLINICAL Youth Eye Complex

Youth Eye Complex helps to combat the signs of aging. Filled with powerful peptides, key growth factors, and potent antioxidants, this under eye cream helps to rapidly reduce the look of wrinkles, puffiness, and dark circles, to keep the most sensitive skin on your face smooth and protected all day long. This formula is clinically proven to target and regenerate damaged sites.

To expand the regimen, Youth Intensive Cream is an anti-aging formula that helps to reduce fine lines and wrinkles as it provides powerful hydration to the rest of your face. Always begin by cleansing your skin thoroughly. If acne is an issue, and moisturizers cause flare ups, consider Active Serum. It decreases the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, evens skin tone, and helps reduce acne, while leaving your skin moist and smooth.

Price: $95

Pros:

Makes the skin around eyes look and feel more supple

Minimizes fine lines and wrinkles

Reduces under eye darkness and puffiness

Firms and moisturizes droopy lids

Cons:

Super spendy

Feels a bit heavy compared to some

Not effective for every user

May cause eye irritation

12. Top Rated: Mario Badescu Olive Eye Cream

Ideal for over overnight use, Mario Badescu Olive eye cream delivers extreme levels of intense moisture to your ever so delicate eye area. This cream is a fine line and wrinkle fighting champ. It is formulated with olive oil and cocoa butter, to provide extra healing and hydration. It’s perfect for overnight use, so that you can let your skin naturally heal and regenerate while you sleep, the most powerful time healing occurs.

To firm, tighten and smooth aging skin, Cellufirm Drops are an overnight serum that is safe for your eye area as well as the rest of your face. Caviar Night Cream protects the rest of your face while you sleep with protein-rich caviar extract and cocoa butter that helps preserve skin’s firmness and elasticity.

Price: $18

Pros:

Super affordable compared to most

Good for really dry eye skin

Provides extreme hydration

Not greasy so it’s easy to wear under makeup

Cons:

Can feel a bit pasty until you warm it with your fingers

Might seem heavy

May cause breakouts

Not as effective at diminishing lines and wrinkles as some

13. Osmotics Cosmeceuticals Eye Surgery Under Eye Rejuvenator

Eye Surgery Under Eye Rejuvenator is a high-performance anti-aging eye treatment that contains a powerful blend of three recognized tetra-peptide technologies. These ingredients are like superheroes for your eyes, because they have been clinically proven to visibly reduce those stubborn dark circles, and under eye puffiness and bags.

This formula firms and smooths crepey skin on both your lower and upper lids. It creates a more radiant, luminous and younger looking eye area. Plus, it’s perfect for all skin types. To relax and prevent expression lines and creases, without resorting to botox, Osmotics makes Crease-Less, a popular non-surgical alternative. To restore the skin on the rest of your face, Osmotics Blue Copper 5 Prime helps fight signs of aging with powerful copper peptide.

Price: $68

Pros:

Very highly rated by users

Effectively reduces under eye puffiness and bags

Brightens and tightens eye skin

Unscented formula a positive for fragrance sensitive users

Cons:

Pretty spendy

Not effective for every user

Pump dispenser can malfunction

Small amount for the price

