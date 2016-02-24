Top 16 Best Facial Cleansing Brushes 2018: Which Is Right For You?

Washing your face…either you love it or you hate it, but there’s no getting around the fact that you need to get your skin clean and free of dirt, oil and makeup every single day. Whether you do it with your hands or use a washrag, impurities will still hang around in your pores, making them more noticeable and sometimes leading to breakouts. So what’s the best way to get your face truly clean? Enter the facial cleansing brush. Dozens of models spin, vibrate and exfoliate everything from your face to your feet, giving you a smooth, full body glow. The question is, are they worth the price?

Depending on your skin type, and specific wants and needs, you can spend up to three hundred bucks or more on one of these little babies, and that’s not counting the brushes, which should get replaced on a regular basis, much like replacing electric toothbrush heads. That said, there are many options for under $30, and all of them, frankly, get pretty darned good reviews. Some come in kits with different brushes and buffers. Some require you to buy specialty heads separately. Now there’s a popular line of silicone facial cleansing brushes that are gentle on skin, and are also naturally antibacterial. There’s no doubt about it, these facial cleansing brushes are becoming skin care essentials for everyone who wants clean, clear, and radiant skin.

While some facial cleansing brushes offer true microdermabrasion, others deliver massaging effects that promote circulation and increased collagen production. All of them will get you squeaky clean and leave even the most sensitive skin smooth, soft and silky. You can order specialty scrubs, acne washes, and gentle organic and natural cleansers that might enhance the overall effectiveness of the brush, but every one of these brushes can also be used with your favorite skin care products as well. If you have oily skin, we also highly recommend that, once your skin is clean, you use a toner to freshen your face and remove the last traces of oil and skin flakes. Better yet, when your skin is really clean, your preferred moisturizers, sun blocks, and other face and eye creams absorb that much better. Let’s go shopping for a new, cleaner you and a beautiful year ahead. Wondering which is right for you? Check out our “not so dirty, more than a dozen” Top 16 Best Facial Cleansing Brushes. We’re here to show you the best options.

What Are the Best Facial Cleansing Brushes 2017?

1. DDF Revolve Professional Micro-Polishing System

We’re all looking to achieve professional results without spending the money on a visit to the dermatologist or an expensive spa. The DDF Revolve Professional 500X delivers dermatologist-grade microdermabrasion along with deep cleansing to increase your skin’s radiance and improve the look of pores. It also helps to enhance your skin’s tone and clarity while leaving it feeling and looking smoother. It even tackles those fine lines and wrinkles. Its deep cleansing power can make a big difference for those with acne prone skin. Because the system comes with DDF’s own special Micro Derma Crystals, your skin will have a polished glow.

If you’re looking for a facial polisher, more than a facial cleansing brush, the DDF Revolve does a good job at mirodermabrasion due to the highly effective Micro-Derma Crystals that are included with the set. If you’ve got more sensitive skin, we’d suggest the silicone facial cleansing brushes that are super gentle on a tender face, or the Philips PureRadiance Skin Cleansing System, which is noted for its gentle cleansing action.

Price: $119

Pros:

Deep cleans

Smooths and polishes

Dermatologist grade microdemabrasion

Helpful for acne prone skin

Cons:

More expensive than many

Similar results to far less expensive facial brushes

Some reports of limited shelf life

2. Best Buy: Pixnor Facial Cleansing Brush & Massager

Thorough cleansing is the most important step in any skin care regimen, yet it is often overlooked. Are you guilty of going to bed with your makeup on? The Pixnor two-speed facial cleansing brush and massager might be a great solution to your nightly face routine. Compact and lightweight enough to fit in a purse or travel bag, this facial cleansing brush is gentle enough for everyday use. It includes seven different rotating heads that help you achieve more clear and radiant skin by gently loosening and removing dirt and excess oils. It exfoliates dead skin cells that cause clogged pores, and helps to reduce pore size. Using the massaging head, it helps to increase circulation, stimulating tissue regeneration and collagen production to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. This cleansing brush does double duty with a pumice head to smooth and soften your feet. To make sure you’re always using the cleanest brushes on your face, you might want to order the brush replacement pack.

If you don’t have a ton of cash to drop on a facial cleansing brush, but you want to give this cleansing routine a try, this Pixnor facial cleansing brush is the perfect way to test out your feelings without a big investment. It offers multiple brush heads to clean and exfoliate, and it’s a pretty popular choice among consumers. The newer PIXNOR 5 in 1 Waterproof Facial Cleansing Brush costs just a tiny bit over twenty bucks, but it’s getting rave reviews right out of the gate.

Price: $17.99 (53 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Many different cleansing and exfoliating heads

Extremely affordable compared to most

Effective at smoothing and brightening skin

Excellent for oily complexions

Cons:

Cannot be used in the shower

Brush heads can seem flimsy

Not as powerful as more expensive brushes

Not professional quality

3. LAVO Giro Face Cleansing Brush

The LAVO Giro facial cleansing brush scrubs out dirt, makeup, oil, dead skin, and bacteria from your pores. It also helps remove blackheads and whiteheads, and effectively reaches hard to clean areas like the sides of your nose and t-zone. It exfoliates dry flaky skin up to 600% better than just washing your face with your hands. With regular use, it can help to fade acne scars, and fight further breakouts. Its thorough cleansing action prevents clogged pores, and polishes and brightens skin. The massaging effect promotes skin cell turnover and stimulates collagen production to promote anti-aging results. The Giro’s waterproof design means you can use it in the shower, and its ergonomic, rubberized anti-slip handle makes it easy to use.

It’s hard to imagine, but not all facial cleansing brushes are made for use in the shower or tub. The Lavo Giro is waterproof, and its rubberized handle means gripping without slipping is so much easier. This is a great choice for guys who tend to do most of their facial cleansing in the shower, rather than the sink. Plus it’s among our most affordable, but still well-rated choices.

Price: $29.97 (38 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Effective for most users

Soft brush heads work well for sensitive skin

Leaves skin feeling soft and smooth

Helps clear acne and blackheads

Cons:

Brush speed slower than some

Comes with too few brush options

Not as exfoliating as some

Hair can easily get tangled in brush head

4. Olay Pro-X Microdermabrasion Advanced Cleansing System

Exfoliation is crucial if you want to have brighter, more radiant skin. The ProX by Olay Microdermabrasion Plus Advanced Facial Cleansing System helps exfoliate your skin and give it a visibly improved texture after just a couple of uses. With the microdermabrasion foam head and self-warming Thermal Crystal Polisher, it exfoliates 700% better than using scrubs alone, and it helps even out skin tone. The system can also be used for daily cleansing with the Exfoliating Renewal Cleanser and soft bristle head, great for getting rid of hard-to-remove makeup. The facial cleansing brush deeply cleans and helps maximize the immediate hydrating effectiveness of your anti-aging moisturizer. With three speeds, you can control how the cleansing brush treats your skin for a customized facial care routine. Plus, it’s water resistant, making it perfect for use in the shower. Your skin will feel silkier and smoother with regular use.

As one of the most popular facial cleansing brushes on our list, this brush comes backed by the power of the Olay brand, known worldwide for quality skin care. That alone might make you lean toward choosing this brush, bit it’s also an affordable option that also gives you a specific exfoliating regime in addition to the cleansing options. That could be a key, especially if you have older skin that tends to get dull. If aging skin is your biggest issue, you can break the bank on the Clarisonic Smart Profile Uplift 2-in-1 Cleansing & Micro-Firming Massage Device, which also lifts and tones sagging skin.

Price: $26.49 (41 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Well priced compared to many

Leaves skin soft and smooth

Comes with multiple heads, cleanser and scrub

Can be used effectively with any cleansing products

Cons:

Does not include detailed enough instructions

Exfoliating scrub can dry skin

Spinning brush head can irritate skin

Not as powerful as some

5. #1 Amazon Best Seller: Essential Skin Solutions Microdermabrasion Exfoliator System

The Essential Skin Solutions cleansing system features a waterproof rotating cleansing brush that scrubs deep to cleanse clogged pores and even out skin tone. This microdermabrasion system comes with two facial exfoliator brushes for different skin types. It acts as a pore minimizer, and helps reduce skin redness and large pores, leaving your face looking fresh, clean, and vibrant. The kit also includes one hand-held cordless cleansing and massaging unit, a large exfoliating brush and even a pumice stone for smoothing out rough patches on your heels and feet. Its deep cleaning means fewer breakouts and less scars from acne flare-ups. Because it’s waterproof, it’s a perfect time to grab the big body brush and jump into the shower, letting you do a full body treatment that leaves you soft and silky from head to toe. Find replacement brushes here.

There’s a reason this facial cleansing brush is a #1 Amazon Best Seller. While it’s not as highly rated as many of the more expensive face brushes, it is super affordable and it offers lots of different grooming tools to help your feet look better in addition to your face. If speed isn’t a deal breaker, but flexibility is, this is a great choice for you.

Price: $23.77 (57 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

#1 Amazon best seller

Very affordably priced

Good assortment of brush heads

Improves skin texture with regular use

Cons:

Instructions are too vague

Overuse can dry out skin

Slower speed than some

Does not offer variable speeds

6. Proactiv+ Deep Cleansing Brush

Proactiv is one of the foremost names in skin care, particularly for people who suffer from breakouts. This deluxe cleansing brush was designed specifically for acne-prone skin. It gently cleanses with soft, tapered bristles to sweep away impurities without irritating your skin. The brush offers continuous 360-degree rotation at two different speeds. Proactiv has a full line of cleansers, astringents and moisturizers to help acne-prone skin heal and stay clear.

Could it be the Proactiv brand that has you considering this facial cleansing brush? If your answer is yes, we can certainly see why. It’s affordable and these cleansing brushes are super helpful for those with troubled skin. If you are concerned about bacteria, there are a couple of other options on this list to consider. The Soniclear by Michael Todd features anti-microbial brushes, and a more vigorous cleansing experience. Additionally, the FOREO LUNA and Solo Mio are both made of silicone which is antibacterial and could be a gentler choice for irritated skin.

Price: $39.95 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Two speeds for different cleansing needs

More affordable than some

Works well on sensitive skin

Soft brushes allow for more frequent use

Cons:

Not as powerful as some

Brush bristles can seem too soft and flatten easily

Not reliably water tight

Brush heads are too large to cleanse small areas around the nose and eyes

7. Clarisonic Mia 2 Sonic Skin Cleansing System

Clarisonic’s patented micro-massage motion works with your skin’s natural elasticity to gently remove the impurities traditional cleansing methods leave behind. The Mia 2 cleanses six times better than with your hands alone. With a convenient timer, you’ll get optimal cleaning in just 60 seconds. Your skin will feel softer, smoother and more beautiful. Clarisonic’s deep cleansing system has an added bonus. Thorough cleansing and exfoliation prepares skin for better absorption of creams, serums and moisturizers. Unlike many systems, the Mia 2 is gentle enough to use up to two times a day. Clarisonic recommends replacing brush heads every three months. They offer a two-pack of replacement heads specifically for sensitive skin. Clarisonic also has sensitive skin cleanser to maximize the effectiveness of your face brush.

Clarisonic is considered the gold standard in facial cleansing brushes, and they continue to perform well, according to consumers. If you want a robust cleaning experience, this is a great choice for you. If, on the other hand, you simply want better cleansing than you get with your hands, there are many cleansing brushes on this list that cost far less, and still do a respectable job of giving you a cleaner, clearer complexion.

Price: $169

Pros:

Very high quality

Extremely long lasting

Two speeds along with a 60 second timer to avoid over-scrubbing

Leaves skin smooth and soft

Cons:

Among the more expensive of those reviewed

May be too harsh for sensitive skin

Replacement brushes are expensive

Can over-exfoliate skin

8. Lilian Fache Spa-X Advanced Waterproof Facial and Body Cleansing Kit

It’s nice when a product comes as a complete kit, offering you flexibility and plenty of cleansing options. Such is the case with the Spa-X Advanced cleansing kit. This affordable little brush comes with the handle that gives you a lot of options. Use it with the included cleansing brush heads for your face and your body. Change to the pumice stone to exfoliate your rough knees, elbows and feet. Then use the face sponge to perfectly apply your moisturizer, serum or foundation. This brush does a great job of all over exfoliation, making your skin appear softer, smoother and more radiant and youthful. This facial cleansing brush deeply cleanses your pores of toxins, makeup and bacteria, without abrasion or harsh chemicals. It is suitable for all skin types, even the most sensitive. This set also includes a bottle of Lilian Fache Daily Facial Cleanser.

Because this set is very affordable, it would make a good first-time-out facial cleansing brush choice to see if you enjoy the experience, before spending more money. If you have already used a face brush, you might want to look for one with more bells and whistles, as well various speeds and more diverse attachments. A comparable budget friendly choice might also be the Olay Pro-X.

Price: $24.97 (58 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Very affordable compared to many

Cleanses effectively

Foot attachment works well

Sponge attachment applies moisturizer, serum and foundation efficiently

Cons:

Battery cover is difficult to get off

Brushes can catch and pull your hair

Can make a splattery mess

Replacement heads only come in a four piece set, not individually

9. Philips PureRadiance Skin Cleansing System

Philips PureRadiance is the only cleansing system that has unique sonic technology with advanced dual motion. It is as gentle as washing your face with your hands, yet it is ten times more effective at removing dirt and makeup. The gentle deep cleansing makes for healthier looking skin. The unique sonic technology improves micro-circulation and stimulates blood flow, resulting in a more radiant complexion. Because of its deep cleansing action, your favorite creams and moisturizers will more effectively absorb into your skin. Better yet, Philips offers a wide variety of brushes for sensitive skin, brushes for extra-sensitive skin, brushes for exfoliation, and brushes made specifically for deep pore cleaning.

This Phillips PureRadiance Skin Cleansing System is an especially good choice if you have sensitive, or even extra-sensitive skin because of it’s choices of ultra-soft brush heads. If you need a more robust facial cleansing brush for regular skin, you might want to consider the slightly less expensive LumaRX facial cleansing brush.

Price: $158.65

Pros:

Effective, non-abrasive cleansing

Waterproof

Many specialty brush head options

Easily cleans hard to reach areas in the T-zone

Cons:

Charging stand seems flimsy

Somewhat awkward design

May be too gentle for deep exfoliation

Replacement brushes are spendy

10. Michael Todd Soniclear Elite Antimicrobial Facial Skin Cleansing Brush System

You might just want to buy the Soniclear Elite for its ultra-fun colors and designs, but the truth is, cleaner skin starts with a cleaner brush. Powerful, yet gentle enough even for sensitive skin, the Soniclear micro-massages away dirt and impurities and then protects itself from microbial contamination with built in antimicrobial protection against stain and odor causing bacteria. Safe, effective and durable antimicrobial technology is built into every brush head. Soniclear uses a patent-pending sonic-wave powered technology to micro-massage away dirt and other impurities and gently exfoliate at brush speeds in excess of 300 times per second. Slower spinning rotary cleansing brushes without sonic technology can pull or tug the skin causing redness or irritation. With just minutes of use per day, your skin can be healthier, clearer and brighter looking with smoother texture and refined pores. If you want to take your clean routine on the road, Soniclear also offers the Soniclear Petite.

Sometimes form is even more important than function, although the Michael Todd Soniclear delivers on both counts. While it’s among the more expensive choices, it offers cool colors and designs, which can make keeping it on the bathroom counter a little more decorative and make you more inclined to faithfully use it. The anti-mircrobial brush heads are definitely a standout. If you have acne prone skin, this is a great choice for you.

Price: $149

Pros:

Anti-microbial brushes protect against bacterial contamination

Awesome colors and designs

Effective at leaving skin smooth and radiant

Three speed options, with a timer

Cons:

Among the most expensive of those reviewed

Some issues with defective or ineffective charging stations

Brush rotation may not be as robust as some

11. LumaRx Facial Cleansing Brush

The LumaRX facial cleansing brush delivers advanced cleansing to reveal your naturally beautiful skin. This three-speed cleansing brush comes with three individual bristle attachments – one for normal skin, one for sensitive skin and the third for massage, which increases blood flow and the generation of new skin cells. This elegantly designed brush is easy on the hands and the long life battery allows for up to 30 uses on a single charge. Plus, it features a built in timer, so you won’t be having to guess whether you’ve used it too little or too much. That ensure you’ll get optimum results and radiant skin. LumaRx is also well-known for its popular and effective mini and full body laser hair removers.

The ergonomic handle design sets the LumaRX facial cleansing brush apart from many others. The long, narrow neck and smaller brush can easily tackle small, more difficult to get at areas of the face, especially in the troublesome T-zone. If you’re someone who likes a timer function, the LumaRX offers that feature to keep you from getting overzealous when it comes to your scrubbing.

Price: $99

Pros:

Rated 4.6 out of five stars by users

Smaller size makes it convenient for travel

Ergonomic design makes it easy on the hand

Leaves skin clean and well exfoliated

Cons:

Feels a bit flimsy compared to some

Even the sensitive skin brush may be too much for delicate skin

Long, soft bristles may not clean skin as well as others reviewed

12. Clarisonic Smart Profile Uplift 2-in-1 Cleansing & Micro-Firming Massage Device

Clarisonic has been the go to brand for facial cleansing for a few years now, so it’s good to see that they’re still evolving and improving their products. The Clarisonic Smart Profile Uplift 2-in-1 Cleansing & Micro-Firming Massage Device tackles two key skin issues – cleansing and lifting. This nifty device can elevate your cleansing and beauty routine, getting your face shiny clean and targeting 15 signs of aging. Talk about a multi-tasker. Start by using the Revitalizing Cleanse Brush Head and your favorite facial cleanser to deeply clean skin and pores. If you’re in the shower and want to scrub away the day, the Turbo Body Cleansing Brush Head delivers the goods. Once you’re clean and dry, switch to the massaging head that delivers 27,000 micro-firming massages per use. With consistent use, this little wonder tool helps to smooth the look of fine lines and wrinkles. It also improves face and neck sagging, overall skin firmness and helps to boost the absorption of your favorite moisturizers and serums. Who needs a trip to the spa when you’ve got a tool that delivers all this?

If money is no object, and you want a full skin care system, this full body cleansing combo is a winner. It delivers, by a distance, the most robust facial cleansing and massaging power, along with easy rechargeability. If you’re not up to spending the big bucks, the Clairisonic Mia 2 is a terrific option and offers many brush heads for different skin types.

Price: $349

Pros:

Rated 4.5 out of five stars by users

Great for cleansing your whole body as well as your face

Targets multiple signs of aging to improve skin firmness

It is waterproof and rechargeable to you can pack it and go

Cons:

The most expensive of all those reviewed

Brush heads can be a bit difficult to change

Splashes soap and water everywhere when it’s spinning

Replacement heads are very expensive

13. KINGDOM CARES Facial Cleansing Brush

The KINGDOM CARES Facial Cleansing Brush uses advanced ultrasonic vibration technology for deep skin cleansing, and it allows allows you to customize your cleansing experience using use any one of three different settings. Use two of the facial brush speeds to gently and deeply cleanse your face, while the professional exfoliator setting can help to lift and contour your complexion, improving circulation, and enhancing your skin’s elasticity. The spinning and vibrating action combine to give you a full, spa like experience. The waterproof design means you can use this cleansing brush in the shower or tub with no worries. Specially designed brush head bristles are gentle on your skin and tough on dirt, oil and makeup. Once you’re clean, just set your cleansing brush into the inductive charger so it’s ready to go for the next wash. The handle’s charging light lets you know when it’s ready, changing from red to green. Brush heads easily pop on and off, and this facial cleansing brush comes with a spare, a plus when your first one gets worn. You can also get this brush in three other colors in addition to purple, including pink, blue and white.

The KINGDOM CARES facial cleansing brush is a great option of you want a simple, no frills kind of face brush that does one thing well. This cleansing brush is very affordable compared to some other selections, but if you need a top of the line option, consider the Clarisonic Mia or Michael Todd facial cleansing brushes which have lots of options and attachments.

Price: $28.95

Pros:

Ultrasonic technology for deep cleaning

Super affordable compared to many

Three settings give you a customized clean

Comes with a charger, and the charge is long lasting

Cons:

Can irritate skin if used too aggressively

Rotation and vibration can make the experience seem jerky

Some reports of poor shelf life

Louder than some others

14. FOREO LUNA Play Plus Facial Cleansing Brush

So we’re switching it up a bit now to look at a completely different style of facial cleansing brush. This nifty little cleansing brush leaves your skin clean and beautiful. The LUNA Play Plus delivers 8000 T-Sonic pulsations a minute, for cleansing that can brighten and even out your complexion. It promises to lift away 99.5 percent of dirt, oil and make-up residue. This silicone cleansing brush has a two-zone brush head: thinner touch-points gently cleanse sensitive or normal skin and larger areas like the cheeks, while thicker touch-points on top offer deep, precision cleansing of areas like the T-zone. The LUNA’s medical grade silicone bristles are 35 times more hygienic than nylon bristles, because silicone is quick-drying, and nonporous, to prevent bacteria build up. This cleansing brush is gentle and suitable for all skin types. It comes in tons of delightful color too. Because it uses a replaceable AAA battery, you can count on using it for a long time, without worry about charger malfunctions. And, because it’s so portable, it’s perfect to toss in your travel bag and go. If you’re looking for a larger model, the FOREO LUNA 2 features a bigger brush head and comes in specific styles for sensitive skin and combination skin.

This little cleansing brush could be your favorite if you prefer a compact option that you can take anywhere, whether there’s electricity or not. Because this operates on a AAA battery, you don’t have to connect to your computer or a wall outlet to get washing whenever and wherever you want. That means even a tiny airplane bathroom has enough space for you to freshen up before landing.

Price: $36.75 (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Well rated by users

Cleans well and massages too

Dual level touch points target large areas and the tough to clean T-zone

Silicone bristles are more resistant to bacterial growth than nylon

Cons:

Battery can be a pain to change

Not as exfoliating as regular bristle brushes

Could be a bit larger

15. SOLO Mio Sonic Face Cleanser & Massager Brush

At the end of the day, you simply want to have fresh, smooth and radiant looking skin, and the Solo Mio silicone cleansing brush claims to make it happen after just two weeks of use. This facial cleansing brush recommends a two minute daily cleansing routine to remove accumulated dirt, impurities and make up residue. Using the massage side of this device helps to boost blood circulation, which may also help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles on your face. Sounds good to me. This nifty brush’s sonic cleansing technology uses thousands of pulsations per minute to give you a deep and thorough facial cleansing. The FDA grade silicone is easy to rinse and keep clean, so bacteria buildup is minimized, especially important for acne prone skin. It’s waterproof and portable, so you can take it wherever you go. The convenient carrying case also acts as a charging case, and the USB cable for recharging is included with this face brush.

While similarly priced to the FOREO Luna Plus Play, the Solo Mio has a much larger cleansing surface which is a bonus for some. If you’re one of those, this silicone cleansing brush is a great choice for you. Also the fact that it’s rechargeable is an important feature for those who don’t want to mess with batteries. It has more speeds as well, so if your particularly picky about your cleansing regime, that can also be a plus.

Price: $37.95 (65 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.4 out of five stars by users

Large cleaning surface and angled head for your T-zone

Rechargeable

Doesn’t irritate like nylon cleansing brushes can

Cons:

Need to recharge makes it less portable than a battery operated brush

Doesn’t massage as deeply as some others

Traditional cleansing brushes clean more deeply

Similar knock-offs are half the price

16. Laxcare Waterproof Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush

It’s the unique shape of this silicone facial cleansing brush that caught our interest, because sometimes it’s tough to get clean in those hard to reach nooks and crannies of our faces. This brush features a more narrow profile, to get into the T-zone effectively. Use this nifty brush to cleanse and massage, which can help firm and tighten skin. We’re especially enamored with the fact that you can use heat, along with vibration to thoroughly cleanse your skin, dissolving dirt and oils more readily, and helping to eliminate blackheads. With seven speeds, you can choose the cleaning speed that seems right for your skin, and because it’s waterproof, you can also take it into the shower with no worry, to tackle your chest, back and other problem areas. A similar style facial cleansing brush also gets great reviews, and is significantly less expensive, if you’re looking t experiment with this cleansing technique without spending a lot of cash.

This facial cleansing brush might be right for you, if you’re looking to invest in a silicone facial brush at a reasonable price. It’s less expensive that the Foreo Luna, and other similar systems.

Price: $34.99

Pros:

Quite affordable compared to many silicone brushes

Unique shape makes it easy to cleanse hard to reach areas

Sonic vibration with heat mode loosens dirt and oil effectively

Automatic shutoff feature preserves battery life

Cons:

Can irritate skin

May not last as long as some

Says “nearly sealed charging port,” which makes us question waterproof claims

