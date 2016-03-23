Best Eyelash Curler: Which Is Right for You?

For the last four decades, maybe a little longer, I’ve been curling my eyelashes almost everyday. I’ve pinched my eyelids, broken and pulled out delicate lashes, all in an effort to get that doe-eyed, glam-star look. Why do I keep it up? Because one of the things people constantly comment on are my sparkling dark green eyes.

I have never appreciated them more than I do today, because people who look deeply in your eyes – they get you. Eyes are so much more than a superficial thing, they are, indeed, a pathway to your soul. So why not up the ante, and get more reflective glances cast in your direction, by getting yourself the best eyelash curler you can afford? Now it’s easier than ever, with a huge selection of terrific eyelash curlers on the market, most for less than twenty bucks.

When it comes to finding the best eyelash curler, there are many aspects to consider. You want one that doesn’t pinch, pull out or break delicate eyelashes. You want one with easy to manage grips for precision crimping and curling. You want one with replaceable pads, because the pads do get gunky and worn out. (Believe it or not, some eyelash curler brands actually require you to replace the whole unit.)

You also want to consider heated eyelash curlers. They work a little differently, bending and maneuvering your delicate lashes into long fringe-like fronds. There are even mini heated eyelash curlers you can charge up with any USB connection.

Whether you like your eyelashes crimped and standing at attention, or you’d prefer a more subtle look, technique really matters. It’s also important to prep your lashes, as most eyelash curlers work more effectively once you’ve applied at least one coat of mascara or eyelash primer. Here’s a fun look at the ways to use both traditional and heated eyelash curlers, so you can compare the results.

To get even more out of your eyelash curling routine, consider using some of the new eyelash growth serums and creams. I’ve used them effectively for the last two years. Now when I curl my noticeably thicker, longer lashes, they reach nearly to my eyebrows. Crazy, isn’t it? If you’re on a mission to pump up your eyes for a wide-open, bright new look, finding the Best Eyelash Curler is a worthy investment of your time and money.

1. JAPONESQUE Power Curl Eyelash Curler

The innovative design of the JAPONESQUE Power Curl Eyelash Curler helps you create a sweeping, eye opening curl, with ease. Precision crafted of high quality stainless steel, the unique pivot design applies consistent, straight-line pressure on your lashes, for flawless results every time. Additional features include a contoured cage and silicone pad. Even better, the manufacturer will provide you with free refill pads for the life of your JAPONESQUE lash curler.

Since you’ll achieve best results after applying mascara, your pad will get gunked up and eventually wear out. But don’t rush it – simply take out the pad and wash it with soapy water. Rinse and dry and slide it back into place for smudge-free results every time you curl your eyelashes. For curling your lashes on the go, try the JAPONESQUE pretty pink Go Curler eyelash curler.

Price: $19.95

2. Brilliant Beauty Lash Prodigy Eyelash Curler

First, let’s agree. It’s hard not to love this unicorn color combo, that totally switched things up from the plain old silver and gold routine. The Lash Prodigy eyelash curler from Brilliant Beauty will safely and gently curl your lashes, with a quick and simple squeeze. With the highest quality stainless steel frame, and a precisely calibrated hinge, you’ll get uniform pressure on each lash. The padded grips firmly catch each lash at the base. This smooth operating curler snugly fits to the shape of your eye, without pinching lashes or eyelid skin.

Simply place the curler at the root of your lashes, hold and press down. Do the same at middle of your lashes, and then again at the end of your lashes. With just three little squeezes for each eye, you’ll get gloriously long-looking lashes. This lash curler is made with the kind of quality that can be used at home, or professionally. No wonder this eyelash curler gets the nod as Amazon’s Choice.

Price: $10.99

3. Shiseido Eyelash Curler & Refill Set

Shiseido’s eyelash curler offers a great natural fit for all eye shapes and sizes. The simple rubber pads help protect protects your lashes when they are squeezed, to create glamorous, curly lashes. This combo kit includes two refill pads, great once yours get worn from daily use and regular cleaning. Good for even the straightest, stiffest lashes, Shiseido’s eyelash curler delivers beautiful eyes, one lash at a time, with no crimping, pinching or bunching. Because this set comes with two pads, plus two pad refills, you won’t need to reorder any time soon. But unlike many other manufacturers, Shiseido’s refill pads are easy to order whenever you need them. To enhance your eyelashes from inside out, try Shiseido’s Professional Eyelash Serum morning and night.

Price: $14.77

4. Panasonic Heated Eyelash Curler with Non-Stick Silicone Pads

Get long-lasting curled lashes in seconds with the sleek, easy-to-use Panasonic EH2331P Heated Eyelash Curler. In one single motion, its gentle, double action heated, non-stick silicone pads gently lift and curl lashes from base to tip. The smooth, curved silicone pads also cushion and protect lashes from cutting or other damage. Believe it or not, you can create durable, beautiful curly lashes, even without mascara. That’s a bonus for beach days, but remember, as soon as you hit the water, they’ll go straight again.

This ergonomic lash curler is powered by two AA-size batteries (not included) and it fits easily into your purse or luggage for beautifully curled lashes while you’re away from home, too. For even curlier lashes, Panasonic also makes a heated eyelash curler with a rotating comb. If that sounds too difficult to maneuver, they also have a heated eyelash curler with a stationery comb.

Price: $21.02 (5 percent of MSRP)

5. Kaasage Eyelash Curler With Silicone Pressure Pad

A few things stand about about this Kaasage eyelash curler. First it’s those hot pink colored grips and curling pads, but there’s more than fun color when it comes to this eyelash curler. These ergonomic handles feature a comfort-grip design – the wide, firm black rubber won’t break or get loose, while the soft, pink inner section provides better precision and control.

Their stainless steel construction means this eyelash curler is built to last – it has fatigue resistant pink pads to cushion your lashes, combined with convenient spring action to result in perfectly curled lashes every time without pinching, cutting or breaking them off. Since you’re looking for the best eyelash curler for straight lashes, you’re going to be using it everyday. The nice thing about this curler is that it comes with a generous pack of five refill silicone pressure pads. Sweet.

Price: $10.99

6. Maybelline New York Expert Tools Eyelash Curler

Maybelline’s Expert Tools eyelash curler gently lifts and curls your lashes for a more-dramatic, wide eyed look. At probably the most reasonable price of any eyelash curlers we’ve reviewed, it stands up well against the competition. Maybelline has gone from a small, family-owned business to the number one cosmetics company in America for a reason. Their products deliver quality and affordability.

My first eyelash curler 40 years ago was made by Maybelline, and it’s still in my drawer today, despite the fact that I’ve purchased many more. To dramatically enhance the effects of Maybelline’s eyelash curler, consider getting a sultry, smokey eyeshadow palette from Maybelline or at minimum some eyeliner and maybe add a swipe of sparkly mascara.

Price: $4.99 (22 percent off MSRP)

7. Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler

The emblematic Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler features an enhanced design and upgraded features. With precision that delivers the perfect curl, the unique silicone pad, in a new “mushroom” shape, provides a protective, stay-put edge for improved safety and optimum results. Its upgraded patented hinge was engineered to give the perfect amount of pressure on eyelashes without pinching, pulling or breaking them.

The custom curved angle of this eyelash curler suits all eye shapes, while the shape and size of the frame and ergonomic handles ensure stability for perfect curling control. It also gets a nod as Amazon’s Choice. Shu Uemura also makes an interesting S curl eyelash curler that produces a softer looking effect. For extreme lashes, try Shu Uemura’s Stretch Extreme Black mascara before you curl.

Price: $14.78 (25 percent off MSRP)

8. Tweezerman Pro Curl Rose Gold Eyelash Curler

The Pro Curl from Tweezerman is a next-generation, professional-quality eyelash curler. It is designed to exceed the standards and performance of any other curler on the market today. With reworked angles, it creates excellent access to each one of your lashes, allowing for effortless use and maximum curl. The Pro Curl’s sleek body shape, with a larger opening, is tailored for exceptional comfort and outstanding leverage. A narrowed top bar adapts to all types of eye shapes, and a thick, rounded silicone pad ensures intense, crease-free curl. You might fall in love with this fringe-enhancing tool in its uber-glam, rose gold color. Be sure to get the refill pads to lengthen the life of your eyelash curler. To separate and define your lashes either before or after they’re curled, try this Tweezerman folding eyelash comb.

Price: $17.59

9. Bella and Bear Eye & Mighty Eyelash Curler

The best eye candy you can give your peepers is a well defined set of curly lashes, and this eyelash curler from Bella and Bear, will give you those in a wink. This stainless steel eyelash curler is spring loaded to give a careful crimp, without pinching or pulling. Their unique shape is especially great for almond shaped eyes and those with hooded eyelids.

The curling pads are made of high grade, food safe silicone, and this curler comes with a set of five pads, so you’ll have years of use, without having to reorder. We think you’ll love that they come with an adorable flowered travel pouch, so they’ll stay safely tucked inside the matching Bella and Bear makeup bag or suitcase.

Price: $11.99

10. Onyx Professional Eyelash Curler with Built In Comb

Keeping your lashes separated can be a struggle, especially if you’ve used your eyelash curler after your first coat of mascara. One of the reasons we deem this one a best eyelash curler is the built in lash comb that actually separates your lashes while you curl. The silicone curling pad is grooved to accommodate your lashes in a way that leaves them looking more natural, rather than crimped and clumpy.

This eyelash curler features spring loaded comfort scissor style handles. They’re also equipped with a convenient handle clasp, so you can easily close and lock them. When you grab them from your makeup drawer, these curlers won’t be tangled with other devices and products. This high tension curler leaves lashes deeply curled, so one use a day will keep you looking lovely for the duration.

Price: $8.99

