11 Best Hair Removal Creams: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Sure. You’re thinking I’m at it again… ranting about unwanted facial hair. Okay, it’s true. I am ranting, because this isn’t something any woman wants to deal with, and frankly the solutions don’t seem all that friendly. I’ve looked at professional treatments, at home lasers, epilators, and plenty of other methods (like waxing – ouch!) that we won’t even discuss here. The bottom line is, when you’re a lady, you don’t want to go around sporting a mustache or tiny goatee.

If you’re a guy, you might not want that super hairy chest and back either. And as silly as it sounds, hair removal isn’t openly talked about, because frankly, we’re all a little embarrassed to admit to admit we’ve got a prickly problem. But when you inherit the family pelt, you’re just hairy. While I’m totally thrilled with my long silver locks, when middle age strikes, extra hairs seem keen to sprout in the most unwanted of places.

I thought I’d go searching for the best hair removal cream, and in this instance, I looked specifically at facial hair removal creams. After all, that’s the hair we’re least likely to want to deal with. In my reviews, I do talk about hair removal creams for legs, armpits and yes, that oh so tender bikini line, as well as other body hair removal.

I’ve even mentioned a few that are worthy for men as well. All in all, much like lasers, plucking and shaving, there’s something you should know about hair removal creams. If you’re not careful, they’re going hurt. Some users have even reported blisters, skin discoloration and scarring, so it’s important to pay super-close attention to directions and especially application times. Just because your upper lip hairs are more prickly than peach fuzz, you don’t want to leave this stuff on too long.

The good news is that all of these hair removal creams work, and with practice, you can perfect that hair-free complexion you sported as a kid. At home hair removal is as simple as adding one step, once a week or every few weeks, to your beauty routine.

Some hair removal creams take as little as four minutes to do the deed, while others take up to ten. Just throw on your robe and be sure to start with a clean face and a good timer. Also, be sure lock the bathroom door so no one catches sight of you with your face slathered up like a creamy white pirate.

Remember, everyone’s hair and skin are different, so take time to do the strip test, on your arm or a less noticeable area of your body, to be sure you don’t have a bad reaction to the product. Once you’re clear, you’re on your way to a gorgeous, shiny, fuzz-free face.

And now, there are many products available that actually inhibit the regrowth of your facial hair, so you might want to look into those as well. Here are my picks for The Top 10 Best Hair Removal Creams for Women.

1. Moom Organic Hair Removal Kit

Imagine your face hair free for up to two months. Moom’s USDA Certified Organic hair remover is perfect for all skin types and works well on your whole body in addition to the more delicate facial area. It removes coarse as well as fine hair, and because it’s water soluble, it doesn’t leave any residue on your skin.

Moom’s exclusive technology uses only pure, beneficial organic ingredients to deliver 100 percent natural hair removal. Moom hair remover actually pampers your skin with calming Chamomile, healing Tea Tree Oil and delicious Lemon Juice. It is sugar based for maximum gentleness, performance and convenience. If you’d rather test out a smaller sized jar, Moom also makes a mini-travel version of their facial hair remover.

Price: $16.99

Pros:

Effectively removes facial hair

Less irritating than many

Nice organic ingredients

Less painful than waxing

Cons:

More expensive than some

Can irritate sensitive skin

May cause rash and bumps

Not effective for every user

2. Olay Smooth Finish Facial Hair Removal Duo

The Olay Smooth Finish Facial Hair Removal Duo works together to gently remove fine to medium facial hair from the upper lip, chin, cheek and jaw areas in two easy steps. The skin guarding balm conditions your delicate skin prior to hair removal to keep irritation at a minimum. Then, the hair removal cream gently removes facial hair to leave skin that’s beautifully soft, smooth and visibly hair-free.

lay also makes a hair removal cream for removing medium and coarse facial hair. Follow up your hair removal treatment with a good night’s sleep and the next morning apply Olay’s Total Effects Daily Moisturizer to restore skin’s balance and softness.

Price: $36.85

Pros:

More moderately priced than many

Good for sensitive skin

Effectively removes facial hair

Protectant balm conditions sensitive skin prior to removal cream application

Cons:

Takes longer on the face to effectively remove hair

Can cause redness and rash

May not effectively remove coarse hair

Can cause skin discoloration

3. Amazon’s Choice: Surgi-cream Hair Remover Extra Gentle Formula For Face

Surgi-Cream Extra Gentle Formula for Face is a quick, effective and gentle way to remove facial hair from your upper lip, cheeks and chin. Smooth on cream hair remover, relax for a few minutes and rinse away.

This extra gentle formula now features maple honey, known for helping skin retain its moisture. Surgi-Cream’s hair removal process is even more kind and gentle on the delicate skin of your face, because this kit includes a free tube of Surgi-Soothe Cream with Hair Stop Plus. Hair Stop Plus contains extracts of papaya, citrus and olive to naturally minimize the appearance of new hair growth, while Pro-Vitamin B2 and Aloe Vera help to calm, soothe and moisturize your skin after hair removal.

Surgi-Cream also makes a hair removal formula especially for use on bikini lines. Because hair removal creams are not recommended for use near your eyes, shape your brows with Surgi-wax brow strips.

Price: $7.47

Pros:

Reasonably priced

Quick and effective at removing hair

A little goes a long way

Comes with hair growth inhibitor cream

Cons:

Can burn if left on skin beyond the recommended time

Not effective for all users

May cause redness

May cause temporary skin discoloration

4. Veet Hair Remover Gel Cream, Sensitive Formula

Get touchable smooth skin for up to twice as long as shaving when you use Veet Hair Removal Cream. Unlike shaving, which can sometimes dry the delicate surface of your skin, this formula from Veet contains ingredients that can help restore skin’s hydration levels.

It works close to the roots of your hair, so your hair takes noticeably longer to grow back, and your skin stays smoother, longer. The specially designed sensitive formula is enriched with Aloe Vera and Vitamin E, making it suitable for your upper lip, chin and cheeks.

Veet also makes a hair remover formula to use when you’re in the shower. For men who are looking for an effective hair removal cream, Veet also makes a special formula specifically for that extra coarse man beard.

Price: $20.39

Pros:

Amazon #1 Best Seller

Effectively removes unwanted hair

Easy to use

Reasonably priced

Cons:

Smells a bit nasty

Can cause redness

May burn or cause a rash if left on too long

Spatula included is somewhat ineffective

5. Avon Skin So Soft Fresh & Smooth Moisturizing Hair Removal Cream

Avon’s Skin So Soft Moisturizing Hair Removal Cream makes a sometimes messy process simpler. Enriched with shea butter and meadowfoam oil, this hair removal cream is effective for the face as well as for the sensitive bikini area. The smooth, creamy formula is easy to apply and effective at hair removal.

Avon also makes a facial hair removal cream specifically for sensitive skin. Looking to remove hair along your bikini line? Try Avon’s Skin So Soft Fresh & Smooth Sensitive Skin Bikini Line Hair Removal Cream.

Price: $8.48

Pros:

Effectively removes hair

Moisturizes and smooths

Affordably priced

Pleasant fragrance

Cons:

Not effective for all

Can cause skin irritation

Can discolor skin

6. Gigi Hair Removal Cream for The Face

Say goodbye to your mustache and mini-beard. Gigi’s hair removal cream, formulated especially for your face, is specifically designed to gently remove unwanted facial hair. In just five to eight minutes, this creamy formula includes cooling cucumber and aloe vera to soothe and restore the skin afterward.

The included calming balm gives your skin a boost of restorative moisture with mineral and coconut oil, while soothing

your skin with cooling cucumber.

Gigi makes many options for hair removal on the rest of your body as well. To minimize your facial hair’s regrowth, try Gigi’s Keep it Bare for your face. To slow the regrowth of hair on your legs and arms, slather them with Gigi’s Slow Growth Lotion.

Price: $4.50

Pros:

Effective at removing unwanted hair

Comes with calming balm for after use after hair removal

Inexpensive

Good for sensitive skin

Cons:

Can still be too harsh for some complexions

Can cause rash and/or burns if left on beyond time directed

Not effective for all

Can cause skin discoloration

7. Nair Facial Hair Removal Cream (4 Pack)

Nair hair removal cream for your face effectively removes unwanted hair from your chin, cheeks and upper lip. This special formula contains sweet almond oil and baby oil, and leaves your skin silky smooth, soft and invitingly touchable.

Since you’ll likely need to keep buying it, this four-pack is so well priced and comes with four two-ounce bottles of facial hair removal cream, for a total of 8 ounces. Buying in bulk makes it one of the most affordable options in this category.

Nair’s Shower Power Max works on even the toughest body hair, while Nair Glides Away works perfectly to remove hair from your sensitive pits and bikini line.

Price: $17.04 (31 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Very affordable

Effectively removes hair

Leaves skin smooth and touchable

Cons:

Can cause tingling and burning

Can feel harsh, especially on sensitive skin

Can burn skin

May cause skin discoloration

8. Sally Hansen Cream Hair Remover Kit

Sally Hansen, long known for nail polishes and removers, moves on to help you remove unwanted facial hair, without pain or stubble. This gentle cream dissolves hair away below skin’s surface, leaving your face hair free, touchable and glowing.

Sally’s Hanen’s special kit also include a bottle of collagen and vitamin e lotion, to soothe and soften your complexion post-hair removal.

You could start slow on this process, using Sally Hansen’s Cream Bleach to lighten unwanted facial hair. Just remember, bleaching can sting and burn skin as well. While you’re waiting for your facial hair removal cream to do its thing, give yourself a quick pedicure with Sally Hansen Insta-Dry Fast Dry Polish.

Price: 4.49 (56 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Very affordable price

Effectively removes unwanted hair

Comes with nourishing after care lotion

Good for coarse and stubborn hair

Cons:

Can burn skin

May leave red patches

Unpleasant smell

9. Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Facial Hair Remover

Palmer’s cocoa butter hair removal cream gently dissolves away unwanted facial hair, leaving skin smooth, soft and supple. Best of all, it works quickly and efficiently. Palmer’s is specially formulated to work safely in under four minutes.

To replenish and hydrate your skin, it contains skin soothers like Cocoa Butter and Vitamin E to replenish moisture lost from the hair removal process. Palmer’s makes an effective hair removal cream for your arms and legs as well. Their signature cocoa butter formula will leave legs glistening and shiny. Do you have super-sensitive skin? Palmer’s also makes a facial hair removal cream for just for you.

Price: $6.73

Pros:

Convenient brush on formula

Effective for most at removing unwanted facial hair

Pleasant smell

Very gentle formula

Cons:

Hard to get the last bit of product out of the bottle

Somewhat paste like consistency

Can cause burning and rash

Doesn’t work well for everyone

10. Nad’s Facial Hair Removal Cream

Nad’s has come up with a precision tip facial hair removal cream that’s perfect for sensitive skin. This pain-free facial cream has been specifically developed for sensitive skin, using almond oil and soothing calendula oil to form a protective skin barrier.

The angled applicator tip ensures the right amount of coverage for effective hair removal every time, and better yet, it takes as little as just four minutes, or up to ten minutes for particularly stubborn hair.

This hair removal cream kit also includes a terrific bonus, the Nad’s Moisture Soothing Face Balm to moisturize and soothe your skin after removing the hair. Nad’s also makes a hair removal cream just for men, in addition to their no-heat wax gel hair removers for both men and women.

Price: $5.99

Pros:

Fairly effective for most at removing unwanted hair

Reasonably priced

Comes with soothing face balm

Good for sensitive skin

Cons:

Not effective for everyone

Can cause redness and irritation

Unpleasant aroma

Can cause burns if left on skin longer than recommended

11. Mandy’s Facial Hair Removal Cream Duo

Mandy’s Facial Hair Removal Cream is enriched with phytocomplex, a formula rich with water lily, jasmine, rose, hibiscus and green tea extract. Together these natural botanicals soothe, calm, nourish and hydrate your skin during the hair removal process.

It’s light floral fragrance is one reason we give it a nod as a best hair removal cream, but also like it because it’s gentle enough to use on the most delicate facial skin. A unique precision tip lets you apply the cream with ease, effectively removing hair and leaving beautiful, silky-smooth skin.

It comes with a skin-soothing balm to use prior to hair removal that also contains a unique botanical complex to help soothe, moisturize and protect the skin.

Price: $9.99

Pros:

Nice botanical blend of ingredients

Comes with a protecting balm to use prior to hair removal

Light floral scent

Precision tip applicator

Cons:

Too heavily scented for some

May irritate skin if left on too long

