10 Best Organic Sunscreens 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

The warm season is on its way again, and soon we’ll be back out in the summer sun. I know I’m looking forward to lots of lazy lake and sea shore days, but there’s plenty of sunshine at all times of the year. Just think of how bright it gets when the sun shines on snow.

And while sun is really great for our attitude during those bleaker winter months, and gray rainy springs, it’s still really important to take proper precautions and protect yourself from overexposure to the sun’s harmful rays. If you’re like me, you live to play outside, which means you’re going to be exposed to more harmful ultraviolet light (UV).

It’s important to protect your eyes, as well as your skin, so high quality, polarizing sunglasses are a must. Broad brimmed summer hats also go a long way toward protecting your face, and your easily forgotten ears and neck, from the sun. Whether you’re getting lots of UV rays from your vacation getaway, or from artificial sources like tanning beds, you need to make sure you’re getting adequate SPF.

The Center for Disease Control recommends a minimum 15 SPF broad spectrum sunscreen, while the American Cancer Society says 30 SPF is your best bet. Either way, you need sunscreen, even more so if you’ve got fair skin, freckles, and blue or green eyes. All those factors make you more susceptible to sunburn, and they increase your risk of developing skin cancer.

If you’re like me, you like to use natural and organic sunscreen to protect yourself, and your family. First off, they’re better for your skin, because they aren’t filled with sketchy chemical ingredients that you can’t pronounce. As a rule, they are mineral sunscreen, relying on good old zinc oxide to do the skin protection deed. Second, they’re almost always better for the planet. And since you should be especially picky about sunblock around your eyes, or if you’re someone with particularly sensitive skin, using an organic formula is often the best choice.

If you have kids, you want to make sure that the suntan lotions and sunscreens you choose are safe your little ones. Check out our recommendations for the best organic sunscreens for babies right here.

The bottom line for everyone, whether you’re at high risk of sunburn or not, is to minimize the dangers of UV exposure by wearing the best sunscreen you can find. And remember, if you plan to be out in the sun, UV rays are the strongest between 10am and 4pm. If you’ve ever wondered why you really need to pay attention to sun protection, here’s a good primer:

Now, let’s go shopping for the Best Organic Sunscreens 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide (Updated) for all four seasons of the year.

1. Juice Beauty SPF 30 Sport Moisturizer

Water-resistant and chemical-free, Juice Beauty’s organic sunscreen offers broad spectrum protection for the ultimate sun and sporting fun. Made especially for an active outdoor lifestyle, this SPF 30 sport moisturizer blends rich organic jojoba and soothing aloe, with antioxidants and vitamins, for the ultimate in protection.

It features non-nano natural mineral zinc sunscreen, along with organic coconut oil for extra-rich moisturizing. Vitamins C and E feed the skin with essential vitamins. It blends and absorbs quickly, with no nasty white residue, making it great for your whole family. Juice Beauty offers an oil-free version of its SPF 30 moisturizer as well, making it a great choice for year round use.

If you love Juice Beauty products, you’ll find lots more of them here.

Price: $16

2. Amazon’s Choice: Hampton Sun SPF 55 Continuous Mist Sunscreen

Hampton Sun is focused on offering you a luxurious option for your safe and enjoyable sunbathing experience. This SPF 55 mist spray dries instantly, and leaves your skin feeling silky soft, with no sticky residue. It’s lightly scented, to give you just a hint of appealing summer fragrance a well.

Indulge your skin with aloe vera, and a multivitamin complex, that nourish and hydrate your skin, while the UVA/UVB broad spectrum sunscreens protect you. This mist absorbs quickly and is perfect for all skin types. It’s packed with powerful antioxidants to help reduce premature signs of aging while, combating potential skin damage from tanning.

This formula sprays in a 360 degree radius, but it requires no propellant, so the sprayer is kind to you and the planet, which we think makes it a winner. Plus, it’s hypoallergenic, and dermatologist tested, so you can feel good about using it on your skin.

Replenish this sunscreen after 80 minutes, to ensure that you’re getting continuous protection throughout the day. You can also get this continuous mist sunscreen in SPF 35, which comes in a small sprayer for when you’re on the go.

Hampton Sun also offers an SPF 70 version of this sunscreen especially formulated for kids. If you’re looking for even less sun protection, Hampton Sun also makes a suntanning oil with SPF 4, although your dermatologist will shudder at the thought.

Price: $32

3. Top Rated: COOLA – Sport SPF 30 Unscented Sunscreen Spray

Hooray for spray, and fun in the sun. Spritz yourself with sunscreen on the go with Coola’s clear, natural, and unscented continuous spray. Infused with anti-aging antioxidants, this spray is water resistant for up to 40 minutes. And it has no nano-sized particles.

Offering broad spectrum SPF 30 protection, this spray will also nourish, repair and hydrate skin with 97% certified organic inactive ingredients like aloe, cucumber, and algae. It also features strawberry extracts and red raspberry seed oil, a natural sunscreen and anti-inflammatory, that’s rich in omega-3 and 6.

Don’t want to spray your face? For a cooling sensation, why not try Coola SPF 30 Cucumber Face Moisturizing Sunscreen? If you’d rather skip the perfume when you’re playing at the beach or golf course, Coola also offers a yummy smelling spray on sunscreen in Pina Colada scent as well as one with Citrus Mimosa fragrance. Let the party start.

Coola also offers a great four-piece suncare kit, for all your tanning and sun protection needs.

Price: $34.20 (5 percent off MSRP)

4. Amazon’s Choice: LureLux SPF 25 Organic Sunscreen

LureLux organic sunscreen is the only sunscreen on the market that provides essential Vitamin D nutrients for your overall skin health. Developed with quality protection in mind, this sunscreen is moisturizing, yet non-greasy. It absorbs quickly and contains 25 SPF to protect you from up to 94 percent of the sun’s UV rays.

It uses micronized zinc oxide and fresh organic, hand filleted aloe vera leaf to create the protective barrier. In addition, organic pineapple, grapefruit, and coconut extracts combine to create water resistance, while restoring your natural glow.

Safe for your entire family, for reefs and the aquatic environment, LureLux organic sunscreen is completely biodegradable, containing Zinc Oxide as its sole active ingredient, with no harmful Titanium Dioxide. It’s also BPA and paraben free.

Price: $18.95

5. Block Island Organics Natural Mineral SPF 30 Sunscreen

Awarded a 2016 Best Beach & Sport Sunscreen by the Environmental Working Group (EWG), this natural sunscreen is an ultra lightweight, zinc only, non-nano product. The natural mineral formula instantly absorbs, and it’s great for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

It’s a safe and gentle alternative for babies, kids, teens and adults. This zinc based formula contains the best physical sunblock filter, as it provides the broadest ultra violet (UV) protection. This mineral sunscreen is rich in antioxidants and made with organic and natural ingredients like aloe, shea butter, green tea, coconut oil and jojoba seed oil.

As a result, it offers anti-aging benefits, while it decreases the risk of skin cancer and early skin aging caused by the sun. Because a natural sunscreen formula is top of mind for you, Block Island products never use parabens, sulfates, petrochemicals, phthalates, dyes or artificial fragrances.

This organic sunscreen is nano-particle free, gluten free (in case of allergies) and vegan. It’s also cruelty free and never tested on animals. Block Island also makes highly rated moisturizer, facial cleanser and night cream using the same organic philosophy as their sunscreen.

Price: $19.99

6. Kiss My Face SPF 50 Sunscreen Cool Sport Spray

Grab the Kiss My Face Cool Sport SPF 50 Continuous Spray Sunscreen, and use its air powered spray bottle to quickly and easily cover your entire body with fast-drying sunscreen lotion. Kiss My Face crafted their organic sunscreen out of antioxidant defenders including chamomile and vitamins C and E.

It also features aloe and cucumber, to keep your body cool, which is especially refreshing in the hot summer sun. It’s water resistant for up to 40 minutes of play, before you need to respray, and the powerful 50 SPF blocks nearly 98% of the sun’s most harmful UV rays.

The natural coconut fragrance is a bonus, because it smells deliciously beachy. Kiss My Face also offers a 50 SPF sunscreen spray just for kids. For those extra sensitive places like your cheeks, nose and lips, try the Kiss My Face Hot Spot Stick.

To explore more Kiss My Face naturally effective, cruelty-free products, shop here.

Price: $9.71 (5 percent off MSRP)

7. Babo Botanicals SPF 40 Daily Sheer Facial Sunscreen

Fragrance free, Babo Botanicals SPF 40 daily sheer organic sunscreen is a soothing and lightweight formula with natural broad spectrum protection from the sun’s UVA and UVB rays. Its gentle formulation is perfect for your face, but it’s also great for babies, children or anyone with extra sensitive skin.

With 100 percent mineral active ingredients, it is kind to your complexion and kind to the earth. The SPF 40 is great for those who want extra sun protection, especially for their face, to avoid premature aging. With sunflower oil, white tea extract, avocado oil and shea butter, it’s especially skin soothing and moisturizing.

Babo Botanicals also offers an organic sunscreen Sports Stick that’s perfect for your pocket or purse. If you’re looking for slightly lower SPF, Babo Botanicals also offers their organic sunscreen in SPF 30.

Babo Botanicals makes skin care products for your whole family, from babies to adults. Find them here.

Price: $15.91

8. Best Baby Sunscreen: Badger SPF 30 Baby Sunscreen Cream

Badger’s SPF30 Baby Sunscreen Cream is a great way to protect both you, and your little ones, from over-exposure to the sun. This organic sunscreen cream contains non-nano Zinc Oxide to protect from both UVA and UVB rays, in a base of safe, soothing USDA certified organic ingredients.

It is water and sweat resistant for 40 minutes, biodegradable, and works immediately upon application. Badger sunscreens have been recommended by the Environmental Working Group, Consumer Reports, the TODAY show, SAFBaby.com and numerous other sources.

Packaged in a BPA and Phthalate-free, recyclable #2 plastic tube, even the container is earth friendly. Badger’s organic sunscreen cream has the mild scent of chamomile and calendula, and can be used by the whole family, plus it’s pediatrician tested and approved safe for babies and kids.

Badger Balm organic sunscreen also comes in a relaxing Lavender scent. For persnickety kids who don’t like getting lotion on their face, try the Badger Balm Kids Face Stick with a yummy tangerine and vanilla scent.

Browse for more Badger organic sunscreens in a wide variety of SPF formulas here.

Price: $13.59

9. André Lorent SPF 30+ Daily Rehydrating Sunscreen

To call this just “sunscreen” doesn’t give you the full picture. Fragrance free and non-greasy, André Lorent’s organic sunscreen feels so great on your skin, you might rethink, and start using it for your daily moisturizer too. This proprietary formulation is dermatologist tested and approved, with a blend of botanical ingredients like seaweed, orchid, algae and papaya extracts deliver powerful anti-aging juju, along with burn protection. Vitamins B, C and E enhance your overall skin health at the same time.

The daily rehydrating sunscreen is made for all skin types, including sensitive skin. It’s safe to use for anyone six months or older. It penetrates your skin without leaving a white or sticky residue. With daily application, your skin is simultaneously protected and hydrated. At the same time, using it helps combat those nasty free radicals with cutting edge sunscreen technology.

Price: $23.70

10. Alba Botanica Very Emollient, Fragrance Free SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen

Minerals are your skin’s best friend – especially when it comes to sun protection. This lightweight, easy-to apply mineral sunscreen protects your skin with broad spectrum reflective barriers, and nothing nano. This mineral sunscreen is very water resistant, giving you and your family up to 80 minutes of protection, per application. That means you can play outdoors and in the water longer.

This organic sunscreen provides your skin with a protective barrier, while aloe vera, green tea and chamomile soothe and repair sensitive skin. Very Emollient organic sunscreen is biodegradable, reef-safe, and gluten-free. It is a 100 percent vegetarian product that is good for you, your friends and the planet. Plus, it’s fragrance free.

Alba Botanica’s Very Emollient line of products also includes body lotion, which delivers maximum moisture to severely dry skin. They also offer Very Emollient bath and shower gel in lots of refreshing fragrances.

If you have super sensitive skin, check out all of Alba Botanica’s terrific skin care products here.

Price: $10.95

