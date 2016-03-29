Best Salt Scrub: Your Guide to Soft & Smooth Skin

Warmer days are on the way, and that means you’re about to expose a lot more skin, after a long winter in hiding. So how can you keep your arms, legs and even your feet looking and feeling healthy, moisturized and radiant? Whether you’re a shower or bath nut, try a salt scrub to gently exfoliate and smooth your skin. The salt naturally melts, giving you just enough scrubbing power to do the job, all without scratching or tearing your sensitive skin. And because of salt’s active mineral properties, using a salt scrub on your body is a great way to help little wounds heal more quickly. Who knew?

There are lots of exfoliating scrubs that use different kinds of salt. Choose your favorite from a host of options. They include: sea salt scrub, Dead Sea salt scrub, (a cultish beauty favorite,) or pink Himalayan salt scrub. You can also get scrubs with Mediterranean salt, Hawaiian salt, and salt scrub that just has plain mineral salt, which is certainly the cheapest.

No matter which you choose, they’ll smooth and detoxify your skin. The other big advantage to using salt scrub is environmental – scrubs that use those small plastic pills as exfoliators are polluting our oceans and other water sources, and killing fish and sea creatures, because they never biodegrade. Just remember – don’t scrub every day. Once or twice a week will have your skin looking smooth, shiny and supple for those skin baring days ahead.

Salt scrub is especially effective on those tricky dry skin magnets (also known as your knees and elbows.) If those areas are particularly difficult problems for you, make sure to look at the ingredient list for the remoisturizing ingredients included in each product. Personally, I’m a big fan of moisturizing salt scrub – one that includes shea butter, almond oil, coconut oil or olive oil. Those products seem to work best for me, even though I’ve got somewhat oily skin.

The other fun thing about the deliciously decadent scrubs I’ve chosen as my top faves, is that many of them also include herbal, floral and fruit ingredients that not only make them feel amazing, but add a quick dose of aromatherapy to your body scrubbing experience. Now you can save your spa money for some other fun purchases, because many of my picks are unbelievably affordable. Plus, using a salt scrub is like giving yourself a mini-massage, and who wouldn’t benefit from a little of that self-pampering?

1. Rituals The Ritual of Ayurveda Body Scrub

Ayurveda is the ancient art of living well, and this Rituals rejuvenating pink Himalayan salt scrub is an easy way to practice excellent self-care. The delicate aroma of Indian rose immediately instills positive feelings of wellness, while the sweet almond oil moisturizes and nourishes rough skin patches, and helps to regulate the water levels in your skin.

It melts on, feels wonderful, and leaves you feeling energized, along with delivering some seriously spa-worthy results, in just minutes. Rituals makes several other high quality body scrubs that are formulated to give you different results, from increasing mindfulness, to making every day a celebration.

Price: $29

2. bliss Hot Salt Scrub

This luxurious scrub from bliss is a self-heating gel for some spa-strength, skin smoothing action. It literally demolishes dry, tough skin and leaves rough spots seriously smooth, soft, and hydrated. Therapeutic actives warm as you rub, loosening knots and tense, tight muscles, while a combination of eucalyptus, rosemary, and lavender essential oils stimulate your senses and clear your sinuses.

Just apply generously to dry skin and scrub your skin all over until it’s buffed, de-roughed, soft, and sloughed. Then rinse thoroughly. Mmmm. so nice. For those extra dry, difficult to manage patches, try bliss 24-Heaven Healing Body Balm for coping with chronic dryness.

Price: $38

3. SABON Sea Salt Body Scrub

SABON body scrub, made with pure sea salt, is enriched with natural oils and vitamin E. It moisturizes with almond oil, jojoba oil, borage oil and additional oils sourced from the Amazon rain forest. Massage your body with its gentle salt granules to remove dead cells and renew skin, leaving it silky and smooth. The minerals absorbed in the Dead Sea salt penetrate your skin to get rid of skin impurities.

This sea salt scrub is also excellent for those of you who suffer from eczema and psoriasis, because of the rich oils in this formula. With a luscious Jasmine fragrance, you can scrub old skin to a beautiful and youthful sheen. SABON makes sea salt scrub with a wide variety of aromatherapy essences, from coconut and mango kiwi, to rose tea.

Price: $33

4. ELEMIS Frangipani Monoi Salt Glow

This luxurious salt scrub melts on contact with your skin to leave it beautifully soft and nourished. The mineral rich salts, along with fragrant hibiscus, cleanse and exfoliate, while an infusion of exotic Tahitian monoi oil and Frangipani flowers seal in your skin’s moisture. Your skin will be soft, smooth, exfoliated and oh-so-delicately fragranced.

If Frangipani flower isn’t the scent for you, consider trying the ELEMIS Lime and Ginger Invigorating Salt Scrub, which will give all your senses a kick start, along with delivering soft, smoother skin.

For more cleansers, scrubs, balms, oils and other skin recovery products from Elemis, look here.

Price: $55.10

5. AHAVA Softening Butter Salt Scrub

AHAVA has created the ultimate body exfoliating Dead Sea salt scrub with this luscious blend of salt crystals, fragrant essential oils, and concentrated Dead Sea minerals. The gentle salt scrub exfoliates your skin’s dead cells, and then it transforms into a rejuvenating intense hydration treatment. This butter-textured body exfoliator is rich in natural salts, oils and sugar, and it almost magically transforms into a lotion once it’s mixed with water.

While you gently massage it into your skin, you can almost feel it drink in the rich moisture, leaving you smooth, soft and glowing. AHAVA makes a decadent Caressing Body Sorbet made from Dead Sea plants. It’s perfect for daily post-shower hydration. For a muscle-relaxing spa experience at home, try AHAVA’s Dead Sea Mineral Bath Salts.

Price: $24.38

6. ASUTRA Exfoliating Dead Sea Salt Scrub

Ideal for when you’re feeling tired, run down or sluggish, this invigorating eucalyptus Dead Sea salt scrub is the perfect pick me up. With more than 20 healing minerals found in Dead Sea salt, this salt scrub helps to detoxify and smooth your skin. Super hydrating sweet almond, jojoba and argan oils take over, leaving your skin completely soft and hydrated.

The Dead Sea salt salt is ground extremely fine, so it exfoliates and leaves your skin highly polished, afterward. Made with organic essential oils, this salt scrub is as much an aromatherapy treatment as it is a skin enhancer. With natural ingredients, and no nasty chemicals, preservatives or artificial fragrances, this is a product you’ll feel great about about using. ASUTRA’s Cooling Cucumber Salt Scrub seems perfect for summer, and their Vitamin C Salt Scrub is a total skin brightener, as well as exfoliator.

Price: $21.80 (5 percent off MSRP)

7. Alba Botanica Hawaiian Sea Salt Body Scrub

Escape from the day with a little tropical getaway. Alba Botanica’s luxurious sea salt body scrub features sugarcane enzymes, tropical nut oils and fruit extracts to nourish, and intensely pamper your skin. For island smooth beauty, this body scrub features Pacific sea salts to deeply detoxify, and exfoliate, even your roughest skin. The formula’s sweet island oils lavish your skin with moisture to soften and hydrate your newly smooth skin, leaving it nourished and dewy.

Alba Botanica uses 100 percent vegetarian ingredients, and their products are are never tested on animals. You can count on this sea salt scrub being free of parabens, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances. Amazingly, this is a spa-quality body scrub at a fraction of the price of many others. Alba Botanica also makes a delicious smelling Hawaiian Kukui Nut Body Oil to use, post-scrub.

Price: $7.18 (5 percent off MSRP)

8. Adovia Dead Sea Salt Body Scrub

Exfoliate and pamper your body with this invigorating salt scrub that combines Dead Sea Salt and minerals with natural, moisturizing oils. Gentle and reviving, this salt scrub exfoliates the top layer of skin cells, revealing a younger, more beautiful layer beneath. While smoothing your skin and stimulating circulation, this relaxing body scrub will gently buff away dead skin cells leaving your skin soothed, supple and refreshed.

The abrasive action of the salt leaves your pores open, allowing them to breathe. A vigorous scrub not only softens, stimulates and cleans, but also makes your skin look lighter and brighter. Adovia also makes a popular Natural Dead Sea Mud Soap that leaves your skin super clean, but doesn’t dry it out.

Price: $12.90 (66 percent off MSRP)

9. Top Rated: The Holy City Pure Dead Sea Salt Scrub

Fist, let’s just say how we love to buy anything that looks homemade, and comes in a cute canning jar with its own little wooden spatula. But what’s inside goes beyond cute, and beyond skin deep too. This lemongrass scented Dead Sea salt scrub gently buffs away dead skin, while nourishing the newly exposed skin underneath with moisturizing oils.

The abrasive action of this salt scrub increases circulation, and opens clogged pores, allowing your skin to breathe, and absorb all the minerals found naturally in Dead Sea Salt. Better yet, you can get this invigorating beauty treatment in ten different scents, Ginger Verbena and Bamboo Green Tea.

Price: $24.95

10. Tree Hut Mediterranean Salt Scrub

This salt scrub from Tree Hut is loaded with Mediterranean Sea salt that contains a high percentage of magnesium, sulfates, and potassium to help treat dry skin while polishing away dead skin cells. It is formulated with activated charcoal to help remove toxins and impurities. And then, it’s infused with fig fruit extract to help boost and rejuvenate your skin, along with Certified Organic olive oil, known for its anti-inflammatory, moisturizing, healing and regenerating properties.

To further repair and re-moisturize your skin after a good scrub, this exfoliating body scrub also contains Certified Organic shea butter that offers anti-aging benefits and promotes your skin’s elasticity. You’ll feel refreshed and sport the lush, sweet scent of fig and olive. Tree Hut also makes a Soothing Himalayan Salt Scrub in a light and lovely Cherry Blossom scent. Post scrub, slather up with Tree Hut’s Tropical Mango Shea Body Butter for soft, shining skin.

Price: $7.11 (5 percent off MSRP)

11. Origins Ginger Body Salt Scrub

First, there’s the cute little reusable jar. Then there’s what you find inside. This exfoliating body scrub contains skin-scouring Dead Sea salts, and warming ginger zest, cushioned in emollient-rich macadamia, soybean, kukui nut and sweet almond oils. This delicious smelling salt scrub removes all traces of roughness to buff every bit of you. But it’s more than a body wash, more than a body scrub. It’s truly an experience for all of your senses.

Ginger root has been used in herbal therapy for thousands of years. Its warm, spicy aroma has been believed to awaken vitality, stimulate the body and inspire desire. And in many ancient cultures it was used as an aphrodisiac to “ginger up” romance. Pair it with Origins Ginger Gloss Smoothing Body Oil to soften and finish your freshly exfoliated skin. On most days of the week, you’ll just want to lather up with a bubbling body wash, so why not spice up those days as well with Origins Ginger Float Cream Bubble Bath?

Price: $59.80

12. Best Buy: St. Ives Sea Salt & Pacific Kelp Body Wash-Two Pack

When it comes to a great deal on good quality skin care, St. Ives is a safe bet. For a super-low price, you’ll get two bottles of St. Ives exfoliating body wash with sea salt and Pacific kelp. This great salt scrub smooths and renews your skin with all-natural exfoliants, while also providing moisture to renew your skin after exfoliation.

The mineral salt and Pacific sea kelp supply your skin with much needed vitamins and antioxidants, to give you fresher and younger looking skin. It’s great for even the most sensitive skin, as it’s hypoallergenic and formulated without parabens or phthalates. For regular shower days, try St. Ives Even and Bright Pink Lemon and Mandarin Orange Body Wash. Are you looking for a scrub specifically for your face? St. Ives makes an excellent Apricot Scrub just for that.

Price: $7.98 (5 percent off MSRP)

13. Anthony Blue Sea Kelp Body Scrub

Anthony had a strategy when they created this Blue Sea Kelp Body Scrub. With sea salt to exfoliate, sea kelp extract to nourish, aloe vera gel for soothing, nutmeg extract to tone, and vitamin C to protect, your skin will be super happy, smooth and soft after using this awesome salt scrub.

This scrub has an amazing deep cleansing formula that will rejuvenate your skin and prepare it to absorb moisture. It helps to eliminate any of those difficult rough and flaky patches and it polishes your body, leaving a smooth and even surface. Use daily for the best results. What’s even nicer? The Blue Sea Kelp Body Scrub comes in a jumbo size so you don’t run out!

Anthony makes a full line of face and body scrubs and cleansers for men, frequently borrowed by their women. You can shop for them here.

Price: $55

14. Amazon’s Choice: Pure Body Naturals Coconut Milk Body Scrub With Dead Sea Salt

You wash, exfoliate, and moisturize your face, so why not take great care of the rest of your body. Soap and water just aren’t going to cut it if you’re after a glowing, look-at-me complexion. Show your skin some love while you hydrate, exfoliate, and protect like never before. Pure Body Naturals Coconut Milk Body Scrub is creamy and luxurious. Dead Sea salt provides a natural, yet gentle, exfoliation that buffs away dead skin cells.

Almond and Apricot oils team up to nourish and hydrate your complexion for a bright, vibrant look. Their ultra-moisturizing properties are especially effective in reducing symptoms of eczema and psoriasis. Coconut milk and safflower oil provide simple, non-invasive, anti-aging benefits, from reducing the appearance of wrinkles to fading age spots.

When you consider this natural formula’s built-in protective defense against UV radiation, this salt scrub might change the way you think about skincare. Pure Body Naturals also makes a Dead Sea Mud Mask that’s a number one Amazon best-seller.

Price: $11.35

15. Indigo Wild Zum Sea Salt Body Scrub

While Zum is a made-up word, Indigo Wild Zum body scrub uses ingredients that are not. Made with moisture-saturated sea salt and pure essential oils to naturally slough off old, dead skin and improve circulation to regenerate new cells, this natural exfoliator will reveal softer, healthier and glowing skin.

With a fresh, citrus scent, your skin will smell every bit as good as it looks. The proprietary formula contains no toxins or harsh chemicals. Follow up with a healthy slathering of Zum body lotion. For a healthy dose of aromatherapy with 100 percent essential oils, spritz on Zum Mist.

Price: $15.81

See Also:

• Best Facial Cleansing Brushes

• Best Natural & Organic Face Washes

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.