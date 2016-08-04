10 Best Hot Rollers: Your Easy Buying Guide (Updated!)

When it comes to beautiful hair, some people just get lucky. Either they have that silky, shiny hair with lots of bounce and body, or they have the perfect ringlets that we have permed our hair to death trying to emulate. Over the years, I’ve learned one thing for certain. No matter what kind of hair you have, you’re almost always searching for a way to make it look different.

Perhaps you chose a different color or cut that went into, and right back out of style. (I’ve had many of both.) But curls have been a no-fail hair option for centuries. Just look at the pictures of women from Marie Antoinette to Sophia Loren to Beyoncé. From tight ringlets to long, sexy, and swooping, the most alluring women wear their hair curled.

So how can you achieve those dramatic results at home without spending endless hours and damaging your hair? It starts by using the right hair products and tools. One sure way to get great looking hair is to invest in the right shampoos and conditioners to keep your hair moisturized and healthy, but aren’t so heavy that they make your hair fall flat. If you’ve got oily hair, using the right shampoo might be even more important.

Since sleeping in rollers is a thing of the past, (thank heavens!) a great blow dryer is essential to getting ultimate volume and lift. While curling irons can create a great head of beautiful waves or curls, the best hot rollers can offer a better solution, with less heat damage to your hair.

It’s interesting that today’s heated rollers are both old and new school. Some use ionic and ceramic technologies, which are really great for reducing heat damage and frizz. Others rely on good old steam to do the job. They create long lasting curls, from tiny ringlets and beachy waves, to those big, voluminous curls that make your hair look thick and luxurious. Whatever look you’re going for, there are heated rollers to switch up the look of your hair, both quickly and effectively.

If you’re trying to refine your morning routine, or just getting ready for an evening out, consider this. You can blow dry and set your hair in hot rollers, then use the curling time to apply your makeup, because your hands are free. It really is an easier way to multi-task.

Once you’ve got your face finished, just slip on your suit or your sexy black dress, slide out your rollers, and simply run your fingers through your hair. Voila! You’ve got gorgeous, head turning curls that just need a touch of hairspray before you dash out the door. If you’re ready to get your curl on, check out these 10 Best Hot Rollers, to see which are the right choice for you.

1. BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Professional Hot Rollers

The BabylissPRO Nano Titanium professional hot roller set features 20 velvety flocked rollers in three different sizes: six small (¾”), six medium (1″) and eight large (1¼”). The maximum far-infrared heat penetrates your hair from within, giving you faster styling times with less damage to your hair.

With ultra-fast heat-up time, these professional quality hot rollers offer exceptional heat conduction. They also have 20 butterfly clips and 20 color-coded metal clips to keep curling simple and easy. Plus they have an on/off switch with an indicator light so you’ll never be left guessing whether or not your curlers are ready to use.

If you really just need hot rollers for long hair, BaByliss also makes a 12 pack of jumbo rollers.

Price: $64.95

Pros:

Lots of big rollers make for soft curls

Heats up fast

Faster curling time reduces hair damage

Curlers give even thin hair big body and volume

Cons:

Roller clips don’t hold well enough and tend to snag hair

Rollers don’t appear to get hot enough for some

Reports of long heat up times

Roller clips leave dents in your hair

2. Remington T|Studio Thermaluxe Ceramic Hot Rollers

Now you can lock in beautiful, long-lasting styles in no time with Remington T|Studio Thermaluxe Ceramic hot rollers, featuring advanced thermal technology. The rollers and clips heat hair from the inside and out, setting your curls in just five minutes. That’s important because the quick set time means you’ll minimize heat damage and frizz.

With 20 rollers in two sizes, 12 large (1 ¼”) and 8 medium (1″), you can create a head full of bouncy curls super fast. This set has a 90-second proprietary dual heating system that heats both the clips and rollers at the same time. It also has a bright LED to indicate when they are ready use.

With a four year warranty, one of the longest we’ve seen, you can count on using these hot rollers for a good long time.

Price: $31.68 (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Very affordable by users

Super fast heat up times

Compact case takes up less counter space

Rollers are hot enough to tame even difficult hair

Cons:

Stacked design of the case makes unloading and reloading more difficult

Clips leave dents in hair

Set has only two curler sizes, which are on the smaller side

3. Infiniti Pro by Conair Instant Heat Ceramic Flocked Rollers

For big, bodacious curls in record time, look no further than this great set of Infiniti Pro by Conair instant heat ceramic flocked rollers. These 20 rollers heat up in just two minutes, so you don’t have to make advance plans if you decide you want gorgeous curls at the last minute.

With twelve different temperature settings, it’s easy to create dozens of different styles. The three different roller sizes mean you’ll have ultimate flexibility – they come in large (1 ¼”, medium (1″) and small (¾”). As an added bonus with these heated curlers, you’ll also receive a bottle of Argan oil fusion for conditioning and anti-frizz technology.

For bigger, more swoopy curls, the Conair Xtreme Instant Heat Jumbo And Super Jumbo Hair Setter is a great choice. It features 12 heated curlers in big and even bigger sizes, which makes them great for long hair.

Price: $49.99

Pros:

Super fast heat-up

Retractable cord makes for simple storage

One hour auto shut-off

Twelve heat settings make these hot rollers extremely flexible

Cons:

Curlers can get extremely hot

Clips don’t hold rollers as well as they should

Big case is not convenient for travel

Rollers are heavy compared to some

4. Best Hot Rollers for Short Hair: Calista Tools Ion Hot Rollers Short Style Set

Maybe you’ve got a more modest mane, and you’re looking for a great set of hot rollers for short hair. This set of hot curlers features 12 smaller rollers that have heating elements inside of each, which means they stay hotter longer. They’re also have baked-in multi-element mineral powders and ionic moisture infusion. That guarantees less frizz for you.

With two different heat settings, you can get beachy waves, or bodacious ringlets, depending on your mood for the day. This set also includes the curler clips, along with a super convenient carrying case that keeps everything organized and together. No wonder they get the nod as Amazon’s choice.

If you’re looking for the best hot rollers for long hair, Calista Tools also makes a long curler set with the same great features as the short style set. Because they stay hot a full 20 minutes, those long ringlets are just a cup of coffee away.

Price: $39.95

Pros:

Amazon’s choice

Great for short and medium length hair

Creates long lasting curls

Handy carrying case keeps things organized

Cons:

Curlers can get almost too hot to touch

Roller clips can kink hair

Clips don’t hold as well as some

Not the best for layered cuts

5. Best Hot Rollers for Long Hair: Conair Pro Porcelain Series Ceramic Hair Curler

Conair’s ceramic jumbo hot rollers can help you achieve all sorts of curly looks without damaging your hair. With six large and six jumbo rollers, these are some of the best hot rollers for long hair. With their super efficient ceramic core, which provides maximum heat transfer of far infrared heat, you get faster, gentler styling with more curls and lots less frizz.

These curlers come with both butterfly and traditional metal clips, so you can choose which works best for you. They heat up to 127° Fahrenheit, in just three minutes. That means very little wait time, and great hair in less time. The on/off switch has an easy read indicator light to let you easily see when you’ve shut them off.

Price: $42.99

Pros:

Highly rated by users

Rollers heat super fast

Rollers are easy to work with and don’t snag on hair

They add body, volume and shape to your hair

Cons:

No indicator to let you know when rollers are at proper temperature

Metal pin fasteners don’t work for some

Larger unit takes up counter or cupboard space

6. Revlon 10-Piece Ionic Hot Rollers Travel Set

It’s easy to have touchable, healthy looking curls anywhere your travels take you. This pink Revlon travel hot roller set has tourmaline ceramic technology. With mineral conditioning crystals that help to create healthy beautiful hair, the triple ceramic coating generates a gentle heat, reversing the effects of damage.

These ergonomically designed hot rollers and clips come in two sizes, medium and large. This set contains five of each size, to make hair styling easy and versatile. These curlers heat up fast, and they have an indicator to let you know when they’re ready to use.

Price: $21.43

Pros:

Compact and lightweight

Super affordable

Rollers heat up fast

Triple ceramic coating delivers gentle heat and helps reverse damage

Cons:

Set is pretty small for those with a lot of hair

Rollers can get very hot next to your head

Roller clips don’t work well for some

Set feels inexpensive

7. Best Curling Sticks: Conair HS18WPK Hot Sticks Hairsetter

This hot roller set is safe and gentle on hair, yet packs the power you need to make sweet, sexy spiral curls or ultra-tight tendrils. The self-locking flexible spiral rollers don’t need clips, yet they hold on tight, so your curls will stay crease-free, unlike other rollers that require separate fasteners.

This set features 14 rollers, in two sizes, for curl versatility and offers super fast heating times. The tourmaline ceramic technology creates long lasting curls that shine. And their cool touch end rings make for easier handling, and less scorched pinkies – a definite plus.

Price: $25.05

Pros:

Amazon’s Choice

Curlers heat quickly

Makes lots of curls

Really affordable compared to some

Cons:

Not enough size range

You can only curl small amounts of hair on each roller

Somewhat time consuming to develop techniques that work

Not hot enough for some

8. Paul Mitchell Neuro Cell Premium Hot Roller System

It’s easy to get excited about anything new from Paul Mitchell, one of the foremost names in hair products and styling tools. These Neuro Cell hot rollers are crafted from industrial-grade components, with rigorous quality control. The premium SmartSense heater ensures these rollers heat up fast, with precisely regulated heat.

This set includes six one-inch rollers and strong hold clips. It features customizable temperature settings and has a one-hour shut-off safety feature, always reassuring when you’re hurrying to get ready for work in the morning. These curlers even have a rapid 8-second heat-up time for fine hair setting. That’s lightning fast.

They also have a color changing indicator light that shows you when your rollers are hot, taking the guesswork out of styling.

Price: $159.49

Pros:

Heats up almost instantly

Super fast setting times

Creates lasting curls

Compact and easy to store

Cons:

Super spendy

Too few rollers for the price tag

Some reports of short shelf life

9. Best Steam Hair Rollers: Caruso Molecular Steam Hairsetter

The Caruso Professional® Molecular® Hairsetter creates long lasting curls and volume, while keeping your hair healthy, shiny, and in great condition. This revolutionary curling process uses tiny molecules of steam to penetrate your hair shaft, reforming the chain bonds to create strong, beautiful curls in less than a minute.

It’s great for creating perfect spiral curls and waves that will last for days. Better yet, this set contains 30 rollers, six each of five sizes, making it one of the most versatile of all reviewed. The compact size makes it ideal for home and travel.

Plus it works well for all hair types, and adds body and shine. If you have so much hair that 30 rollers still aren’t enough, you can buy extra rollers in various sizes here.

Price: $35.69

Pros:

Super easy to use anywhere

Makes great curls that last for days

Leaves hair shiny and bouncy

Reduces heat damage over traditional electric rollers

Cons:

Takes some practice to get the hang of using these

Need to regularly clean the steamer to avoid mineral build-up

Not effective for every user

10. Best Travel Hot Rollers: Remington H1015 Compact Ceramic Worldwide Voltage Hair Setter

This set of travel hot rollers almost begs you to renew your passport and fly somewhere exotic, because you can take these rollers with you, anywhere in the world. With a worldwide voltage option, this hot curler set is compatible with 120-240V and 50/60Hz power outlets.

This set features five medium one-inch rollers, and five large 1¼ inch rollers, along with color coded clips to keep styling simple. But these clips have a secret – instead of the old school U-shape, these J-hooks are easier to use and they don’t dent your hair.

The ceramic rollers activate ionic technology to seal the hair cuticle and repel humidity and static. That means you’ll have less frizz, more shine, and of course, gorgeous curls. And the price is right on, because it’s hard to find such a well rated set, at less than fifteen bucks.

Price: $14.96 (12 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Worldwide voltage control

Ceramic ionic technology reduces frizz and increases shine

Cool touch ends protect from burns

Specially designed J-clips reduce hair dents

Super affordable

Cons:

Not enough hot rollers in the set

Curlers don’t get as hot as some

J-clips don’t stay in as well as traditional clips

Actual heat up time is longer than indicated in the promotional materials

