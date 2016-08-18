15 Best Long Lasting Lipsticks: How to Primp Your Pouter

Looking for luscious lips with stay-all-day color and shine? Me too. I’m a big fan of lipstick and I’m a little embarrassed to admit that my vanity drawer has at least 100 of my favorites from luxury lipsticks to budget brands. There are glosses and balms, along with traditional tubes of all over lip color. That said, I’m also a bit on the lazy side, so I want to do my makeup first thing in the morning and be done with it. But, because I also want to look good all day long, I figured long lasting lipstick was the way to go.

Long lasting lipstick comes in so many forms, and an almost unlimited array of colors. Even though there are hot shades each year, standards like coral, pink, nude and red are always in style, so it’s easy to find colors that suit you. Plus, if you’re only applying it once a day, the tube is going to last a long time.

One thing you’ll see in common with many is that they have a matte finish, which can leave lips feeling dry and stiff. Many of the brands I’ll feature here come with glosses or balms to be used as a topcoat. That helps keep these long wear lipsticks from cracking and flaking off.

Another issue with most, is that they’re pretty difficult to wash off because they actually stain your lips. Cool on the lip color. Not so great if you accidentally get it on your teeth. Keep a toothbrush handy if you’re getting lippy at the office, and a small jar of face cream can be the ticket to softening your lips and removing that color stain if you want something different later in the day. At home, your makeup remover ought to do the trick.

The long lasting lipsticks I’ve chosen will stay on your lips anywhere from six to 24 hours. (I do have to wonder “who wears lipstick that long?”) We’ll look at traditional long lasting lipsticks, liquid lipsticks, and two-step products, all of which look and feel somewhat different. They’re surprisingly affordable and I’ve even included a group of budget brands to get you started.

Probably my favorite thing about these lipsticks is that they stay on your lips without transferring to your children’s cheeks, or your husband or boyfriend’s lips. I guarantee they’re all going to be happy about that. Check out our choices for the Best Long Lasting Lipstick, and get ready to get gorgeous lips that last and last.

1. stila Color Balm Lipstick

A modern take on traditional lipstick, this creamy, purple lipstick provides the full pigment load of a traditional long lasting lipstick, yet delivers the nourishing properties of a balm. Featuring a luxe, satin finish, this formula offers excellent color payoff while phyto-derived emollient properties deliver hydrated, healthy lips.

Naturally cooling peppermint oil provides a fresh and rejuvenating sensation on the lips, while an exclusive certified organic sunflower based polyglyceride soothes, smooths, and adds volume and definition to lips.

Price: $22

Pros:

Lasts all day

Continuously moisturizes lips

Cool tingly feel

Intense color that’s not too shiny or sticky

Cons:

Minty smell and tingly feel isn’t for everyone

Lipstick shape can make application more difficult

Color may vary from initial appearance in photos

Can feel heavy

2. bliss Lock and Key Long Wear Lipstick

bliss has finally introduced their next step to achieving complexion perfection – tinted skin care. Filled with innovative spa ingredients and advanced technologies, this gorgeous red lipstick is so good for you and your skin. Feel free to get lip-locked, because this gorgeous lipstick saturates your lips with pure color that locks into place and lasts all day long.

Rich and creamy, this formula provides bold color pay off and nourishing hydration to moisturize and helps soften lips. Made with meadowfoam seed oil, lemon peel extract and cornflower extract, this lock and key glides on effortlessly for comfortable color that creates the perfect, high-impact pout.

Price: $22

Pros:

Intense matte color

Long wearing

Goes on smoothly

Super moisturizing

Cons:

Colors tend to turn orangey after time

Texture feels drier than some

Moderately expensive

3. Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour® Cream Lip Protectant Stick

This vibrant and long-lasting 8 Hour Lip Protectant Stick from Elizabeth Arden will add a luxurious splash of color while also moisturizing your lips. With SPF 15, it also protects them from the sun’s most damaging UV rays.

This creamy lipstick will keep your kisser soft, smooth and looking young. Elizabeth Arden’s 8 Hour line has escalated to near cult status, because it really does look great for hours and hours.

Price: $22

Pros:

SPF 15 protects lips from the sun

Very moisturizing

Not as heavy as many lipsticks

Sheer light wash of color

Cons:

Not as long lasting as some

Pretty expensive

Not as intensely pigmented as many

4. JAPONESQUE Pro Performance Lipstick

For lips that simply scream sexy, JAPONESQUE Pro Performance Lipstick might become your go-to favorite. This color-drenched, long lasting lipstick is saturated with pigment to deliver intense couture color. Both light and rich, the moisturizing formula glides on to deliver stay-true color and a full-bodied finish.

It feels moisturizing and comfortable with a deep, velvety texture. This long lasting lipstick comes in lots of fashion-forward hues for voluptuous lips that inspire desire. Bold colors and intense creaminess create plumped, volumized lips.

Price: $20

Pros:

Makes lips appear fuller

Nicely hydrating

Applies smoothly

Deep, intense color

Cons:

Leaves some color staining on lips

Tends to wear off after eating and drinking

Moderately expensive

5. LORAC Pro Liquid Lipstick

Get a strong, sexy pout with LORAC Pro liquid lipstick. This creamy formula goes on smooth like a gloss, but with the intense pigment of a traditional lipstick, and then dries down to a comfortable matte finish. This highly-pigmented pro formula stays put, without bleeding or feathering, so it creates luxurious matte color that lasts and lasts.

The special applicator tip allows for perfect definition, and once dry it won’t transfer to clothes or other lips. Paraben free, this long lasting lipstick is infused with anti-aging antioxidants of acai berry, pomegranate, grape seed and vitamins C and E, to help your luscious lips look healthy and full.

Price: $19

Pros:

Very long lasting

Intense color

One layer coverage

Applicator makes lip definition easy

Cons:

Can feel dry and sticky

Colors tend to be brighter than pictured

Color can change somewhat after hours of wear

Small amount for the price

6. Julep It’s Balm Plush Pout Full-Coverage Lip Crayon

Julep’s favorite full-coverage lip crayon serves up a rich, creamy formula that glides on and delivers long-lasting color with a semi gloss finish. This full-coverage lip crayon is ultra-pigmented, and features a buttery texture and moisturizing treatment core, boosted by vitamin E in the middle, that helps that protects against dehydration and free radical damage.

Price: $20

Pros:

Fun colors

Treatment core moisturizes lips

Ultra-pigmentation

Long lasting wear

Cons:

Lipstick can wear down before the moisturizing core is gone

Calling it a balm is misleading

Not as long wearing as some

Moderately expensive

7. VINCENT LONGO Paula Dorf Lip Color Sheer Tint

This is a classic, full coverage lipstick with a creamy formula that’s both dramatic and sophisticated. It delivers a brilliantly smooth color with just a swipe. The beeswax base keeps your lipstick color vibrant for long lasting wear. It also contains lip firming and anti-aging ingredients protect and plump your lips.

This soothing formula also contains essential oils, vitamin E, and aloe vera to hydrate your hydrate lips as well as to prevent the color from bleeding. Better yet, it has an aromatic vanilla fragrance.

Price: $23

Pros:

Super moisturizing

Leaves lips with a natural sheen

Feels creamy

Color lasts for hours

Cons:

A bit pricey

Not enough color punch for some

Vanilla fragrance not for everyone

Can feel a bit sticky

8. Jouer Long-Wear Lip Crème Matte Liquid Lipstick

This weightless, long-wear liquid lipstick offers full-coverage color with a soft-touch finish. It is easy to use, glides on smoothly and, better yet, lasts all day. It slides on your lips with a subtle vanilla scent. If you’re looking for cruelty-free lip products, this is both paraben free and has never been tested on animals.

This liquid lipstick give you intensified by building it in layers, but it’s still ultra-lightweight and has a non-sticky formula for gorgeous lips from dawn to dusk.

Price: $18

Pros:

Lots of awesome colors

Super long lasting

Colors don’t transfer so kiss a lot

Sheer, yet offers full coverage

Cons:

Color can crumble and flake off when dry

Feels somewhat tacky on application

Can make lips feel dry

9. stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick

A creamy-matte, full-coverage lip color, this liquid lipstick delivers intense moisture with bold, long-lasting color. It stays in place for up to six hours of continuous wear. The texture feels nearly weightless on your lips and delivers superb comfort.

This color-rich formula will not bleed or transfer, which means it will stay on your lips and not on your wine glass. It’s enriched with vitamin E and avocado oil, to hydrate and soften your lips so they look and feel beautiful. The doe-foot applicator makes it easy to get this lip color on right.

Price: $22 (8 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Gorgeous colors

Really lasts a long time

Great matte finish

Light, non-sticky formula

Cons:

May make lips feel dry

Can feather into lip creases

Liquid consistency can be more difficult to accurately apply

More difficult to remove than regular lipstick

10. butter LONDON LIPPY Liquid Lipstick

butter LONDON’s LIPPY is a long-wearing, lacquer-like liquid lipstick. It features vitamin E and shea butter to hydrate and condition your lips for a long-lasting, comfortable wear. Plus, this liquid lipstick comes in colors that match the butter LONDON nail lacquers.

Purple lipstick is a hot beauty commodity this year, and the Ruby Murray color is the perfect shade of plummy purple. Swipe it on. Let it dry. Look gorgeous all day long.

Price: $11.53

Pros:

Very long lasting

More moistuizing than many liquid lipsticks

Tastes good, which is a bonus

Pleasantly scented

Cons:

Thick and kind of sticky

More like gloss than lipstick

Not enough pigmentation

Applicator less than adequate

11. Revlon Colorstay Ultimate Suede Lipstick

There’s no one who isn’t familiar with Revlon products, and there’s a reason. Good quality at an affordable price. Their Colorstay Ultimate Suede lipstick is a one-step, fool-proof way to have gorgeous lips all day long. Just swipe it on for a suede-smooth finish.

It instantly moisturizes and feels ultra-comfortable on your lips. Plus, it manages to stay put, without transferring to your coffee cup, wine class or your sweetie’s cheek, so you can smooch with no worries.

Price: $9.99

Pros:

Terrific staying power

Very budget friendly

Awesome matte finish

Feels creamy going on

Cons:

Can turn sticky after drying

May dry out lips

Looks better with gloss on top after a few hours of wear

12. Maybelline New York Superstay 24, 2-step Lipcolor

Meet the 24 hour lip color that pushes the boundaries of long lasting lipsticks. No other long wear lipstick lasts longer. The micro-flex formula glides on and looks gorgeous all day. This formula features built-in balm, so your lips stay moist feeling with no ugly crumbling, caking, fading, or feathering. You can count on this lipstick to stay on your lips without transferring to places it’s not welcome.

Price: $6.29 (37 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Incredibly long lasting

A thin coat does the trick

Doesn’t cake or flake off

Doesn’t transfer to your glass or someone’s cheek

Cons:

Can be sticky if not applied correctly

Tested on animals

May dry out lips

Can be difficult to remove

13. L’oreal Infallible Never Fail Lipcolour

L’oreal’s Infallible Never Fail lipstick won’t disappoint. Its patented formula offers superior elasticity for up to 16 hours of beautiful, comfortable color. It won’t flake off or show weird mid-lip wear marks halfway through your workday.

Made with patented lip-gripping polymers that give this long lasting lipstick some real elasticity, it actually forms a flexible color coating that moves with your lips, making it a lot more comfortable than some. It won’t cake or crack and the marine collagen and vitamin E help to moisturize your lips all day long.

Price: $7.99

Pros:

It really stays on

Comes with moisturizing balm to apply over the lipstick

Won’t peel or fade

Not sticky or gooey

Cons:

Takes several minutes to dry

Hard to remove

Product colors can vary from photos

Application can be messy

14. Best Cheap Long Lasting Lipstick: Rimmel Provocalips Lip Stain

Rimmel Provacalips gives you up to 16 hours of lip liberation. With an innovative two-step process, this long lasting lipstick is kiss proof, transfer proof and food proof. It delivers high impact color, but doesn’t leave your lips feeling tight or dry. Just swipe on the color stick and allow it to dry, then apply the top coat which locks in the color, but also adds moisture and shine. Your lips will feel smooth and sexy, which means you’ll feel beautiful.

Price: $6.99

Pros:

It lasts and lasts

Comes in really great shades

You can wear it glossy or matte

Stays on your lips and no one else’s

Cons:

Colors are super-intense

Somewhat off-putting taste and smell

Can be difficult to remove

15. Amazon’s Choice: COVERGIRL Outlast Lipcolor

Covergirl’s longwearing lip color just got better. The new advanced formula delivers resilient, brilliant color and features a better applicator. This long lasting lipstick gives you up to 24 hours of color, if you ever plan to stay up for that many hours. It also comes with a moisturizing topcoat that keeps your lips moist, soft and smooth throughout the day. Besides the fact that it’s so affordable and well-liked by users, it comes in more colors than most other brands so it’s easy to pick one or ten colors that are perfect for you.

Price: $7.34 (11 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

It does indeed last long

Comes with lip conditioning gloss

The most colors to choose from of any

Not sticky

Cons:

Use a lighter coat of color to avoid feeling matted

Can leave lips feeling dry

Gloss can feel greasy

