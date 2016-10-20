10 Best Facial Steamers: Which is Right for You?

Whether it’s the time of year where you’re stuck inside, or a time when you’re out in the hot sun and spending time poolside or lakeside, a facial steamer can be your skin’s best friend. When it’s cold, and you do go out, you’re probably buffeted by those harsh winter winds that can dry your skin.
If you’re mostly an indoors person, you’re still subjected to the dry air inside because of the furnace, fireplace, or in summer, the air conditioner. While these warming and cooling devices feel good on our bodies, they aren’t great for keeping our faces and sinuses hydrated and moisturized. So perhaps it’s time to consider buying a facial steamer.
These at home face steamers or facial saunas have lots of great benefits. They deeply cleanse your skin, removing impurities, opening blocked pores, and minimizing blackheads. But they also possess some healing powers for those of you with acne prone skin. Used in conjunction with a facial cleansing brush, or facial scrub, they can be especially beneficial for acne suppression.
In addition, that steam, whether cool or warm, using nano-ionic mist particles or not, also helps increase circulation. It aids in sloughing off dead skin cells, and frankly, that steam feels a little like heaven when you’re cold and parched, or hot and baked.
As an added bonus, these sorts of home facials maximize the impact of your favorite eye and face creams, moisturizers and serums, because your skin literally opens up and accepts all their nutrients much more efficiently. With as much as you spend on them, who wouldn’t want their full benefit?
Facial steamers are especially helpful if you suffer from dry, stuffy sinuses. Many of the steamers we’ve reviewed here actually feature steam concentrators specifically to tackle dry sinuses, allergies and chronic runny noses. Used in conjunction with home air purifiers, you can breathe easier, sleep better and wake up without those darned puffy eyes.
If you grew up with the old tradition of holding your face over a steaming pot of water with a towel over your head, you can kiss those days goodbye. Today’s facial steamers are portable, easy to use and small enough to fit into even the most cramped bathroom cabinet or closet.
You can use them as mini-humidifiers, or prop them on your nightstand for a quick way to relax just before bed. Plus, you have far less chance of getting burned by hot water, as most of these machines carefully regulate temperatures, and the best of them shut off automatically when they run dry.
Most facial steamers recommend using only distilled water to fill their reservoirs. Distilled water ensures that you’re not getting any bacteria in your steam, and it also helps to eliminate chemical buildup that might occur when using regular tap water. Some steamers feature UV lighting inside to ensure your steam is crystal clean.
A few steamers even allow for the use of aromatherapy, which can be especially helpful when it comes to deep relaxation. Essential oils can also be terrific at clearing clogged sinuses, relieving headaches and enhancing your focus and cognition.
All of the facial steamers we’ll look at here are distinctly for home use. There are many reasonably priced professional, spa quality face steamers that you might also consider for home use, if you have the desire, expertise and most importantly, the room for them.
Let’s look at the most popular, highly rated brands of facial saunas and steamers and don’t forget, any one of these great machines would make a pretty perfect gift for someone you love. Here are our picks for the 10 Best Facial Steamers with this easy buying guide.
1. ETTG Spa Home Facial Steamer
You can treat yourself to luxurious spa treatments in the comfort of your own home with this ETTG Facial Sauna System. Simply activate the hydrophilic factor, and replenish water in your skin. This facial steamer promotes the regeneration of collagen, reduces hairline cracks and wrinkles and helps to restore your skin for a soft, smoother complexion.
It also helps to improve your skin’s absorbency, allowing it to soak in nutrients from your favorite creams and moisturizers. Believe it or not, this dandy home facial spa also helps to weaken pigmented spots, meaning your face will look clearer with a more smooth and even skin tone.
The cleansing steam kills skin bacteria which means it can help to suppress acne, allowing irritated skin to heal. This steamer comes with a sinus cone that concentrates the steam to help clear clogged sinuses and the larger cone which accommodates your entire face. The facial sauna system comes with a facial tool featuring a gentle exfoliating brush.
Just one fill with water gives you anywhere from ten to thirty minutes of soothing mist, and the automatic shut-off is definitely a bonus. Used with a Dead Sea mud mask, your skin will feel and look unbelievably clean and fresh.
Price: $23.79
Buy the ETTG Spa Home Facial Steamer here.
Pros:
- Rated 4.1 out of five stars by purchasers
- Easy to set up and use
- Steam concentrator helps unclog blocked sinuses
- Helps to reduce blackheads and acne
Cons:
- Steam is not as strong as expected
- Face mask can put you in an awkward position
- Has a heavy plastic smell at first
Find more ETTG Spa Home Facial Steamer information and reviews here.
2. Conair Facial Sauna System
It’s easier than ever to give yourself a relaxing and rejuvenating facial at home with this Conair facial spa. It gently steams open clogged pores and rejuvenates your skin. A narrow sinus cone helps clear nasal and sinus passages. It’s super easy to use with a timer, automatic shut-off and a water cylinder for accurate filling.
This face steamer comes complete with dual facial sauna cones: the wide facial steamer and a narrow sinus cone. This Conair facial tool has a gentle exfoliating brush, along with a sponge for applying moisturizer. The timer allows you to customize length of your facial or nasal treatments.
The large cone is 6.75 inches wide and has a flared, open side to accommodate your face, chin, and neck for cleansing. The small cone is 3.5 inches wide, so steam is directed into the nose, where it can be breathed in during allergy and cold season. And for safety the unit automatically shuts off after 45 minutes.
Price: $24.99
Buy the Conair Facial Sauna System here.
Pros:
- Rated 3.8 out of five stars by purchasers
- Very reasonably priced
- Helps to alleviate stuffy nose and congestion
- Leaves skin feeling super moisturized
Cons:
- May cause burns if used improperly
- Steam volume is less than some users prefer
- Can feel too hot for some
- Plastic face shield less ergonomic than some models
Find more Conair Facial Sauna System information and reviews here.
3. KINGA Nano Ionic Facial Steamer
We all know that hot steam effectively helps to open the pores, cleansing your skin and leaving it ready to fully absorb the nutrients from your favorite creams and moisturizers. The KINGA Nano Ionic Facial Steamer features an ultrasonicator which instantly evaporates water into a fine consistent mist stream for your face.
With a full tank of distilled water, this unit will provide six to nine minutes worth of pure, hydrating and cleansing moisture. Larger than many other facial steamers, it utilizes an advanced, yet highly miniaturized, Positive Thermal Coefficient (PTC) ceramic heating element that instantly vaporizes clean water to produce visibly strong steam.
Coupled to an internal fan, the directed micro-fine steam penetrates deep into all your skin’s layers, helping to replenish the water in your skin, promoting collagen regeneration and killing bacteria to suppress acne. The UV lamp inside the unit sterilizes the steam so that it reaches your skin in the purest fashion.
If you’re interested in seeing more nano-ionic facial steamers, browse here.
Price: $25.95
Buy the KINGA Nano Ionic Facial Steamer here.
Pros:
- Rated 4.2 out of five stars by purchasers
- Very high steam volume
- Provides fast, full steam in under 30 seconds
- Super effective for acne prone skin
Cons:
- Cannot be used with aromatherapy oils
- Some water tank malfunctions reported
- No facial shield to direct steam
- Not as durable as some
Find more KINGA Nano Ionic Facial Steamer information and reviews here.
4. Panasonic EH-SA31VP Spa-Quality Facial Steamer
The compact ES-SA31VP Panasonic Facial Steamer with nano ionic steam makes it super simple to enjoy beautifying, spa-like facial sauna treatments at home. With a simple push of a button, this face steamer generates warm, soothing waves of ionic steam particles.
These particles are 4,000 times finer than ordinary steam particles, so they more effectively penetrate and moisturize the skin. In just six minutes, the deep-cleaning nano-steam helps to relax and soften your skin, while purging makeup, dirt and other impurities from your pores.
Purifying moisture can be a great part of your regular skin care regimen to thoroughly cleanse facial skin for easier makeup application. This steamer also works great at the end of the day to cleanse off the makeup, dirt and oils that build up, leaving you with a soothed and refreshed complexion.
Since the steam is especially relaxing, a treatment right before bed will likely have you resting better, which also means you’ll wake up looking better. Steaming at night is the perfect time for a treatment, because your skin does most of its healing and regeneration while you sleep. And, because this unit is so compact, it won’t take up a ton of room on your counter or nightstand.
Panasonic makes a wide range of terrific personal care and beauty tools. Find more of them right here.
Price: $99.99
Buy the Panasonic EH-SA31VP Spa-Quality Facial Steamer here.
Pros:
- Rated 4.1 out of 5 stars by purchasers
- Compact unit fits well into small spaces
- Delivers lots of steam almost immediately
- Great for skin and sinuses
Cons:
- Pretty darned spendy
- Steam can smell funny to some
- Some reports of water containers cracking
- Some Panasonic customer service complaints reported
Find more Panasonic EH-SA31VP Spa-Quality Facial Steamer information and reviews here.
5. Top Rated: Kingdom Cares Nano Ionic Hot Mist Moisturizing Facial Steamer
The Kingdom Cares Hot Mist Facial Steamer delivers nano-ionic steam to effectively moisturize your face, relieve dryness and help your skin look relaxed and smooth. This home facial steamer takes the advanced PTC ceramic heating element to vaporize clean water and produce strong steam, in under a minute.
The micro-fine nano steam, when combined with ionic water particles, can be up to ten times more effective in penetrating your skin. Steaming is an effective way to soften the skin’s cuticle, unclog pores and improve your skin’s absorbency.
The other cool thing about this facial steamer is that it takes into consideration you might want to double down on your beauty treatment, by using it in conjunction with a mask. This machine comes with a built in mirror on the top that allows you to effectively spread creams and other products, while you’re steaming.
With repeated use, you will likely see a reduction in blackheads and breakouts, while also improving your skin’s circulation and cell vitality. This machine is easy and safe to use. The steamer has an intelligent temperature control unit to prevent the steamer from running dry and burning.
Price: $39.99
Buy the Kingdom Cares Nano Ionic Hot Mist Moisturizing Facial Steamer here.
Pros:
- Rated 4.6 out of 5 stars by purchasers
- Very affordable
- Cool built in mirror feature
- Nano-ionic steam penetrates skin more effectively
Cons:
- Nozzle can get very hot
- Steam temperature may be too hot for some
- Small unit requires users to move their face more than those with a facial shield
Find more Kingdom Cares Nano Ionic Hot Mist Moisturizing Facial Steamer information and reviews here.
6. Kealive Facial Steamer
An affordable at-home facial steamer can make your skin both softer and clearer, helping to reduce the signs of aging while naturally refreshing your skin. The highly rated Kealive facial steamer is compact and easy to use. It produces ultra-fine nano-ionic steam in just 40 seconds, and it can also double as a small home humidifying system.
This nifty facial sauna has an automatic smart shutoff feature when the steamer water supply runs dry, so you never have to worry about burning or damaging your steamer. Its flexible nozzle lets you adjust the steam spray with the touch of a finger.
With a full water reservoir, you can experience a strong thick steam spray for up to ten minutes. This sweet little facial sauna gives you the spa experience at home. To keep your feet looking as young and refreshed as your face, consider the Kealive Electric Foot Callus Remover.
Price: $34.95
Buy the Kealive Facial Steamer here.
Pros:
- Rated 3.6 out of five stars by purchasers
- Easily adjustable nozzle
- Automatic shut-off feature
- Produces thick, spa-like steam
Cons:
- No face shield to direct steam spray
- Steam can have an off-putting aroma
- Can occasionally spit larger than expected water droplets
Find more Kealive Facial Steamer information and reviews here.
7. Revlon Facial Sauna
Revlon’s soothing facial sauna is a complete two-step system with both a facial and nasal cone. The facial cone lets you direct the steam to your whole face, opening up pores for a deep cleansing regimen. The hot soothing mist helps moisturize and soften skin, while helping to restore natural radiance.
There’s no doubt that steam leaves your skin feeling fresh and renewed. The nasal cone narrows the steam stream to focus on cleansing and clearing blocked nasal passages. Steam treatments are both relaxing and therapeutic, and the thermostatically controlled temperature means you’ll get this healing warm moisture that’s not too hot or too cool.
Price: $21.99
Buy the Revlon Facial Sauna here.
Pros:
- Rated four out of five stars by purchasers
- Very reasonably priced
- Comes with both facial and nasal cones
- Produces plentiful steam
Cons:
- Takes a long time to heat up
- Looks and feels flimsy
- No auto shut-off feature
- Face shield not large enough for some
Find more Revlon Facial Sauna information and reviews here.
8. Kingdom Cares Nano Ionic Cool Mist Moisturizing Facial Steamer
This Kingdom Cares cool mist facial steamer can provide an efficient and healthy way to moisturize your skin with full-powered and stable steam. The cool steam is generated by ultrasonic vibration by a special element inside the appliance. It breaks the water particles into nano-ionic steam, which can penetrate the skin more easily.
With regular use, the cool steam can help to refresh your skin, repairing it from overexposure to the sun in both summer and winter. The mild, cool steam will clean away dead cells and accelerate rejuvenation after a sunburn.The nano-ionic steam penetrates skin deeply to dilute and remove oil, hints of leftover makeup and other environmental pollutants.
This steamer can soften keratin, making your face easier to cleanse, and improving absorption of moisture, along with tightening and brightening your face. While it’s great to have a machine that can help repair sunburned skin, it also pays to protect your face and body with excellent sunblock before you hit the slopes or the beach.
Price: $36.99 (26 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Kingdom Cares Nano Ionic Cool Mist Moisturizing Facial Steamer here.
Pros:
- Rated 3.7 out of five stars by purchasers
- Cool mist comfortably hydrates skin, nasal passages and eyes
- Cool mist helps to tighten pores
- Helps to restore skin after a sunburn
Cons:
- More expensive than some
- Cool mist not preferred by all users
- No face or nasal shields to direct mist spray
Find more Kingdom Cares Nano Ionic Cool Mist Moisturizing Facial Steamer information and reviews here.
9. CkeyiN Nano Ionic Facial Steamer
If you’re feeling unsatisfied with your cleanser because it doesn’t seem to be deeply cleansing your skin, this affordable facial steamer can help you to open and unclog your pores. It actually helps melt away many of the dirty substances on your face.
For those with sensitive skin, one ten minute treatment with this face steamer will keep skin toned and radiant. For those with regular skin, this facial sauna can be used two or three times per week to keep skin feeling clean, taut and super hydrated.
With a UV light inside, this steamer kills any bacteria, so the nano ionic steam reaches your skin in form. The large 70ml water tank allows for 12 minutes of working time, to replenish your skin , increasing blood circulation, which can delay the effects of aging.
Price: $39.99
Buy the CkeyiN Nano Ionic Facial Steamer here.
Pros:
- Rated 4.8 out of 5 stars by purchasers
- Safety shut-off feature if steamer is accidentally tipped over
- Produces lots of steam
- Very easy to use and fill
Cons:
- Must use distilled water
- Not suitable for aromatherapy
- May not deliver steam for as long as stated
- Can be hard to direct the steam for a full face treatment
Find more CkeyiN Nano Ionic Facial Steamer information and reviews here.
10. OKACHI GLIYA Professional Warm Mist Nano Ionic Facial Steamer
An intelligent steaming balance system is behind the popularity of this facial steamer, because it will automatically keep the steam at a relaxing and pleasant 104 degrees Fahrenheit during your treatment. Using the most advanced nano technology, the ceramic heating element turns water into micro-fine particles, disinfected by an internal UV Light.
With an 80ml water vessel, this steamer give you slightly longer treatment times than some others. And longer steaming means better moisturizing, and cleaner, clearer pores. The easy to understand microcomputer touch-panel means the steamer is simple to operate, or you can control the on and off function by simply shutting the attached mirror lid on top.
As with most steamers, this unit is helpful in clearing up acne, moisturizing your skin, and giving your complexion an overall boost, and is a relaxing way to pamper yourself, while doing something healthy.
Price: $59.99
Buy the OKACHI GLIYA Professional Warm Mist Nano Ionic Facial Steamer here.
Pros:
- Highly rated by users
- Compact design includes a mirror on top
- Larger water vessel than some
- Creates consistent 104 degree steam
Cons:
- More expensive than some
- Must use distilled water for optimum performance
- Not suited for dry or sensitive skin
- Some shelf life issues reported
Find more OKACHI GLIYA Professional Warm Mist Nano Ionic Facial Steamer information and reviews here.
