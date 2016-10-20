10 Best Facial Steamers: Which is Right for You?

Whether it’s the time of year where you’re stuck inside, or a time when you’re out in the hot sun and spending time poolside or lakeside, a facial steamer can be your skin’s best friend. When it’s cold, and you do go out, you’re probably buffeted by those harsh winter winds that can dry your skin.

If you’re mostly an indoors person, you’re still subjected to the dry air inside because of the furnace, fireplace, or in summer, the air conditioner. While these warming and cooling devices feel good on our bodies, they aren’t great for keeping our faces and sinuses hydrated and moisturized. So perhaps it’s time to consider buying a facial steamer.

These at home face steamers or facial saunas have lots of great benefits. They deeply cleanse your skin, removing impurities, opening blocked pores, and minimizing blackheads. But they also possess some healing powers for those of you with acne prone skin. Used in conjunction with a facial cleansing brush, or facial scrub, they can be especially beneficial for acne suppression.

In addition, that steam, whether cool or warm, using nano-ionic mist particles or not, also helps increase circulation. It aids in sloughing off dead skin cells, and frankly, that steam feels a little like heaven when you’re cold and parched, or hot and baked.

As an added bonus, these sorts of home facials maximize the impact of your favorite eye and face creams, moisturizers and serums, because your skin literally opens up and accepts all their nutrients much more efficiently. With as much as you spend on them, who wouldn’t want their full benefit?

Facial steamers are especially helpful if you suffer from dry, stuffy sinuses. Many of the steamers we’ve reviewed here actually feature steam concentrators specifically to tackle dry sinuses, allergies and chronic runny noses. Used in conjunction with home air purifiers, you can breathe easier, sleep better and wake up without those darned puffy eyes.

If you grew up with the old tradition of holding your face over a steaming pot of water with a towel over your head, you can kiss those days goodbye. Today’s facial steamers are portable, easy to use and small enough to fit into even the most cramped bathroom cabinet or closet.

You can use them as mini-humidifiers, or prop them on your nightstand for a quick way to relax just before bed. Plus, you have far less chance of getting burned by hot water, as most of these machines carefully regulate temperatures, and the best of them shut off automatically when they run dry.

Most facial steamers recommend using only distilled water to fill their reservoirs. Distilled water ensures that you’re not getting any bacteria in your steam, and it also helps to eliminate chemical buildup that might occur when using regular tap water. Some steamers feature UV lighting inside to ensure your steam is crystal clean.

A few steamers even allow for the use of aromatherapy, which can be especially helpful when it comes to deep relaxation. Essential oils can also be terrific at clearing clogged sinuses, relieving headaches and enhancing your focus and cognition.

All of the facial steamers we’ll look at here are distinctly for home use. There are many reasonably priced professional, spa quality face steamers that you might also consider for home use, if you have the desire, expertise and most importantly, the room for them.

Let’s look at the most popular, highly rated brands of facial saunas and steamers and don’t forget, any one of these great machines would make a pretty perfect gift for someone you love. Here are our picks for the 10 Best Facial Steamers with this easy buying guide.

1. ETTG Spa Home Facial Steamer

You can treat yourself to luxurious spa treatments in the comfort of your own home with this ETTG Facial Sauna System. Simply activate the hydrophilic factor, and replenish water in your skin. This facial steamer promotes the regeneration of collagen, reduces hairline cracks and wrinkles and helps to restore your skin for a soft, smoother complexion.

It also helps to improve your skin’s absorbency, allowing it to soak in nutrients from your favorite creams and moisturizers. Believe it or not, this dandy home facial spa also helps to weaken pigmented spots, meaning your face will look clearer with a more smooth and even skin tone.

The cleansing steam kills skin bacteria which means it can help to suppress acne, allowing irritated skin to heal. This steamer comes with a sinus cone that concentrates the steam to help clear clogged sinuses and the larger cone which accommodates your entire face. The facial sauna system comes with a facial tool featuring a gentle exfoliating brush.

Just one fill with water gives you anywhere from ten to thirty minutes of soothing mist, and the automatic shut-off is definitely a bonus. Used with a Dead Sea mud mask, your skin will feel and look unbelievably clean and fresh.

Price: $23.79

Pros:

Rated 4.1 out of five stars by purchasers

Easy to set up and use

Steam concentrator helps unclog blocked sinuses

Helps to reduce blackheads and acne

Cons:

Steam is not as strong as expected

Face mask can put you in an awkward position

Has a heavy plastic smell at first

2. Conair Facial Sauna System

It’s easier than ever to give yourself a relaxing and rejuvenating facial at home with this Conair facial spa. It gently steams open clogged pores and rejuvenates your skin. A narrow sinus cone helps clear nasal and sinus passages. It’s super easy to use with a timer, automatic shut-off and a water cylinder for accurate filling.

This face steamer comes complete with dual facial sauna cones: the wide facial steamer and a narrow sinus cone. This Conair facial tool has a gentle exfoliating brush, along with a sponge for applying moisturizer. The timer allows you to customize length of your facial or nasal treatments.

The large cone is 6.75 inches wide and has a flared, open side to accommodate your face, chin, and neck for cleansing. The small cone is 3.5 inches wide, so steam is directed into the nose, where it can be breathed in during allergy and cold season. And for safety the unit automatically shuts off after 45 minutes.

Price: $24.99

Pros:

Rated 3.8 out of five stars by purchasers

Very reasonably priced

Helps to alleviate stuffy nose and congestion

Leaves skin feeling super moisturized

Cons:

May cause burns if used improperly

Steam volume is less than some users prefer

Can feel too hot for some

Plastic face shield less ergonomic than some models

3. KINGA Nano Ionic Facial Steamer

We all know that hot steam effectively helps to open the pores, cleansing your skin and leaving it ready to fully absorb the nutrients from your favorite creams and moisturizers. The KINGA Nano Ionic Facial Steamer features an ultrasonicator which instantly evaporates water into a fine consistent mist stream for your face.

With a full tank of distilled water, this unit will provide six to nine minutes worth of pure, hydrating and cleansing moisture. Larger than many other facial steamers, it utilizes an advanced, yet highly miniaturized, Positive Thermal Coefficient (PTC) ceramic heating element that instantly vaporizes clean water to produce visibly strong steam.

Coupled to an internal fan, the directed micro-fine steam penetrates deep into all your skin’s layers, helping to replenish the water in your skin, promoting collagen regeneration and killing bacteria to suppress acne. The UV lamp inside the unit sterilizes the steam so that it reaches your skin in the purest fashion.

Price: $25.95

Pros:

Rated 4.2 out of five stars by purchasers

Very high steam volume

Provides fast, full steam in under 30 seconds

Super effective for acne prone skin

Cons:

Cannot be used with aromatherapy oils

Some water tank malfunctions reported

No facial shield to direct steam

Not as durable as some

4. Panasonic EH-SA31VP Spa-Quality Facial Steamer

The compact ES-SA31VP Panasonic Facial Steamer with nano ionic steam makes it super simple to enjoy beautifying, spa-like facial sauna treatments at home. With a simple push of a button, this face steamer generates warm, soothing waves of ionic steam particles.

These particles are 4,000 times finer than ordinary steam particles, so they more effectively penetrate and moisturize the skin. In just six minutes, the deep-cleaning nano-steam helps to relax and soften your skin, while purging makeup, dirt and other impurities from your pores.

Purifying moisture can be a great part of your regular skin care regimen to thoroughly cleanse facial skin for easier makeup application. This steamer also works great at the end of the day to cleanse off the makeup, dirt and oils that build up, leaving you with a soothed and refreshed complexion.

Since the steam is especially relaxing, a treatment right before bed will likely have you resting better, which also means you’ll wake up looking better. Steaming at night is the perfect time for a treatment, because your skin does most of its healing and regeneration while you sleep. And, because this unit is so compact, it won’t take up a ton of room on your counter or nightstand.

Price: $99.99

Pros:

Rated 4.1 out of 5 stars by purchasers

Compact unit fits well into small spaces

Delivers lots of steam almost immediately

Great for skin and sinuses

Cons:

Pretty darned spendy

Steam can smell funny to some

Some reports of water containers cracking

Some Panasonic customer service complaints reported

5. Top Rated: Kingdom Cares Nano Ionic Hot Mist Moisturizing Facial Steamer

The Kingdom Cares Hot Mist Facial Steamer delivers nano-ionic steam to effectively moisturize your face, relieve dryness and help your skin look relaxed and smooth. This home facial steamer takes the advanced PTC ceramic heating element to vaporize clean water and produce strong steam, in under a minute.

The micro-fine nano steam, when combined with ionic water particles, can be up to ten times more effective in penetrating your skin. Steaming is an effective way to soften the skin’s cuticle, unclog pores and improve your skin’s absorbency.

The other cool thing about this facial steamer is that it takes into consideration you might want to double down on your beauty treatment, by using it in conjunction with a mask. This machine comes with a built in mirror on the top that allows you to effectively spread creams and other products, while you’re steaming.

With repeated use, you will likely see a reduction in blackheads and breakouts, while also improving your skin’s circulation and cell vitality. This machine is easy and safe to use. The steamer has an intelligent temperature control unit to prevent the steamer from running dry and burning.

Price: $39.99

Pros:

Rated 4.6 out of 5 stars by purchasers

Very affordable

Cool built in mirror feature

Nano-ionic steam penetrates skin more effectively

Cons:

Nozzle can get very hot

Steam temperature may be too hot for some

Small unit requires users to move their face more than those with a facial shield

6. Kealive Facial Steamer

An affordable at-home facial steamer can make your skin both softer and clearer, helping to reduce the signs of aging while naturally refreshing your skin. The highly rated Kealive facial steamer is compact and easy to use. It produces ultra-fine nano-ionic steam in just 40 seconds, and it can also double as a small home humidifying system.

This nifty facial sauna has an automatic smart shutoff feature when the steamer water supply runs dry, so you never have to worry about burning or damaging your steamer. Its flexible nozzle lets you adjust the steam spray with the touch of a finger.

With a full water reservoir, you can experience a strong thick steam spray for up to ten minutes. This sweet little facial sauna gives you the spa experience at home. To keep your feet looking as young and refreshed as your face, consider the Kealive Electric Foot Callus Remover.

Price: $34.95

Pros:

Rated 3.6 out of five stars by purchasers

Easily adjustable nozzle

Automatic shut-off feature

Produces thick, spa-like steam

Cons:

No face shield to direct steam spray

Steam can have an off-putting aroma

Can occasionally spit larger than expected water droplets

7. Revlon Facial Sauna

Revlon’s soothing facial sauna is a complete two-step system with both a facial and nasal cone. The facial cone lets you direct the steam to your whole face, opening up pores for a deep cleansing regimen. The hot soothing mist helps moisturize and soften skin, while helping to restore natural radiance.

There’s no doubt that steam leaves your skin feeling fresh and renewed. The nasal cone narrows the steam stream to focus on cleansing and clearing blocked nasal passages. Steam treatments are both relaxing and therapeutic, and the thermostatically controlled temperature means you’ll get this healing warm moisture that’s not too hot or too cool.

Price: $21.99

Pros:

Rated four out of five stars by purchasers

Very reasonably priced

Comes with both facial and nasal cones

Produces plentiful steam

Cons:

Takes a long time to heat up

Looks and feels flimsy

No auto shut-off feature

Face shield not large enough for some

8. Kingdom Cares Nano Ionic Cool Mist Moisturizing Facial Steamer

This Kingdom Cares cool mist facial steamer can provide an efficient and healthy way to moisturize your skin with full-powered and stable steam. The cool steam is generated by ultrasonic vibration by a special element inside the appliance. It breaks the water particles into nano-ionic steam, which can penetrate the skin more easily.

With regular use, the cool steam can help to refresh your skin, repairing it from overexposure to the sun in both summer and winter. The mild, cool steam will clean away dead cells and accelerate rejuvenation after a sunburn.The nano-ionic steam penetrates skin deeply to dilute and remove oil, hints of leftover makeup and other environmental pollutants.

This steamer can soften keratin, making your face easier to cleanse, and improving absorption of moisture, along with tightening and brightening your face. While it’s great to have a machine that can help repair sunburned skin, it also pays to protect your face and body with excellent sunblock before you hit the slopes or the beach.

Price: $36.99 (26 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 3.7 out of five stars by purchasers

Cool mist comfortably hydrates skin, nasal passages and eyes

Cool mist helps to tighten pores

Helps to restore skin after a sunburn

Cons:

More expensive than some

Cool mist not preferred by all users

No face or nasal shields to direct mist spray

9. CkeyiN Nano Ionic Facial Steamer

If you’re feeling unsatisfied with your cleanser because it doesn’t seem to be deeply cleansing your skin, this affordable facial steamer can help you to open and unclog your pores. It actually helps melt away many of the dirty substances on your face.

For those with sensitive skin, one ten minute treatment with this face steamer will keep skin toned and radiant. For those with regular skin, this facial sauna can be used two or three times per week to keep skin feeling clean, taut and super hydrated.

With a UV light inside, this steamer kills any bacteria, so the nano ionic steam reaches your skin in form. The large 70ml water tank allows for 12 minutes of working time, to replenish your skin , increasing blood circulation, which can delay the effects of aging.

Price: $39.99

Pros:

Rated 4.8 out of 5 stars by purchasers

Safety shut-off feature if steamer is accidentally tipped over

Produces lots of steam

Very easy to use and fill

Cons:

Must use distilled water

Not suitable for aromatherapy

May not deliver steam for as long as stated

Can be hard to direct the steam for a full face treatment

10. OKACHI GLIYA Professional Warm Mist Nano Ionic Facial Steamer

An intelligent steaming balance system is behind the popularity of this facial steamer, because it will automatically keep the steam at a relaxing and pleasant 104 degrees Fahrenheit during your treatment. Using the most advanced nano technology, the ceramic heating element turns water into micro-fine particles, disinfected by an internal UV Light.

With an 80ml water vessel, this steamer give you slightly longer treatment times than some others. And longer steaming means better moisturizing, and cleaner, clearer pores. The easy to understand microcomputer touch-panel means the steamer is simple to operate, or you can control the on and off function by simply shutting the attached mirror lid on top.

As with most steamers, this unit is helpful in clearing up acne, moisturizing your skin, and giving your complexion an overall boost, and is a relaxing way to pamper yourself, while doing something healthy.

Price: $59.99

Pros:

Highly rated by users

Compact design includes a mirror on top

Larger water vessel than some

Creates consistent 104 degree steam

Cons:

More expensive than some

Must use distilled water for optimum performance

Not suited for dry or sensitive skin

Some shelf life issues reported

