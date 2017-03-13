20 Best Organic Shampoos: Which Is Right for You?

The more we learn about chemicals in beauty products, the more many of us want to shy away from using things that can harm the planet, and may have potential to cause harm to us and our families. From organic lipsticks and moisturizers, to sunscreens, those products we put on our skin seem especially important to be pure and free of harmful ingredients.

If those same concerns have you searching for a more natural and organic shampoo, you’re going to amazed with the choices available these days. Made with botanical ingredients like herbs, fruits and nut butters, you’ll be lathering up your hair and getting divine results with the huge number of shampoo choices available.

Natural and organic shampoos are available to tackle nearly every hair problem you can imagine. There are organic shampoos for hair growth, moisturizing shampoos, clarifying shampoos and shampoos specifically formulated for men. Better yet, there are tear-free, tangle fighting organic shampoos for your babies and kids. They smell really great, and they’re gentle to their extra-sensitive skin and hair.

Amazingly, while you’d normally expect to pay a premium for organic hair care products, the best organic shampoos we found are both budget friendly, and get rave consumer reviews, with higher than four out of five stars.

If you’re looking to manage your mane, and leave it shiny, bouncy and smelling completely delicious, many of these organic natural shampoos are scented with essential oils to do just that. Most come with companion organic conditioners, and some even offer combo packs that sell them together.

Probably my favorite thing, in addition to the incredible earth-friendly ingredients you’ll find in these hair care products, is that they’re cruelty-free, which means they are never tested on animals.

Once you’ve tried some of the selections here, we think you’ll be amazed by results that are every bit as good as those hair products filled with ingredients you can’t even pronounce. We’ve broken this list into sections, so you can easily shop by the kind of shampoo you’re looking for. So if you’re game to try moving to a more natural beauty regimen, you’ll want to try some of these 20 Best Organic Shampoos, to see which is right for you.

Best Moisturizing Organic Shampoos 1. Tree to Tub Organic Soapberry Shampoo

You can begin to restore your hair’s natural shine and luster with the nourishing, natural lather of the soapberry, bottled straight from the forest. For thousands of years, soapberry’s anti-inflammatory properties have been used in Ayurvedic dermatology as the healing soap for even the most delicate skin.

This hypo-allergenic, organic shampoo is ultra-gentle. It heals damaged strands and eliminates dandruff with olive leaf, gotu kola, and chamomile. And with a perfectly balanced pH for your hair and scalp, it protects your vital natural oils, strengthening your hair and soothing dry, irritated scalps.

Because it is cruelty free and eco-friendly, you can feel good about using it every day. Plus, you’ll be supporting a cool little company funded by Kickstarter, and that’s always a great way to use the power of your wallet to forward your organic philosophy.

Tree to Tub also makes organic soapberry face wash, along with organic lotion and hair conditioner.

Price: $16.99 (5 percent off MSRP)

2. SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Restorative Shampoo & Conditioner Bundle

There’s nothing better than getting an organic two-fer. This shampoo and condition bundle is a great deal and gives you a one two punch against dry hair. The shampoo is loaded with the goodness of organic, healing essential oils that strengthen and help to grow your hair.

This hydrating organic shampoo offers gentle cleansing and promotes scalp health without stripping your hair of natural oils. The unique blend of raw organic shea butter, with sea kelp and argan oil, aids in moisture retention and smooths and softens dry, brittle and damaged hair, leaving it frizz-free and impressively bouncy.

The organic conditioner counters the challenge of moisture resistant dry hair with mineral-rich nutrition that seals the hair shaft and cuticles, to help restore health and shine to over-processed hair, leaving your tresses soft, shiny, moisturized and resilient. The conditioner can also be used as a leave-in to detangle and soften.

For deeply damaged hair, the SheaMoisture Deep Treatment Masque is a once a week treatment that repairs and restores your poor battered strands. To strengthen and grow your mane, try the wildly popular SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Leave-In Conditioner.

Price: $16.99

3. ACURE Mega Moisture Shampoo

ACURE mega moisture shampoo provides moisture to dry and damaged hair, leaving it soft, manageable and ready to rock. With organic argan oil, argan extract, CoQ10, organic sea buckthorn oil and organic pumpkin seed oil, it can add shine, lock in moisture, and vacuum your house. Okay, maybe it doesn’t vacuum your house, but it does help your hair look good.

This organic shampoo is vegan, gluten and cruelty free. It doesn’t contain parabens, sulfate, silicone, sodium chloride, or phthalates, and it is synthetic fragrance free, color safe, and 100 percent biodegradable. Whew! That’s a lot to think about, but when you add these awesome bragging rights to an organic product that’s highly rated and super affordable, it’s a total win.

ACURE mega moisture conditioner is the perfect companion at an equally awesome price. Both the shampoo and conditioner are Amazon’s Choice, and we’ll give it a thumbs up as the best organic shampoo and conditioner bundle too.

Discover lots more of the affordable ACURE organic products for your face and body right here.

Price: $6.99 (5 percent off MSRP)

4. Avalon Organics Nourishing Lavender Shampoo

Well nourished hair means you can have mane that’s strong and healthy. Avalon Organics nourishing lavender shampoo finds hair healing ingredients in nature. For hair that is normal to dry, this organic shampoo features a medley of lavender essential oil, quinoa protein, aloe, babassu oil and vitamin E.

These clean ingredients work in harmony to cleanse and nourish every strand so you’ll get hair that’s soft, smooth and shiny. Because it doesn’t leave residue, you can use it effectively for the long haul. It also works hard to remove build-up from your other hair products, and it adds beautiful shine.

By the way, it smells totally heavenly, and even if you have fine hair, this moisturizing organic shampoo won’t weigh it down. I also love the big pump bottle – so much better than messing with a slippery small bottle in the shower. Avalon Organics products are carefully crafted to meet strict organic standards, and infused with botanicals that are nurtured and harvested with sustainability in mind.

They also offer nourishing lavender bath and body gel and nourishing lavender body lotion, so get ready to smell delicious.

Price: $11.55

Best Clarifying Organic Shampoos 5. Maple Holisitics Degrease Clarifying Shampoo

If you are tired of greasy, stringy hair, or you’re specifically looking to reduce build-up from other shampoos, conditioners and hair care products, Degrease works to improve your hair on many fronts. It has a plethora of benefits that ensure your hair and scalp are healthy, without causing irritations. Your hair will feel rejuvenated, soft and luscious.

This shampoo smooths your hair and gets rid of frizz, while strengthening hair follicles and alleviating that aggravating, itchy scalp. With a long list of organic ingredients including botanical keratin, rosemary and provitamin B5, this shampoo promotes scalp circulation to leave your entire head healthier.

This all natural shampoo formula has no sulfates, artificial fragrances, dyes or parabens. It also acts as a homeopathic dandruff shampoo using lemon, cypress and basil to naturally re-establish healthy pH and sebum levels. Because it kills the germs that cause skin irritations, it effectively reduces those pesky dandruff flakes.

Clearly, there’s a reason this organic shampoo is a number one Amazon best seller, but Maple Holistics also has several other hair care products that hit Amazon’s best seller list, including anti-dandruff Sage Shampoo and Silk 18 conditioner, which makes your hair smell pretty much like pancakes. Mmmm.

Price: $11.95

6. L’ANZA KB2 Daily Clarifying Shampoo

Clarifying shampoos can be especially important for people who use lots of product on their hair, that can be dulling and steal your natural luster. L’ANZA KB2 clarifying shampoo uses natural purifiers and EDTA-free chelators to gently product build-up, and pollutants from your hair.

This gentle daily shampoo is a non-drying formula that can normalize your oil levels, and helps to restores moisture balance to your hair and scalp. Keratin in this organic shampoo formula protects color while leaving your hair incredibly healthy, shiny and vibrant.

L’ANZA KB2 Leave In Protector is a strengthening treatment designed to rebuild environmentally stressed and colored hair. L’Anza also has a highly rated shampoo for preserving color and repairing damage. All these L’ANZA products are Amazon’s Choice.

Price: $16

7. Desert Essence Lemon Tea Tree Clarifying Shampoo

Desert Essence Organics Lemon Tea Tree shampoo lets you wash away excess oil and dissolve away product build-up with a powerhouse formula. It contains tea tree oil and lemon peel extract to loosen and dissolve excess oil. It uses organic maca root extract, a well-known ingredient that’s the key to strengthening and protecting your hair.

With regular use, your locks will be soft, smooth and more manageable. Free of wheat, gluten, parabens, sodium lauryl/laureth sulfates, phthalates, artificial fragrances or colors, silicones, EDTA, glycol or petroleum based ingredients, and phosphates, this organic shampoo is also cruelty free.

Your hair will smell like pure tropical ecstasy if you wash with this lemony shampoo and then follow up with Desert Essence Organic Coconut Conditioner. For soft, luscious and well defined curls, try Desert Essence Soft Curls Coconut Hair Cream.

Price: $8.59

8. Mukti Organics Botanique Shampoo

Finally, the best beauty secrets from down under are available stateside with Mukti Organics Botanique Shampoo. Australia’s first eco-luxe organic brand delivers a shampoo that helps restore shine, body and bounce. This gently hydrating formula is free of harsh detergents, but it also clarifies beautifully, removing residue and build-up without drying and stripping your hair.

It won’t irritate your tender scalp either, and it’s particularly great for color treated and processed hair. This vegan formula is cruelty free, but oh so kind to your hair. Pair it with Mukti Organics Botanique Conditioner for beautifully strong, healthy hair.

Find more of Mukti Organics awesome Aussie skin and hair care products here.

Price: $21

Best Organic Hair Growth Shampoos 9. Pure Body Naturals Restore & Strengthen Shampoo

Minimizing hair loss and promoting hair growth are issues on the minds of many men and women. This organic shampoo formula is free from the harsh chemicals that are the current and leading cause of many chronic hair conditions. Gentle and fortified, this shampoo starts by nourishing hair follicles with essential nutrients to reverse any current damage and begin your hair’s healing process.

It features biotin to strengthen your hair strands, niacin to increase circulation and various botanical extracts that promote healthy hair growth. This herbal formula also uses argan oil, B vitamin complex, biotin, nettles extract, saw palmetto, He Shou Wu (Fo-ti) and other clinically proven natural ingredients to help stimulate new hair growth.

To deeply condition, restore and encourage future hair growth, your weekly hair regimen would benefit from using the Pure Body Naturals Argan Oil Hair Mask. This organic minded company is also attacking another pet beauty peeve, under eye bags and circles, with their very highly rated Pure Body Naturals Age Defying Eye Gel.

Price: $15.15 (5 percent off MSRP)

10. MAK “Zoe” Vitamin & Volumizing Hair Growth Shampoo

Zoe is Greek and it means life, exactly what you want for your precious head of hair. Zoe vitamin shampoo is formulated with B vitamins, niacinamide, panthenol, biotin, and folic acid to stimulate your hair follicles and roots for faster hair growth. It also contains natural DHT blockers to help stop hair loss, and add volume and shine, brings dull hair back to life.

This organic hair growth shampoo gets rave reviews from users, with an overall rating of 4.2 out of five stars. Pretty convincing evidence that it works. This shampoo also contains Baicapil, which activates your hair’s own stem cells, actually delaying aging of the hair shaft and root.

Propolis is also used to stimulate hair growth by inducing hair keratinocyte. In some cases, propolis may help stimulate the growth of hair follicles that have stopped producing hair, causing hair to grow even in balding individuals. Sepicap MP offers multi-level protection for hair against heat induced stress, pollution, sunlight, and chemical damage.

With a litany of more potent ingredients to protect hair and promote growth, this shampoo is great for men and women alike. Moroccan Argan oil is another potent hair growth elixir and the ingredient behind MAK “Ladi” hair treatment that restores and nourishes your hair. MAK Glypto hair boosting sculpting paste pairs organic ingredients with supreme holding agents.

Price: $26.60

11. Art Naturals Organic Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo & Conditioner Set

This dynamic duo can maximize serious restorative, revitalizing results to your hair. The ArtNaturals dynamic duo includes Argan oil shampoo and conditioner too. This power couple is first on the list for moisturizing, strengthening and protecting your crowning glory.

ArtNaturals Argan oil organic shampoo treats your stressed-out locks to a shower spa treatment. The legendary conditioning properties of Moroccan Argan oil, combined with natural herbal extracts, protein and vitamin E can lead to more good hair days starting now. The rejuvenating Argan oil conditioner absorbs into hair follicles, repairing and protecting it from styling heat and the sun’s UV rays.

Botanical extracts and essential oils enhance the health and appearance of your hair. Argan oil strengthens hair shafts, preventing breakage and frizz as it deeply nourishes. The rich, moisturizing, organic formulas of both this shampoo and conditioner, infused with restorative Argan oil, aloe Vera, white willow bark, burdock root, rosemary, and thyme, stimulate cell renewal and healthy hair growth.

They literally rev up your hair follicles and support a healthy scalp. Hair feels less brittle, thicker and looks super-shiny. ArtNaturals also has a huge selection of essential oils to heal your mind and soothe your soul while you’re washing, conditioning and growing beautiful hair. Get their Top Eight Aromatherapy oils along with an aromatherapy diffuser and you’ll feel like your bathroom has become a top flight spa.

Price: $25.99

12. PhytoWorx Organic Hair Loss Shampoo

If you’re tired of losing hair in your brush, on the floor and pretty much everywhere except your head, PhytoWorx organic blend shampoo, with integrating stem cells and essential oils has been shown to improve hair loss. With rare plant stem cells from Switzerland, combined with organic ingredients including tea tree, peppermint, eucalyptus and rosemary oils, this sulphate free shampoo can help you start regrowing your hair today.

Users rave about decreased hair loss and how this shampoo, combined with the PhytoWorx Hair Regrowth Supplement has given them a new, full, great head of hair. Botanicals make it smell delicious, and the refreshing tingling on your scalp feels great.

It doesn’t create a great deal of lather, and you do need to massage it in and leave it for a few minutes, to get the best results. Based on the actual results, we do consider it the best organic shampoo for hair growth.

Price: $56.98 (5 percent off MSRP)

Best Organic & Natural Shampoos for Men 13. PHILIP B Anti-Flake II Relief Shampoo

For guys, nothing stands in the way of looking your best quite like a dusting of dandruff on the shoulders of your shirt or sweater. Give your scalp, and yourself, some dandruff relief with PHILIP B Anti-Flake Relief scalp-soothing treatment shampoo.

This organic shampoo helps to normalize, soothe and moisturize your hair and scalp with a potent, unique formula of active proven medication: one percent Zinc Omadine and 0.525 percent coal tar, and a botanical complex of 13.6 percent pure active plant concentrates of aloe vera, tea tree oil, sage, juniper berry and chamomile.

These botanicals work together to moisturize, soothe and inhibit the organisms that exacerbate scalp issues. Anti-Flake Relief Shampoo provides you relief from an irritated and flaking scalp that lasts for days. A remarkable formula for dandruff, soothing to those who suffer from psoriasis, and balancing for under or overactive sebaceous glands (dry or oily scalp).

This awesome natural formula works to even out the rhythm of the skin’s cell production, giving you confidence of a flake-free scalp and shoulders. Vitamin-rich essential oils in PHILIP B Light Weight Conditioning Cream Rinse give your hair softness, shine and a sumptuous, fresh scent. Their Clarifying Peppermint Avocado shampoo clears away scalp oils and styling product residue to get your hair and scalp super-clean without stripping and drying them.

Price: $42

14. Jack Black All-Over Wash For Face, Hair & Body

It doesn’t get much simpler than finding a product especially for men that handles your hair, face and body all at once. Jack Black All-Over Wash does the trick with natural ingredients that are sulphate and paraben-free. This is a body wash, facial cleanser and conditioning hair shampoo all in one. It’s the ultimate guy product.

Mild cleansers are pH balanced and gentle enough for to keep every inch of you looking and smelling great. This shampoo and body wash is gentle, but effectively leaves you feeling super clean. Pamper your pits with Jack Black Deodorant and Anti-Perspirant, a natural formula that delivers invisible protection.

For you guys who spend lots, or even a little bit of time in the sun, a super-duty facial moisturizer that also features 20 SPF is a daily essential to keep you from looking older than your buddies.

Find more awesome Jack Black skin and hair care products for guys right here.

Price: $21

15. Brickell Men’s Daily Strengthening Shampoo

When you’re looking for stronger, fuller hair, this natural and organic shampoo for men does just that with a unique combination of natural ingredients. Gentle natural cleansers provide a super-clean experience and deliver a flake-free scalp. Powerful natural ingredients like hydrolyzed protein increase the thickness of each hair strand.

Amino acids restore shine, and increase follicle volume. Vitamin E stimulates your scalp to minimize hair loss and increase growth, while peppermint and tea tree oil relieve any scalp irritation and get rid of those pesky flakes. This natural men’s shampoo is 97 percent natural and 83 percent organic.

The extra-rich lather feels and smells great and leaves your hair with a refreshing, invigorating mint scent. This natural shampoo for men contains no sulfates, parabens, glycols, phthalates, petrochemicals, silicones, PEG’s, sulfates, synthetic fragrances, or gluten and is never tested on animals.

If you shower daily, consider trying Brickell’s minty fresh conditioner to keep your hair from over-drying. For a full body morning wake-up call, their Invigorating Mint Body Wash will leave you ready to rock the day.

Price: $20

16. Krieger + Söhne Men’s Shampoo

Krieger + Söhne like to refer to their products as “warrior grade”. Why? They use the power of tea tree oil to fight grease and grime, but there’s more to the story. Tea tree oil has been used for hundreds of years for it’s medicinal benefits.

This organic shampoo for men acts as both a potent hair cleanser and an aromatherapy treatment to soothe your body and your soul, with the invigorating tingle and scent of tea tree oil. It’s especially effective for guys who have serious issues with dandruff.

Just a tiny drop develops into a thick, luxurious lather that cuts through even the most difficult oily hair. Because of its strong degreasing power, you can use less, and wash less often, minimizing expense and maximizing results, for gorgeous hair that women will love to run their fingers though.

Try the companion conditioner for soft, manageable and extra shiny hair. Add styling power to your day with K + S Premium Forming Cream. For deliciously soft skin that smells especially nice, K + S Moisturizing Body Wash for Men with features Argan, coconut, and orange oils.

Price: $16.14

Best Organic Shampoos for Kids & Babies 17. Fresh Monster Kids Shampoo & Body Wash

When it comes to the kinds of products you want to use on your little one’s skin, organic and natural products hold especially high appeal. This shampoo and body wash from Fresh Monster is an affordable, 100 percent toxin-free, plant-based multi-tasker made just for kids.

This shampoo and body wash foams and cleans like mainstream brand products, is as safe and natural as premium organic brands, but it won’t give you sticker shock. And for kids who can’t wait to get right back to playtime, this combined shampoo and body wash takes just one simple step for a head-to-toe clean.

Fresh Monster has no toxins, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, dyes, synthetic fragrances, BPA, gluten or soy. It is dermatologist-tested to be safe, for even sensitive skin. It never been tested on animals, so it’s cruelty-free. Fresh Monster Ocean Splash shampoo and body wash is made with all-natural botanical and fruit extracts, and all-natural fragrances.

It comes with a goof-proof, closable pump that lets kids take charge, plus, the bottle is home to an irresistible and quirky monster to delight and inspire kids to embrace their cleanliness. If you’re looking for a kid friendly shampoo and conditioner in one, try Fresh Monster’s coconut combo. Got a kid with a head of curls or one with long, easily tangled hair? Try Fresh Monster Watermelon Detangler Spray.

Price: $8.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

18. Everyone Soap for Every Kid, Tropical Coconut Twist

Everyone everyday soap for kids cleanses and moisturizes your littlest people gently, from head to toe. Featuring plant based ingredients, this organic body cleanser is designed especially for kids who will love the deliciously tropical coconut fragrance. It works great as a bubble bath and it’s perfect for a soothing shower. It works as a super-clean shampoo and a calming bath. It’s both gentle, and fragrant, because it’s made with pure essential oils along with all that good plant matter. You’ll know it’s safe for your kids because it’s cruelty free, paraben free, polysorbate free, disodium EDTA free, gluten free, sodium laureth/lauryl sulfate free, and non-GMO modified. You can also get this great kid shampoo and soap in Orange Squeeze and Lavender Lullaby.

Once you fall in love with these organic shampoos for your kids, shop for more EO organic products for your whole family here.

Price: $9.97

19. SheaMoisture Mango & Carrot Kids Extra-Nourishing Shampoo

What could be better than to wash your kiddos hair, and detangle it at the same time? For no more crying over brushing out their freshly washed hair, this organic shampoo for kids is a wonder treatment. Your little ones can have healthy, clean hair and you can cast off any worries about harmful chemicals.

Mango & Carrot Kids Extra-Nourishing Shampoo from SheaMoisture is terrific if your tot has curly hair, as it leaves curls moisturized and defined. Plus, just a little goes a long way toward leaving your little one’s hair shiny, bouncy and smelling like a delicious baked treat.

For extra curly kid hair, SheaMoisture makes an equally delicious smelling Coconut and Hibiscus Curling Butter Cream. You can also buy a combo pack of shampoo and conditioner, making these already affordable products an even better deal.

Price: $9.49 (6 percent off MSRP)

20. Jason Kids Only! Daily Detangling Shampoo & Conditioner Set

Capture your kids for a little bathtime fun with the fruity scent of this Jason Kids Only! detangling shampoo and conditioner duo. No more crying during comb out, because the brush is going to glide through their super clean and moisturized locks.

Botanical extracts, essential oils and daily vitamins work into a tear free lather that’s super mild. Sunflower extract, lavender and aloe vera gently cleanse even the most delicate hair and scalps, so this organic shampoo for kids is safe for your baby too. The sweet citrusy scented conditioner helps to soothe and hydrate their scalp, while adding luster and shine to their hair, and doing a wicked job of detangling too.

Keep your kids’ enthusiasm high when it comes to brushing their teeth too. The Jason Kids Only! Strawberry Toothpaste is an organic option that gives them fruity fresh breath and super clean teeth a well. It gets rave reviews from parents, especially those looking for a flouride free toothpaste option.

Price: $19.90

See Also:

• Best Coconut Shampoos

• Best Purple Shampoos

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.