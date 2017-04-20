Mink Eyelashes: Top 10 Best Sets

We’re obsessed with our eyelashes. Faced with thousands of advertising images each day, showing women and men with amazing, perfectly lined and shadowed eyes, topped with incredibly lush lashes, it’s awfully hard not to covet them. But not everyone is blessed with such amazing lashes. It’s not surprising that our makeup drawers are filled with mascaras, eyelash curlers and eyelash growth serum. We’re all after “the look”, and these products help us achieve it, sort of. But for special occasions, and even everyday wear, false eyelashes can deliver that uber-glam impact, pretty simply, especially when they’re made of natural mink. Plus, they’re surprisingly affordable.

False eyelashes can be made of many things, from synthetic fibers to human hair. But the hot ticket, for fake lashes is mink fur. We’re not just talking a simple row of strands, although some fake eyelashes do offer that for a more natural appearance. Mink eyelashes are ultra-popular because of their beautiful sheen, curl and shaggy look. When you see lashes described as 3D, it means lots of the fine little mink hairs are fanned out over one another, and when applied right, make a giant visual impact. Now, there are even 6D lashes, but as you might imagine, these are even longer, thicker and way more dramatic. No matter which fake eyelashes you choose, with a little practice, you’ll become a pro at application.

As you’ll discover, mink eyelashes are a bit more expensive than your drugstore variety fakes. Despite their higher price, one reason these false eyelashes are exploding in popularity, in addition to their beautiful look, is their long lasting wear. Some mink eyelashes can last seven to ten wearings, with careful removal and proper care. Other lash makers claim their mink lashes can last for as many as 25 wearings. Although most users would dispute that claim, they do say they’re much longer lasting and totally worth the extra investment.

As you peruse this list of the best mink eyelashes, keep in mind, your purchase doesn’t stop here. None of them are self adhesive, and none come with separate eyelash adhesive. You’ll want to order some along with your lashes, so you don’t plan for a big reveal and discover you’ve got no way to stick them to your lids. An eyelash applicator can help you to apply them with better accuracy. Also, be vigilant about careful removal and clean-up. Some lashes call for specific types of makeup removers, and micellar water is always a great option for its unique ability to gently dissolve away makeup residue, lash adhesive, and to safely clean your lashes to extend wear.

Mink eyelashes are a great and fun option to amp up your look, and when you bat those fluffy lashes, the world will take notice. Are you daring enough to try them? Here are our recommendations for Mink Eyelashes: Top 10 Best Sets.

1. Most Luxurious Mink Eyelashes: Scott Barnes Siberian Mink False Eyelashes

Bold, sexy, and alluring, Ursula false eyelashes give you the best of both beautiful worlds. These fake eyelashes deliver great length and huge volume. Their multiple layered pattern shows off a natural, thick look that will make you feel like you’re one of Hollywood’s most glamorous women. Wear them for a special evening out, or simply anytime you want all eyes on your eyes. These mink lashes are made of natural Siberian mink which was harvested in a cruelty free fashion. Because getting the hang of false eyelash application can be tricky, it’s always best to use an eyelash applicator, which simplifies things and helps to keep unwanted stuff out of your eyes. High quality eyelash adhesive is a must, and there are lots of highly rated brands, even for the most sensitive eyes.

Price: $38

Pros:

Real mink delivers an authentic look

Very thick and curly

Mixed lengths and pattern create a bold look

Cons:

Pretty darned spendy compared to most

2. Amazon’s Choice: 3D Mink Fur Fake Eyelashes

When you bat your lashes with these babies, people with take notice. These fake lashes are popular with customers all over the world. No wonder they’re Amazon’s Choice in the category. These 3D mink eyelashes lashes look shiny and vivid. They can add a dramatic look to your eye makeup and boost your appearance instantly. Keep in mind, because of their thickness and volume, application can be a little more difficult, so these may not be the right choice for beginning false eyelash users. These deliver an amped up look, rather than a subtle natural appearance. The good news for everyone is that if they aren’t the perfect choice for you, Arison Lashes will accept them for return and refund your money, as long as the packaging is still in good condition. After removal, consider a natural and organic eyelid cleanser to remove adhesive residue and makeup. Also, application is a lot more simple if you have a good lighted magnifying mirror in the bathroom.

Price: $12.99 (57 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.3 out of five stars by users

Amazon’s Choice

Very full and fluttery

Great box to keep them stored safely

Cons:

They look more dramatic than natural

Probably not best for beginners

Thick lash strip makes them harder to apply

Some lash fallout reported after limited use

3. Most Affordable Mink Eyelashes: LASGOOS Siberian Mink Fur Fake Eyelashes – 5 Pair Set

These beautiful, handmade fill strip mink eyelashes can create a naturally beautiful look. They’re easy to apply and can easily be reused if you handle them with care. These shiny and soft fake lashes can be trimmed with lash and brow scissors to perfectly fit the contour of your eyes, and the you can even snip to give them the exact look you desire. They can be removed easily with eye makeup remover. These Siberian mink eyelashes were produced without chemicals, so they’re hypo-allergenic and, also important, cruelty free.

Price: $11.38

Pros:

Rated five out of five stars by users (based upon limited consumer reviews)

Very affordable

Five sets means the price per pair is downright cheap

Thick, full and wispy

Cons:

You may need to use eyeliner or shadow to give a more natural lash line

Can be somewhat difficult to apply

Not as natural looking some

4. Top Rated Mink Eyelashes: Miss Kiss 3D Mink Fur False Eyelashes

Eyes can fascinate, and with these beautiful mink eyelashes from Miss Kiss, yours are sure to do just that. Handmade with 100 percent natural, high-quality mink hair, these 3D style lashes are shiny, curly and make an instant impression. These pretty fake lashes will have a good lifespan if handled carefully, so taking pains to take good care of them is worth the effort. Gently remove them with eye makeup remover, and store them somewhere that keeps them from getting jostled and crushed. If you have particularly sensitive eyes, be sure to get adhesive made especially for that issue. Gel eyelash remover is a great way to keep both your lids and fake lashes in the best shape possible.

Price: $9.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.9 out of five stars by users

Very affordable

Fluffy and curly

More natural looking than some

Cons:

Expensive for a single set that lasts only five wears

Not as natural looking as some

5. Arimika 3D Mink False Eyelashes

Amirika’s handmade 3D double layer mink eyelashes feature a soft, handcrafted cotton band. This makes these fake lashes easy to apply and remove. They’re so comfortable, you’ll feel great wearing them all day long. As with many, proper care is the key to longevity for these beautifully fluffy false lashes, They’re chemical free and hypo-allergenic, as well as cruelty free, so you can feel good about wearing them. For those looking for a truly natural look, Arimika’s Lightweight Mink 3D Lashes are a good option. Their Short 3D Mink Hair False Eyelashes focus more on thickness than length, and create a totally different look.

Browse for more mink false eyelash styles and lengths from Arimika right here.

Price: $11.99 (60 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.2 out of five stars by users

Super full and fluffy

Great storage box included

Longer lasting than some

Cons:

Somewhat thick band is harder to work with

These are not for the natural look

They feel heavier than many

Too thick and dramatic for many users

6. Icona Lashes Reusable Mink False Eyelashes

Now you can have high-end false eyelashes at a midrange price. These mink eyelashes from Icona will last for up to seven different wearings, as long as you take good care of them. The pretty, reusable pink case makes storage easy, plus it’s great for travel. And who doesn’t love a box that says “hello beautiful” right on the top? While you’re paying a little more for these fake lashes, their lightweight, more natural look is the perfect option for most women who are looking to enhance their eyes without a huge and heavy dramatic look. They have a nice, flexible band that makes them easier to apply, and they can be trimmed a bit for more natural looking length. These mink lashes are non-irritating and cruelty free.

Find many more of Icona’s beautiful false eyelash choices right here.

Price: $14.20 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.6 out of five stars by users

Great packaging and storage

More natural looking than many

Last for up to seven wearings with proper care

Cons:

Kind of expensive

Too long and full for some

Lashes can fall out after several wearings

Band not flexible enough for many

7. Most Popular Mink Eyelashes: Ardell Multipack Demi Wispies Fake Eyelashes

Perhaps the most popular of all the mink eyelashes we’ve reviewed, Ardell Demi Wispies false eyelashes are more affordable because they come in a four pack at a great price. With proper care and cleaning, these lashes can be used multiple times to transform your eyes into a fun and flirty look. Made of natural and man made mink, they can be trimmed, to be perfect for whatever look you happen to want. With multiple pairs, there is room for some trial and error here. So get creative and have fun, because you can afford to experiment with different lash looks each time. They’re lightweight and deliver a great natural look for everyday wear. These lashes are flexible, and very easy to apply. Ardell makes a wide variety of natural and synthetic fake eyelashes as well as affordable lash extensions too. While Ardell makes arguably the most popular fake lashes, they are almost always the most affordable as well.

Price: $9.16

Pros:

Rated 4.6 out of five stars by users

Flexible and easy to apply

Super affordable

Good for fake eyelash beginners

Cons:

More dramatic looking than some

Very thin lash strip makes gluing a bit more difficult

Too long for some users

Lashes may stick to packaging and rip when removing

8. Volúm Lashes Reusable 3D Mink False Eyelashes

If you want to feel more beautiful, confident, and stunning, these mink eyelashes can make that a reality, without looking overly dramatic. The “Now You See Me” lashes are made with long-lasting natural mink fur that can be worn up to 25 times with proper care. These handcrafted fake lashes offer up a unique and consistent look every time. The lashes feature a doll eye style, which looks natural and makes them perfect for everyday wear as well as for special events. These lightweight lashes are easy to apply. For a more dramatic look, get the extra thick, long wispies from Volúm Lashes.

Price: $10.77 (57 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.1 out of five stars by users

More natural looking than many

Moderately priced compared to many

May last up to 25 times if cared for properly

Cons:

Not as thick and luxurious as some

Lashes are delicate and can fall out

Doesn’t come with adhesive

Some packaging problems reported

9. Bluebird Beauty 100% Cruelty-Free Mink Eyelashes

If you’re searching for mink eyelashes made by a U.S. company that focuses on natural and organic products, these false eyelashes might be the pick for you. They are made with 100 percent all-natural fur, and are uniquely designed to bring out the beauty in your eyes. Glamorous enough for special occasions, yet natural enough for everyday wear, these fake lashes are easy to apply and remove. With extra care, they will last for up to 25 wearings. But you’ll need to be extra kind to them to get that many wearings by using only oil-free, water-based makeup remover or water and gently removal. Micellar water works wonders to gently dissolve away makeup and adhesive residues.

Price: $16.95

Pros:

Rated 4.1 out of five stars by users

Very soft and natural looking

Good for many wearings with proper care

Great for everyday wear

Cons:

They begin to lose lashes after many wearings

Fragile hairs can bend and come off when removing glue

May require trimming to look more natural and not too long

10. Best Eyelash Extensions: Blink Signature Mink Eyelash Extensions

If you’re not up for a set of real mink eyelashes, but you still want to kick up your image, extensions might be the answer. Blink mink extension lashes are ultra light weight with a super shiny look. These individual lashes have very even curl, thickness and length. These various dimension lashes allow you to create your own unique look. By adding as many lengths, and individual lashes, as you want, you can go from blah to beautiful in a big way. This Blink tray lash is suitable for quick and accurate eyelash extensions, with an organized tray that allows you to easily see the curl, thickness and length all at once. Mink lashes are lighter and more flexible than conventional lashes, and will give you a soft, natural look. Because we all have different lash colors and length desires, Blink makes a wide variety of mink extensions. Because so many users find extension to be a long term option for beautiful eyes, it might be worth it to consider an eyelash extension kit. Because extension offer weeks of wear, you’ll need specific adhesives to go this route. Stacy Lash Extra Strong Extension Glue is highly rated, and claims to last up to seven weeks.

Price: $14.93

Pros:

Rated 4.8 out of five stars by users

You can use as many or as few as you want to create your desired look

Proper application means weeks of trouble free wear

Comes in many colors, lengths and styles

Cons:

Extension application is super time consuming

Extension removal can damage your natural lashes

Far more difficult to apply on your own

