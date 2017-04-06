Top 10 Best Beard Trimmers of 2018

Beards and facial hair are the ultimate easy accessory for men. And luckily, the beard trend is not going anywhere any time soon. For many guys, growing and maintaining facial hair is a fun and new experience that allows them to experiment with a unique look at a low-level commitment. Don’t like it? Trim it. Trim too much? Just wait a few weeks.

And an essential extra for every fella, even ones that only like to play with a little scruff from time-to-time, is a beard trimmer. Unlike a general shaver, beard and hair trimmers are less expensive and come with specialized attachments to help achieve the exact look and style they’re going for. A good trimmer allows for more precision, easier contouring, and added flexibility in a smaller, more travel-ready size.

With the seemingly endless option of trimmers available, it may be difficult to decide which one is the right choice for the right price. Fortunately, we’ve done some digging and found ten fantastic models that run the gamut from better-with-bells-and-whistles, to simple-yet-efficient-steals. Our list starts with those less expensive selections and works its way up to the pricier picks.

1. JTrim Rechargeable Beard Trimmer

Nothing fancy here, just a quality model that cuts hair cleanly and smoothly. While it’s quite basic in looks and performance, it still feels substantial in hand with a nice weight. The rechargeable battery also holds a long charge and the model sits neatly in its compact stand while charging, or simply when not in use. Its adjustable comb comes with six settings that can change by sliding up or down. The JTrim Rechargeable Beard Trimmer is a nice choice for any guy that likes to keep things short and simple, yet sometimes scruffy too.

Price: $19.77

Pros:

Efficient

Built-in adjustable comb

Rechargeable/Cordless

Under $20

Cons:

Limited to six settings/six style lengths

Adjustable comb a bit tricky to use

2. Remington All-in-1 Grooming Kit

Small, but mighty sums up the Remington All-in-1 Trimmer. This pint-sized powerhouse comes with eight attachments including full-size trimmer, foil shaver, nose, ear and detail trimmer as well as three beard and stubble combs. It features self-sharpening, surgical steel blades and textured grips for a comfortable hold and added control. The handy storage pouch also makes this ideal for the man-on-the-go—simply pack it up and throw into a gym bag, carry-on or backpack. The price is right too, ringing in under $20.

It’s also available in a blue, waterproof model, with body hair function for $28.77, or 10-piece kit for $29.99.

Price: $19.97

Pros:

Efficient

Self-sharpening blades

Textured grips

Rechargeable/cordless

Under $20

Cons:

Making adjustments/changing attachments can be difficult

Battery life not as long as expected

3. Philips Norelco Multigroom

If you’re looking for a utilitarian model that won’t break the bank, the Philips Norelco Multigroom is a great get. For under twenty bucks it comes with five attachments and trimming tools. From full trimmer, to detail trimmer, nose trimmer, beard and mustache trimmer or even stubble comb, this model has it covered. It also has numerous settings to help anyone achieve multiple looks. Another great plus? It’s high performing, rechargeable battery keeps things cord-free, allowing for total facial masterpiece focus.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Upscale look and feel

Multiple settings

Rechargeable/cordless

Under $20

Cons:

No storage bag

No charging stand

4. Wahl Power Pro

Don’t let the fact that this is a corded model deter you—the extra long connection still offers all the flexibility one needs while never having to worry about recharging. This is another compact piece that excels at the details, like shaping a beard around the lower lip or goatee area. The Power Pro’s strength also helps it plow through even the coarsest bristles without any pulling. While it allows for 17 trimming lengths, its army of attachments may be a bit much. But hey, it’s nice to have options.

Price: $29.99

Pros:

Comes with 17 attachments

Won’t lose its ability to charge like some cordless models

Blade oil included

Storage case included

Cons:

Corded

Attachments don’t accommodate very short lengths

5. Braun Beard/Hair Trimmer

The Braun Beard/Hair Trimmer is the ideal scruff sidekick for those who are meticulous about their mugs. Its two detachable trimming combs provide 39 precision length settings (yes, 39!) between 1-20mm. So whether one likes to keep things short and neat or long and burly, each setting allows for 0.5mm change to get expert results. Another great perk of those 39 settings? The right setting means less tugging, which is always a great thing. Combine these aspects with the fact that its fully washable for easy cleaning, and boasts blades to last a lifetime, the Braun Beard/Hair Trimmer really is the whole package.

Price: $29.99

Pros:

39 settings

No oil needed

Washable

Rechargeable/Cordless

Comes with separate, free razor

Cons:

Works better on beards rather than hair

No storage pouch

6. Remington ‘The Crafter’

The full name of this option is the Remington PG6171 The Crafter: Beard Boss Style and Detail Kit. That’s a bit of a mouthful, but it’s quite appropriate for all of the attachments, settings and styles this comprehensive kit affords. The Beard Boss line was in fact designed for the most style-conscious men and includes eleven versatile pieces to achieve almost any look someone could choose to sport. Trim a goatee, trim a mustache, or tidy up that perfectly shadowy stubble, in the shower or out (this one is fully waterproof!).

The special standout feature with The Crafter has to be its turbo mode, which powers through even coarser, thicker hair with ease. And when the crafting is all done, everything packs up nicely in the handy storage pouch.

The Crafter also comes in Copper with Titanium-Coated Blades for $49.99. Or, choose the Perfecter Stubble and Beard Kit for $59.97, a similar, elevated pick.

Price: $39.79

Pros:

Self-sharpening stainless steel blades

Turbo mode power boost for thicker hair

100 percent waterproof

Storage pouch

Rechargeable/Cordless

Cons:

Blade oil not included

Guide combs tricky to release

7. Remington The Beardsman

The first thing that stands out with the Panasonic Precision Hair and Beard Trimmer is its blue, ergonomic, rubberized grip. This definitely makes it easier to hold beyond just providing a masculine design. Next, it boasts 45-degree angled stainless steel blades to provide a more optimal cutting edge for beards and mustaches. And whether that beard or ‘stache is long or short, the 19, 0.5mm settings give the ability to easily trim hair to the desired length while eliminating the need to multiple clipper comb attachments. The blades can also be easily replaced when they get dull to keep the good grooming going. Another bonus? It’s totally waterproof.

Price: $49.99

Pros:

19 precision settings

Lightweight and ergonomic design

100% waterproof

Rechargeable/Cordless

Comes with charging stand

Cons:

Shorter battery life

No storage case

9. Wahl Lithium Ion Stainless Steel Groomer

It’s sexy. It’s powerful. It’s high-tech. And it gets the job done, every time. The Wahl Lithium Ion Stainless Steel Groomer is basically the James Bond of beard trimmers.

While it may come off as a bit sleek at first glance, this groomer feels solid and substantial, for ultimate control. The sophisticated construction continues with its patented Wahl blade design and Lithium Ion 2.0 technology. These two features specifically allow for maximum performance at a longer run time. And then with its expansive extras—each model comes fully-equipped with rechargeable trimmer, trimmer head, t-blade, detail shaver head, rotary detail head, six-position guide, three standard position guides, eight t-blade guides, comb, storage pouch, charger, cleaning brush and blade oil—it’s even clearer that top-notch grooming is at hand.

Price: $59.00

Pros:

Lithium Ion Battery

Solid, stainless steel body

Extensive attachment and style options

Rechargeable/cordless

Cons:

No charging stand

Not waterproof

10. Beardscape Beard & Hair Trimmer

The Beardscape motto is, “For the beard and beyond.” That may sound like a grand promise, but this unique offering definitely has a few extra-special features that make it a stand-out. Firstly, it uses a ceramic blade rather than stainless steel. The ceramic is said to be four times harder than stainless steel, creates less friction and heat, and is also quieter than its metal counterpart. Secondly, it has an easy-to-read display that shows the user a number of helpful tidbits: the time remaining until it needs to be recharged, RPM selected, cleaning alert, recharge notice and even re-oil notice. Thirdly, the power cable also comes with a USB setting enabling it to be charged by plugging into a computer. Pretty snazzy stuff!

Price: $64.95

Pros:

Unique ceramic blades

Multiple settings for a many looks/styles

Informative, clear display

Quiet

Solid, hefty construction

Charging base/stand included

Cons:

No storage pouch

Not waterproof or splash-proof

