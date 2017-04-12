Top 10 Best Detangling Brushes for Kids & Adults

I was that little kid who ran when it was time to brush my hair. I had fine, straight hair that knotted in the slightest breeze and would be matted into a rat’s nest after a night of sleep. I’d cry at hair salon and I remember even being sent home once without a haircut because we had spent my whole appointment working on getting a brush through my hair. As a teenager, I figured it was normal to have to regularly clean a small poodle’s worth of hair out of my drugstore brush. I have no idea how I wasn’t bald.

If this sounds like you or one of your little ones, it doesn’t have to be this way. With all the technological advancements of the past decade (I mean, come on–I have a tiny computer in my pocket) I’d be pretty annoyed if no one had figured out a brush that could save scalps of all ages from the kind of pain I went through as a kid. Thankfully, people have been hard at work and have come up with a variety of different solutions.

So what makes a good detangling brush different from any ol’ brush? Wide tooth combs were the traditional “detangler” tool but today, detangling brushes have either far more bristles than the average brush or far fewer. The bristles are usually much thinner and more flexible to avoid the yanking that can lead to hair breakage and tears, and they’re often set in varying lengths with some shorter and some taller so that different bristles work on different parts of the tangle at the same time. If you want to take a two-pronged approach, a deep conditionor can go a long way to smoothing the individual hairs and keep them from tangling. Read my guide to the best deep conditioners. When you’re stying your hair, a silicone-infused hair serum can help keep knots for forming in the first place. Check out my guide to the best hair serums.

What brush will work for you or your children is going to depend on the type of hair that needs to be tamed. Brushes are going to work differently for wispy, thin hair than on thicker, but more fragile, type four natural hair. If you’re not sure what your hair type is, there are easy charts to see where you land. These are the brushes that have executed the best solutions to tangled hair and I’ll help you see which one is the best fit for your hair type. As someone who was that crying kid yelling, “Ow! Ow! Ow!” please give one a try.

1. Best Detangling Brush for Any Hair Type: Epique Beauty Detangling Brush

The Epique Beauty Detangling Brush takes advantage of the multi-height cone-shaped bristle design, allowing it to separate strands of hair and unravel knots with both sideways and downward pressure, preventing breakage. Unlike other brushes, these bristles are longer than the other cone-shaped brushes, feel more like a smooth rubber than stiff plastic, and they come to a more rounded point. This combination makes it a gentle brush that is even able to handle thicker hair. The Epique Beauty Detangling Brush is great for whipsy toddler hair to brittle color-damaged hair to thick type four curls.

Price: $9.95 (67 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Great for all hair types

Wet or dry use

Cone-shaped bristles

Ergonomic for right-hand use

Cons:

Not ergonomic for lefties

Bristles not as flexible as nylon

2. Best Detangling Brush for in the Shower: Wet Brush Original

In direct contrast to the Tangle Teezer, the Wet Brush looks like a normal brush. We know brushing your hair when wet, let alone while in the shower, is a big no-no because it will lead to more breakage. The Wet Brush is designed to break those rules and works best while your hair is wet. I know for me, my hair is most manageable right after I condition. The Wet Brush allows you to brush when it makes the most sense for your hair without risking the extra breakage from normal brushes. The Wet Brush has what they’ve termed “Inteliflex” bristles that are soft enough not to snag but sturdy enough to work out knots, especially while being set at varying heights. The paddle is cushioned for scalp comfort and the handle is rubberized to it’s easy to hold onto when wet. If brushing your hair in the shower sounds like a dream, then this is for you. If that doesn’t sound appealing, then this will be a huge upgrade from a wide tooth comb, but not a miracle worker.

Price: $8.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.5 out of five stars by users on Amazon

Inteliflex bristles prevent snagging

Designed for in-shower use

Great for average hair

Cons:

Not for super thin or extremely thick hair

Not a magical solution for everyone

3. Most Ergonomic Detangling Brush: Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush

The Crave Naturals Glide Thru has bristles set at three different heights, but differs in that the bristles are cone-shaped. That might not sound revolutionary, but it is. Normal bristles work by getting between the strands of hair and separating them by dragging down. This puts a lot of strain on hair. Cone-shaped bristles fit between strands where the tip is narrow and as the brush is pushed in, the bristles widen, separating hair by parting the strands at the same time as pulling them down. This distributes the pressure, separating knots in a gentler way. The Crave Naturals Glide Thru is safe for wet or dry use, though the handle can get stick when wet due to its narrowing shape. It’s hollow for a light weight and the curvy shape of it is ergonomic for right-hand use, but not so extreme to be awkward for lefties. This one works well with thin, average, and medium-thick hair, but tends to snag in extremely thick or coarse hair.

Price: $10.77 (57 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Cone-shaped bristles prevent breakage

Wet or dry use

Ergonomic grip

Multi-height bristles

Cons:

Not for very thick hair

Handle slippery when wet

Handle is a little short

4. Cutest Detangling Brush: Knot Genie Supreme Detangling Brush

The original Knot Genie has been creating thankful parents and kids for years. The biggest complaint was the no-handle design, while great for adults, can be a little awkward for tiny-kid hands. So Knot Genie came out with the Supreme Detangling Brush which looks like it’s right out of a fairy tale. This is the same awesome Knot Genie with a handle added. It has multi-height, pointed bristles to gently separate knots. The bristles are short, so those with thicker hair will want to section their locks out.

It has a very light feel to it, just like the original Knot Genie. This can be a plus for some, but for others it can feel cheaply made. Because it is made to minimize weight, this one won’t hold up as long as other sturdier models. If you love the Knot Genie but your hands have difficulty gripping this is a great solution. It’s also perfect if you have a very independent little one who wants to do it themselves but has a hard time holding onto brushes without handles. Plus, it looks like a cartoon, magical brush so there’s built-in potential there to convince reluctant kids to give it a try.

Price: $21.49

Proven design with added handle

Fun design kids will love

Comes in three colors

Multi-height bristles

Cons:

Not as durable as others

Bristles may be too pointy for very sensitive scalps

5. Best Detangling Brush for Thick Hair: GranNaturals Detangling Wooden Bristle Hair Brush

A completely unique solution to snarled hair, the GranNaturals Detangling Wooden Bristle Hair Brush keeps the traditional paddle brush design but with thick wooden pins for bristles. The thickness and distance between pins keep the brush from snagging and the smooth texture of the wood helps it glide through knots, gently separating the strands of hair. This one is much smaller than a lot of the other brushes, making it perfect to throw in a purse for travel. There is a good deal of give in the cushion supporting the pins, but as they are inflexible wood, this isn’t one for children with sensory issues or adults with particularly sensitive scalps. The wide set bristles make this great for thick, curly, or coiled hair. And since it’s wood, it won’t ever create static when brushing.

Price: $7.99

Pros:

Unique wooden bristles great for thick hair

Won’t create static

Travel-friendly

Cons:

Not for sensitive scalps

May be too small for some

Not for thin or fine hair

6. Best Detangling Brush for Natural Hair: Remington Wet or Dry Tame the Mane Electric Detangling Brush

I have to admit, the first time I saw this my thought was, “That is a scary toothbrush.” This hair brush is unique to say the least. It’s a battery-powered brush (two AA’s included) with eight wavey-looking bristles that rotate and vibrate. It sounds like it would create more tangles than help but this brush basically shakes the knots apart. If cone-shaped bristles confront knots for two angles, the Tame the Mane comes at them from all angles. You don’t use this like a standard brush–you move the brush through your hair slowly, letting the electric bristles do all the work. If your current brushing routine is taking forever, this can significantly cut that time down. It works great with thicker and kinky hair, and for hair that tends to get matted, this is indispensable. You really have to see it to believe it.

Price: $19.97 (42 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Great for thick, curly, and coarse hair through 4c

Eliminates most pulling

Unique approach to stubborn knots

Cons:

Needs batteries

Have to move slowly through hair

Noise similar to electric toothbrush

7. Longest Lasting Detangling Brush: Mason Pearson Detangler Hair Brush

Mason Pearson is about the most trusted name in hair brushes. It’s one of those brands with a cult following that once you try it, you can’t go back. They’ve been making brushes for over 100 years and some parts of their manufacturing are still done by hand so they last for years. If what you want is top of the line quality, this is it. The Mason Pearson Detangler Hair Brush has a traditional paddle brush design but each tuft of bristles contains four pure nylon bristles–two tall and two short to create a multi-height surface. The nylon is very flexible and paddle has a thick layer of cushion to protect even the most sensitive scalps. The bristles are longer than most other detangling brushes, allowing to move through more layers of hair faster while the flexible bristles keep it from snagging. This also comes with it’s own cleaner tool made specifically for this brush so you’re not struggling to keep your brush tidy.

Price: $110

Pros:

Nearly painless detangling

Great for sensitive scalps

Trusted, top of the line brand

Longer bristles for thicker hair

Built to last years

Cons:

May create some static for some

Not for extremely thick hair

Pricier

8. Best Detangling Brush for Fine Hair: Tangle Teezer Salon Elite Hair Brush

The Tangle Teezer Salon Elite doesn’t look like your average hair brush. To me it looked like someone forgot half the brush, but the Tangle Teezer got rid of the handle for a couple of clever reasons: holding your brush directly over the bristles gives you better control and subconsciously tricks you into being gentler. Because of the natural way you hold the handle for normal brushes, the bristles contact your hair at an angle and exerts greater force on one part and much less on the other, over-stressing the hair and breaking it. The Tangle Teezer’s no-handle design solves this as holding the brush by the paddle naturally leads to direct, even distribution of pressure.

The Salon Elite has an improved ergonomic grip to the original Tangle Teezer making it easier to work with. It has thin, flexible plastic bristles that are arranged with staggered heights. Even the longest bristles are much shorter than your average brush and this is so you’re brushing smaller sections of your hair at once, keeping it from snagging and yanking. Its flexible bristles are great at preventing breakage and reducing painful snags, but it also means they can be a little less durable with long term use. While great on wet hair, the Tangle Teezer isn’t awesome in the shower and tends to be slippery when wet. This one is best for fragile hair, and thin to medium-thick hair. Those with super thick or coiled hair, the Tangle Teezer will work but you’ll have to work in small sections.

Price: $22.25

Pros:

Rate 4.5 out of five stars by users on Amazon

Prevents hair breakage

Perfect for thin or fragile hair

Comes in fun colors

No-handle design leads to greater control

Cons:

Not as effective for very thick hair

Slippery in the shower

Not super durable

9. Best Detangling Brush for Curly Hair: SH&SH Detangling Brush With Mirror

I love looking at this brush. If I was a kid, this is the brush I would pick out, but I was all about rainbow unicorns back in the day (kidding, I still am.) This unique squiggle bristle approach has the benefit of having built in flexibility and the longer length helps get through thicker hair. It will work on thin hair, but the ACELIST Detangling Brush really shines with curly, thick, and naturally coarse hair. It’s hard to explain but it just sort of wiggles right through the hair. It works great both wet and dry, and the mirror is a cute touch, but is too small to be that useful. Also, because the bristles are so long and wiggly, the durability of this brush isn’t the best, but for the price, it’s so worth the reduced pain. This brush is available in black, pink, purple, and aqua.

Price: $13.72

Pros:

Great with curly to type four hair

Adorable

Unique squiggle design

Many colors to choose from

Cons:

Not the best choice for thin hair

Not as durable as others

A little small for some

10. Best No-Handle Detangling Brush: Miss Pouty Original Detangle Diva Brush

The Miss Pouty Original Detangle Diva Brush takes advantage of the no-handle design and has the most extreme height differences in bristles that I’ve seen. These are stronger bristles than other brushes, ready to stand up to any knots. It’s not joking around in how well it untangles, but the stiffer bristles make it a bad choice for kids with sensory issues. It is smaller than other no-handle brushes and the ladybug-shape is ergonomically comfortable for both right and left-hand use. Someone’s looking out for lefties, which I like. It’s safe for wet and dry use and doesn’t get very slippery in the shower. Since it uses the shorter bristle design, this has a harder time with thicker hair and requires parting thick hair into sections. For thin to average hair, the Detangle Diva Brush cuts right through knots like it’s nothing.

Price: $6.99

Pros:

Rated 4.8 out of five stars by users on Amazon

Great for right and left handed use

Wet and dry use

Multi-height bristles to the extreme

Cons:

Not for super thick hair

May be too small for some

Stiffer bristles not for sensitive scalps

