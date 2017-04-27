Top 20 Best Glitter Nail Polish Shades of 2018

I’m addicted to glitter. I wouldn’t say I have a problem; I would say I have a lot of glitter. I wouldn’t say I have enough glitter–just a lot.

Nail polish is my favorite way to wear glitter because it’s the least likely to shed sparkles all over my clothes and apartment. Plus, it’s a location I can easily admire. More than just sequins, glitter nail polish covers a wide variety of nail polish styles with, for lack of a better term, bits in them.

Confetti Glitter: Specks of all shapes and sizes. Hexagons, circles, squares, and bars are most common. They can be reflective, colorful, or matte.

Flake Glitter: Thin, flexible, irregular shards that give a gold leaf effect.

Micro-Glitter: Reflective glitter that is so fine it produces a dense, uniform shimmer effect.

Holographic/Holo-Glitter: Confetti, flake, or micro-glitter that doesn’t reflect light, it refracts it creating super-shiny, prismatic colors like tiny little rainbows.

Glitter polish runs the gambit from subtle shimmer to full, blinding glam and often the difference is how you apply it. You can get a more understated look by applying a single layer by itself or over a base color of a similar shade. For a bold, playful nail, apply over a dramatically different base coat.

For sunglasses-worthy shininess (my personal favorite) for either an accent finger or your whole hand, most folks end up layering two or three or four coats of glitter trying to get full coverage. It takes forever to dry and peels fast. There’s an easier way. Do a clear base coat and then paint your glitter directly onto a makeup sponge. The sponge absorbs the excess clear polish so you can dab only the glitter right onto your nail for complete coverage and extremely glittery nails in one coat. Nearly any glitter polish that needs a lot of coats can be remedied with this trick.

If you want to see it in action you can find a tutorial here on YouTube. And if you’re planning to skip the liquid latex skin barrier because you’re thinking, “Oh, I can be really careful with the sponge,” please learn from my disastrously messy attempt– and use some latex nail tape as a barrier.

A good top coat can be essential to a good glitter manicure. It can give you that extra hold so little specks won’t flake off, smooth over bumpy texture, and even help those thick glittery layers dry faster. Plus, a glossy top coat can make your nails catch even more light. Check out my guide to the best top coats.

The one thing all glitter polishes have in common is they are a pain in the butt to take off. Your best bet is to put a some acetone remover on a bit of cotton ball, set that on top of your nail, and cover it with tin foil to keep it from evaporating. Let that sit for a minute or two and then wipe off. Read my guide to the best nail polish removers to find a polish right for you nails.

If seeing polishes are labeled three-free, seven-free, or even 10-free makes you raise an eyebrow, let me explain. Nail lacquers are chemicals. There is no avoiding that. But these labels show how many of the standard toxic chemicals (like formaldehyde) a brand has removed from their formula. The higher the number, the safer the polish is for your nails.

Did I mention you can mix them? My go-to combination is a base coat of silver micro-glitter and a second coat of chunkier silver holo-glitter for a really multidimensional shine. So if your partner tries to tell you you don’t need two silver glitter polishes–they’re wrong and you don’t need that kind of negativity in your life. If holo owns your heart, check out my guide to the best holographic nail polish.

Now let’s look at some of the best and the brightest.

1. Best Glam Glitter Nail Polish: Hexy Bikini by KBShimmer

The only word I can think of when I see this polish is spangle. I got this for Christmas and I can tell you the pictures and video don’t do it justice. When this one moves in the light, it looks like your nails are studded with rhinestones. Hexy Bikini is a clear base loaded down with silver micro-glitter and studded with small and medium holographic hexes of silver, pink, and teal. Because of the holographics, it looks like there are way more colors packed in there when the light hits it. Hexy Bikini is a textured polish so expect a thick, slightly rough finish that can be smoothed over with a clear top coat. To be worn on its own, I’ve needed two coats or it can be worn as a top coat over a base color. This is definitely one of my new favorites one of my polishes that I get the most excited about.

Price: $9.25

Pros:

You’ll feel like a glam rockstar

Very heavy glitter load

Rhinestone like holographic sparkle

Works as a top coat or alone

Cons:

Rough textured finish

Needs two to three coats when worn alone

Can be a little chunky going on

2. Best Metallic Glitter Nail Polish: Juliette by ILNP

Juliette is so crammed with sparkle that looking at the bottle you’d think it was a solid cream pigment or a heavy micro-glitter, but it isn’t. Juliette by ILNP is a clear base filled with irregular holographic flake glitter–a ton of it. For a glitter polish, it’s very opaque and you can get full coverage with just two coats which is impressive for a glitter polish. The holographics used in this are so intense they twinkle like starlight. It dries to a surprisingly smooth finish and because it’s not traditional glitter it won’t be a struggle to remove. Juliette is three-free, vegan-friendly, and cruelty-free.

Price: $10

Pros:

So much sparkle

Dense holographic flakes

Full coverage with two coat

Easier to remove

Cons:

More of a gold than a rose gold

3. Best Gel Glitter Nail Polish: Hologram Diamond by LeChat

This stunning holographic lacquer is loaded down with glitter of all sizes. It’s hard for me to tell if these are all hexes or not because they are just so darn shiny! When they say diamond, they mean it. Sometimes diamond-like just means shiny, but this gets at that unique diamond quality to shoot out sparkles of light in all the colors of the rainbow. This is disco ball levels of brilliance and maybe not for the easily distracted. For me, this is perfection. It doesn’t have as gritty a finish as some of the others and is opaque in two coats. This one is a gel polish which needs to be cured under UV/LED light but it comes with the matching standard nail lacquer or you can buy the standard lacquer alone.

Price: $13.25 (17 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rainbows and diamonds on your nails

Long lasting

Smoother texture

Opaque in two coats

Cons:

A little thick for some

4. Best High End Glitter Nail Polish: Shattered Souls by Smith & Cult

This polish is a clear base with two different size highly reflective gold hexes. The combination ends up looking almost your fingernails are covered in gold leaf. It works as a top coat to brighten up any shade and as a stand alone polish for some serious shine. It’s not going to give you dense coverage like some other glitters without several coats, but the glitter is so bright that you might not even see that the whole nail isn’t covered. It’s an eight-free polish so it’s not full of nasty stuff that can hurt your nails. Smith & Cult is one of the longest lasting varnishes I’ve found before you start moving over into gels and shellacs. This top coat can last around a week without chipping which is way beyond what you’ll ever get from drugstore polishes. The high concentration of glitter will give this one a textured finish once it’s dry, which to me feels even more like having gold leaf on my fingers.

Price: $18

Pros:

High quality, luxury brand

Longest lasting

Works as a top coat or alone

Flashy, gold leaf like shine

Cons:

Not dense coverage

Feels rough when dry

5. Best Iridescent Glitter Nail Polish: Layla – It Girl by Julep

Layla – It Girl reminds me of New Year’s Eve. It’s got this bubbly champagne look and the larger square glitter looks like confetti. Instead of a clear base, this one is in a shimmery, iridescent formula with different sized tiny silver-white hexes and much larger reflective squares. The contrast between the two gives it a dramatic quality. This one catches the sun like nothing else between the shiny glitter and the iridescence of the base. Layla works on its own, but I like it better as a top coat. It has real lasting power and is vegan, five-free, and contains green coffee extract and hexanal to strengthen nails.

Price: $14

Pros:

Iridescent and glittery

Unique accent squares

Long lasting

Contains strengtheners

Cons:

More subtle than some

Not meant for full glitter coverage

6. Best Diamond-Like Glitter Nail Polish: Cosmo Magical Pixie Dust by Zoya

I know I just said you can mix two polishes to get multidemntional shine, but Cosmo has all of that in one lacquer. This is a silver micro-glitter base with holographic hexes and it’s not for the faint of heart. This is not a subtle glint on your fingertips; this is blinding, prismatic shine. The formula is a little on the thick side but that means you only need one or two coats for full glittery coverage. No need for a base or top coat with this one. It is a textured polish so there is a gritty feel to it once dried. If you’re not into that, a clear top coat will cover the grit. It’s also 10-free, so it’s free of 10 of the common but less desirable ingredients like formaldehyde. It’s Zoya so you know it has staying power. Expect this one to last chip-free for four days at least.

Price: $10

Pros:

Bold, unapologetic glitter

Long lasting

Trusted brand

Mix of holographic and micro-glitter

Cons:

Gritty texture

7. Best Girly Glitter Nail Polish: Candy Shop by Deborah Lippmann

If you’re looking for a playful pink, Candy Shop delivers. It looks like you could find it in a tall glass jar along the wall in a sweets shop. This is a mix of colorful hexes and circles in several shapes in a tinted base. This isn’t a reflective lacquer, and instead looks like confetti. Or funfetti. This looks like a birthday party. The base is a translucent bubblegum pink and you can control how sheer or opaque you want it by how many layers you apply. It’s a three-free polish and contains biotin and green tea extract to nourish nails.

Price: $16.99

Pros:

Unique playful look

Contains strengtheners

Works as top coat or alone

Cons:

Sheer pink won’t go with all base colors

8. Best Holographic Glitter Nail Polish: Paige by ILNP

Paige is a holographic micro-glitter in a fun raspberry pink. I bought this one myself because I couldn’t resist and it has quickly rocketed into my normal rotation. This polish from ILNP’s Ultra Holo collection has lots of sparkle and the intense holographic formula gives it a color-changing rainbow sheen. Depending on the angle, Paige has magenta, blue, gold, and red flecks hidden inside. The shimmery sunset pink pigment is very rich and smooth. It doesn’t feel like putting on a glitter polish. You only need one to two coats to be fully opaque ready to go. Three coats will give a little more punch to the holographic effect, but it doesn’t need it. You’ll get an easy five days of wear out of this. When I had it on my toes it went two weeks before it started chipping. ILNP polish is three-free and it’s made in America which is always great. Plus, it came in this fancy black box wrapped in colorful paper. It was like Christmas morning.

Price: $10

Pros:

Intensely holographic

Rich, creamy pigment

Long lasting

Cons:

Not to be used as a top coat

9. Best Cheap Glitter Nail Polish: Sashay My Way by Orly

I’m not normally that into bar glitter, those little strips that I tend to think make you look like you got in a fight with a paper shredder. This is the first bar glitter lacquer that I am legitimately drooling over. Sashay My Way is a clear base with uniform gold holographic hexes and thin holographic gold bar glitter. It’s light on the bar glitter so it’s more an accent to contrast the shimmery hexes. The result is a top coat that looks like expensive embroidered beading on a designer gown. This is probably not a polish you want to wear on its own. It definitely looks better over a base coat. When used over a base color, you don’t need more than one coat unless you really need heavy glitter.

Price: $4.25 (57 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Holographic

Unique look

Looks amazing on light and dark base colors

Cons:

Not for use on its own

Glitter may be too sparse for some

10. Best Rose Gold Glitter Nail Polish: A Cut Above by Essie

This glitter top coat is beautiful over color and strong enough to be worn on its own. If you’re feeling the rose gold bug, this is for you. A Cut Above about perfectly matches the rose gold iPhone. It’s a clear base loaded with reflective pink quartz tinted gold hexes in all sorts of sizes. Some polishes when they are full of these big hexes get glompy when you’re trying to put them on, but A Cut Above goes on very smooth. It’s a three-free polish, making an effort to reduce the harmful chemicals they use. If you want to wear this glitter on its own, you’ll need two to three coats for full coverage which isn’t abnormal for glitter polish. As a top coat, this one is protective and will last you around four days depending on how much you abuse your hands.

Price: $9

Pros:

Beautiful rose gold

Long lasting

Top quality brand

Works as a top coat or alone

Cons:

Takes two to three layers to wear alone

11. Best Flakie Glitter Nail Polish: Brilliance by ILNP

Brilliance is a unique flake glitter in a clear base. It’s hard to tell you exactly what color it is because the holographics have it constantly shifting. There are certainly green, gold, pink, bronze, and blue tones. It has a look of mermaid tails, tropical fish scales, or the shiny metallic backs of jewel beetles. The irregular flakes remind me of gold leaf and since it’s not a traditional glitter, this one will be much easier to remove. It’s not so much a polish you would wear alone and it looks best over dark colors. Static pictures really don’t do it justice.

Price: $12.50

Pros:

Shifting holographic chrome color

Easier to remove than confetti glitter

Cons:

Not great alone

Not for full glitter coverage

12. Best Party Glitter Nail Polish: Turn it Up by Orly

Turn it Up is a fun, non-reflective confetti glitter lacquer. It’s loaded with tiny white hexes and small and medium hexes in yellow, blue, purple, green, orange, and red. That’s all the primaries–it’s the whole rainbow on your fingers. The formula has a UV light inhibitor to keep sunlight from fading your color. I had this on for a week and I didn’t notice the colors dulling at all. This one works as a top coat and it can be worn alone. I personally like two coats over a black base. I’ve found that the sponge trick with this polish affects its staying power, but the glitter is dense enough that you can get away with painting it on like a standard lacquer. At one coat, Turn it Up looks like party confetti. At two coats, it looks like candy.

Price: $7.79

Pros:

All the colors of the rainbow

Works as a top coat or alone

UV light inhibitors protect color

Cons:

Textured, bumpy finish

13. Best Subtle Glitter Nail Polish: Pop the Bubbles by L’Oreal Paris

Pop the Bubbles is part of L’Oreal Paris’ Gold Dust collection and it’s chock full of micro-glitter and silver glitter that is just a little bit too big to be called micro-glitter. What you get is a really gorgeous continuous shimmer like sunlight off water. It has a textured finish which feels a little sandy so if that’s not your jam, grab a top coat. This is definitely a polish you’d wear alone. You get full coverage with one coat and two coats gets you the full shimmery effect. It dries extremely fast and has good staying power.

Price: $7.47

Pros:

Only needs one to two coats

Loaded with small silver glitter and micro-glitter

Fast drying

Cons:

Sandy texture

Not for use over a base color

14. Best Carcinogen-Free Glitter Nail Polish: Lovely Jubbly by Butter London

This gorgeous jewel-tone lacquer is made up of purple, blue, and red reflective hexes with smaller gold circles in a clear base. The result is a gemstone appearance that looks good over many different color base coats. It has a kaleidoscope feel to it when you turn your hand and the light catches all the separate colors. On its own, it’s a fairly thin polish and if you want to wear it alone, you’re best using the sponge trick I talked about in the introduction. It does already have a high gloss, but a top coat would smooth over the slight textured finish and extend it’s lifespan. Lovely Jubbly is an eight-free formula and is infused with hydrolyzed silk, horsetail extract, and vitamin A, C, and E to strengthen nails.

Price: $15

Pros:

Multi-color jewel-tone

High quality, luxury brand

Contains vitamins and nail strengtheners

Perfect for over base colors

Cons:

Takes several coats to wear alone

Textured finish

Not as long lasting on its own

15. Best Long Lasting Glitter Nail Polish: Pink Stiletto by Adesse New York

Pink Stiletto is a clear base filled with fuchsia hexes of all sizes and irregular holographic silver flakes. I love the sparkle in this one because with pink base and unevenly shaped flecks, it reminds me of crystals in a geode. This can be worn as a top coat or on its own, but you’ll want at least two layers if worn alone. Adesse New York’s lacquers are five-free, cruelty-free, GMO free, vegan-friendly, and made in New York. What is in Pink Stiletto is organic bamboo extract, argan oil, and shea oil for healthier nails.

Price: $20

Pros:

Unique mix of hexes and holo-flakes

Long lasting formula

Contains nourishing extracts and oils

Works as a top coat or alone

Cruelty-free

Cons:

Needs at least two or three coats to be worn alone

Pricier than others

16. Best Classy Glittery Nail Polish: Diamond Theory – It Girl by Julep

Another polish from Julep’s It Girl series, Diamond Theory is a clear base packed with reflective metallic glitter of all sizes running in a gradient from micro glitter up to medium hexes. It’s less a gold like many we’ve seen and much more of a copper or bronze. It’s a warmer color compared to other metallic and reminds me of a night beside a fireplace, but maybe that’s just me. Coming from Julep, you know the formula will be smooth and long lasting. It contains green coffee extract and hexanal to strengthen nails, is five-free, and vegan-friendly. It can be worn as a top coat and you’ll need two to three coats for full glitter coverage to wear it alone.

Price: $14

Pros:

Multidimensional copper glitter

High quality brand

Contains strengtheners

Works as a top coat or alone

Cons:

Needs two to three coats for full coverage

17. Best Blue Glitter Nail Polish: Beyond the Mistletoe by Color Club

Here’s another holiday theme polish but unless you show everyone the bottom of the lacquer bottle, no one will know. Beyond the Mistletoe is a translucent blue base with holographic micro-glitter and holo-glitter than is just barely larger than micro-glitter. It creates this solid sparkling effect where there are always specks ready to catch the light and throw little twinkling rainbows back at you. It can be worn as a top coat, but I think it looks best alone. For full coverage on this one you definitely need two to three coats and it has a textured finish like most heavy glitters. This lacquer is three-free, vegan-friendly, and cruelty-free.

Price: $5.95 (26 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Lots of tiny holographic sparkle

Gorgeous robin’s egg blue tint

Works as a top coat or alone

Cons:

Needs two to three coats when worn alone

Formula can be a little thick

18. Best Pastel Glitter Nail Polish: Upside Round by KBShimmer

If you haven’t found something playful enough on this list, Upside Round is as playful as it gets. It’s a clear base loaded with small and medium non-reflective neon confetti glitter. You’ve got neon purple, yellow, orange, pink, green, and blue. One thing that sets this party confetti polish apart from others is there is also a little bit of red micro-glitter floating around in there and that contrast makes these polka dots more visually interesting. This is going to have a bumpy finish so a top coat is a must. The glitter load is heavy and they tend to stick to each other so you’ll need to do a little manipulating with the brush to get your confetti where you want it. I love this one for spring and summer wear. It makes me smile just looking at it.

Price: $9.25

Pros:

Eye-catching

Unique micro-glitter and confetti circles

Long lasting

Only needs one coat

Cons:

Not best alone

Bumpy finish

Glitter needs to be positioned

19. Best Opal Glitter Nail Polish: Olaf’s Snowflowers by Black Dahlia Lacquer

It’s got a wintry name, but it’s pretty enough to wear this sparkle all year long. Olaf’s Snowflowers is a creamy white base loaded with small and medium silver holographic hexes and small and large gold holographic hexes. The result is a champagne bubbles look with serious shine. It’s smooth going on, but thicker than most which is good in that you need fewer coats. The polish is five-free, vegan-friendly, and cruelty-free. Plus, I love that Black Dahlia lacquers are handmade in small batches by a company started by a mother-daughter team.

Price: $9.50

Pros:

Silver and gold holographics

Thick, creamy base

Made by ethical, small family business

Cons:

Not to be used as a top coat

May be a little thick for some

20. Best Silver Glitter Nail Polish: Alloy Matey by KBShimmer

Alloy Matey, besides having an awesomely punny name, contains dense micro-glitter with small holographic glitter that sparkles with tiny rainbows at every movement. This one works as a top coat or on its own for a glittery diamond look. It will need two or more likely three coats to get full coverage on this one though. Like most micro-glitters, it has a gritty texture when dry, but a top coat can smooth that out and make the holographics even more brilliant.

Price: $9.25

Pros:

Great formula

Intense holographic sparkle

Works as a top coat or alone

Cons:

Needs at least two coats for full coverage

Gritty, textured finish

