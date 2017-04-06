Top 10 Best Nail Polish Removers of 2018

My favorite part of wearing nail polish is picking out my new color. My least favorite is knowing I have to take my old, chipped polish off before I can get to the fun part. At least it was when I was still using my $0.98 drug store brand nail polish remover. I’d scrub and go through wads of cotton and inevitably I’d painfully discover a paper-cut I didn’t know I had. My guy would come home and immediately say the whole place smelled like a chemical plant.

The damage I was doing to my nails was easy to see. After using my cheap remover, my nails would be chalky white and have that unnatural squeaky feeling when you rubbed them that should be reserved for diner counter-tops. My nails were dry, flaky, and splitting and I never wanted anyone to see my bare nails.

I assumed that’s how all polish removers are, and if you’re like me, you’ve put off redoing your chipped nails to avoid that painful hassle. But I love having fresh polish and went on a hunt to see if there really are nail polish removers that could make taking my polish off something that I don’t dread–and even make it part of my relaxing at-home spa ritual. And there are! I want to share with you what I found.

Using the right nail polish remover for your needs is critical. Most people can get away with non-acetone removers. It takes longer but is much gentler on your hands. If you need to remove glitter or metallic polish, you’re going to need to keep an acetone remover in your cabinet. (Also if glitter is your jam, check out my 20 best glitter nail polish shades and best holographic nail polish guides.)

Removing gel nail polish has its own very particular needs. See my guide to the best gel nail polish remover products for tip on the fastest and safest way to remove your gel nails.

Choosing a gentle remover is only one part of your overall nail care. Try to avoid harsh, chemical-laden soaps which can dry out your nails and cuticles. Having properly shaped nails reduce the chances of breaking. If getting regular manicures isn’t in your budget, see my guide to the best manicure sets and kits to take good care of your nails at home.

If your nails are already damaged, hope is not lost. Cuticle oil is your new best friend to return moisture and healthy shine to your dry nails. Read my guide to the best cuticle oils and creams to find the right treatment for you. If you’re feeling impatient with your short nails, check out the best products to grow nails fast for tips, tricks, and treatments that can help you grow healthier nails.

Nail care is a lot of little steps, but the wrong nail polish remover can send the whole thing tumbling down. Let’s go over the best nail polish removers out there today.

1. Best Organic Nail Polish Remover: Karma Naturals Organic Lavender Nail Polish Remover

Karma Naturals Organic Lavender Nail Polish is an oil-based remover made from organic soy beans by a little all-natural spa in New Jersey. It smells faintly of lavender flowers and the lack of typical nail polish smell alone makes this one priceless for me. No more feeling dizzy if I can’t open a window. (It also comes in Tea Tree and Unscented, and it’s actually unscented!) It removes polish like a dream, even cutting through dark reds without leaving stains behind. It does require a little more time and rubbing than a pure acetone remover, but the upside is that it leaves your nails shiny and healthy instead of stripping them of their natural moisture, making them brittle. And Karma Naturals doesn’t evaporate so a little goes a long way. You don’t have to keep sloshing more onto a cotton ball so the bottle really lasts.

Price: $11.99

Pros:

Gentle on nails and skin

Organic and biodegradable

No chemical smell

Long lasting

Cons:

Not as fast as pure acetone

Not for gel polish or acrylics

Takes a lot of rubbing to get glitter off

Can leave hands feeling a little greasy

2. Fastest Nail Polish Remover: OPI Expert Touch Lacquer Remover

If what you need is speed, OPI Expert Touch Lacquer Remover delivers. It’s an acetone-based remover from a salon-grade brand so you’re looking at professional strength. This will take your polish off with little to no rubbing. Just swipe and you’re done. Even multiple layers of dark reds come off without streaking or staining your fingertips. This one will even tackle my favorite but dreaded glitter nail polish. It is acetone so it does have that expected nail polish remover scent, but the smell is not nearly as strong as other removers which is a big plus. The addition of aloe, grape seed oil, and kelp makes it much more pleasant on your skin than pure acetone and won’t leave your nails feeling as parched or brittle.

Price: $5.95

Pros:

Fast and effective

Contains aloe, grape seed oil, and kelp

Removes glitter

Long lasting

Cons:

Has mild acetone smell

Gel polish needs soaking

More drying than oil-based

3. Fruitiest Nail Polish Remover: Mineral Fusion Nail Polish Remover

For something in the middle, Mineral Fusion is an acetone-free remover with an eye toward being more natural. It’s paraben, phthalate, gluten, formaldehyde, and talc free and is never tested on animals. Mineral Fusion’s formula is as strong on nail polish as acetone so you won’t need a lot of rubbing unless you’re removing heavy glitter polishes. To nourish your skin, it includes a plant-based moisturizer that leaves nails shiny and your skin soft. What isn’t as strong as acetone is Mineral Fusion’s smell, which I can really appreciate. It has a natural fragrance of mango added for a fruity scent. Mineral Fusion is sort of the best of worlds.

Price: $9.99

Pros:

Non-acetone

Less drying

Mango scented

Removes polish fast

More natural formula

Cons:

Moisturizers can leave hands feeling greasy

Glitter needs extra rubbing

Fruity smell could be off putting for some

More drying than oil-based

4. Best Gel Polish Remover: Onyx Professional Soak Off Coconut Scented Nail Polish Remover

The bottle says everything you need to know–it removes “all nail coatings.” As a maximum strength acetone remover, Soak Off removes regular and glitter polish fast and completely with just a little on a cotton ball. When used as a soak, it will remove gel polish, acrylics, shellac polish, and nail glue. If it doesn’t grow there naturally, Onyx Professional Soak Off is taking it off. There is a faint acetone smell, but it doesn’t linger and leaves your hands smelling like coconut. Vitamin E and grape seed oil keep it gentle on hands but as an acetone base, if you’re soaking for a long time, it can be a little drying. You can cut down on your soaking time by filing down the first layer of your gel polish. For the price, it’s well worth the money you save by not having to go to a salon.

Price: $8.79

Pros:

Removes all nail coatings

Fresh coconut smell

Professional strength

Whopping 16oz bottle

Contains Vitamin E and grape seed oil

Cons:

More drying than non-acetone

Unavoidable acetone scent

5. Best Doctor Recommended Nail Polish Remover: Dr.’s Remedy Non-Acetone Enriched Nail Polish Remover

If you’re looking for a remover you might find in a doctor’s office, this is the one. Dr.’s Remedy Non-Acetone Enriched Nail Polish Remover was formulated by two board-certified, practicing, Podiatric surgeons who started the company to offer the beauty products their patients needed. It’s enriched with vitamin E and C, wheat protein, garlic bulb extract, and tea tree. The remover not only takes the polish off easily, it strengthens nails and is also anti-fungal, antibacterial, and antiviral to stop problems before they start. It’s vegan, cruelty-free, and safe for children and pregnant woman. Thanks, docs!

Price: $11

Pros:

Doctor formulated

Strengthening botanicals

Anti-fungal

Non-acetone

Cons:

Not as strong as acetone

Less moisturizing than oil-based

Slight polish remover smell

6. Best Smelling Nail Polish Remover: PRITI NYC Lemongrass Soy Nail Polish Remover

From farm to nails is the journey for this all natural remover from PRITI NYC. The ingredients are crop-based, vegan, cruelty free, gluten free, and petroleum free. As an oil-based remover, it’s gentle on nails and won’t strip or dry them out. It’s great on polish and won’t leave any staining behind, even with dark colors. This isn’t a remover for gel polish though and glitter and heavy metallics, which tend to stick, will need a little more elbow grease then you would with pure acetone. It won’t evaporate on you and a little goes a long way so this bottle will last. The lemongrass scent is very light and pleasant. Did I mention they also make an Unscented version? Really, no polish remover stink at all.

Price: $19.96

Pros:

Great scent

All natural, plant-based ingrediants

Gentle on nails and skin

Cons:

Not as fast as acetone

May leave greasy feeling

Not for gels

Glitter takes more rubbing

7. Best Non-Acetone Nail Polish Remover: Nailtiques Non-Acetone Remover With Aloe Vera & Conditioners

This acetate-based remover is a happy medium: stronger and faster than an oil-based remover, and not as drying as acetone. It makes quick work of polish no matter how dark the color. The addition of aloe and other skin conditioners means it’s softer on hands than other acetate removers. If you’re using a nail protein product to strengthen your nails, this is formulated to help remove that in between treatments, a feat a lot of other removers struggle with. The only real downside is that while not nearly as bad as pure acetone, it doesn’t smell like a rose.

Price: $9.79 (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Removes polish fast

Works on gel nails

Gentle on nails and skin

Great addition to nail protein treatments

Cons:

Has mild nail polish smell

May be drying to those with sensitive skin

Not for shellac polish

8. Best No-Spill Nail Polish Remover: Zoya Remove Plus

This is hands down one of the best on the list. It’s stronger than a non-acetone remover but gentler on your nails than 100 percent acetone. ZOYA Remove Plus contains a plant-derived moisturizer to protect and nourish nails making this remover a great happy medium that takes off polish fast while not drying out your nails. Being a mild acetone also means that nail polish remover smell isn’t nearly as strong.

What I really love is the bottle. It comes with a lockable pump. The flip top pump makes it so you only need one hand to get your remover which is genius. I’m always struggling with normal remover bottles while doing nail art to clean my plates without smudging. With ZOYA, you unlock the top by turning, the lid flips up, and all you need to do is place your cotton ball on top of the pump and press down. That’s it. One hand is all that is needed. And you can knock it over without ruining your table or rug because unless you press the pump, the remover isn’t coming out. When you’re done it locks closed so there’s no accidental pressure that could cause a spill. Honestly, I’d probably pay the $10 for the empty bottle just so I don’t have worry about spilling.

Price: $10

Pros:

No spill bottle

One-handed operation

Gentler on hands than pure acetone

Five free and vegan

Cons:

Harsher on your hands than non-acetone removers

Mild acetone smell

9. Most Travel-Friendly Nail Polish Remover: Gabriel Cosmetics Nail Polish Remover Pads

These 20 travel-friendly, single use cotton pads are perfect for when you’re on a trip or just on the go. They’re acetone-free but strong enough that one pad removes polish from all 10 fingers, though you might need two for heavy glitter. It contains lemon and aloe vera extract to keep your nails moisturized and strong. And you can feel good that Gabriel Cosmetics Nail Polish Remover Pads are vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and paraben-free. Unlike travel removers that come in individual, throw-away packets, Gabriel Cosmetics Nail Polish Remover Pads are a green alternative that produces less waste.

Price: $11.50

Pros:

Rated 4.6 out of five stars by users on Amazon

Perfect on the go

Light lemony scent

One pad takes care of 10 fingers

Contains moisturizing aloe vera

Cons:

Heavy glitter polish may need two pads

Not as strong as acetone

10. Safest Nail Polish Remover: Pure Body Naturals Nail Polish Remover

Pure Body Naturals Nail Polish Remover is a certified organic alternative to the harsh chemicals found in drug store nail polish removers. The non-toxic oil base is plant-derived and then supplemented with botanical extracts to strengthen and nourish your nails. This four ounce glass bottle lasts because won’t evaporate as you use it like water-based removers. You won’t have to keep adding more and more liquid as your cotton ball dries out. Plus, with no nasty chemical smell, it’s more of a spa experience than a polish remover. It feels like cuticle oil going on, and as you let it sit the recommended two to five minuets, you can really feel it moisturizing your skin. And the polish slides right off!

Price: $12.95 (55 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Organic, plant-base ingredients

Leaves nails healthy and hydrated

No strong odor

Safe for children and pregnant women

Cons:

Not as fast as acetone

Can leave hands feeling greasy

Not for gel or shellac polish

