Top 10 Best UV & LED Nail Lamps of 2018

Gel polish manicures have put the struggle of chipped nails off our daily to-do list. A good gel will last two to three weeks looking as fresh as day one. It’s a little magical if you’re used to your regular manicures chipping the next day. Once you see how awesome gel can be, it’s hard to go back to constantly having to upkeep your nails. But honestly, going for a manicure every two weeks doesn’t fit into my schedule and the cost adds up fast.

At home gel manicures are more affordable than you’d think. In order for gel polish to set into its rock-hard, impervious state, it has to cure under UV or LED light. These lamps used to be expensive and bulky, but now you can get a portable lamp for the price of a single manicure. Even professional, salon-grade models pay for themselves after only a couple of uses. If you’re getting a $35 manicure every three weeks, that’s $600 a year. These lamps just make sense.

For years ultra violet light (UV) was the industry standard. What’s great about UV is that it will work on any and all gel nails with cure times in the one to three minute range. The new LED lamps are significantly faster with curing times of 10 to 30 seconds. LED bulbs have a longer lifespan and they are gentler on your skin. When LED first came on the scene the price made it only reasonable for professional salons to carry them, but the price of LED units has come way down recently making them very affordable. One thing to note about LED is that it will only cure LED gels so you need to be sure you’re buying LED polish. Luckily, a lot of brands are rolling out double light source bulbs, which combine the two for the best of both worlds.

When you’re trying to compare these lamps, it can be a barrage of meaningless letters and numbers: 50000 hours, 16 beads, and 10W might not give you a good sense of how good a lamp is (spoiler, that one wouldn’t be great). I’m going to break it all down so you can see what it means, how each works, and which is a good fit for your home or salon.

1. Best Easy to Operate UV Nail Lamp: MicroPure 36W UV & LED

The MicroPure uses double light source bulbs so it works with all gel and shellac polishes. It’s large enough that you can easily fit your hand inside and the angling of the bulbs means you won’t have to contort your thumb for even curing. It has 24 dual-light bulbs with a wattage of 36 which is good. Anything less than 24 watts isn’t going to give you a fast cure. These bulbs have a lifespan of 50,000 hours, so if I run this thing 24 hours a day, the bulbs would burn out five years from now. The bottom plate slips off for cleaning and for easy pedicure use. The MicroPure has four simple buttons and a large LED screen that shows the time you have left. Once you have chosen your time, a sensor detects when your hand is under the lights and starts your cycle. If you don’t pick a time, it will run for it’s longest which is a 99 second cycle that starts with low heat and slowly increases in intensity.

Price: $39.99

Pros:

Dual light means it cures all gel

Great hand coverage

User-friendly buttons and digital read out

Low heat mode

Cons:

Because of the UV, it can get a little warm

Can only do one hand or foot at a time

2. Best Home Salon LED Nail Lamp: USpicy 48W LED & UV

I like this one because it looks like a little portable salon. The USpicy packs a strong 48 watts of dual UV/LED light so it’s compatible with all gels. The USpicy doesn’t use dual bulbs though. It has separate LED bulbs and a CCFL coil to provide UV light. CCFL is an improved type of UV bulb that has a lifespan similar LED. The top of the unit has a padded spot to rest your hand while polishing and a bendable LED lightstrip that won’t cure polish but provides better lighting while you work, perfect for precise detailing.

It has an automatic sensor that turns on when your hand goes in and the magnetized bottom comes off for easy foot access. It comes with three preset timers and an easy to read LED screen. The buttons are located in the back of the unit which is more convenient if you’re using this on clients than on yourself. If you have sensitive eyes, this unit has a light shield that comes down around your hand to prevent light from leaking out while the lamp is on.

Price: $38.99

Pros:

Dual UV/LED cures all gels

Padded hand platform with second LED lightstrip

Light shield for better eye protection

Professional looking

Cons:

Buttons on the back is better for salon use than at home

A little tight fit with the thumb

Lightstrip doesn’t have its own button

3. Best Customizable LED Nail Lamp: SUNUV Sun2 48W UV LED Light

The SUNUV Sun2 is a great at home unit. At 48 watts it’s powerful enough to deliver quick curing times and since the bulbs are UV/LED dual light, it works on all gel and shellac polish. Its 33 bulbs are positioned all over the dome so your whole hand and thumb have great coverage. The bottom panel comes off for easy cleaning and pedicures. It comes with three interchangeable silicone hand rest pads (pink, purple, and white) that fit on top of the lamp and make a convenient place to apply your layers.

Price: $36.99

Pros:

UV/LED dual light

Lights cover all angles

Three silicone hand rests

Has low heat setting

Cons:

No LED readout for timer

Buttons on back of unit

4. Best Travel LED Nail Lamp: Abody 9S 24W Gel Polish Dryer With USB

If you need a sleek travel dryer, the Abody 9S fits the bill. It’s small, light, and simple. The Abody 9S is USB powered so you can either plug it into the included wall adapter like any other nail lamp, or you can plug it into your computer or portable cell phone charger. That’s about as travel-friendly as it gets. With UV/LED combo bulbs, this lamps works with all gels, but at 24 watts, expect the drying times on this one to be longer than on nail lamps that can’t fit in your purse. With the simple arch design, it’s great for pedicures, but because the bulbs don’t go that far down the side, you’ll probably want to do your thumbs separately. The lights go on automatically when you put your hand under the arch, but it doesn’t come with any preset timers, just an LED screen that counts up instead of down.

Price: $23.99

Pros:

Travel-friendly

USB power cord

UV/LED dual light

Choice of three colors

Cons:

No preset timers

Low wattage equals longer curing times

Thumbs best separately

5. Best Professional LED Nail Lamp: Gelish 18G

This is about as professional as you can get. It’s sleek, from a trusted brand, and above all, it’s fast. Like curing some coats in five seconds fast. It’s only 34 watts, but as it’s strictly LED, those watts pack more punch. There is plenty of room for one hand and with the light placement you won’t have to worry about your thumbs. It has three preset timers and an LED screen, both on the back of the unit which is good for a salon setting. It beeps when a cycle is done in case you have your back turned or a client isn’t paying attention. The padded hand rest is a perfect spot to apply your polish and the lamp is acetone resistant to hold up to a salon environment. And for all that, it’s not a huge unit and wont take up your whole table.

Price: $199.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Salon grade

Ultra-fast curing times

Pull down eye sheild to limit light exposure

Acetone resistant

Convenient hand rest

Removable bottom

Cons:

Buttons positioned for salon setting

Bigger initial investment

6. Best Long Lasting LED Nail Lamp: Anself Pro 64W Nail Dryer

The Anself Pro has the highest wattage at 64 of the top 10. This is a professional model built to last. It comes with its own carrying handle which seems odd until you realize it weighs five pounds. So it’s not one you’d want to travel around with. The Anself Pro is that heavy because it’s made of a zinc alloy instead of the normal plastic. The metal absorbs heat, which means all that heat generated by the lights is drawn away from your client’s hand and away from the LED bulbs, extending their lifespan. It doesn’t have a bottom plate to need to fiddle with and digital readout faces the rear of the unit. The motion sensor isn’t as quick as some of the others but with it’s power and durability it might be worth waiting the extra second or two.

Price: $97

Pros:

Rated 4.6 stars out of five by users on Amazon

Professional

Durable

Metal case keeps hands from getting hot

Cons:

Heavy

LED only

Sensor is a little slow

Beeps at end of cycle

7. Best Gentle LED Nail Lamp: NailStar Professional LED Nail Dryer

The NailStar Professional LED Nail Dryer is a great small model for in home use. It’s the most gentle of the list at 12 watts so the curing times are closer to traditional UV nail lamps. The NailStar is the longest lasing on the list with 60,000 hour lifespan bulbs–that’s almost seven years of continuous light. It doesn’t use a sensor and relies on preset timers. There’s a neat 30 minute setting if you hate pressing buttons with tacky nails. Just leave it on and stick your hands in when needed. Because of the lower power you might want to do your thumbs separately in this one. It is also worth noting the bottom piece isn’t removable on this model.

Price: $31.99 (66 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Great at home size

Long lasting bulbs

Has 30 minute presetting

Gentle on hands

Cons:

LED only

Longer curing times

No sensor

Bottom doesn’t come off for feet

Tight fit for thumbs

8. Best Two Hand UV Nail Lamp: MelodySusie 54W UV Nail Lamp

You can fit both your hands in at the same time. Or both your feet. I’m not sure I need to say anything else, but I will. It’s a UV only lamp which means it will cure all gels and shellacs but the curing times are longer than LED. The shortest preset on this is two minutes. UV bulbs tends to run a little warmer than LED, but the MelodySusie has an internal fan to keep everything a comfortable temperature. And being UV, the bulbs have a shorter lifespan of about 1000 hours so at some point they’ll need replacing, but the bottom panel comes off for easy access. You will have to install the bulbs that come with it when your MelodySusie arrives, but they click into place without too much trouble. And again, it fits two hands at once!

Price: $43.99

Pros:

Can sure two hands at the same time

Internal fan for comfort

Cures all gel types

Removable bottom panel

Comes with extra bulb

Cons:

Longer cure times than LED

Bulbs will need replacing

Larger than other lamps

9. Best Easy Storage LED Nail Lamp: MiroPure 24W Portable Nail Lamp

When you’re not using it, this lamp folds flat. If you’re tight for space, like if your nail polish collection has slowly taken over home, being able to easily store your nail supplies is at the top of your list. Bulky nail lamps take up space, but this lamp from MiroPure is as compact as a nail lamp can get. It has a very different shape than most lamps being very thin and rectangular with two wide stands on either side. The legs fold down and the USB cord comes off and now you’ve got LED nail lamp that takes up about as much space as a tablet. You are going to sacrifice some power here since the lamp is open enough to let some of that LED light from its 18 bulbs escape. It has a built in timer of 30 seconds and 60 seconds, so that gives you an idea of what your curing times will look like. This is also great if you need a portable lamp since you can easily throw it in your bag.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Folds flat for storage and travel

Easy one button timer

No bottom plate to clean

Good for hands and feet

Three year warranty

Cons:

Not as strong as others

Lights are only from above

10. Best Adjustable LED Nail Lamp: Abody SUNone 48W – 24W Nail Dryer

The Abody SUNone is double the power of its portable cousin and is a more professional looking lamp. With UV/LED dual light bulbs this one works with all gels and at 48 watts it cures polish fast. If the lights get a little warm, the SUNone has a fan and an option to reduce the strength to 24 watts. There is plenty of room for thumbs in this one and the bottom tray is removable. I also like that you don’t always have to select a timer each time. The light will turn on when the sensor detects your hand and run for 128 seconds unless you select a presetting. I appreciate fewer buttons to press when my nails are wet.

Price: $32 (29 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

UV/LED dual light

Adjustable power

Lots of thumb room

Cons:

The higher power can run a little warm

No LED timer readout

