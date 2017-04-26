10 Best Home Waxing Kits for Hair Removal

I like to think of myself as a bit of a hair removal expert, because, as many of you already know, I’m pretty hairy. So hairy, in fact, that the thought of a full Brazilian wax makes me want to run screaming into the arms of a professional therapist. Thank goodness that hairiness also means a thick head of hair, bold brows and long lashes. But with them, comes hairy everything else.

I don’t mind all my furry stuff, but my arms, legs, and of course the sneaky mustache and beard hairs, absolutely annoy the heck out of me. Because I live more than 30 miles from the nearest city that has a spa or salon, I thought it was worth it to try out home waxing kits.

A simple glass of wine always makes waxing more bearable in my world. It improves your mood, despite the pain involved. Yes. I did say pain. I wish I could tell you that waxing doesn’t hurt, but honestly, it does. And the larger the area you plan to wax, the more you’ll have to come to grips with that.

There many different options to choose from, all at pretty decent prices, so you can afford to become an expert when it comes to waxing at home. First, consider just how much of your body you’d like to have hair free. Then choose the hot wax kit (or cold in some instances) that works best for your hair removal.

If you just want to shape your brows, or wax your upper lip and chin, I personally recommend strip-free wax. It can easily be warmed in the microwave, applied and then removed, along with the unwanted hair, once it’s cooled. For bigger body parts, I’m a fan of the waxes that use strips. Those strips make it simpler to remove large sections of hair at a time. I know that sounds kind of awful, but really, it’s not that bad.

You can even buy pre-waxed strips for hair removal, and while I love them for their total convenience, they get mixed reviews from me, as well as other people, who either love them, or hate them. If you think you’re ready to become a lifetime waxing junkie, by all means invest in a full waxing setup that includes a warmer, reusable cloth strips, and spatulas, and allows you to try out lots of different brands of waxes, to see which is your favorite.

Waxing at home offers a longer lasting alternative to many other methods of removal, along with the possibility that your hair will grow back finer and become less prominent over time. So plan to whimper a bit, or maybe even scream, but in the end you’ll be happily hair free for weeks at a time with these Best at Home Waxing Kits for Hair Removal.

1. bliss Poetic Waxing Kit

If you’re ready to give yourself the full body spa wax, this kit from bliss could be exactly what you need to get the job done. Originally developed for exclusive use in bliss Spas, the bliss Poetic home waxing kit is a safe and effective, low-temperature and aromatherapy-based hair-removal system.

Gentle enough for sensitive skin, this home waxing kit is suitable for use on nearly any part of your face, bikini area or body. The complete hair removal wax kit makes head-to-toe hair removal comfortable, convenient, and easy. The set contains a 5.3 ounce microwaveable cup filled with bliss Poetic Wax, a one ounce container of bliss Poetic Waxing Super Skin Cleanser, one ounce of bliss Poetic Waxing Pre- and Post-Waxing Oil, three large spatulas, and three small spatulas, plus a free Ingrown Eliminating Pad, along with easy to follow waxing instructions.

Once you get the hang of waxing, you’ll want to stay hair free all the time. To eliminate trouble from stubble, get a full size container of Ingrown Eliminating Pads. Waxing results are best if you’ve exfoliated prior to your wax treatment. bliss Hot Salt Scrub is an effective option, and it feels and smells heavenly.

Price: $62

Pros:

Kit comes with everything you need

Gentle enough to use even on upper lip and brows

Mirowaveable wax container makes hair removal simple

Reasonably painless once you get the hang of it

Cons:

Quite spendy

Small amount of wax for the price

May cause skin irritation

Less effective on coarse hair

2. Best Wax for Legs: BodyHonee Extra Strength Hair Removal Waxing Kit

BodyHonee’s Spa Wax Kit is an all-natural, extra strength hair removal wax that will completely remove thick, coarse, unwanted hair from arms, legs, back and chest. Because of its efficiency, hair regrowth will appear slower, softer and finer than with many other hair removal methods. With continual waxing, your body hair will regrow much more slowly.

This naturally derived formula is infused with avocado oil, so it leaves you with beautiful, shiny, smooth skin. With all natural ingredients, using this hair removal wax kit is remarkably easy. After applying the warm wax, press down cotton epilating strips, and remove hair by pulling in the opposite direction of hair growth.

After you’re done waxing, simply apply the jojoba, chamomile and vitamin E infused soothing Post Wax Oil to thoroughly clean any wax remnants from your skin, and soothe and calm skin.

Do note, this wax is not suited for facial, ear, neck or nose hair removal. If you have fine or medium body hair, consider BodyHonee Sugar Wax as, perhaps, a more suitable option.

Price: $18.99 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.1 out of five stars by users

Very easy to apply

Thick wax strips grab and remove hair well

Very effective on thick and coarse body hair

Cons:

Doesn’t include enough wax strips or cleaning towels

Can irritate skin

Wax heating instructions could be clearer

It’s messy

3. Best Bikini Wax: Gigi Brazilian Waxing Kit

This microwaveable hair removal system effectively removes all traces of unwanted hair. Better yet, it’s simple to use because it needs no strips, making for one less step in an already messy process. The wax heats up in minutes and is perfect for hard to remove hair on your legs, arms, or anywhere else.

This home waxing kit provides everything you’ll need to perform a Brazilian waxing service at home. It includes a wax warmer, Brazilian hard wax, and other waxing essentials. This kit also makes it simple to create the perfect arched eyebrows, a hair-free lip and chin, or perfectly smooth cheeks.

Because you don’t need strips, precision waxing is a snap. With Pre Epilation Oil and Post Wax Cooling Gel, your hair removal treatment will leave you with smooth and beautiful skin. This hot wax kit also comes with a full instructional DVD. Nice.

It’s easy to stay hair-free with refills of Brazilian Body Hard Wax. For precision wax application, be sure to keep a stock of Gigi Accu Edge Wax Spatulas on hand.

Price: $44.95 (13 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.1 out of five stars by users

Amazon #1 Best Seller

Effectively removes unwanted hair

Comes with Pre Epilation Oil to help reduce pain

Cons:

Takes a long time for the wax to heat up in the warmer

Can cause skin irritation

Takes practice to get the hang of using hard wax

Reports of packaging issues and product leakage

4. Parissa Hot Wax Kit

Parissa salon style wax removes unwanted hair without the added step of using a strip. It’s super effective on short, coarse hair, but it’s also ultra-gentle on sensitive skin. This hair waxing kit is perfect for delicate areas like your face, underarms and bikini line. It’s also ideal for Brazilian waxing. This makes waxing at home more affordable than a trip to the spa.

Parissa is formulated to tackle your toughest hair, with professional quality results. It’s also made with all natural ingredients, with no animal testing, which gives it an edge as the best facial wax. To perfectly heat your hair removal wax, and keep it at a constant temperature for your entire treatment, the Parissa Wax Warmer is an essential.

To soothe and calm your skin after waxing, slather on Parissa Azulene Oil, infused with calming chamomile. Parissa also makes a brow shaper kit, especially for that super delicate task. To simplify hair removal on your face, body and legs, Parissa Organic Sugar Wax also delivers salon quality results.

Price: $7.49

Pros:

Rated 4.1 out of five stars by users

Effectively removes tough, coarse hair

No strips required

Very affordable

Cons:

It hurts a bit

Can be messy

Takes some practice to get the hang of it

May cause skin irritation

5. Cirépil Blue Wax

Cirépil Blue Wax revolutionizes waxing at home, with a special polymer that actually shrink wraps hair for ease of removal. This is particularly effective on the most difficult to remove hair growth areas. It’s easy to use for larger areas of the body, with smooth application and a comfortable low temperature.

This hair removal wax is applied without a cellophane covering or non-woven strip. The large container means you can do waxing at home, in a faster and cost effective fashion. The disposable, low temperature wax, is formulated with soothing jojoba oil, to make your home waxing experience more comfortable.

This wax should be applied with disposable wooden applicators. Clean up is simple, with any wax pot cleaner or similar solvent. Use Cirépil Blue Lotion to cleanse and disinfect your target area before waxing, or to remove any wax particles which remain on the skin after waxing.

Price: $23.74

Pros:

Rated 4.5 out of five stars by users

Effectively removes hair the first time

Especially effective for coarse, difficult hair

Large container allows for many applications

Cons:

Pretty expensive compared to many

Can be somewhat messy

Wax seems stringy compared to some

Can cause temporary redness and irritation

6. Cocojojo Organic Cold Sugaring Wax Hair Removal Paste

This Persian hair removal paste is formulated with argan and tea tree oils to leave your skin smooth, shimmering and soft after treatment. The 100 percent natural formula will remove your stubborn hair and, at the same time, exfoliate dead skin cells, leaving your skin looking lustrous and radiant. It is gentle enough to go over the same area more than once, when necessary, to remove the shortest and most coarse hair, without causing skin damage or irritation.

Cold sugar wax is a semi-soft sugaring, to be used with muslin strips, and it is easily applied with spatulas. One of the best things about this paste is the easy cleanup, a definite advantage over traditional hard and soft wax. Simple water cleanup means no sticky mess on you or your countertop.

To reduce irritation after hair removal, as well as to lessen the amount and thickness of hair regrowth, massage in some highly rated Cocojojo Azulene Oil Hair Retardant. If you do feel a bit of irritation, particularly after Brazilian waxing, or doing just your upper lip, pits or bikini line, dash on a bit of soothing peppermint, eucalytus and tea tree oil infused Cocojojo Hair Removal Powder.

Price: $18.99

Pros:

Rated four out of five stars by users

Very affordable

No need to heat the product before using

Effectively removes hair

Cleans up easily with water

Cons:

Can be a bit tricky to use at first

Requires cotton or muslin strips, in addition to the paste

It’s super sticky

7. Zip Wax Hot Wax Hair Remover

Sometimes the simple, old fashioned way to remove hair works best. And lots of users agree, because they love this block of hard wax that simply needs to be heated, applied and pulled off, without the use of cloth strips. Zip Wax has been around for years, and it still does the trick, when it comes to hair removal.

For waxing at home, just break a few pieces off the wax bar, heat them in a wax warmer, the microwave, or on the stove, and slather it on (not too hot, please) to whatever body area you want to be beautifully hair free.

Once the wax has hardened, simply pull fast against the growth pattern of your hair, and voila, you’ll have smooth, hair free skin. When working on small areas like your brows and upper lip, it’s easiest to spread with an extra small spatulas for precise application. For large areas like arms and legs, the larger wooden spatulas let you slather with abandon.

Price: $17.97 (36 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.3 out of five stars by users

Effectively removes hair

Fairly simple to use when you get the technique down

No need for cloth strips

Cons:

Pretty spendy

Some users dissatisfied with change in formula

Can crumble when cool, making removal more difficult

Reports of inconsistent melting

8. Best for Private Parts: Surgi-wax Brazilian Waxing Kit For Private Parts

The Brazilian bare look is hot, and now getting it is almost as easy as regular bikini waxing. Surgi-Wax for Private Parts is a salon quality hard wax with added maple honey. That increases the grip on each hair, for complete removal right from the root. Results are smooth and sexy with no need to worry about stubble for up to six weeks. And with continued use, your hair returns slower, finer and sparser.

Easy to work with, simply microwave and stir the wax in its jar, which has a convenient handle to avoid burns. This home waxing kit includes Pre-Epilation Oil, to make sure that the wax always adheres just to the hair, and never your skin. The included spatulas are easy to grip and have a wide spreading surface, to lay down more wax at a time.

This hot wax kit contains very detailed, step-by-step instructions, and illustrations, to make the process easy – well, as easy as hair removal gets, when it comes to your private parts. Surgi-Wax also makes a hair removal kit for your face, as well as easy to use Honey Wax Strips For Bikini, Body and Legs.

Price: $8.03

Pros:

Very popular with users

Amazon’s Choice

Excellent instructional guide

Easy to use

Cons:

It hurts to wax your privates

Kind of messy

Inconsistent wax melting issues reported

Works better on trimmed hair

9. Amazon #1 Best Seller: Sally Hansen Hair Remover Wax Strip Kit for Face, Brows & Bikini

I have to admit it, I wouldn’t ordinarily include a product on my “best of” lists that rates under four stars, but when it’s an Amazon best seller, I’m willing to make an exception. Sally Hansen wax remover strips are super easy to use, because they come pre-waxed and you simply warm them by rubbing them between your hands.

Once you apply the strip to the desired area, you rub it into place and pull it off, as with other waxes, against the growth pattern of your hair. They’re pretty effective at removing hair, once you perfect your technique. It can be tricky holding your skin tight with one hand, while pulling the strip with your other, but with practice, you can do it.

They’re super affordable too, which probably leads to the reason they’re one of the best sellers when it comes to waxing at home. For full body hair removal, Sally Hansen All Over Body Wax Hair Removal Kit uses smart wax that grabs hair, not skin, and whisks away even coarse hair effectively and gently. Soothing lavender helps ease the stress of waxing at home with the Sally Hansen Lavender Spa Wax Hair Removal Kit. It’s especially good for those with sensitive skin.

Price: $4.51

Pros:

Rated 3.2 out of five stars by users

Amazon #1 Best Seller

Super cheap

Pre-waxed strips make hair removal easy

Cons:

Not enough wax to effectively remove all hair consistently

Not the best for coarse hair

Can pull skin off

Because strips are waxed in pairs, you have to use two at a time

10. Amazon’s Choice: Micro Tweeze by No Tweeze

Just getting mentally ready to do waxing at home takes some serious preparation, so whatever makes it easier, makes me want to try a product more. This easy to use no-strip formula effectively removes all traces of unwanted hair. Residue-free, this hair removal wax is perfect for removing fine facial hair, shaping your eyebrows and whipping away the hair from your bikini line.

You just warm it in the microwave, apply it to the target area, press it down to get close to the roots, and peel away unwanted hair. While I like this especially for facial hair, and eyebrows in particular, it’s also great for coarse hair too. That means you can use it on your legs, arms and even those pesky chin hairs that look like cat whiskers as you get older.

Price: $14.03

Pros:

Rated four out of five stars by users

Really easy to use

Works well for fine facial hair

Can be used for coarser hair as well

Cons:

Must be heated to the right temperature or it crumbles

Can be tricky for first time waxers

Doesn’t work effectively for everyone

