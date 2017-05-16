Best Hair Conditioner Options: Our Top 10 Picks (2018)

We’re all looking for soft, silky, shiny, beautifully manageable hair. The question is, how can we manage that with all the abuse we give it? Finding the best hair conditioner is a must for every beautiful head of hair. Whether you blow dry or air dry, use hot tools or not, your hair needs a little love, and, depending on its texture, specific kinds of moisture.

If you’ve got extremely dry, coarse or frizzy hair, deeply hydrating formulas are best. The same is true for super curly hair. If you have time to use them, hair masks are amazing, and they’re even better if you add heat or steam to the moisturizing mix. Just slather up your mane, twist it into a clip, and let the shower steam take over, or use a shower cap and hair dryer to deliver the best benefits. For days when you’re more pinched for time, quick moisturizing conditioners will keep your hair soft and supple. When you rinse out any of these products, using cool water will help to seal the hair cuticle and hold in the moisture.

If you have fine, thin, or wispy hair, heavy conditioners are likely to fall flat — or at least make your hair do so. To avoid helmet hair, leave in conditioners are an awesome option. Leave in conditioners are most often lighter formulas that help with detangling, while adding shine and bounce, but not weight. Leave ins are also great for days when you want to refresh your hair, without washing it. And I love them for helping to create those sweet beachy waves after a day of sun and swimming.

Since your hair texture is likely to change over time, you’ll never find a single conditioner that’s right for you forever. Hair changes as we age, and encounter health circumstances. (I can personally attest to the fact that grey hair gets dryer and a lot more wiry.) Pregnancy and medical treatments can definitely switch things up and impact the way your hair behaves, feels and looks. In those circumstances, consider organic and natural conditioners. These natural hair products can give you the confidence that you’re not introducing chemically based ingredients to your skin, hair and potentially, your unborn baby.

There are literally thousands of conditioners for different hair types, textures and even colors. There are conditioners for oily hair, and even some that promise to help increase your hair growth. So how to pick the best? We’ve only included the most highly rated products in this post, so if you’re looking to leave static and frizzies behind, tame the fly-aways and strike a blow to split ends, the best hair conditioner can be your powerful partner in crime. Here are our our top 10 favorites.

Best Deep Conditioners & Hair Masks

1. It’s a 10 Miracle Deep Conditioner Plus Keratin

If you’re looking for a powerful hair multi-tasker, It’s a 10 Miracle Deep Conditioner promises to do ten things instantly, to give you more beautiful and manageable hair. Enriched with Keratin protein, it deeply moisturizes. This conditioner’s superior hair penetration helps to smooth and detangle, which is super important to prevent breakage and frizzy split ends. It also restores elasticity and strength, so your hair will be full of bounce and body.

If your hair is processed, this deep conditioner helps to protect your expensive color, keeping it from looking dull and faded. It also helps protect your hair from sun damage, and adds brilliant shine and shimmer. To add an extra level of conditioning, use this conditioner more like a mask. Leave it in your hair longer, and consider using a shower cap, along with some heat, to more deeply infuse more moisture into your mane.

This conditioner is especially popular for people with dry frizzy hair, who love the way it brings their locks back to life. For those days when you’re looking for a quick solution to the frizzies and fly-aways, spritz in the highly rated Amazon #1 Best Seller, It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-In plus Keratin. I personally like to use product combinations that are created to work together for a better end result. If you do too, try the It’s a 10 Miracle Shampoo as a precursor to conditioning.

Price: $13.80

Pros:

Rated 4.3 out of five stars by users

Deeply conditions and moisturizes dry, frizzy hair

Detangles and smooths, to help prevent split ends

Protects against sun damage

Cons:

Pretty expensive for a small quantity

Works better if you have lots of time to leave it in

Not as deeply conditioning as some

Can be difficult to rinse out completely

2. Amazon’s Choice: Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask & Deep Conditioner

There’s a reason this professional salon treatment is so popular with users. It helps to transform dry, frizzy lifeless hair into soft, silky locks that are easy to manage. This deep conditioner helps to restore damaged and processed hair, repairing each strand and transforming the texture, while at the same time promoting more natural hair growth with the help of Argan oil, well known as a natural growth enhancer.

If you’re looking to revive your lifeless mane, this thick formula deeply conditions, detangles, hydrates and renews shine, enhancing manageability and reviving a healthy natural look. Because it improves hair’s natural elasticity, you’ll fight less fly-aways and split ends, which is always a huge bonus. This deep conditioner is especially effective for permed and naturally curly hair, creating beautiful, defined curls with bounce and shine.

And if you’re wanting to cut down on the number of styling products needed to keep your hair looking its best, this mask and conditioner acts as a heat protectant, decreasing further damage from blow drying and hot styling tool use. For daily use, the Advanced Hair Repair Shampoo and Conditioner Set is a great way to keep your hair super healthy from the get go. If you’re sporting a head of curls that lean toward the fuzzy, Ultra Curl Defining Cream could be the key to perfect ringlets.

Price: $12.30

Pros:

Rated 4.4 out of five stars by users

Amazon #1 Best Seller

Amazon’s Choice

Effectively conditions, as well as adds lots of body and shine

Cons:

Results are best if you have lots of time to leave in before rinsing your hair

Takes quite a bit of product to cover your hair

Pricey compared to some

A bit more difficult to wash out than some

3. Top Rated: SheaMoisture Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Masque

If you have dry hair that is constantly breaking, this Manuka Honey & Maura Oil Intensive Hydration Masque from SheaMoisture has been specially formulated to help. By infusing your hair with intense moisture and shine-enhancing nutrients, it helps protect your hair from environmental influences that can damage and dry. Using naturally healing recipes, with a modern twist, this mask can do a yeoman’s job of taming dry frizzy hair, and healing damage.

To make this hair mask even more effective, add steam to the mix, or cover with a shower cap and heat it up to more deeply infuse moisture into the hair shafts. If your hair is damaged, you can make every day a good hair day with the Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen, Grow & Restore Treatment Masque from SheaMoisture. It is also highly rated at 4.6 out of five stars by users, and will get your hair back to looking healthy and strong in no time.

No wonder it’s an Amazon Best Seller. For even better bangs for your buck, the Manuka Honey & Maura Oil Intensive Hydration Masque comes in a two pack at a great savings. Organic shea and mango butters are blended with raspberry ketones, goji, acai and guava extracts in the SheaMoisture 10-in-1 Renewal System Hair Masque. It helps to nourish, revive body, color protect, shine, hydrate, strengthen, increase manageability and soften your hair with its age-defying, anti-stress, super fruit formula.

Price: $6.36 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.5 out of five stars by users

Works really well for dry, curly hair

A little goes a long way

Deeply moisturizes

Cons:

Can be difficult to rinse out

Thick formula is more difficult to work through your hair

Works better with time and heat

Not as effective at detangling as some conditioners

Best Leave-in Conditioners

4. L’ANZA KB2 Leave In Conditioner

You don’t always have time for a deep conditioner, so you need a leave-in conditioner that can resucue your hair from tangles and knots. L’ANZA’s light, creamy formula doesn’t weigh down hair, but it’s a heavyweight when it comes to improving manageability and increasing shine.

Fortified with keratin protein, this easy leave-in heals and strengthens your hair from the roots to the tips, while deep penetrating moisturizers restore softness to leave you with enviously beautiful hair. Botanical algae extract and shea butter help to protect your hair from damaging UV Rays, hot styling tools and environmental elements.

For the serious hot tool user, L’ANZA KB2 Leave In Protector is a unique leave-in conditioner that is specifically formulated to shield hair from heat styling. It eliminates static and frizz, blocks environmental aggressors and prevents further damage to hair. Give your great hair a jumpstart with L’ANZA KB2 Protein Plus Shampoo, that helps to reduce breakage and restore elasticity to stressed tresses.

Price: $16

Pros:

Rated 4.4 out of five stars by users

Awesome at detangling

Just a little goes a long way

Hair feels clean, not sticky

Cons:

Pretty darned spendy

Too thick textured for some

Updated formula not as popular as the original with many users

Scent may be off-putting

5. Top Rated: Aveeno Nourish+ Condition Leave-In Treatment

If you haven’t used Aveeno products before, you should know you can count on them for high quality at affordable prices. Since I’m super picky about my hair and face products, I’m glad to say this tiny investment in Aveeno Nourish+ Condition Leave-In Treatment was well worth it.

While I regularly use Aveeno’s Nourish + Volumize Shampoo and Nourish+ Moisture Hydrating Conditioner, sometimes I just want a quick rinse to freshen my hair, followed by a spritz of this leave in to help restore my natural waves. This lightweight formula helps to revitalize your hair with a fusion of deep conditioners and moisturizers.

The spray is made with nourishing wheat complex, which is a blend of wheat protein and wheat germ oil, that targets and fortifies the weakest part of the hair to restore strength, softness, and shine. You’ll see a difference in just three uses.

It helps repair dry, damaged hair, and, if you’re like me, and use this leave-in treatment along with the Nourish + hair regimen, you’ll end up have 95 percent less breakage, and a more full, beautiful, easy to manage head of hair. If you have a sensitive scalp, Aveeno products are especially gentle on your skin, so you’ll have less chance irritation and dryness. For dull and listless hair, try Aveeno Nourish+ Shine Illuminating Shampoo to amp up your shimmer factor.

Price: $6.83

Pros:

Rated 4.3 out of five stars by users

Super affordable

Helps to defrizz and detangle

Makes hair feel soft and silky

Cons:

Can leave hair stringy if overused

Fragrance too heavy for some

Not as moisturizing as some leave-ins

6. TIGI Bed Head Ego Boost Leave-In Conditioner

If you want soft shiny hair, a quick spritz of TIGI Bed Head Ego Boost will boost hydration and leave your hair silky, smooth and detangled. This playful spray is great for a run and go refresher after a day at the beach, or a simple rinse out and blow dry. It helps protect your hair from the impact of heat, sun and whatever fun you’ve cooked up, but it’s light enough to leave you without stickiness or residue.

It’s great for amping up your curls and it helps to curb breakage and split ends. It smells fresh without that chemical aroma, and has a light, fruity scent. The twist lock bottle also means it’s travel friendly without worry of leakage onto your clothes and other items.

TIGI Bed Head After the Party Smoothing Cream is another quick conditioning treatment that tames fly-aways and leaves hair silky smooth. It’s a quick pick me up after a long night when washing and deep conditioning isn’t an option. For daily washing and conditioning, try TIGI Bed Head Resurrection Shampoo & Conditioner duo. It’s a #1 Amazon New Release. For smoother hair and pumped up volume, Bed Head Superstar Blow Dry Lotion is a great way to amp up your blowout.

Price: $11.78 (29 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.3 out of five stars by users

Non-greasy formula

Leaves hair smelling terrific

Very affordable

Cons:

Scent is too strong for some

Can leave hair feeling hard if used too heavily

Doesn’t leave hair as silky as some

Some packaging problems reported

7. Best Buy: INFUSIUM 23 Orginal Formula Pro-Vitamin Leave-In Hair Treatment

As a girl with lots of curl, I am always on the lookout for a leave in conditioner that will soften and smooth my frizzies, without weighing down my waves. Infusium 23 PRO Original Leave-In Treatment has been one of my go-to choices for more than a decade now. As my hair transitioned from brunette to arctic blonde, it got drier and more coarse.

This formula infuses hair with a Pro-Vitamin B5 formula that deeply penetrates and repair the cuticle layers of your hair. It detangles and strengthens, while helping to protect your hair against breakage. It also gives you a whole lot more shine and luster.

I recommend getting a spray bottle to evenly coat your hair with this product, as the squeeze top doesn’t really do the best job of distribution. If you have long, or very thick hair, even a pretty heavy amount of this product won’t leave your hair crunchy or stringy.

To give limp hair more volume, Infusium 23 Volume Builder shampoo is enriched with pro-vitamins, proteins and amino acids to give your hair beautiful body, especially if you follow your wash with Infusium Pro23 Volumizing Leave in Treatment.

Price: $12.66

Pros:

Rated 4.5 out of five stars by users

Light formula doesn’t weigh down your hair

Doesn’t dry sticky or crunchy

Great for all hair textures and types

Cons:

You need a spray bottle to dispense it evenly

Not conditioning enough for some

Watery consistency

Scent is too heavy for some

Best Organic & Natural Conditioners

8. Amazon’s Choice: Silk18 Natural Hair Conditioner

If you’re looking for silky, flowy, bodified hair, Silk18 natural conditioner does the job. It contains a blend that is formulated with eighteen naturally-derived silk amino acids, to tame frizzies and deeply moisturize dry hair. This conditioner naturally reduces static and gives you soft, shiny and easy-to-manage hair. Because it’s sulphate free, this natural conditioner is great for curly, and color treated hair, but it works equally well on all hair types.

It improves moisture retention, with jojoba and argan oils to strengthen, protect and increase shine. Botanical keratin helps to replenish low keratin levels – a common cause of frizzy hair. With an awesome list of natural botanicals and other ingredients, this conditioner contains no artificial fragrances, colors, sulfates, or harmful ingredients. Scented with 100 percent natural vanilla, your hair will smell as good as it looks. What’s not to love about having hair that smells almost like fresh baked pancakes?

This conditioner performs well with any of your favorite shampoos, but if you love natural hair products, Maple Holistics Argan Oil Shampoo is a great choice for soft shiny hair without using a detergent based shampoo. If you’ve already got super dry or damaged hair, Hydrate Moisturizing Shampoo features a natural formula, with carrot oil, parsley seed, silk peptides and almond oil, to promote new growth and eliminate breakage.

Price: $10.40 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.4 out of five stars by users

#1 Amazon Best Seller

100 percent natural ingredients

Makes hair soft and shiny

Cons:

Maple scent is too strong for some

Too heavy for some users

Thick formula is difficult to get out of the bottle

Kind of expensive compared to some

9. Top Rated: Beauty Without Cruelty Rosemary Mint Conditioner

It’s not hard to see why this natural conditioner is rated so highly by its raving fans. The smell alone gets me on board. But the fact that this company has been cruelty-free for more than 50 years, also means their products align with my social conscience.

Formulated with organic essential oils to promote a healthy scalp and condition your hair, this shampoo also delivers an aromatherapy experience in the shower. The special, plant-based formula, is specifically designed to restore healthy shine and manageability to your hair.

Natural plant proteins, moisturizers, vitamins and therapeutic essential oils revitalize, strengthen, and protect your hair, while eliminating static, fly-aways and frizzies. It easily rinses clean, leaving you with perfectly pH balanced locks. You can count on this product being 100 percent vegetarian. Beauty Without Cruelty makes a wide range of highly rated shampoos, conditioners and other natural hair care and body care products.

Price: $12.34

Pros:

Rated 4.4 out of five stars by users

Smells fantastic

100 percent vegetarian formula

Leaves hair silky, soft and shiny

Easily rinses clean

Cons:

Pretty darned spendy

Scent is too strong for some

Heavy texture may feel waxy

More difficult to rinse out than some

10. Best Buy: Desert Essence Organic Coconut Conditioner

Just the thought of putting luscious coconut oil into your hair makes you want to do it, right? Then you think of the scent and the way it will soak into your hair. Desert Essence Coconut Coconut Oil Conditioner gently heals damaged hair with a host of delicious organic ingredients. Organic jojoba oil adds to the moisturizing effect, making your hair and scalp look and feel healthier.

Organic olive oil and organic sunflower oil leave hair soft and silky without weighing it down, while organic shea butter helps it retain moisture. This natural conditioner is 100 percent vegan, wheat and gluten free. It contains no parabens, sodium lauryl/laureth sulfate, phthalates, artificial colors, silicones, EDTA, glycol or petroluem based ingredients, and is cruelty free.

Coconut conditioner also comes packaged with the Desert Essence Coconut Shampoo in a bundle that saves you a bundle. The Green Apple and Ginger shampoo and conditioner pack is also highly rated for helping cleanse your hair of environmental pollutants. Desert Essence Lemon Tea Tree Shampoo and Conditioner is especially effective for oily and dandruff prone hair.

Price: $8.45

Pros:

Rated 4.5 out of five stars by users

Awesome natural ingredients

Smells delicious

Leaves hair soft and silky

Cons:

Very thick

Can leave hair feeling oily if overused

Doesn’t detangle as effectively as others

Fragrance is off-putting to some

See Also:

•Best Purple Shampoo

•Best Coconut Shampoos

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.