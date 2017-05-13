Top 10 Best Beard Conditioners 2018

What do Chuck Norris, Abraham Lincoln and Leonardo Da Vinci have in common? They all have banging beards. While these masters were able to cultivate burly yet powerful looks entirely on their own, today’s modern man knows that the best beards need a little help to get them looking their best. So, besides an excellent beard balm or butter, a top-notch trimmer and a quality shampoo, you should definitely add a softening beard conditioner into your facial mane maintenance routine.

Beard conditioners help to soften coarse beards and are specially formulated to support overall beard health. Many of them also help moisturize and care for the skin underneath the beard too. Of course, many of you scruff-sporting readers may be thinking, “I already use a beard oil and beard balm. Do I really need to add yet another product to my routine?” The short answer is yes. While beard oil and beard conditioner are pretty similar, they’re too often confused to be one and the same, and they’re not. Beard oil primarily moisturizes and hydrates. Beard conditioner goes above and beyond that by softening and repairing damaged beard hairs as well as eliminating many of the skin conditions that go hand-in-hand with having a beard like beardruff, itchiness, and redness. Beard balms and butters while also helping to promote overall beard health aren’t enough and don’t give you the long-term beard benefits that a great conditioner offers either.

Incorporating a beard conditioner into your routine is simple. You can either apply it in the shower or after, or even before bed. Contrary to beard shampoos which should only be used every three to four days, you can use beard conditioner daily if you’d like. The easiest method is to use it after you wash your beard, since most of us are accustomed to the shampoo plus conditioner combo anyways. Steps for using a beard conditioner depend on the product. There are conditioners that you apply and then rinse out as well as leave-in products. Make sure you read the label to get the best outcome and the best bang for your buck.

Here are our top ten beard conditioner picks, from cheaper scores to budget-friendly finds to luxury splurges.

1. Clubman 2-in-1 Beard Conditioner

Clubman is a brand that has been around forever. With its forest green packaging and dandy logo, you can imagine this being a go-to pick of your grandfather before he headed out for a scotch at the old boys’ club back in the day. If you’re familiar with the line or even a semi-fan you’ll enjoy this bargain option too, as its scent is similar to other Clubman products, refreshing with a hint of grapefruit.

The two-in-one aspect refers to the double duty this conditioner pulls to nourish and soothe irritated skin while also leaving your beard soft and frizz-free. Its ingredients include matrixyl, which helps prevent flaking and dry skin underneath the beard by increasing collagen synthesis (collagen is responsible for skin firmness) and aiding in skin repair. This is also a leave-in conditioner. To use, start by taking a quarter sized amount of product in your hands and then massage into your beard, making sure to work through completely, adding more product if needed.

Price: $5.99

Pros:

Adds softness and volume

Non-comedogenic

Under $10

Cons:

Long list of non-natural ingredients

Scent is a hit or miss

2. Green Leaf Naturals Beard Conditioner

The Green Leaf Naturals Beard Conditioner is unique in that it is primarily comprised of aloe and is also a gel as opposed to a lotion, cream or spray. It’s comprised of 99.75 percent pure, organic aloe vera gel to be exact, cold-pressed from certified organic aloe vera plants. If you’ve ever had a nasty sunburn and used an aloe product to soothe it, you know the plant’s healing powers. When it comes to your beard, that natural magic not only helps with the skin underneath the beard, it also promotes hair growth and conditions follicles.

Green Leaf Naturals Beard Conditioner is another leave-in formula thats absorbs fully and doesn’t require any rinsing. You can put it on at the usual times—before bed or after a shower—or also on a dry beard before you go out. As with any grooming gel specifically, make sure to start with a small amount and massage really well into your beard or you could end up with a bit of a crunchier look.

Price: $12.95

Pros:

Softens nicely

Unscented

Money-back guarantee

Made in the U.S.A.

Cons:

Not as packed with other beneficial ingredients

3. Tree Naturals ZEN Hair & Beard Leave-In Conditioner Spray

If you’re a bearded guy on-the-go, here’s a great product you can easily throw in your gym bag, weekender or even backpack. The Tree Naturals ZEN Hair & Beard Leave-In Conditioner hydrates and softens the beard with a gentle blend of aloe vera gel, shea oil, and vitamin E. The scent features citrus, pine, sandalwood, cedar wood and vanilla to create a nice, fresh yet masculine scent.

When it comes to using, you can apply it to a dry beard, or wet or damp one too. Simply spray on, work in, style and you’re done. The spray quality keeps things nice and light and allows you to build up the product as much as you need to.

Price: $12.99

Pros:

Convenient spray

Gentle formula

Made in the U.S.A.

Cons:

Not as heavy duty conditioning as others

Scent is a hit or miss

4. Smooth Viking Beard Conditioner

Smooth Viking Beard Conditioner will help get your beard looking its brutish best with this 100% natural deep conditioning option. Its superstar ingredients are shea butter and argan oil. Shea butter is a natural skin healer and moisturizer, while argan oil is considered to be the ultimate hair conditioner, helping to treat split ends and frizzy tendrils.

This is another leave-in conditioner, making it another one of the easiest beard accessories around. Just rub a small amount between your fingers, apply to your beard, and then let the conditioner dry. The deep conditioning properties will not only help improve the hold and texture of your beard, but will also moisturize your skin underneath and prevent itching too. Like any excellent deep-conditioning hair treatment, the Smooth Viking Beard Conditioner will improve the look and texture of your mug mane and strengthen it over time too.

Price: $13.47

Pros:

Deep conditioning

Good for long and short beards

All-natural ingredients

Cons:

A bit greasier

Scent is a hit or miss

5. Polished Gentleman Beard Growth & Thickening Conditioner

“I declare that your beard will look like a mongoose no longer!” says the Polished Gentleman. While a mongoose doesn’t necessarily have a beard nor long straggly coat, it is known for being quite a wild animal, much like many a beard. This conditioner is an excellent selection if you’re looking to up your beard growth, thickness and all-around fullness. Besides the usual do-good ingredients like argan oil, rosemary and eucalyptus, the Polished Gentleman Beard Growth & Thickening Conditioner also includes biotin. Biotin is commonly used as a supplement to promote hair health and growth.

To use, work a silver dollar-sized amount of product through your beard while still wet and then rinse clean. You can also utilize this concentrated conditioner as a leave-in treatment after you shower to help with dry skin and to also make your beard extra soft and silky. Polished indeed!

Price: $13.99

Pros:

Nicely softens beard

Includes beard oil as an ingredient

Organic ingredients

Cons:

Hard to rinse out

Bottle label peels and flakes easily

6. Woody’s 2-in-1 Beard Conditioner

Woody’s grooming products were developed in collaboration with top-notch celebrity barbers and stylists—the people that work with beards and other scruff day in and out, know what to look for, and what works. Which is what makes their 2-in-1 Beard Conditioner a great get for under $20. As the 2-in-1 name suggests, it’s formulated to treat your skin and your beard. It includes Palmitoyl Tripeptide and Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7, two synthetic and a bit scary ingredients, but two totally legit skin-restorers and anti-agers. The soy protein found within the conditioner then softens and prevents your beard from looking wiry.

This is yet another leave-in treatment. To use, squeeze a quarter-sized amount into your hands and rub together before applying directly to your beard and face. Spend a little extra time to really work the product into the hair and skin and you’ll see a silky beard and less skin dryness and flaking in no time.

Price: $15.88

Pros:

Nice skin-enhancing properties

Doesn’t look or feel greasy

Cons:

Not as great for longer beards

Scent is a hit or miss

7. Bossman Fortify Intense Beard Conditioner

Here’s one for the fellas who would like to bump up their beard’s robustness. While other products target the beard hair you’ve already grown and have on your face, Bossman Fortify Intense Beard Conditioner focuses on the hair follicles and pores to create a healthier base which subsequently creates a fuller and more hearty looking beard. Another differentiator to this pick is its inclusion of betaine as an ingredient, a naturally occurring amino acid found in beets that effectively moisturizes and softens your fuzz.

This is a standard conditioner that you apply and then wash out. Make sure you apply generously to a wet beard and allow it to sit for at least two minutes before rinsing. Since you’ll be dealing with the lotion right under your nose for a little chunk of time, Bossman created three fine scents to choose from: Gold, a woodsy, outdoor blend of cedar wood and spruce oil; Hammer, a grittier mix of geranium and patchouli for the blue collar guy; and Magic, the brand’s original scent featuring sophisticated picks like sandalwood and vanilla.

Price: $15.95

Pros:

Nice, thick cream

Effectively improves beard fullness

All-natural ingredients

Made in the U.S.A.

Cons:

Won’t grow new hair, just improves what you already have

8. Abraham’s Beard & Face Conditioner

Abraham’s Beard & Face Conditioner should be voted Mr. Congeniality. This leave-in is made not only for the burly, but also for the mustachioed and even the clean cut. The entire product line was borne out of the idea to create high quality grooming products that would be as effective on a man with or without facial hair and applicable to all skin types. That’s a hefty goal, but the Beard & Face Conditioner not only softens beard hair and reduces itch, it can also be used for shaving and for post-shave moisturizing of the skin. Sunflower seed, argan oil, vitamin E and aloe are some of its gentle and effective ingredients.

If you’re a guy that gets bored with your look easily, this is definitely the product for you, since you can use it whatever you decide to do with your face. Plus, there are seven different scents to choose from, including unscented. An all-around, agreeable winner indeed.

Price: $19.40-$20

Pros:

Fantastic scent variety

Reduces itch

All-natural ingredients

Made in the U.S.A.

Cons:

Price

9. Natural Grizzly Beard Conditioner

A traditional massage-in and rinse-out product, Natural Grizzly Beard Conditioner will leave your beard feeling silky smooth, and looking less wiry. It boasts a “superfood” combo of organic aloe vera gel and argan oil to eliminate itch and irritation on top of repairing damaged skin underneath your bristles. Two specific standouts: It also does an excellent job of detangling longer, knotted and rough beard hairs, and the light, citrus scent was a pleaser with the majority of users.

To get the best benefits out of this conditioner, apply to a moistened beard and let it sit for at least three to four minutes before washing out. You should also start with a smaller amount, even less than you would think you need, as a little goes a long way. With continued use, your beard will still reign as nice and grizzly, but with a more refined, put-together appearance.

Price: $21.99

Pros:

A little goes a long way

All-natural ingredients

Made in the U.S.A.

Money-back guarantee

Cons:

Price

10. Clinique For Men 2-in-1 Skin Hydrator & Beard Conditioner

Before you write this last selection off as ridiculous and overpriced, hear us out. First of all, Clinique has an impeccable reputation as skin care experts backed by forward-thinking science and effective results. Secondly, this conditioner includes salicylic acid to help unclog pores and reduce acne. Thirdly, it will last a while. And fourth, it’s just really luxurious—if you’d like to indulge yourself and your face specifically, why not?

The Clinique For Men 2-in-1 Skin Hydrator & Beard Conditioner is a leave-in product that applies easily over everything from two-day stubble to lighter beards. It will strengthen skin and alleviate dry patches while leaving your beard quite silky and easier to groom over time. Now that’s some worthwhile luxury, right there.

Price: $54

Pros:

Absorbs quickly

Moisturizes very well

High-end

Cons:

Best for shorter, lighter beards

Not as creamy as others

Price

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.