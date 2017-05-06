Top 10 Best Electric Pedicure Machines

It’s that time of year when we’re breaking out our sandals so toes can see the sun for the first time in months. But after a winter in fuzzy socks, I don’t know about you, but my feet have kind of let themselves go. The dry winter air has gotten the best of them and I may or may not have neglected my nails more than I should have. I love the look of a fresh pedicure, but they never last as long as I’d like for someone who spends the summer hiking and hanging out in rivers. Getting to the nail salon on a regular basis for pedicures doesn’t fit into my schedule and those trips can really add up. If an average pedicure is $20 plus tip, making the jump to bringing the nail salon home with your own pedicure machine just makes sense.

There are some jobs that nail clippers just aren’t equipped for. Lots of things including age, injuries, common nail fungus, and certain health conditions can make our toenails thicken and become difficult to work with, often sending us to the nail salon or a podiatrist to have our toenails cut. The hassle and expense of this can make folks hide their feet and leave their flip flops in closet. Worse than that, neglecting this upkeep can lead to more painful conditions like cracked or splitting toenails. Did you just wince? I certainly did.

Electric pedicure machines can be a little intimidating as there’s a big difference between standard toenail clippers and a whizzing dremel tool for your feet, but they’re not as scary or hard to use as you might think. Over the years they’ve gotten more and more user-friendly with designs trending toward simplicity of use. Having a home electric pedicure machine is an invaluable time-saver for people who have a difficult time contorting themselves to cut their toenails or who have painful hand conditions like arthritis or carpel tunnel that make squeezing those tiny clippers a struggle.

An important note–great care needs to be taken whenever a pedicure is being done on someone with diabetes, whether it’s in a salon or at home by yourself. Diabetics are prone to developing foot problems and have a harder time fighting off infections. Add to that the fact that many diabetics lose feeling in their feet and you’ve got a recipe for injury. That’s not to say people with diabetes can’t have their pretty summer toes too, just check with your doctor before getting any kind of pedicure. Healthy toes are happy toes.

Electric pedicure machines come in a huge variety of forms from all-in-one gadgets for manicures and pedicures with a dozen different attachments to small machines focused only on calluses and dry, dead skin. Which one will make the most sense for you depends on what you’re looking to use it for and what perks matter most to you. We’ll go over all the major aspects of the best electric pedicure machines around.

1. Best Cordless Electric Foot File: Pure Enrichment 8-in-1 Manicure & Pedicure Kit

The Pure Enrichment 8-in-1 Manicure & Pedicure Kit is a portable, cordless unit that runs on two AA batteries, not included in the packaging. I like the cordless design because you don’t have to worry about getting tangled in wire while bending to see your feet. The wide, ergonomic handle makes easier to grip for sore or stiff hands and the unique choice to have the grinding bit at a 90 degree angle to the handle makes reaching your feet even easier. It has three options: low speed, high speed, and off so you don’t have a whole keypad of buttons to figure out, which is good because it doesn’t come with great instructions.

You do get eight attachments, all of which are easy to clip on and off. It comes with all the tools you need to get a full pedicure: large and small coarse callus remover, large and small fine callus remover, sapphire-coated shaping disk to file nails, sapphire-coated shaping cone to thin thick, unruly nails, cylinder mini shaper for corns and other rough areas, and a felt polishing cone to buff your finished nails to a high shine. It has an adjustable plastic shield to keep fly off to a minimum which is great because no one wants to have to dust after doing a home pedicure. The sapphire-coated attachments should last you a good long while, but if the others do get worn down, there are replacements available.

Price: $39.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Cordless

Easy-grip design

Lots of attachments

Dust shield

Simple and user-friendly

Cons:

Doesn’t have the power of plug-in models

No carrying case

Will need to replace batteries

Only two speeds

2. Best Electric Foot File for Travel: Zoe Ruth Electric Rechargeable Pedicure Tool

Here we have a completely different design. If you’re looking for a callus remover and don’t care about having a tool for your nails, this is the kind of machine for you. The Zoe Ruth Electric Rechargeable Pedicure Tool is not for toenails and is specialized to buff down calluses, repair cracked heels, and remove any other dry or dead skin build up on your feet. Moisturizers can only do so much and once in a while you have to scorch the earth, so to speak, if you want truly soft feet. You plug it in to charge it overnight and then you’re set to unplug for several treatments and you don’t have to worry batteries or if your chair is close enough to an outlet. Since it’s only meant to be used on your skin and not your nails, this one has lot less power but has all the power it needs for a rough surface moving on your skin.

It comes with three filing heads, two of them standard and one coarse for stubborn feet. You also get a storing case and cleaning brush. You will need to clean it because the Foot Love is effective at getting your feet poolside-ready but that means making some dry skin dust. If you have the option of doing this outside you can save yourself some clean up time. You don’t even have to remove the filing heads to clean them. Just run the filing head under running water while being careful not to submerge the rest of the unit. The lifespan of your filing heads will depend on how much you use it and what shape your feet are in, but replacements are surprisingly affordable and come in packs of two of standard or coarse.

Price: $31.95

Pros:

Cordless and rechargeable

Designed to remove calluses

Easy clean up

Comes with travel case

Cons:

Not for nails

No dust shield

3. Best Corded Electric Foot File: PureNails 7-Piece Professional Manicure & Pedicure System

This is another model with several attachments that will cover the standard pedicure needs and can also be used for home manicures. As a corded model, it has a lot more power than battery-operated machines and you never have to worry about your unit slowly petering out as the battery drains. Another reason the increased power is a plus is that it requires less time and fewer passes to get your nails and calluses in shape. As much of a hassle a cord can be, the PureNails’ cord is coiled like old corded telephones used to have so it’s an under three foot cord that stretches to around eight feet, which should give you plenty of leeway to work with.

It comes with seven sapphire-coated attachments: a coarse filing disk, a fine filing disk, a cone for calluses and dry skin, a callus rasp for heels, a cylindrical milling cutter for thick difficult nails, a felt cone for polishing, and a flame milling cutter which sounds scary but is a tool to remove ingrown toenails. None of these are sandpaper–they’re all salon quality bits that should hold up over time. It has two speeds and a built-in LED to give you a better view of what you’re doing. The PureNails 7-Piece is tough on thick nails but only about as loud as an electric toothbrush.

Price: $59.99 (8 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Lots of attachments

Salon-quality bits

Stronger than battery models

Comes in handy case

Cons:

Not cordless

The handle is thinner than some ergonomic ones

4. Best Professional Electric Foot File: Beurer MP62 Electric Manicure & Pedicure Kit

The salon-worthy Beurer MP62 has all the tools you’ll find in a professional pedicure kit and all the power too. It’s a plug-in model with a coiled cord that gives you about three and a half feet to work with but shrinks again when you store it in it’s dedicated travel case. This one comes with a whopping 19 attachments–9 sapphire-coated attachments built to last and 10 disposable emery board type attachments. It has a dust shield to keep mess to a minimum and an LED light so you can see what you’re doing. The Beuer MP62’s wide handle has strips of easy grip cushion so it’s a good choice for people who have difficulty with their hands.

You can choose to have the rotation go clockwise or counterclockwise making this one good for both-right hand and left-hand use. It has a variable speed dial, so it’s not a matter of low or high speed–you can slowly ramp up or down the speed in gradients like a volume dial on a radio. Okay, let’s go over that long list of attachments. It includes a coarse sapphire cone for callus removal, fine sapphire cone for shaping, coarse sapphire wheel for filing thick or difficult nails, fine sapphire wheel for filing and shaping, cylindrical cutter for thinning and smoothing thick nails, sapphire cutter to remove corns, needle cutter to expose ingrown nails, flame-shaped cutter to remove ingrown nails, single-use emery board attachments for filing, and a felt cone for buffing and polishing finished nails.

Price: $52.50

Pros:

Professional quality

Loads of attachments

Ergonomic grip

Adjustable speed

Consistent and greater power from being a plug-in model

Cons:

Have to deal with a cord

Buttons more complicated than press and go

Better for pedicures than for manicures

5. Best Electric Foot File for Calluses: Own Harmony Rechargeable Electric Callus Remover

The filing heads for the Own Harmoney Rechargeable Electric Callus Remover are covered in quartz micro mineral crystals for a long lasting rough surface. The heads actually look like they are covered in micro crystals. They catch the light and sparkle which make them seem like some magical object that’s going to transform my dry winter feet into pretty summer feet. Whether the crystals have magical properties or not, they do last longer than most callus remover filing heads though that will depend on how often and how much you’re using it. With average use, each filing head will generally last you a few months. And the Own Harmony comes with an extra filing head so you’ll be set for a good while.

I love that it’s rechargeable and I don’t have to worry about batteries. You just charge it up with its charging cord and then you’ll set for around 30 minutes of continuous use. It has a thick, ergonomic handle for people who have grip troubles and is water-resistant but not waterproof. No taking this one into the shower with you, but it’s fine on wet feet and you can rinse the filing head off to clean it. The Own Harmony runs at 50 rpm but it’s still only about as loud as an electric toothbrush. It comes in this beachy blue color and in a soft peach. You can get replacement heads in regular and extra coarse.

Price: $27.97

Pros:

Rechargeable

Long lasting quartz filing heads

Splash-proof

Easy-grip ergonomic handle

Cons:

Not waterproof

Doesn’t keep a charge as well as others

Not for nails

6. Best Compact Electric Foot File: Dr. HeiZ Rechargeable Callus Remover

This sleek rechargeable electric callus remover is a whole new take on the standard foot file design. It’s shaped more like a pen with the filing head inset into the handle. While this probably isn’t the perfect design if your hands have trouble gripping smaller objects, this does allow the filing head to reach areas of your foot with less twisting of your wrist so if your issues are wrist related (like if you work on a computer all day like I do) this callus remover allows you to approach your feet at an easier angle. Having such a narrow, vertical head also means it can more easily get in between toes for those sneaky, hard to reach calluses.

The smaller size makes it a great choice if you’ve got calluses on your hands you’d like to work on too. This model is rechargeable with a USB charging cord. It doesn’t come with its own wall adapter but if you’ve got a cell phone, you have a USB wall adapter ready to go. It’s waterproof and happy to go into the shower with you and comes with an LED light just below the filing head to you can have a good view of what you’re doing. The one button design makes it very user-friendly and it can hold a charge for around 45 minutes. You get one replacement filing head and it also comes in a metallic blue and white.

Price: $19.99 (39 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Unique wrist-friendly design

Rechargeable

LED light

Waterproof

Cons:

Not as easy to grip for arthritic hands

The travel bag it comes with is almost useless

7. Best Powerful Electric Foot File: PediNova III Pedicure & Manicure Kit

This is your powerful pedicure machine. There isn’t an unwieldy toenail around that this thing can’t wrangle. The PediNova III is a salon-quality machine but also perfectly happy at home. It’s a plug-in machine with a coiled cord and has four speed settings with the highest spinning at 20,000 rpm. It comes with 14 different attachments covering all the tools you’d see in a professional salon. I love how easy the bits are to switch in and out. All you need to do is slide the attachment all the way into the head of the machine and that’s it. It automatically locks when you turn the machine on and unlocks when you turn it off so the bit is easy to remove. If all those tools look intimidating, the PediNova comes with a DVD that teaches you how to give a manicure and a pedicure step by step. The storage case is handy and organized. With this kind of power, the handle will heat up with prolonged use and you have to be careful not to over file down your nails or calluses.

Price: $84.99

Pros:

Salon-grade power

All the tools you could ask for

Multiple speeds

Instructional DVD

Cons:

Corded

Handle gets hot

With this much power, it needs a light touch

8. Best Waterproof Electric Foot File: Amope Pedi Perfect Wet & Dry Rechargeable Foot File

You know when you get out of the shower and you look down at your pruned feet they are covered in sad, white dead skin–that would be the perfect time to exfoliate, but most callus removers work best when dry. Even those that are splash-proof would make me a bit nervous because straight out of the shower, anything I’m holding is going to get dripped on. The Amope Pedi Perfect Wet & Dry Rechargeable Foot File is fully waterproof. It can come right in the shower or bath with you. It has a thick, ergonomic handle and two easy buttons–one that turns it on and off and one that switches from low to high speed. One of the best things about being able to use this in the shower is that it avoids the whole dusty cloud of dry skin that you generally get with all callus removers making clean up a nonissue. You charge your unit by letting it sit on its plugged in docking station until the green light stops blinking. It does come with only one filing head but replacements are available when yours starts to wear down eventually.

Price: $46.66

Pros:

Fully waterproof

Rechargeable

Easy grip handle

Two speeds

Cons:

Only comes with one filing head

Not for nails

9. Best Ergonomic Electric Foot File: TOUCHBeauty 5-in-1 Electric Manicure & Pedicure Kit

The TOUCHBeauty 5-in-1 is a lightweight pedicure machine with a thick ergonomic handle. This one is powered by two AAA batteries (not included) so you won’t have to worry about cords or being near an outlet, but you will have to deal with battery replacement. It’s powerful for not being a plug-in model and spins at 9000 rpm which is nothing to sneeze at and ought to work for all but the thickest nails. The forward facing LED light at the front of the machine lights up the area you’re working on for more accuracy.

The TOUCHBeauty 5-in-1 comes with five attachments: a sandpaper filing cylinder, chromium corundum (a really tough material used in high impact facilities) cone grinder for filing and shaping, white corundum (used to cut gemstones) grinder to smooth nail edges and surfaces, carborundum (hard mineral with a structure close to diamonds but not quite as hard) grinder to shape cuticles, and a felt polishing cone to clean the nail surface. It only has one speed which makes it easy to use, but if you’re hoping for something with salon-grade bells and whistles this might not be for you. Along with this classy gold color, it also comes in a cute purple.

Price: $11.98

Pros:

Cordless

Five different attachments

Comes in organizing case

Easy grip handle

Simple to operate

Cons:

No dust shield

Have to change batteries

Only one speed

10. Best Massaging Electric Foot File: TEC.BEAN Rechargeable Foot File & Electric Manicure & Pedicure Set

The TEC.BEAN is a two in one manicure and pedicure machine that combines the best of both worlds from specialized callus removers and the more salon-style spinning nail files. It’s rechargeable by a USB cord that you can plug into a wall adapter or your computer. When fully charged it’s good for about four hours of use, which is much longer than other rechargeable callus removers. The callus remover portion starts out similar to many others in that it comes with a coarse filing head and a fine filing head. It has two speeds and at its high setting runs at a hefty 50 rpm. The TEC.BEAN Foot File also comes with a third massaging head for giving yourself a well-deserved foot rub. The fourth head is for attaching your nail bits into a hole on the side. The head won’t spin, but the smaller pieces will like on other more nail-oriented models. It comes with a coarse cone for corns and calluses, a cylinder shaper for filing, cuticle shaper, and felt polishing cone. As manicure and pedicure tools, they work really well for light, home use for both hands and feet, but don’t have the power that a specialized model would. If your concern is unruly, thick nails, you’re going to want something with a few more rpm’s than this. Switching out the attachment heads can be a little finicky, but if you can change a toilet paper roll, you can do this. It comes with a little silver bag to hold everything. It’s a jack of all trades.

Price: $19.99 (59 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Pedicure tools and callus remover in one machine

Massaging head

Two speeds

Rechargeable

Cons:

Nail attachments aren’t up for heavy duty work

Short handle

