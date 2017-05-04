Top 10 Best Henna Hair Dye Kits

Nothing gets me out of a rut like a fresh hair color, but I know that synthetic hair dyes are full of nasty chemicals like ammonia, PPD (made from tar), and lead acetate. I don’t love the idea of my scalp absorbing a bunch of lead while my color develops. Plus, there are folks who are allergic or have other adverse reactions to hair dyes who are left out of the dyeing fun. Thankfully nature has provided us with natural hair dye alternatives that are safe and effective–like henna.

Henna, best known for the gorgeous Mehndi tattoos in Indian traditions, is a flowering shrub with leaves that are harvested, dried, and ground into a powder that has been used as a dye for over 5000 years. This powder when mixed with liquid becomes a beautiful temporary skin dye or permanent hair color.

Unlike chemical dyes that penetrate into the cortex of your hair shaft to bloat and stain the strand’s core, henna coats only the outside cuticle of your hair. This gives you full color without damaging the cortex where your hair’s moisture is. This means henna won’t make your hair feel like straw. Since it only coats your hair, if you had highlights before, you’ll still have highlights after henna–they’ll just be redder. Like any dye, it will fade around four and six weeks later, but because it’s natural, it fades subtly and won’t leave that sharp line by your roots when your hair starts to grow out. Plus, since it won’t damage your hair, there’s no harm in redyeing it with henna as often as you want.

Henna treatments actually strengthen hair, leaving it softer, fuller, and glossier. The tendency for henna to make frizzy curls more manageable and bouncy makes it a great option for type three and four hair. There are even henna treatments that won’t dye your hair at all and only contain the conditioning and strengthening properties.

Although henna hair dye kits come in all sorts of shades, true 100% henna is only one color: red. Henna coats your hair, so the final color will depend on the original color of your hair, how long you leave it on, and what liquid you add to it. Henna works on all hair types, but can only darken hair and won’t lighten it. Blondes will have a brighter orange-red, brunettes will have auburn shades, and black hair will see red highlights especially in the sun. If you have chemically dyed hair, the color henna will impart is a little bit more unpredictable than if you had natural coloring. Henna kits offering different colors are a blend of both henna and other natural dyes. Pure indigo powder darkens henna and give those rich mahogany tones. Hibiscus is added for even more brilliant reds.

An important thing to note–if you plan on chemically coloring your hair in the near future, reconsider using henna. Once you have used henna dye on your hair, you’re going to have a hard time finding a stylist willing to color it for you. After henna, your hair could react unpredictably to the synthetic dye becoming much darker than intended or, if you have indigo dye in your hair and try to bleach it, you could end up with green locks. But once you go the natural route and feel how healthy and happy your hair is, you’ll be hard pressed to go back to harsh chemical dyes anyway.

Henna dyeing tips:

It will stain everything. Use gloves and mix it in bowl you don’t care about. You’re shooting for your henna to be a yogurt-like consistency so it shouldn’t drip but still, this will be a mess like any home dye. Apply it in the shower in clothes you don’t like. Cover your hairline and ears in Vaseline to keep them from staining. Also, four hands are better than two for this job.

Let it steep. After you add your liquids and create a paste, cover it and let the henna sit for two to 12 hours. This lets all the dyes seep out of the leaves like they would in a tea. Waiting overnight will give you richer colors than applying it immediately.

What you add matters. The standard liquid is water, but if you want darker, browner shades you can add black tea, coffee, walnut extract, or ground cloves to your henna. For more golden colors add acids like lemon juice or apple cider vinegar. Avoid mixing it with metal utensils because it can oxidize the henna too early and alter the color. Henna is a plant dye so it will smell like anything from grass to really funky dirt. If the smell bothers you, add powdered ginger and cinnamon (to smell like an apple pie) or any essential oils you have around.

Cover your hair with a shower cap, plastic wrap, or both after you’ve applied the dye to keep it from drying out. How long you wait will affect how bright or dark your color will be. Some go two hours, some go overnight. Make it a home spa day. Doing a strand test before dyeing your whole head will give you a preview and help you decide how long to wait. Leftover dye can be frozen and kept basically forever. Rinse with water and, if you have to, use a cheap conditioner to help get all the powder out. Don’t shampoo. If you feel like your hair could use a little more moisture, try a deep conditioning treatment. Check out my guide to the best deep conditioners. Hair Serums can help protect your color and your hair in general from heat damage, pollution, and UV rays. See my guide to the best hair serums for more information.

It’s important to remember that both henna and indigo will oxidize so the color will slowly change over the first few days until it reaches its peak color. So if the towel comes off and you don’t love it, give it a day to do its thing. Trust the henna.

1. Best Organic Henna Hair Dye: Silk & Stone 100% Natural Henna Powder

Silk & Stone is henna powder that can be used for both hair dye and Mehndi tattoos. Mehndi requires a higher quality of henna than hair dye needs, so when you see a henna hair dye labeled “Body Art Quality” (BAQ), it means the pigment will be a cut above henna sold only for hair and generally will resist fading longer. This one is 100% henna so it’s the unadulterated reddish copper hue of henna. Silk & Stone’s henna was grown organically without chemical pesticides and produced in a facility that is vegan, gluten-free, and cruelty-free. It’s triple-sifted for a finer texture which is easier to rinse out of your hair. This is 100 grams which can easily cover shoulder length hair, but any longer than that or if it’s very thick, you’d be safer getting two packages.

Price: $10.75

Pros:

Body art quality

Long lasting

Pesticide-free

Triple-sifted

Cons:

Those with long hair will need two

100% henna only produces one shade

2. Best Moisturizing Henna Hair Dye: Color by Nature Lustrous Henna in Mahogany

This powder is henna blended with other natural plant-based dyes like indigo leaf powder to tone down the red of henna into a warmer mahogany brown. This kit comes with detailed instructions, gloves, and a cap which is convenient to help prevent unwanted staining. Lustrous Henna is a 100 gram package, good for up to shoulder length hair, and it has a strong vegetal smell. Color by Nature puts out several different blends of natural plant dyes that either tone down the henna red for a dark brown or crank up the volume to full cherry red levels. Lustrous Henna is formulated to boost shine, bounce, and softness after dyeing, but in order to get these benefits you have make sure you rinse absolutely all the dye out. If the idea of unnamed natural dyes has you concerned for allergies or otherwise, Color by Nature has a detailed list of each plant they use in their dyes.

Price: $7.49

Pros:

Rated 4.6 out of five stars by users on Amazon

Several color options available

Healthier hair

Comes with gloves and cap

Cons:

A little hard to wash out

Not body art quality

3. Most Predictable Henna Hair Dye: Rainbow Research Henna in Chestnut

Rainbow Research Henna is a blended powder with henna and other natural dyes like indigo and cassia to create a warm brown shade. The jar comes with four ounces of powder and to translate that so we have the same unit of measurement across all items, that equals 133 grams. It’s a grittier powder than others and its funky henna smell is closer to hay. This one stays true to the chestnut brown color it promises and seems to be a more predictable blend as to what the end result will be. It comes in 12 different shade options from black to blonde.

Price: $7.48

Pros:

Lots of color options

More predictable results

Pesticide-free

Cons:

Gritty texture

Not body art quality

Funky hay smell

4. Best Henna Hair Dye for Vibrant Color: Hannah Natural 100% Pure Henna

The Hannah Natural kit is 100 grams of pure ground henna leaves and henna is the one and only ingredient. It comes in two 50 gram packages which is really convenient if you have short hair and know you won’t need the full 100 grams in one go. The henna powder is finely milled and easy to mix into a paste. The kit comes with gloves and a shower cap to keep mess to a minimum. It makes a very vibrant henna-red dye, but isn’t as long lasting as other hennas.

Price: $6.98

Pros:

Finely ground powder

100% henna

Portioned out by 50 grams

Vibrant color

Cons:

Not as long lasting as others

Only one color option

5. Best Henna Hair Dye for Healthier Hair: Godrej Nupur Henna

Godrej Nupur is a blend of henna and eight other herbs. It comes with a whopping 400 grams of powder so you’re easily set for at least four treatments if your hair is shoulder length or shorter and is perfect if you have longer hair. It’s one of the more conditioning blends on here. The added plants aren’t all dyes–some are added to improve hair health. The added plants include aloe, Indian gooseberry, water hyssop, Indian lilac, hibiscus, and false daisy. The results from this henna tend to be a bit more red than others and because some of that red comes from herbs that aren’t permanent like henna, it will fade faster. Fortunately, this one makes your hair feel so soft, you’ll want to use it all the time anyway.

Price: $7.49 (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Quadruple the average amount of dye

Very conditioning

Contains herbs like aloe for hair health

Cons:

Fades faster than others

Dyes light hair very red

6. Best Henna Hair Dye With the Most Colors: Light Mountain Natural in Red

Light Mountain Natural’s line of henna dyes are cruelty-free, USDA certified organic, and contain only natural plant-based dyes in their blends like indigo powder and cassia. There are 13 shades available from cockatoo light red to toucan black. This foxy Light Mountain Natural Red is purely 100% henna leaf powder. The kit comes with three packets of 113 grams each and gloves, shower cap, and instructions with pictures. I love it when instructions have illustrations. This brand leaves your hair so glossy and soft that it even has as egret neutral shade that won’t dye your hair for people who only want the awesome conditioning benefits. Maybe my favorite part about Light Mountain Natural is that on their website they have a color chart which shows how each dye will likely look on different hair colors. I wish every dye had this.

Price: $19.49 (7 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

13 shades to choose from

Comes with 339 grams total

Organic and cruelty-free

Handy color chart

Cons:

Gritty texture

7. Best Fresh Henna Hair Dye: Jamila Henna Powder

This is a body art quality henna powder that is very finely milled for a smooth texture. This can be used to dye hair or skin depending on how you prepare your paste. It’s a 100 gram bag of 100% pure henna leaves so the color will be coppery orange to auburn depending on your original hair color. Henna dye is most vibrant and potent the first 18 months after harvesting, so fresh henna will always create stronger, more colorful dyes than powder that has been sitting around for years. Jamila Henna Powder marks their boxes so you can see when your leaves were harvested. This is the 2016 summer crop, so you know your henna will be bright and rich.

Price: $7.99

Pros:

Body art quality

Smooth texture

Freshly harvested

Cons:

Seems to take longer to develop than most

Only one shade to choose from

8. Best Bulk Henna Hair Dye: Avigal Henna in Copper

This copper-colored dye by Avigal Henna comes in a bulk canister of 481 grams. I like that it’s in a reclosable container and easy to scoop out what you want because that’s enough henna to last you a few treatments. It comes in 11 different colors with names like champagne and topaz. The canister says that they all only contain 100% pure henna leaf, but with black as an option I am sure there are mixtures of indigo, cassia, and other plant-based dyes throughout their shades which is common for henna dyes.

Price: $36.95

Pros:

Lots of powder in a handy canister

Many different colors to choose from

All natural and chemical-free

Cons:

Gritty texture

A little hard to guess what color names mean

Vague ingredients

9. Best Body Art Quality Henna Hair Dye: Zenia Pure Henna

Zenia Pure Henna is a body art quality 100% henna powder. It is vegan, cruelty-free, and pesticide-free. This one is a 100 gram package which should be enough for one application for average shoulder length hair, so if you have long or very thick hair, you’ll want to play it safe and get two. Since it is body art quality, the grind is very fine and makes a smooth paste. It does have a funky wet dirt smell, but it’s not as bad as the nose-burning smell of chemical dyes. Expect a warm coppery result with this as it’s 100% henna leaf. If you want to be adventurous and play with colors, Zenia offers a 100% Indigo Powder that you can add into your pure henna to create your own blends and hair colors.

Price: $6.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.8 out of five stars by users on Amazon

Body art quality

Cruelty-free

Cons:

Only one shade to choose from

People with long or thick hair will need two

10. Best Henna Hair Dye for Gray Hair: Ancient Sunrise Henna for Gray Hair

This all natural, medium brunette kit is a mix your own blend. It comes with packets of of 100% henna powder, 100% indigo powder, fruit acid, a pair of gloves, and a carrot bag which I assume is for applying the dye and is like those pastry bags people use to decorate cakes. It is formulated, when all mixed together, to be great for covering gray hair due to the plant-based acid they provide. Between the henna and the indigo powder, you’ll have 200 grams of dye which should be enough to cover hair as long as mid-back. They are finely ground, high quality powders that make a smooth paste. Ancient Sunrise Henna has a very conditioning formula and leaves hair softer and with more volume than before. It also comes in black and dark brunette.

Price: $25.95

Pros:

Rated five out of five stars by users on Amazon

High quality powders

Formulated to cover stubborn gray hair

Cons:

More preparation work than other kits

No 100% henna color kit by itself

