Top 10 Best Nail Polish Dryers

I’m a klutz. I’m always knocking over something or walking into doors. (I like to think it’s charming and not simply pathetic.) But as someone who loves their nail polish, this means endless smudges and dents as I immediately smack my fresh manicure into every passing object. I’m pretty much not allowed to stand up until my nails are dry so anything that can make that process go faster is a miracle.

When you do your nails, the polish feels dry in 10 to 20 minutes, but it’s a mean trick as anyone who has gone to bed with “dry” nails and woken up with sheet imprints knows. It actually takes closer to 24 hours for nail polish to completely harden. Nobody has time for that and not everyone has even 15 minutes to wait for their nails set up. Moms in particular often only have a few minutes to themselves before it’s time for hugs, and curious, poking fingers, and a hundred other tasks. Who deserves a nice manicure more than moms, right?

The way nail polish works is that solvents in the lacquer keep the polish from hardening up into one lump inside the bottle. When the polish is exposed to air, these solvents begin to evaporate. Once the chemical that was keeping the polish a liquid has disappeared, the polish can finally become the hard varnish it’s always wanted to be. In order to speed up the drying process, you have two options–either increase the solvent’s natural evaporation with cool air movement or apply a liquid that chemically extracts the solvent from the polish. There are arguments for both of them and each has different strengths.

You won’t find a miracle product in here, I’m sad to report. Nothing you can put on your freshly painted nails will keep them from denting if something presses on them hard. But there are treatments that will speed up the drying process and protect the polish surface from dings and smudges. Let’s go over the best the current market has to offer so you can see which best fits your needs.

A note on gel and shellac polish: this list is for nail dryers for regular nail polish only. Gel nail polish needs to be cured by UV or LED lamps in order to harden. If you’re looking for a gel polish dryer check out my Best UV and LED Nail Lamps post.

1. Best Nail Dryer With Storage: Polder Nail Station 3-in-1 Nail Dryer & Storage

I’m not sure how the Polder Nail Station 3-in-1 Nail Dryer and Storage manages to pack so much salon into such a compact space. First off, the dryer (it’s what we’re here for after all) is a plug-in model with a four foot long power cord. The fan certainly has some hum to it, but that also means it has some pretty good power. I like that the fan area is deep enough that a full adult hand can fit inside it. The fan is automatic using motion sensors so when the button is set to fan, the fan will turn on when you stick your hand inside and it will turn off when you remove it. I’m all sorts of clumsy so the fewer opportunities for me to bump my nails on something while trying to press a button the better.

Above the drying area is an organizer that as room for 10 polishes, thinner compartments for your manicure tools, and large compartments for your polish remover, nail art brushes, and sponges. If you’re anything like me, 10 polish slots isn’t going to cut it, but I can see this as being a handy spot to keep your favorites of the season. There’s a convenient cushioned hand rest on the front for a place to put your fingers while you paint. The placement is such that you can have your open polish in the holder and your hand on the rest and you’re not at risk of tipping your bottle over or dripping on everything. The drying area also has an LED light setting for curing gel polishes with the same automatic feature as the fan. They don’t make the wattage of their LED lamp available so I wouldn’t count on this one having the power for a fast cure. Plus, the inside isn’t reflective to bounce the LED all over your nails, so you’d be better off finding a specialized UV/LED nail lamp if you do gel manicures at home.

Price: $39.97

Pros:

Motion sensor fan

Room for your whole hand

Comes with organizer, hand rest, and LED light

Compact

Cons:

Needs to be plugged in

LED light not the most effective

Not meant for travel

2. Best Nail Dryer Spray: OPI Rapidry Spray

OPI’s Rapidry Spray is a product that you can spritz over wet nails to greatly decrease their drying time. For best results you want to wait one to two minutes after applying your final coat before giving your nails a spray. Rapidry extracts the solvents in nail polish causing the lacquer to set up so that they are dry to the touch a couple of minutes after spraying. Your nails won’t be so dry that you can completely forget about them, but dry enough that you don’t have to worry about every little touch. Since it’s a pump spray you won’t have that chemical cold feeling that you get from aerosols which makes it feel safer for my skin. It has a very light fragrance and won’t leave an oily residue on your cuticles.

Price: $10.95

Pros:

Trusted, high-quality brand

No oily residue

Dry to touch after only a couple of minutes

Travel-friendly

Cons:

Adds more chemicals on top of your nails

Not as effective if you don’t wait two minutes or so before spraying

3. Best Small Nail Dryer: MelodySusie Portable Nail Drying Fan

The MelodySusie is a lightweight, travel-friendly nail dryer. It doesn’t have any fancy bells and whistles, but if you have wet regular nail polish, this will dry it faster than blowing on it and hoping ever will. It runs on either two AA batteries or has an option for a DC adapter plug, but neither comes included. You know where to find batteries, but if you’re interested is ditching the AA’s, you can buy an adapter from Amazon here.

In order to turn the air on, you press down on the bottom of the drying area and the fan will stay on as long as you are pressing down. It’s nice that you aren’t wasting electricity by having the fan going when you’re not using it, but having to keep pressure on to use the fan might not be feasible for some people with hand or wrist issues. One other plus for needing to keep pressure on is to give little kids something to do to keep them occupied while they have wet fingers. It’s big enough for an adult to fit most of their hand in, but not big enough for thumbs to fit under–which is to be expected in a travel-friendly machine that you want to be able to fit in your bag. You’ll want to do your thumbs separately. Being so lightweight and plastic, it doesn’t feel extremely durable, but that’s also not surprising given the affordable price. It comes in silver or a cute pink.

Price: $10.99

Pros:

Portable

Choice of two colors

Affordable

Can use batteries or plug it in

Cons:

Doesn’t come with batteries or adapter cord

Can’t fit your thumbs

Doesn’t feel durable

4. Best Moisturizing Nail Dryer: Nails Alive 6 Second Aromatherapy Polish Dryer

This nail polish drying treatment comes in a bottle with an eyedropper for easy and accurate use. Like other drying additives, wait one to two minutes after you have applied your last layer of polish and then put one drop of Nails Alive on each nail. You’ll want to do this on a nail polish work mat or other surface you don’t care about because this is an oil and if it gets on fabrics it will stain. You also want to keep your nails at a downward angle so when you apply the drops near your cuticle the treatment can spread out and cover your whole fingernail evenly. Wait another one to two minutes and then gently massage whatever Nails Alive landed on your skin into your cuticles. The idea of rubbing my nails only three minutes after polishing them would normally make my eye twitch but your finger glides right over the polish without smudging.

Nails Alive will be absorbed into your skin and moisturizes like a cuticle oil. Plus it smells awesome which also makes it feel more like a conditioning cuticle treatment than a nail dyer. Another good thing about it being an oil is that as the treatment absorbs the polish’s solvents, the slick surface means that if you bump your nails against something, it should slide right off without damaging the lacquer surface. However, being an oil means you definitely can’t use this in between coats. Your nails won’t be dry in six seconds, but I can forgive the name because the drying time is significantly shorter than normal.

Price: $7.60

Pros:

Sets up polish quickly

Moisturizes like a cuticle oil

Aromatherapy

Oil prevents dents while it dries

Cons:

Oily residue

Will stain fabrics

May drip off nails when you apply it

5. Best Professional Nail Dryer: MAKARTT Professional Nail Fan Dryer

There are lots of great things about the MAKARRT Professional Nail Fan Dryer, but the one that makes me want to hop up and down is that you can fit both your hands under it at the same time. You don’t have to alternate or do your thumbs separately–both hands or both feet fit easily. Okay, back to the beginning. The MAKARTT is a plug-in unit that is easy to operate but professional enough to be a great fit in a salon setting. The fan turns on and off by a motion sensor so you don’t have to press anything to get your breeze going.

You have the option of cool or warm air. Cool air is perfect for regular nail varnish and warm air is good for drying acrylic. This one does have an LED light in the drying area but not for curing gel polishes. It’s a decoration that shifts through all sorts of colors and gives you something to keep your or your clients’ eyes busy while sitting under the dryer. Not only does the MAKARTT fit both hands at once, the vertical space it gives you means that you would have to be really trying to bump your nails against it when sliding them under the fan, unlike some of the more cave-like designs.

Price: $75.99

Pros:

Dries two hands or two feet at the same time

Salon quality

Automatic motion sensor

Warm or cool air

Cons:

It has to be plugged in

Takes up more space than compact dryers

6. Best Fast Nail Dryer: Creative Nail Design’s Solarspeed Spray

This setting spray by Creative Nail Design smells like cherries and almonds, which about had me sold off the bat, but I have a cherry and almond problem. This is another product that you wait one to two minutes after applying your final coat, give your fingernails a spray, and wait another two to three minutes until you’re nails are dry to the touch. Solarspeed Spray won’t leave an oil slick on your hands, but it does contain conditioners to moisturize your cuticles. This treatment is one of the faster drying on the list so if you’ve got no time to waste on tacky nails, Solarspeed Spray may be for you. You won’t be able to shut your fingers in a door without smudges or anything, but it will leave your nails safe to go about your day in less than 10 minutes. (Also, please don’t shut your fingers in a door.)

Price: $9.95

Pros:

Fast and effective

Smells delicious

Cuticle conditioners

Cons:

Probably not a good choice for kids since it’s tasty smelling chemicals

7. Best Battery Powered Nail Dryer: TouchBeauty AS-0889 Portable Air & LED Nail Dryer

The TOUCHBeauty AS-0889 is a cute, travel-sized nail dryer with a fan and LED light operated by three AAA batteries. It takes up no space at all and is great for taking with you on the road or keeping tucked under the bathroom sink in your apartment. It turns on by pressing down on the bottom of the drying area and turns off when you stop pressing down so the fan is only on when you’re using it. That does mean that you have to keep pressing down while you’re drying your nails, but of the fans with this on/off function, the TOUCHBeauty AS-0889 has the bottom plate that needs the least pressure to keep on. This one isn’t big enough for a whole adult hand to fit under it, so expect to need to dry your thumbs separately.

If your hands are on the larger side or you’re rocking extra long nails, this is probably not the best fit for you. The top section of this dryer comes with a nice hand rest which gives you a great area to place your hands while you paint them which I really like. The TOUCHBeauty AS-0889 also has three LED light bulbs but they have no where near the kind of wattage you’d need to cure gel polish unless you wanted to sit there all day. If you want a dryer that will dry your home gel manicures, there are much better UV/LED lamps out there.

Price: $13.98

Pros:

Compact and easy to store

Cordless

Convenient hand rest

Easy-press on/ function

Cons:

LED lights mostly for decoration

Will need to replace batteries

Can’t fit whole adult hand under the fan

8. Best Smudge-Free Nail Dryer: OPI Drip Dry

We’ve had an OPI spray and now this is an oil-based polish drying drop treatment from OPI with a pleasant, light scent. Apply one to two drops with the included eyedropper after waiting at least two minutes after applying your last layer. It’s thin and a little drippy so you’ll want to do this over a protected surface. Wait one to two minutes and your polish will be dry to the touch and you can gently rub the excess oil into your hands. It will have an oily residue, but with ingredients like jojoba oil and vitamin E, I don’t mind because this stuff is great for your cuticles. Like all the others, your polish won’t be ready for you to go out and dig around in garden with no smudges, but it’s ready for normal, every day life.

Price: $10.37

Pros:

Conditioning ingredients

Fast

Trusted, high quality brand

Cons:

Can’t use between coats

Oily residue

9. Best Rechargable Nail Dryer: Mini Rechargeable Nail Polish Dryer

It doesn’t get any more portable than this. It’s smaller than a smart phone and fits right into a purse or pocket. The fan has a simple on/off button and can either be held directing the blown air where you want it or it has a fold down T-stand so that you can prop the it up and dry both hands at once. However, since it is pocket-sized, both hands can’t easily fit in front of the blower so you’ll have to alternate a little bit. I love that it’s rechargeable so you don’t have to worry about messing with batteries or being tethered to a wall outlet. It charges by a USB cord so you can either plug it into your computer or a wall adapter (not included.) The internal fan has a filter so you’re not blowing dust onto your wet polish and the filter is even removable so you can clean it which I think is a surprising feature in such a tiny fan. It’s available in purple, neon green, and baby pink.

Price: From $18.99

Pros:

Perfect travel-sized fan

Rechargeable

Cleanable filter

Folding stand

Cons:

Too small to easily dry both hands at once

Won’t automatically turn off like others

10. Best Portable Nail Dryer: Perfect Life Ideas Portable Nail Dryer

This adorable little nail dryer is powered by two AA batteries and is small enough to throw in your purse and go. That does mean that you won’t be able to fit your entire hand under the fan and you’ll need to do your thumbs separately. Small children might be able to fit their tiny hands under it and this is a good pick for moms who want to speed up their own manicures as well has have salon days with their little ones. It turns on and off by pressing on the bottom of the drying area. Being lightweight and plastic, this one doesn’t have an expensive or durable feel to it, but for a cute portable dryer, I don’t mind. The product does say that it will dry gel polish, but in no world will a fan cure gel polish so just ignore that. This is for regular air-dry nail polish only.

Price: $14.77 (15 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Portable

Cordless

Good size for kids

Cons:

Can’t fit your adult whole hand under the fan

Doesn’t feel durable

Product says it will cure gel–it won’t

