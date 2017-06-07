Top 10 Best Rolling Makeup Cases: Your Easy Buying Guide

Unless you have the right case for your needs, traveling with makeup can be a huge hassle. When you regularly travel with a lot of makeup, rolling makeup cases are the only way to go. These sorts of cases are perfect for professionals who travel for work or performances. Being on wheels means so you don’t have to worry about the weight of the product you’re packing into it and what that would do to your back if you had to lug it everywhere. Because they tend to be compact and highly organized, they also make great permanent storage so you always know where to find that one palette you really need whether you’re at home or on site. Rolling cases are also great for those of us who have no interest having to pare down or pick and choose from our collection when we’re going on a trip. I mean, you can never really know exactly what you’re going to need when you’re away–especially if you find a really cute new top while you’re there.

If rolling cases seem like they might be too big for your needs, you may be looking for a train case for makeup. These cases have a lot of the same organizational benefits, but tend to be smaller. Read my guide to the best train cases for makeup for smaller options and for more tips on how to safely travel with makeup. If what you’re really hoping for is a bag that you adore looking at, check out my best cute makeup bags post.

What you should be looking for in your new rolling makeup case depends on what you’ll be using it for. When the main use you’ll have for your case is traveling with your personal makeup, a case with two wheels, similar to standard wheeling luggage, is fine. If however, you’re a professional and will be bringing your case to events or using it at a salon, future-you will thank you for getting a case with four wheels and 360 degrees of movement. These cases can be moved around like a cart so if you needed to move closer to a client, you could just grab and pull your case over to you, instead of having to get up, turn it around, and pull it on two wheels where you need it to be.

If you’re going to be doing your makeup at your case, whether you’re a performer, on site makeup artist, or someone who travels a lot and hates being without a vanity, having a case that can transform itself into its own makeup station, complete with mirror and lights, can be invaluable. Those types of features do take up space that could otherwise be used for makeup storage, so if you don’t find yourself in those situations, it’s probably best to skip that.

If you are a student or imagine that your makeup collection will be growing (or shrinking) in the future, shoot for one of the interchangeable models. These cases can lock onto each other so when you find yourself running out storage space, you don’t have to go out and buy a whole new replacement case. You have the option to add new sections to your case if you need to expand it. Likewise, if you find you have sections that aren’t being used, or that you won’t need for a particular trip or job, you can detach them and leave them at home.

If you spend a lot of time outside with your makeup, like face painters or other professionals, getting a case with heat-resistant exterior can help keep your cargo cool and safe from the melting effects of the sun.

In the end, what case makes the most sense for you is a very personal choice. Let’s go over the features of the best currently on the market so you can get an idea of your options.

1. Best Rolling Makeup Case for Personal Use: Sunrise Makeup Case on Wheels With French Doors

This case is part of Sunrise’s modular line which I think is really ideal for professionals. The sections of this case come apart and for this model that means that you actually have two separate cases that fit together to form one bigger case. The top section is a train case design. When you open it, six accordion-style trays unfold and reveal a larger storage area underneath. The dividers are all adjustable so you can have whatever kind of custom compartment set up you like. The lower section has French doors that open to more storage, two drawers, a removable mirror, and elastic ban storage along the inside of both doors. These two pieces work together or apart. If you only need some of your makeup for a trip, unbuckle the top train case and you have a travel-sized organizer makeup case with a thick handle and an included, detachable shoulder strap for carrying .

If an event needs something in the middle, you fit the train case’s lid onto the French doors and only use the bottom case. This section has a telescoping handle and two wheels so you can travel without needing to haul it around, which is great because makeup can get heavy fast. The exterior is designed to be heat-resistant so you can keep your makeup safe and cool if you ever need to spend some time out in the sun. It comes in this fun purple, but you also have the option of black, silver, and white. Plus, this case is compatible with all of Sunrise’s interchangeable series so you can fully customize your storage later if you need to.

Price: $219.99

Pros:

Interchangeable

Three case configurations

Customizable dividers

Sturdy aluminum frame with steel corners

Cons:

Only two wheels

2. Best Rolling Makeup Case for Organization: SHANY Cosmetics Rolling Trolley Makeup Organizer Case

Folks, this one is so neat. There is just so much opportunity for organization here. This is another case that has three storage configurations of a smaller bag on top that attaches to a larger bottom section, but this one is loaded to the brim with extras. To begin with, it’s a soft shell bag made of weatherproof nylon which is lighter than hard shell models and can be more forgiving when finding a place to store it when not in use. The upper section opens to a detachable brush (or other thin product) holder with 13 compartments protected by a clear plastic to keep your brushes clean and everything else clean from your brushes. The rest of the case holds two accordion-style spill-proof trays and open storage at the bottom. The lower sections also opens on top to a second removable brush holder and a large open storage space. Shany includes three mesh organizer bags of three different sizes so you can either use this open area for large items like curling irons or make use of the bags to keep the space organized.

If you have a lot of small items and you love to be organized, the bottom section is dreamy. The front opens to eight hard plastic drawers for all your organizing needs. Even the flap covering the drawers has a mesh compartment set into it. Plus there is a zipper mesh compartment on either side of the bottom case. The whole case comes with two sturdy shoulder straps, one for each bag, and it’s all latched together by seat-belt like closures. The bottom section holds the telescoping handle used to roll this one around on its two wheels. The only thing I don’t like about this one is you can’t get to the lower section’s brush compartment without removing the top bag. You can feel good about your purchase because Shany is a company dedicated to not using animal products or animal testing.

Price: $216.98

Pros:

So many compartments

Three case configurations

Feels durable

Cons:

Only two wheels

Can’t access one compartment if the top case is attached

3. Best Rolling Makeup Case for Large Items: Yaheetech 3-in-1 Professional Rolling Makeup Train Case

This is a customizable design from a different company. The top section is a train case with four accordion-style trays and storage underneath. The dividers inside are adjustable so you can set up your case exactly how you want it. If you only need the smaller case, you can detach it and use it alone. It comes with a removable shoulder strap for easier carrying. The lower section is a large open case with a removable organizer basket. If you remove that, you have a huge open area to store large items like hair dryers, nail lamps, long palettes, and any other equipment. The lower box measures 14 inches by nine inches and is 19 inches high. That’s a lot of open storage.

If you only need this bottom section, you can steal the lid from the train case and it works perfectly fine all on its own. The case is supported by two wheels and has a telescoping handle for pulling. If you’re on a budget, this is a great case for the money, but don’t expect it to hold up long term. If you’re hard on your equipment or plan to be using your rolling makeup case professionally for years, it’s probably worth investing in a higher quality case. If you’re looking for something to bring with you on vacations or trips, this one will certainly serve. This one also comes in a cute pink.

Price: From $66.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Three case configurations

Huge open storage for large items

More lightweight when empty than others

Cons:

Feels more cheaply made than others

Only two wheels

4. Best Rolling Makeup Case for Young Adults: 4 Wheel Rolling Makeup Train Case

This cute little case has those coveted four wheels I’ve been talking about. It’s easy to move in every direction without having to tilt it up on its side. A telescoping handle is included so you have the option of carrying like standard wheeled luggage as that is the easiest way to move it long distances. But for short distances, like using it in a dressing room or salon, four wheels are king. This case unfolds to a removable vanity mirror, six accordion-style trays, and a larger open storage space in the bottom large enough for a hair dryer. It’s a bit smaller than some of the others at 17 inches tall when closed up so this one might not be enough for some professionals. This one is lockable so it’s a good choice for dressing room situations and with the size may be perfect for younger performers.

Price: $85.95

Pros:

Four wheels with 360 degree movement

Removable mirror

Six accordion-style trays

Cons:

May be too small for some

Low to the ground for a vanity space.

5. Best Rolling Makeup Case for Performers: AW Rolling Studio Makeup Case

If what you need is a portable vanity with storage, the AW Rolling Studio may be the answer. While it doesn’t offer the same kind of storage space as larger train-style cases, this case comes with four accordion-style trays, and wider storage beneath the trays. The highlight is that the top of what looks like a briefcase opens up to reveal a tall vanity mirror with six soft lights for ideal, even lighting. It doesn’t have its own legs, but once you have set this case on a table or other surface, you are good to go.

The lights aren’t battery-powered so it will need to be plugged in and comes with a power cord. There’s a dimmer switch so you can adjust your lighting to the environment around you. There’s also an outlet included on the front of the vanity so you can plug in any tools you might need like a hairdryer or curling iron. You can carry it by the handle, but if that gets to be too heavy or bulky, the telescoping handle on the side turns your studio into rolling luggage with two wheels, ready to go anywhere with ease. The exterior is heat-resistant and the case locks with a key for security.

Price: $165.95

Pros:

Contains portable vanity

Includes dimmer switch and extra outlet

Four accordion-style trays

Heat resistant

Cons:

Not as much makeup storage

Needs a flat surface like a table to sit on

Only two wheels

6. Best Customizable Rolling Makeup Case: Sunrise 4-in-1 Professional Rolling Makeup Artist Train Case

This case when all put together is just under three feet tall. You’ve got a lot of room in here. The Sunrise 4-in-1 has four separate cases that can be mixed and matched to create the perfect combination for your needs. The top section is made up of three flat trays with adjustable dividers that latch together to form a train case-sized travel box. Each of these can be used alone and one or all of them can be attached to the lower section depending on how many you need at a given time.

The bottom opens up into a vanity area with a removable mirror, six accordion-style trays, and a large storage space on the bottom with organizing pockets. The whole thing moves on four wheels for 360 degrees of movement and has a telescoping handle for easy travel. The latched sections lock with included keys and the exterior is heat-resistant. This particular case is in the white krystal color option which is covered in a glittery fabric for lots of sparkle. You can also choose matte black, black krystal, leopard, pink crocodile, purple, silver, and zebra.

Price: $233.25

Pros:

Lots of storage configurations

Four wheels

Many styles to choose from

Cons:

You have to remove the top section to open the studio section

May be too tall for some to store easily

7. Best Suitcase Style Rolling Makeup Case: NYX Stackable Makeup Artist Train Case

This 3-in-1 trolley case is perfect for personal travel. I wouldn’t so much recommend this for professionals but as storage when going on a trip, this one is has loads of organizing space. The NYX case has three different sections. The top section is like a train case and unzips to show four accordion-style trays with storage underneath. The second section is a large flat drawer with mesh organizers. I would say the second one most reminds me of a traditional suitcase compartment. The bottom section has lots of open storage for larger items when needed. It also comes with four organizer bags, two large and two small, and zippered compartments on the front and sides of the bottom section. It seems to be this would be a great option for an overnight suitcase or for someone who likes to bring all their personal beauty tools when they travel. It looks really sleek and has two wheels and a telescoping handle for easy rolling.

Price: $167.07 (16 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Lots of compartments

Configuration options

Professional looking

Great for personal travel

Cons:

Only two wheels

Heavy for being a soft shell case

Not set up for professionals

8. Best Small Rolling Makeup Case: Seya Professional Rolling Cosmetic Case

The Seya case is the smallest on the list at 14.8 inches by nine inches and 14.5 inches tall. Many of the rolling cases we’ve looked at so far have been larger rolling sections with a lift off train case. This one is just the rolling train case by itself. This won’t fit an extensive makeup collection and probably isn’t a great fit for professional makeup artists, but for people traveling, performers, or freelancers starting out, a train case is really all you need.

Train cases get full and heavy fast. Instead of having to lug it around, the telescoping handle and two wheels make traveling easy. This case locks with included keys and has a heat-resistant exterior. Inside are eight accordion-style trays with more open storage underneath. The fold out trays have adjustable dividers so you can organize your tools how you like them and keep them from bouncing around too much. The space below is large enough for a curling iron or straightener, but if you have several larger items you want to pack, you’ll want to look at one of the other cases.

Price: $99.95

Pros:

Great size for travel or young performers

Eight fold out trays

Heat resistant exterior

Easy to store

Cons:

Too small for professionals

Only two wheels

9. Best Portable Studio Rolling Makeup Case: Chende Pro Studio Rolling Makeup Case With Lights

For when you need a full personal studio anywhere, Chende has the Pro Studio Rolling Makeup Case. Not sure if the event site will have a free table for you? No problem. This case has telescoping legs which are hidden inside a back panel for a clean look when in storage. Now you always have a work station you can count on. The case has four accordion-style trays with glass coverings on the top tier for more security and so they can be used as counter space when closed. This whole organizer section lifts out in case what you really need is a larger open storage space for big items.

The vanity has a large mirror and the included bulbs are LED which means they will last significantly longer than regular bulbs. You get seven bulbs with this case, enough to have one extra for later. These lights have a dimmer switch so you can adjust your lighting as needed and a universal plug is also included on the front of the vanity so you can plug in your hair dryer or other equipment without having to worry about stretching the cord to a wall outlet. The case itself comes with its own power cord. This cord, however, isn’t universal so if you’re somewhere that uses 220 voltage, you’ll want to get an adapter. The Chende folds up into a professional looking briefcase with a telescoping handle and four wheels for 360 degrees of movement. This case is great for professionals and personal makeup lovers alike and is available in pink.

Price: $329.99

Pros:

Portable studio with legs

Four wheels

Adjustable storage

LED lights can be dimmed

Universal plug on the front

Cons:

Not as much storage as other cases

10. Best Interchangeable Rolling Makeup Case: Sunrise 2-in-1 Makeup Case on Wheels

This final case from Sunrise is part of their interchangeable collection. The bottom section is the same as in the krystal case above, but instead of the three separate cases on top, this one has a large train case. The removable train case has six accordion-style trays with spill-proof lining and adjustable dividers so you can organize things just how you like them. The divider in the bottom of the train case lifts out as well for storage of larger items. It comes with a sturdy shoulder strap and lockable latches.

The bottom studio section includes the same six fold out trays, detachable mirror, and large open storage as the above model. It also includes the telescoping handle and four wheels for 360 degrees of movement. This combination of Sunrise compartment is great if the above model didn’t have enough compartments for you to really organize your smaller pieces. These cases are great for professionals because they are built to last with an aluminum frame and steel-reinforced corners. It comes in this matte black color and in black krystal, white crystal , zebra, leopard, pink crocodile, purple, and silver.

Price: $209.99

Pros:

Four wheels

Lots of storage

Portable studio

Many style choices

Cons:

May be too tall for some to store easily

You need to remove the train case to get to the lower storage

