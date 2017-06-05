Top 10 Best Tweezers With Light

I have an annoying combination of naturally light hair and eyebrows that would take over my face if I let them. This leads to a lot of me leaning in right up to my mirror and moving my face around until those blonde hairs catch the light just right so I can see them. And if I move my head at all while getting my tweezers, those sneaky little hairs disappear again. Lighted tweezers are a godsend.

Tweezers have been around for thousands of years, as far back as ancient Egypt. Our fingers can only grip things so tiny before we start needing help. Attaching lights to them is a recent addition and probably the best upgrade they’ve gotten in a while. For a lot of us, tweezers seem like naturally-occurring inhabitants of bathroom drawers and take them for granted, but there are loads of different types of tweezers and lots of ways to use them wrong. If your personal manicure kit consists of whatever tweezers and clippers you’ve amassed and are so old you’re not even sure where you got them from, it might be time to get a quality manicure kit to care for your hands and nails. Read my guide to the best manicure sets and kits.

Tweezer tips and tricks.

For 99 percent of tweezing jobs, you’ll likely be needing slanted tip tweezers. There are several different shapes of tweezers, but this is the most commonly seen. The right tweezer shape makes the task easier and less painful. Slanted tip tweezers are the universal shape that you can used for everything from plucking hairs to removing splinters to applying false eyelashes and nail decals. The only other shape you’re likely to need are needle tip tweezers which make removing splinter and ingrown hairs easier and less painful than with slanted tips.

Tweeze after you shower. It’s worth fighting your steamed up mirror to remove stray hairs after you’ve had a hot shower because the warm water opens up your hair follicles, making their grip on your hairs much looser. Plucking will be smoother, take less force, and be less painful than if you did it pre-showering.

Take regular breaks when you’re shaping your eyebrows. When you’re right close up on your eyebrows it’s easy to get a little pluck-crazy and overdo it. After you’ve removed a few hairs, step back to see the whole picture in the mirror or walk away and give your eyes a break so you can get a fresh view of your brows.

Give yourself a break around your menstrual period. If plucking seems more painful near your period, that’s because it actually is more painful. Hormones are rude. So avoid the pain and irritation and give yourself the week off.

Use ice, aloe, or over-the-counter hydrocortisone cream to treat swelling or redness if you’re someone like me who tends to end up resembling a Neanderthal after shaping my brows.

A lot of the pain and problems from tweezing can be avoiding with a good pair of tweezers. High quality, well-aligned tweezers prevent those false starts where you grab the hair and pull but the tweezers lose their grip partway through so you’ve yanked a hair that is now angry and more sensitive and you have to try again. Lighted tweezers help you select those fine hairs instead of grabbing skin. Plus, they help you prevent those moments when you’re out in the sun and those pesky hairs you couldn’t see in your bathroom light up like a neon sign. Tweezers with light make everything easier. Let’s go over what’s on the market right now.

1. Revlon Spotlight Tweezers With LED Light

These lighted tweezers from Revlon are a great example of form and function. The LED light housing is narrow enough to fit between the tweezer arms without being too chunky and the ergonomic pitched arms mean that you have to squeeze far less than with tweezers whose arms are completely straight. This is great for getting a strong grip on fine hairs and for those of us who have hand issues that make gripping and pinching difficult.

The LED light is bright enough to show fine, light hairs and help you pick out those hard to see grey hairs. The LED bulb has a long lifespan and the LR41 watch battery it runs on has cheap replacements available. These tweezers are made of stainless steel so you know they won’t rust and the metal won’t irritate sensitive skin. The on button for the light is easy to reach when holding the tweezers but also not so close to where you generally grip tweezers that you’re going to accidentally turn it on or off when you don’t want to.

Price: $10.94 (16 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Stainless steel

Ergonomic

Replaceable battery

Trusted brand

Cons:

LED bulb could be brighter

Wider arms would make for a better grip

2. Tweezerman Expertweeze Lighted Slant Tweezer

Tweezerman has long been the top name in high quality tweezers. They are known for their award-winning slanted design and well-aligned tips. The newly released and punny Expertweeze takes that trusted design and adds an LED light to make visualizing those hard to see hairs a breeze. The bulb runs on a replaceable battery and lights up very brightly. The thick, grippy handle is ergonomic and easy to hold. The button for the light is inset into the handle making it easy to reach but personally and I’d prefer it if the button had been elsewhere so you don’t accidentally turn it on when using the tweezers alone.

Price: From $20

Pros:

Top tweezer brand

Bright light

Ergonomic

Stainless steel

Replaceable battery

Cons:

Pricier than others

Some people (of all genders) may not be into the color

3. La-Tweez Pro Illuminating Tweezers

These tweezers come with their own compact carrying case that has a built in mirror for both regular reflection on one side and two times magnification on the other side. The LED bulb on this set is very bright compared others. It runs on three AG3 batteries that aren’t expensive to replace but because you need three, it’s a little more fiddly to deal with and pricier in the long run. The tweezer arms are stainless steel and pitched for an easy and strong grip. The arms are too narrow to be called ergonomic but they are larger than most drugstore tweezers. I like the button placement and that it also comes in pink and black, and aqua. The case and built in mirror make this one perfect for traveling.

Price: From $17.95

Pros:

Great for travel

Carrying case with mirrors

Replaceable batteries

Choice of colors

Cons:

Battery replacement adds up

4. Carson Lighted Precision Tweezers With 4.5 X Magnifier

These are needle tip tweezers for working with very small objects. Tweezers with this shape are perfect for working with splinters, ingrown hairs, and other small objects you need to manipulate carefully like fake eyelashes, nail art rhinestones, and detailed crafting projects. The attached magnifying glasses offers 4.5 times magnification so you’ll be able to see exactly what you’re working with no matter how small. However, if you are going to be using your lighted tweezers for shaping your eyebrows, these are not the style for you.

I like that the bright LED light is attached directly to the tweezers so you can swing the magnifying glass out of the way or even detach it completely from the tweezers and you don’t lose the benefit of the light. Batteries are included and replaceable. It takes three L926 batteries which are very affordable. The on and off button is a knob on the back which I find to be a little awkward to turn on but at least you won’t accidentally hit it while working with the tweezers.

Price: $6.10

Pros:

Comes with magnifying glass

Cheap replaceable batteries

Great for splinters and very precise work

Stainless steel

Cons:

Not great for eyebrows

Needle tip too sharp for kids to work with

Tweezer arms are very narrow to hold

5. Trend Tweeze Lighted Precision Tweezers With Swarovski Crystals & Case

These cute stainless steel tweezers have a wide handle with textured grip making these the most ergonomic and easy to grip so far. The LED is housed in this middle section instead of by the fulcrum. When the light is closer to the tips, the light will be more concentrated where you want it and less lightly to shine into your eyes and blind you. The Trend Tweeze is waterproof so it’s easy to wash these or sanitize them with alcohol. They come with one battery installed and one extra replacement battery. You also get a nail file and a carrying case with built in mirror. If you need more sparkle in your life, the Trend Tweeze is covered in Swarovski crystals for a touch of glitter.

Price: $25

Pros:

Wide ergonomic handle

Comes with case, mirror, nail file, and extra battery

Waterproof

Cons:

Light not as bright as others

6. Stainless Steel Makeup Lighted Tweezers

These are about as pared down and simple a design of LED tweezers as you’ll find. The tweezer arms are too thin to be ergonomic but they covered in a neon finish and textured grip. The LED light takes three included AG3 batteries which are affordable to replace. The on and off button sits away from the holding area of the tweezers and is raised up to be easy to feel without needing to look. For the price bracket, they’re great tweezers, but they won’t have the gripping power of higher quality brands like Tweezerman. These come in five neon colors: pink, orange, yellow, purple, and, green.

Price: $7.48

Pros:

Stainless steel

Affordable

Bright, fun colors

Textured grip

Cons:

Not as high quality as others

The color you get is random

7. Mighty Bright Lighted Tweezers

Mighty Bright is a tweezer, LED light, and magnifying glass combination. These angled, stainless steel tweezers are needle point and great for removing splinters, applying false eyelashes, and other highly detailed work. The tips of these are too pointed to be use effectively for eyebrow shaping or plucking other hairs, so skip on down the list if that’s your focus. The magnifying potion has four times magnification so you can see just about everything you would ever need to tweeze. The tweezers are attached to the magnifier by a hinge and can be adjusted to the angle you need to use both at once. If you don’t want to use the magnifier, you can’t detach it. You can move it as far to the side as it goes, but it’s still there and might be in the way depending on what you’re trying to do. The magnifier houses the LED light, so you’re going to want to use the magnifier if you want to take advantage of the light.

The LED is a super efficient, long lasting bulb and claims the bulb is good for 100,000 hours of use. If that’s true, you could turn this on and when you came back 11 years later, it would still be lit. I’m assuming there are some battery changes in there but that still seems a little outrageous to me. But even if it’s good for one year of continuous use, that beats most of the other tweezers with light out there.

Price: $8.79 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Long lasting bulb

Comes with magnifying glass

Precise pointed tip

Stainless steel

Cons:

Not ergonomic

Not best for hair plucking

Have to use magnifier if you want the light

8. General Tools Smooth Point Lighted Tweezers

I really like that these General Tools needle point tweezers have a matte black coating so the LED light isn’t going to bounce off the steel like some of the more reflective metal finishes. These super fine tweezers are great for removing splinters or ingrown hairs and working with fine detail pieces like false eyelashes and small jewelry beading. The point is far too small for plucking your eyebrows however. These tweezers have a rubberized, textured grip on either side for increased control and take three replaceable LR41 batteries.

Price: $10.22

Pros:

No glare finish

Replaceable batteries

Textured grip

Cons:

Too small for normal hair plucking

Arms are very narrow to grip

Too sharp to give to kids

9. LED Tweezers

These tweezers have a flatter, angled head much better shaped for tweezing eyebrows and finding those little stray hairs that you can easily miss in dimmer light. The LED is housed between the tweezer arms so it’s always aiming right where you need it. The arms widen and have non-slip pads on both sides for a more ergonomic grip that is great for people who have difficulty or pain with their hands. They are stainless steel and sharp enough that you might not want to throw these loose into your bag. These are on the cheaper side and probably won’t hold up as long as some of the higher quality models.

Price: $7.44

Pros:

Wide, textured grip

Stainless steel

Stylish cut-out steel pattern

Cons:

Not as good as some higher quality brands

May be tool sharp for some

10. Beauty Beam

Lastly, if you have a favorite pair of tweezers that you don’t want to part with, but still want the benefit of extra lighting, there’s the Beauty Beam. This little product is a compact, soft LED light with a band around the middle that is stretchy enough to fit over most beauty tools you already have. With this, you can turn your favorite tweezers, makeup brushes, lipstick, or nail art tools into LED lighted products. It’s small and cute so it won’t take up a ton of handle space on tools that weren’t designed to house an LED light. I think this is a really brilliant little product that can illuminate your whole makeup kit.

Price: $43.27

Pros:

Versatile and nearly universal

Compact design

You can keep the tools you know already work for you

Cons:

Pricier

Batteries don’t look replaceable

